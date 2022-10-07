Microsoft’s fall event 2022: all the news from the online Surface event

It’s time for Microsoft’s fall event 2022, with the livestream kicking off on October 12th at 10AM ET / 7AM PT. Yet again, there will be no in-person portion for this event, but the company will also hold its first live conference at Microsoft Ignite, which starts the same day.

Microsoft is being coy with details about what to expect for the fall event and isn’t saying anything more than it’ll “talk about devices.” But all signs point to this being a Surface-focused event that includes new versions of its 2-in-1 tablets and laptops. Last year’s Surface Pro 8 sported a modern-looking redesign, and there was also the AMD-optional Surface Laptop 4 that had significant performance gains from the previous gen.