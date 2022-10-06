Here’s how the Google Pixel 7 stacks up to the Pixel 6

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are now available for preorder, releasing on Thursday, October 13th. Google is claiming that these are the company’s best phones ever, unsurprisingly, launching with improved camera capabilities, a more buttoned-up design, and jumping from the Tensor in the Pixel 6 to the new Tensor G2 processor. We’ll only know whether these improvements are worth the money once we review them, but there’s a lot that we can glean about their supposed improvements right now from the spec sheet.