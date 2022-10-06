Need for Speed Unbound’s first trailer shows a slick cel-shaded racer

EA finally shared details about its next Need for Speed game, titled Need for Speed Unbound, in a new trailer that premiered Thursday. The most notable thing about Unbound is its new look, with a cel-shaded art style that helps differentiate it from the many realistic racers out there. The trailer also features rapper A$AP Rocky, both with his music and as an in-game character. Here’s the official description:

Race against time, outsmart the cops, and take on weekly qualifiers to reach The Grand, Lakeshore’s ultimate street racing challenge. Pack your garage with precision-tuned, custom rides and light up the streets with your style, exclusive fits, and a vibrant global soundtrack that bumps in every corner of the world.

The most recent title in the series was the Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit remaster, which came out in 2020, so it’s been a minute since NFS graced consoles.

It’s a busy day for video game trailers. A new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer hit earlier in the day, and at 4:05PM ET, Nintendo will finally debut the first footage of the Chris Pratt-led Mario movie.