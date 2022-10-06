Here’s how the Google Pixel 7 and iPhone 14 phones stack up

We now know pretty much everything about Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro , the first flagship phone competition for Apple’s iPhone 14 lineup for late 2022. And though comparing iOS and Android devices is an exercise that’s not exactly straightforward (I’m trying to avoid the apples versus oranges phrase for once in my life), lining up the specs should at least tell you which phone might deliver the right kind of performance or camera quality for your budget.

Each of these phones is built on custom processors from their respective creators. And as is usually the case, Apple is being quiet about the usual specs that it doesn’t disclose about its phones, like RAM count and the exact size of the battery, so keep that in mind. All that said, we’ve reviewed the iPhone 14 (and the larger, longer-lasting iPhone 14 Plus) and the iPhone 14 Pro. We got our hands on the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, but we won’t be ready with full reviews for another handful of days.