Watch 14 minutes of new details on Pokémon Violet and Scarlet

At this point, there’s not much information Nintendo can share about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet short of just giving us the game already , but it’s sure gonna try. Today, Nintendo released a honking huge 14-minute long trailer, squeezing out the last bit of juicy details ahead of the game’s launch on November 18th.

The informative trailer reminded us of the Paldea region and the unique phenomena of Terastallization by which you can crystalize your pokémon empowering its abilities and potentially changing its type. We also got a glimpse of the new “Let’s Go” command in which a trainer orders its pokémon out into the field to battle other ‘mon in real time. New in Scarlet and Violet is the ability to craft TMs made from materials dropped by defeated or caught pokémon. Having down time with your pokémon is important, and the trailer showed off all the kinds of activities you can do when you’re not coercing sentient creatures to fight for your pleasure. You can play with your pokémon, give them a bath, or craft delicious looking sandwiches that enhance pokémon abilities.