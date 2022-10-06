Skip to main content
The best anti-Prime Early Access Sale tech deals happening at Target

The best anti-Prime Early Access Sale tech deals happening at Target

If you can’t wait for Amazon’s second Prime-exclusive sale of 2022 happening next week, Target’s offering a competing sale. The retailer’s discounting consoles, TVs, headphones, and more.

By Sheena Vasani / @SheenaV123

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The Target logo over a repeating pink and white bullseye illustration
Illustration by Kristen Radtke / The Verge

If you’re not an Amazon Prime member (or prefer not to shop at Amazon), Target’s competing with the upcoming Prime Early Access Sale with deals of its own — no membership needed. Through Saturday, October 8th, the retailer is holding the Target Deal Days event, offering discounts on a variety of tech products. These include gaming accessories, headphones, TVs, and a range of other items that are up to 50 percent off for a limited time. Plus, if you end up finding a cheaper price elsewhere, Target will match it within 14 days of purchase until December 24th. The retailer is also offering free, contactless pickup if you want to go that route.

We’ve sorted through the full offering of deals to compile a list of the best tech deals at Target. And if you do change your mind and decide you want to check out what Amazon’s selling, be sure to check out our guide to the best Prime Early Access deals on Amazon devices, too.

Target’s Deal Day sale deals

Sony's excellent WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds are on sale.
Sony’s excellent WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds are on sale.

Earbuds deals

Sony WF-1000XM4

$278.9910% off
$249.99

Sony’s WF-1000XM4 have the best noise cancellation of any true wireless earbuds, and the sound quality is second to none. The earbuds can also now be charged wirelessly and have a new design that’s smaller and rated IPX4.

$249.99 at Target

Apple AirPods (second-gen)

$12930% off
$89.99

Apple’s second-gen AirPods don't offer noise cancellation, a wireless charging case, or spatial audio support, but their battery life is good, and they offer good sound quality. 

$89.99 at Target

TV and streaming stick deals

LG OLED C2 TV (55-inch)

$1799.9925% off
$1349.99

The LG C2 is both lighter and brighter than its last-gen predecessor, the C1. It also boasts a “dark room” setting to reduce eyestrain, as well as the ability to log into different user profiles.

$1349.99 at Target

Chromecast with Google TV

$49.9920% off
$39.98

The Chromecast with Google TV introduces a dedicated remote and new software. It brings together recommendations from all of your streaming services and supports 4K HDR content with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10 Plus.

$39.98 at Target

Smart display and speaker deals

Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen)

$129.9946% off
$69.99

The Echo Show 8 is the midsized smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, stream videos, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service.

$69.99 at Target

Gaming deals

Xbox Series S

$354.9830% off
$249.99

The Xbox Series S is much smaller than the 4K-capable Xbox Series X, but it can still tackle the same digital games — albeit at 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution.

$249.99 at Target (with free extra controller)
Target is throwing in gift cards when you buy Google's new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones from them.
Target is throwing in gift cards when you buy Google’s new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones from them.
Image: Allison Johnson

Smartphone deals

Google Pixel 7 (unlocked)

$599

The Google Pixel 7 upgrades the standard model of the Pixel with Google’s second-gen Tensor CPU and an upgraded ultrawide camera.

$599.00 at Target (with $200 gift card)

Tablet and e-reader deals

Kindle Paperwhite (ad-supported)

$139.9929% off
$99.99

Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch E Ink display with adjustable color temperature for nighttime reading. It also boasts a faster processor, additional battery life, IPX8 waterproofing, and — finally — a USB-C port.

$99.99 at Target

2021 iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi)

$499.9920% off
$399.99

Apple’s revamped iPad Mini ditches the home button and opts for a larger, edge-to-edge display. It also comes outfitted with a faster processor, support for USB-C, and a top-mounted power button that moonlights as a Touch ID sensor.

$399.99 at Target

Smartwatch and fitness tracker deals

The Apple Watch Series 7 in green.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, LTE)

$499.9930% off
$349.99

The smaller Apple Watch Series 7 comes in a range of colors with either GPS or GPS and LTE.

$349.99 at Target

Home security deals

  • Ring’s Floodlight Cam Wired Plus is on sale for $139.99 ($60 off). It features a 1080p camera and custom motion detection zones, though you’ll have to pay extra for some Ring features like stored video recording.
  • Ring’s hardwired Ring Video Doorbell is available for $39.99 ($25 off). This also features a 1080p HD video doorbell as well as night vision support and custom motion detection zones, though again, you’ll need to pay extra for some Ring features.
  • Target is discounting various Blink Outdoor cameras starting at $59.99 for just one instead of $99.99. These battery-powered cameras offer a 1080p resolution, work with Alexa, and come with motion detection alerts.

Robot vacuum deals

Miscellaneous deals

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 bundle (with one pack of film)

$86.9920% off
$69.99

Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 11 is the best instant camera for most people. While it lacks more advanced features, the simple instant camera takes good quality shots quickly and easily and offers a built-in selfie mode.

$69.99 at Target

