Here’s how the Google Pixel 7 stacks up to the Pixel 6

The comparison reveals more similarities between the two generations of phones than you might expect. For diehard fans, what’s new may still be enough to warrant an upgrade.

By Cameron Faulkner / @camfaulkner

Google’s new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro next to a Pixel 6A phone.
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro next to the Pixel 6A.
Image: Google

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are now available for preorder, releasing on Thursday, October 13th. Google is claiming that these are the company’s best phones ever, unsurprisingly, launching with improved camera capabilities, a more buttoned-up design, and jumping from the Tensor in the Pixel 6 to the new Tensor G2 processor. We’ll only know whether these improvements are worth the money once we review them, but there’s a lot that we can glean about their supposed improvements right now from the spec sheet.

If you own or are considering buying a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, we think it’d be handy if you had a comprehensive graph that compares Google’s latest models to its now-last-gen phones. So, we’ve made one for you.

Google Pixel 7 versus the Pixel 6

CategoryGoogle Pixel 7 ProGoogle Pixel 6 ProGoogle Pixel 7Google Pixel 6Google Pixel 6A
Starting price$899$899$599$599$449
Latest OS supportedAndroid 13Android 13Android 13Android 13Android 13
Display6.7 inches (1440p, 10-120Hz refresh rate) OLED LTPO6.7 inches (1440p, 120Hz refresh rate) OLED6.3 inches (1080p, 90Hz refresh rate) OLED6.4 inches (1080p, 90Hz refresh rate) OLED6.1 inches (1080p, 60Hz) OLED
Gorilla Glass versionVictusVictusVictusVictusGorilla Glass 3
ProcessorGoogle Tensor G2 custom chipsetGoogle Tensor custom chipsetGoogle Tensor G2 custom chipsetGoogle Tensor custom chipsetGoogle Tensor custom chipset
RAM12GB12GB8GB8GB6GB
Storage128, 256, 512GB128, 256, 512GB128, 256GB128, 256GB128GB
ConnectivityWi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G (mmWave on select models)Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G (includes mmWave)Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G (mmWave on select models)Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G (Verizon's model supports mmWave)Wi-Fi 6E, LTE, Bluetooth 5.2
PortsUSB-C 3.2 Gen 2 charging port with 30W max recharge speedUSB-C 3.1 Gen 1 charging port with 30W max recharge speedUSB-C 3.2 Gen 2 charging port with 30W max recharge speedUSB-C 3.1 Gen 1 charging port with 30W max recharge speedUSB-C 3.1 Gen 1 port (18W max), headphone jack
Wireless chargingYesYesYesYesNo
BiometricsIn-display fingerprint sensor, Face UnlockIn-display fingerprint sensorIn-display fingerprint sensor, Face UnlockIn-display fingerprint sensorIn-display fingerprint sensor
SIM supportNano SIM, eSIMNano SIM, eSIMNano SIM, eSIMNano SIM, eSIMNano SIM, eSIM
IP ratingIP68IP68IP68IP68IP67
CamerasRear: 50-megapixel wide camera (takes 12.5-megapixel pictures, 82-degree FOV), 48-megapixel telephoto lens (5x optical zoom, 30x Super Res Zoom), 12-megapixel ultrawide camera (125.8-degree FOV) Front: 10.8-megapixel (92.8-degree FOV)Rear: 50-megapixel wide camera (takes 12.5-megapixel pictures, 82-degree FOV), 48-megapixel telephoto lens (4x optical zoom, 20x Super Res Zoom), 12-megapixel ultrawide camera (114-degree FOV) Front: 11.1-megapixel (94-degree FOV)Rear: 50-megapixel wide camera (takes 12.5-megapixel pictures, 82-degree FOV, 8x Super Res Zoom), 12-megapixel ultrawide camera (114-degree FOV) Front: 10.8-megapixel (92.8-degree FOV)Rear: 50-megapixel main sensor, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera (114-degree field of view) Front: 8-megapixel (84-degree field of view)Rear: 12.2-megapixel main camera (77-degree FOV), 12-megapixel ultrawide camera (114-degree FOV) Front: 8-megapixel
Video recordingUp to 4K at 60 frames per second (on all cameras)Up to 4K at 30 frames per secondUp to 4K at 60 frames per second (on all cameras)Up to 4K at 30 frames per secondUp to 4K at 30 frames per second
Battery capacity5000mAh5004mAh4,355mAh4614mAh4,410mAh

