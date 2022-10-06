The best anti-Prime Early Access Sale tech deals happening at Target

If you’re not an Amazon Prime member (or prefer not to shop at Amazon), Target’s competing with the upcoming Prime Early Access Sale with deals of its own — no membership needed. Through Saturday, October 8th, the retailer is holding the Target Deal Days event, offering discounts on a variety of tech products. These include gaming accessories, headphones, TVs, and a range of other items that are up to 50 percent off for a limited time. Plus, if you end up finding a cheaper price elsewhere, Target will match it within 14 days of purchase until December 24th. The retailer is also offering free, contactless pickup if you want to go that route.
We’ve sorted through the full offering of deals to compile a list of the best tech deals at Target. And if you do change your mind and decide you want to check out what Amazon’s selling, be sure to check out our guide to the best Prime Early Access deals on Amazon devices, too.
Target’s Deal Day sale deals
Earbuds deals
Sony WF-1000XM4$249.99$278.9910% off
Sony’s WF-1000XM4 have the best noise cancellation of any true wireless earbuds, and the sound quality is second to none. The earbuds can also now be charged wirelessly and have a new design that’s smaller and rated IPX4.
Apple AirPods (second-gen)$89.99$12930% off
Apple’s second-gen AirPods don't offer noise cancellation, a wireless charging case, or spatial audio support, but their battery life is good, and they offer good sound quality.
- Sony’s noise-canceling WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds are on sale for $249.99 ($29 off). These offer some of the best noise cancellation of any true wireless earbuds and terrific sound quality, making them our top pick as a result. Read our review.
- Apple’s second-generation AirPods are on sale for $89 instead of $129.99, which is nearly its best price to date. These buds sound good and offer decent battery life, but they lack active noise cancelation and water resistance. Read our review.
- If you want a pair of noise-canceling earbuds, Apple’s first-generation AirPods Pro are on sale for $169.99 instead of $249.99. While they lack the second-generation’s swipe controls, the last-gen AirPods Pro still sound better than the other non-premium models in the AirPods lineup, they cancel out noise very well, and they come with swappable silicone tips. Read our review.
- You can buy Samsung’s bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live earbuds for $99.99 instead of $169.99. These buds offer a loud, powerful sound, though their active noise cancellation doesn’t rank among the best out there. Read our review.
- Shure’s Aonic 50 headphones are amongst the best noise-canceling over-ears we’ve tested with great sound quality. You can buy them for $299 ($100 off).
TV and streaming stick deals
LG OLED C2 TV (55-inch)$1349.99$1799.9925% off
The LG C2 is both lighter and brighter than its last-gen predecessor, the C1. It also boasts a “dark room” setting to reduce eyestrain, as well as the ability to log into different user profiles.
Chromecast with Google TV$39.98$49.9920% off
The Chromecast with Google TV introduces a dedicated remote and new software. It brings together recommendations from all of your streaming services and supports 4K HDR content with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10 Plus.
- Target is selling the latest LG OLED C2 4K TV in a number of sizes, but the 55-inch is the one that’s seeing an attractive discount right now. It’s on sale for $1,349.99 instead of $1,799.99. The 4K TV sports a 120Hz refresh rate, low input lag, and new features like a “dark room” setting to reduce eyestrain.
- Google’s 4K-ready Chromecast is available for $39.99 instead of $49.99. This is the best streaming device on the market, one that also offers support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos content. Read our review.
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is available for $34.99 ($20 off). If you’re embedded within Amazon’s ecosystem, this is the best streaming stick to buy, one that’s faster than its predecessor, works with Alexa, and supports Wi-Fi 6. Read our review.
- The Fire TV Stick 4K with slightly fewer features is still a good deal. You can get it for 50 percent off at Target, where it is selling for $24.99. Read our review.
- Samsung’s latest The Frame TV is also on sale. You can buy the 55-inch TV bundled with a Dolby Atmos-ready HW-Q910B 9.1.2-channel Soundbar for $2,397.99 ($401.99 off). The 4K TV displays customizable images of art when turned off, making the TV resemble an actual canvas. It also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and support for AMD FreeSync adaptive sync technologies that are useful for gaming.
- You can buy the 58-inch version of Vizio’s M7 Series Quantum TV for $599.99 instead of $769.99. The TV touts FreeSync support and a variable refresh rate (VRR), but keep in mind that it has a 60Hz refresh rate display. It features Chromecast built-in, so you can cast shows and movies from your smartphone and access major streaming services.
Smart display and speaker deals
Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen)$69.99$129.9946% off
The Echo Show 8 is the midsized smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, stream videos, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service.
