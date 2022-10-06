Here’s how the Google Pixel 7 stacks up to the Pixel 6

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are now available for preorder, releasing on Thursday, October 13th. Google is claiming that these are the company’s best phones ever, unsurprisingly, launching with improved camera capabilities, a more buttoned-up design, and jumping from the Tensor in the Pixel 6 to the new Tensor G2 processor. We’ll only know whether these improvements are worth the money once we review them, but there’s a lot that we can glean about their supposed improvements right now from the spec sheet.
If you own or are considering buying a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, we think it’d be handy if you had a comprehensive graph that compares Google’s latest models to its now-last-gen phones. So, we’ve made one for you.
Google Pixel 7 versus the Pixel 6
|Category
|Google Pixel 7 Pro
|Google Pixel 6 Pro
|Google Pixel 7
|Google Pixel 6
|Google Pixel 6A
|Starting price
|$899
|$899
|$599
|$599
|$449
|Latest OS supported
|Android 13
|Android 13
|Android 13
|Android 13
|Android 13
|Display
|6.7 inches (1440p, 10-120Hz refresh rate) OLED LTPO
|6.7 inches (1440p, 120Hz refresh rate) OLED
|6.3 inches (1080p, 90Hz refresh rate) OLED
|6.4 inches (1080p, 90Hz refresh rate) OLED
|6.1 inches (1080p, 60Hz) OLED
|Gorilla Glass version
|Victus
|Victus
|Victus
|Victus
|Gorilla Glass 3
|Processor
|Google Tensor G2 custom chipset
|Google Tensor custom chipset
|Google Tensor G2 custom chipset
|Google Tensor custom chipset
|Google Tensor custom chipset
|RAM
|12GB
|12GB
|8GB
|8GB
|6GB
|Storage
|128, 256, 512GB
|128, 256, 512GB
|128, 256GB
|128, 256GB
|128GB
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G (mmWave on select models)
|Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G (includes mmWave)
|Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G (mmWave on select models)
|Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G (Verizon's model supports mmWave)
|Wi-Fi 6E, LTE, Bluetooth 5.2
|Ports
|USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 charging port with 30W max recharge speed
|USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 charging port with 30W max recharge speed
|USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 charging port with 30W max recharge speed
|USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 charging port with 30W max recharge speed
|USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 port (18W max), headphone jack
|Wireless charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Biometrics
|In-display fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock
|In-display fingerprint sensor
|In-display fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock
|In-display fingerprint sensor
|In-display fingerprint sensor
|SIM support
|Nano SIM, eSIM
|Nano SIM, eSIM
|Nano SIM, eSIM
|Nano SIM, eSIM
|Nano SIM, eSIM
|IP rating
|IP68
|IP68
|IP68
|IP68
|IP67
|Cameras
|Rear: 50-megapixel wide camera (takes 12.5-megapixel pictures, 82-degree FOV), 48-megapixel telephoto lens (5x optical zoom, 30x Super Res Zoom), 12-megapixel ultrawide camera (125.8-degree FOV) Front: 10.8-megapixel (92.8-degree FOV)
|Rear: 50-megapixel wide camera (takes 12.5-megapixel pictures, 82-degree FOV), 48-megapixel telephoto lens (4x optical zoom, 20x Super Res Zoom), 12-megapixel ultrawide camera (114-degree FOV) Front: 11.1-megapixel (94-degree FOV)
|Rear: 50-megapixel wide camera (takes 12.5-megapixel pictures, 82-degree FOV, 8x Super Res Zoom), 12-megapixel ultrawide camera (114-degree FOV) Front: 10.8-megapixel (92.8-degree FOV)
|Rear: 50-megapixel main sensor, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera (114-degree field of view) Front: 8-megapixel (84-degree field of view)
|Rear: 12.2-megapixel main camera (77-degree FOV), 12-megapixel ultrawide camera (114-degree FOV) Front: 8-megapixel
|Video recording
|Up to 4K at 60 frames per second (on all cameras)
|Up to 4K at 30 frames per second
|Up to 4K at 60 frames per second (on all cameras)
|Up to 4K at 30 frames per second
|Up to 4K at 30 frames per second
|Battery capacity
|5000mAh
|5004mAh
|4,355mAh
|4614mAh
|4,410mAh