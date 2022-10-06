Here’s how the Google Pixel 7 and iPhone 14 phones stack up

We now know pretty much everything about Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the first flagship phone competition for Apple’s iPhone 14 lineup for late 2022. And though comparing iOS and Android devices is an exercise that’s not exactly straightforward (I’m trying to avoid the apples versus oranges phrase for once in my life), lining up the specs should at least tell you which phone might deliver the right kind of performance or camera quality for your budget.
Each of these phones is built on custom processors from their respective creators. And as is usually the case, Apple is being quiet about the usual specs that it doesn’t disclose about its phones, like RAM count and the exact size of the battery, so keep that in mind. All that said, we’ve reviewed the iPhone 14 (and the larger, longer-lasting iPhone 14 Plus) and the iPhone 14 Pro. We got our hands on the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, but we won’t be ready with full reviews for another handful of days.
Google Pixel 7 versus iPhone 14 spec comparison
|Category
|Google Pixel 7
|iPhone 14
|Google Pixel 7 Pro
|iPhone 14 Pro
|Starting price
|$599
|$799
|$899
|$999
|Latest OS supported
|Android 13
|iOS 16
|Android 13
|iOS 16
|Display
|6.3 inches (1080p, 90Hz refresh rate) OLED
|6.1-inch (2532 x 1170, 60Hz) OLED
|6.7 inches (1440p, 10-120Hz refresh rate) OLED LTPO
|6.1-inch (2556 x 1179, 10-120Hz) OLED LTPO
|Gorilla Glass version
|Victus
|N/A - Ceramic Shield front
|Victus
|N/A - Ceramic Shield front
|Processor
|Google Tensor G2 custom chipset
|A15 Bionic
|Google Tensor G2 custom chipset
|A16 Bionic
|RAM
|8GB
|Not publicly shared
|12GB
|Not publicly shared
|Storage
|128, 256GB
|128, 256, 512GB
|128, 256, 512GB
|128, 256, 512GB, 1TB
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G (mmWave on select models)
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G (sub-6GHz, mmWave)
|Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G (mmWave on select models)
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G (sub-6GHz, mmWave)
|Ports
|USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 charging port with 30W max recharge speed
|Lightning charging port (50 percent charge in 30 minutes with 20W adapter)
|USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 charging port with 30W max recharge speed
|Lightning charging port (50 percent charge in 30 minutes with 20W adapter)
|Wireless charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Biometrics
|In-display fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock
|Face ID unlock
|In-display fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock
|Face ID unlock
|SIM support
|Nano SIM, eSIM
|Dual eSIM
|Nano SIM, eSIM
|Dual eSIM
|IP rating
|IP68
|IP68
|IP68
|IP68
|Cameras
|Rear: 50-megapixel wide camera (takes 12.5-megapixel pictures, 82-degree FOV, 8x Super Res Zoom), 12-megapixel ultrawide camera (114-degree FOV) Front: 10.8-megapixel (92.8-degree FOV)
|Rear: 12-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide (120-degree FOV) Front: 12-megapixel
|Rear: 50-megapixel wide camera (takes 12.5-megapixel pictures, 82-degree FOV), 48-megapixel telephoto lens (5x optical zoom, 30x Super Res Zoom), 12-megapixel ultrawide camera (125.8-degree FOV) Front: 10.8-megapixel (92.8-degree FOV)
|Rear: 48-megapixel main camera (takes 12-megapixel images), 12-megapixel ultrawide (120-degree FOV), 12-megapixel telephoto (3x optical zoom, 15x digital zoom) Front: 12-megapixel
|Video recording
|Up to 4K at 60 frames per second (on all cameras)
|Up to 4K at 60 frames per second (with main rear and selfie cams)
|Up to 4K at 60 frames per second (on all cameras)
|Up to 4K at 60 frames per second (with main rear and selfie cams)
|Battery capacity
|4,355mAh
|Not publicly shared
|5000mAh
|Not publicly shared