- Amazon’s second-gen Echo Show 8 is on sale at Target for $69.99 ($60 off). The latest Echo Show 8 is our favorite smart display, and you can use it to make Zoom calls, stream shows, and more. Read our review.
- Amazon’s smaller, second-generation Echo Show 5 is on sale for $34.99 ($50 off). Compared to the Echo Show 8, this one should be a better fit on a nightstand as a smart alarm, though it lacks support for Zoom calls. Read our review.
- Meta’s Portal Go, a battery-powered portable smart display that’s great for video calls, is on sale for $116.35 instead of $179. Read our review.
- Amazon’s fourth-gen Echo is on sale for $59.99 ($40 off). The spherical smart speaker features a built-in smart hub and offers great sound quality. Read our review.
- While it doesn’t sound as good as the fourth-gen Echo, the fourth-gen Echo Dot still sounds nice for the price. You can buy it for $24.99 ($25 off), and you can also use it to perform tasks like setting alarms via Alexa. Read our review.
- The third-gen Echo Dot is also discounted. It offers decent sound (but not as good as the fourth-gen model) and the same Alexa functionality. You can buy it for $17.99 ($22 off). Read our review.
Gaming deals
Xbox Series S$249.99$354.9830% off
The Xbox Series S is much smaller than the 4K-capable Xbox Series X, but it can still tackle the same digital games — albeit at 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution.
Target is taking $50 off of the Xbox Series S console and throwing in a free Xbox controller to boot. While its 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution isn’t as impressive as the Xbox Series X’s 4K power, the Series S is still a good, tiny, digital-exclusive console. Read our review.
- Xbox accessories are also on sale. You can buy Microsoft’s official wireless controller for Xbox in some of its fancier colors for $54.99 ($10 off), for example.
- The digital edition of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for the Nintendo Switch is down to $39.99 ($20 off). Read our review.
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for PlayStation 5 is on sale for $39.99 ($30 off). Read our review.
- You can buy It Takes Two for Xbox and PlayStation for $19.99 instead of $39.99.
- The popular dance video game Just Dance 2022 for Nintendo Switch,
PlayStation, and Xbox is on sale for $19.99 instead of $49.99.
- You can buy the digital version of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury for Nintendo Switch for $39.99 ($20 off). Read our review.
- Red Dead Redemption 2 is on sale for $24.99 instead of $59.99 for PlayStation and Xbox. Read our review.
Smartphone deals
The Google Pixel 7 upgrades the standard model of the Pixel with Google’s second-gen Tensor CPU and an upgraded ultrawide camera.
- Target is offering $100 and $200 gift cards when you purchase the new, unlocked Google Pixel 7 and Google 7 Pro, respectively. The Pixel 7 is available starting with 128GB of storage for $599, while the Pixel 7 Pro with 128GB starts at $899. Read our hands-on impression of the new Pixel 7 phones.
- You can also buy the older, unlocked Google Pixel 6A for $349 ($100 off). The phone offers a smaller 6.1-inch OLED display that’s smaller than Google’s other new Pixel phones, but note that it only offers a 60Hz refresh rate and less RAM than either the Pixel 6 or Pixel 7. Read our review.
- Target’s discounting both of Samsung’s latest unlocked foldable phones. The 128GB configuration of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available for $899.99 ($100 off), while the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with 256GB of storage is on sale for $1,499 ($300 off). Read our reviews of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4.
- You can also score discounts on both the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra unlocked with 128GB of storage. The former is selling for $699.99 ($100 off), while you can purchase the latter for $999.99 ($200 off). Read our reviews of the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra.
- Motorola’s newest Moto G Stylus phone is one of our favorite budget-friendly smartphones that comes with a stylus. You can buy it from Target with 256GB of storage for $349.99 ($150 off). Read our review.
Tablet and e-reader deals
Kindle Paperwhite (ad-supported)$99.99$139.9929% off
Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch E Ink display with adjustable color temperature for nighttime reading. It also boasts a faster processor, additional battery life, IPX8 waterproofing, and — finally — a USB-C port.
2021 iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi)$399.99$499.9920% off
Apple’s revamped iPad Mini ditches the home button and opts for a larger, edge-to-edge display. It also comes outfitted with a faster processor, support for USB-C, and a top-mounted power button that moonlights as a Touch ID sensor.
- Amazon’s latest ad-supported Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB of storage is on sale for $99.99 instead of $139.99 at Target. The newest Kindle Paperwhite sports a nice, high-resolution display along with water resistance and USB-C support. Read our Kindle Paperwhite review.
