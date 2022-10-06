Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Here’s how the Google Pixel 7 and iPhone 14 phones stack up

Here’s how the Google Pixel 7 and iPhone 14 phones stack up

/

Apple’s latest batch of iPhones have some new Android competition in Google’s Pixel 7 and 7 Pro lineup. While they couldn’t be more different in some ways, each are gunning to win the crown for having the best camera in a phone.

By Cameron Faulkner / @camfaulkner

Share this story

The Google Pixel 7 Pro phone with its back turned, revealing its white design and three rear-facing cameras.
A close-up shot of the Google Pixel 7 Pro, revealing its three rear-facing camera lenses.
Image: Allison Johnson

We now know pretty much everything about Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the first flagship phone competition for Apple’s iPhone 14 lineup for late 2022. And though comparing iOS and Android devices is an exercise that’s not exactly straightforward (I’m trying to avoid the apples versus oranges phrase for once in my life), lining up the specs should at least tell you which phone might deliver the right kind of performance or camera quality for your budget.

Each of these phones is built on custom processors from their respective creators. And as is usually the case, Apple is being quiet about the usual specs that it doesn’t disclose about its phones, like RAM count and the exact size of the battery, so keep that in mind. All that said, we’ve reviewed the iPhone 14 (and the larger, longer-lasting iPhone 14 Plus) and the iPhone 14 Pro. We got our hands on the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, but we won’t be ready with full reviews for another handful of days.

Google Pixel 7 versus iPhone 14 spec comparison

CategoryGoogle Pixel 7iPhone 14Google Pixel 7 ProiPhone 14 Pro
Starting price$599$799$899$999
Latest OS supportedAndroid 13iOS 16Android 13iOS 16
Display6.3 inches (1080p, 90Hz refresh rate) OLED6.1-inch (2532 x 1170, 60Hz) OLED6.7 inches (1440p, 10-120Hz refresh rate) OLED LTPO6.1-inch (2556 x 1179, 10-120Hz) OLED LTPO
Gorilla Glass versionVictusN/A - Ceramic Shield frontVictusN/A - Ceramic Shield front
ProcessorGoogle Tensor G2 custom chipsetA15 BionicGoogle Tensor G2 custom chipsetA16 Bionic
RAM8GBNot publicly shared12GBNot publicly shared
Storage128, 256GB128, 256, 512GB128, 256, 512GB128, 256, 512GB, 1TB
ConnectivityWi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G (mmWave on select models)Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G (sub-6GHz, mmWave)Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G (mmWave on select models)Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G (sub-6GHz, mmWave)
PortsUSB-C 3.2 Gen 2 charging port with 30W max recharge speedLightning charging port (50 percent charge in 30 minutes with 20W adapter)USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 charging port with 30W max recharge speedLightning charging port (50 percent charge in 30 minutes with 20W adapter)
Wireless chargingYesYesYesYes
BiometricsIn-display fingerprint sensor, Face UnlockFace ID unlockIn-display fingerprint sensor, Face UnlockFace ID unlock
SIM supportNano SIM, eSIMDual eSIMNano SIM, eSIMDual eSIM
IP ratingIP68IP68IP68IP68
CamerasRear: 50-megapixel wide camera (takes 12.5-megapixel pictures, 82-degree FOV, 8x Super Res Zoom), 12-megapixel ultrawide camera (114-degree FOV) Front: 10.8-megapixel (92.8-degree FOV)Rear: 12-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide (120-degree FOV) Front: 12-megapixelRear: 50-megapixel wide camera (takes 12.5-megapixel pictures, 82-degree FOV), 48-megapixel telephoto lens (5x optical zoom, 30x Super Res Zoom), 12-megapixel ultrawide camera (125.8-degree FOV) Front: 10.8-megapixel (92.8-degree FOV)Rear: 48-megapixel main camera (takes 12-megapixel images), 12-megapixel ultrawide (120-degree FOV), 12-megapixel telephoto (3x optical zoom, 15x digital zoom) Front: 12-megapixel
Video recordingUp to 4K at 60 frames per second (on all cameras)Up to 4K at 60 frames per second (with main rear and selfie cams)Up to 4K at 60 frames per second (on all cameras)Up to 4K at 60 frames per second (with main rear and selfie cams)
Battery capacity4,355mAhNot publicly shared5000mAhNot publicly shared

More from this stream Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch event: all the news and announcements

See all 24 stories