- Various configurations of the latest iPad Mini are on sale, starting at $399.99 ($100 off) for the Wi-Fi-enabled model equipped with 64GB of storage. The iPad Mini offers a more powerful processor than the base iPad (which starts at $329.99) as well as support for the second-gen Apple Pencil. Read our review.
- Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 is a convertible you can use with a detachable keyboard (sold separately) as well as a speedy 120Hz refresh rate and Thunderbolt 4 support. Target is discounting various configurations, selling, for example, the model equipped with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and an Intel Core i5 processor for $969.99 instead of $999.99. Read our review.
- Amazon’s Fire HD 10 tablet offers a sharp 1080p display that’s impressive for its price and good performance. You can get it for 50 percent off with ads and 32GB of storage for $74.99. The ad-supported 32GB Fire HD 10 Plus, which features support for wireless charging and more RAM, is also on sale for $104.99 ($75 off). Read our review.
If you prefer an even cheaper, smaller tablet, Amazon’s Fire HD 8 is available with ads for $44.99 ($45 off) , while the ad-supported Fire HD 8 Plus is $54.99 ($55 off) . The Plus model charges faster, supports wireless charging, and features 3GB of RAM compared to 2GB in the standard Fire HD 8. Read our Fire HD 8 Plus review .
Smartwatch and fitness tracker deals
Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, LTE)$349.99$499.9930% off
The smaller Apple Watch Series 7 comes in a range of colors with either GPS or GPS and LTE.
- Target is discounting various configurations of the Apple Watch Series 7. You can, for example, buy the LTE-enabled 41mm model for $349.99 ($150 off). While it lacks Apple Watch Series 8 features like temperature sensors for menstrual tracking, this smartwatch is otherwise very similar. Read our review.
- The stylish Fitbit Luxe is one of our favorite Fitbits and is on sale for $99.95 ($100 off). This special edition features a golden band that makes the fitness tracker look even more like jewelry. Pretty is nice, but it also tracks statistics like heart rate, sleep, exercise, and more.
- Samsung’s last-gen Galaxy Watch 4 is also on sale in various configurations. You can buy the 40mm, GPS-enabled model for $179.99 ($20 off). This smartwatch is easiest to pair with Samsung phones, though it can work with other Android phones. It runs on Google’s Wear OS 3 platform and offers features like body composition analysis. Read our review.
Home security deals
- Ring’s Floodlight Cam Wired Plus is on sale for $139.99 ($60 off). It features a 1080p camera and custom motion detection zones, though you’ll have to pay extra for some Ring features like stored video recording.
- Ring’s hardwired Ring Video Doorbell is available for $39.99 ($25 off). This also features a 1080p HD video doorbell as well as night vision support and custom motion detection zones, though again, you’ll need to pay extra for some Ring features.
Target is discounting various Blink Outdoor cameras starting at $59.99 for just one instead of $99.99 . These battery-powered cameras offer a 1080p resolution, work with Alexa, and come with motion detection alerts.
Robot vacuum deals
- You can buy the iRobot Roomba j7 for $399 (about $200 off). For something more capable, you can buy the j7 Plus, which comes with an auto-emptying docking station for $599.99 ($200 off). This is our favorite robot vacuum, one that comes with customizable mapping zones and good battery life. Read our review of the iRobot Roomba j7 Plus.
- Roborock’s S7 is our favorite robot vacuum and mop hybrid. The robovac comes with voice control, and while it lacks AI obstacle avoidance, you can designate keep-out zones. You can buy it for $409.90 instead of $649.99. Read our review of the Roborock S7 Plus.
- The older Roomba s9 Plus is also on sale for $799 ($200.99 off). While it lacks the AI obstacle avoidance the j7 offers, it boasts higher suction.
- The iRobot Roomba i3 EVO is discounted to $299.99 ($50 off). Like the j7, it offers the same suction level, almost the same battery life, voice control, and smart mapping capabilities.
Miscellaneous deals
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 bundle (with one pack of film)$69.99$86.9920% off
Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 11 is the best instant camera for most people. While it lacks more advanced features, the simple instant camera takes good quality shots quickly and easily and offers a built-in selfie mode.
- You can buy our favorite instant camera, Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 11, alongside a pack of film containing 10 prints for $69.99 instead of $86.99.
- Target is selling a four-pack of Apple’s item-tracking AirTags for $94.96 instead of $99.99.
- If you want a cheaper location tracker (that you don’t need to buy an extra accessory to clip onto your suitcase or a bag), the Tile Mate tracker is on sale for $17.99 instead of $24.99.
The GoPro Hero10 action camera is capable of shooting in 4K resolution at 120 frames per second and is on sale for $399 ($50 off) . Read our review .