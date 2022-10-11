Skip to main content
If you’re looking to get your holiday shopping down ahead of Black Friday, Amazon is back with another Prime-exclusive sales event that runs through tomorrow night.

By Cameron Faulkner / @camfaulkner

The Amazon logo over a black background with orange lines
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Amazon is back with another Prime Day for 2022, and we’re here to highlight the deals that are worth your money. The Prime Early Access Sale is happening now through tomorrow, October 12th, and it’s an event that should serve as a good primer for the kinds of deals we might see during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. In other words, you might be able to get some — or all — of your holiday shopping done, whether it’s all at Amazon or from one of the many other retailers that are serving up a rush of deals to compete.

What you’ll find below are the best deals from Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. We’ve also rounded up all of the good deals cooking at Target, and plan to publish accompanying guides to the best competing sales at Best Buy and Walmart. And just to reiterate, most of the Amazon deals below are exclusive to Prime members, though you may be eligible for a free 30-day trial.

The best deals from Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

The best deals on 4K TVs and home entertainment gadgets

Vizio Elevate

$1099.9936% off
$700

Vizio’s Elevate is a high-end soundbar with unique rotating side speakers that turn upwards when playing surround sound audio.

$700.00 at Amazon

The best deals on headphones and earbuds

A pair of AirPods in an open charging case

AirPods Pro (second-gen) with MagSafe charging case

$2496% off
$235

Apple’s latest AirPods Pro take after the last-gen model but include swipe controls and a new H2 chip that allows for improved noise cancellation. They also come with a water-resistant charging case that offers support for Apple’s robust Find My network.

$235.00 at Amazon$239.00 at Walmart

Google Pixel Buds Pro

$199.9924% off
$151.99

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are the company’s first earbuds to include active noise cancellation. But that’s not the only thing that makes them Google’s best buds yet: the Pixel Buds Pro combine impressive sound, great battery life, and good comfort — all without the connection issues of earlier models.

$151.99 at Amazon$174.99 at Target

Beats Fit Pro

$199.9520% off
$159.95

Our favorite fitness earbuds, the Beats Fit Pro, feature soft flexible fins that keep them anchored in your ears during vigorous workouts. Their excellent sound has plenty of bass to keep you motivated in the middle of a long run.

$159.95 at Amazon

The best deals on streaming devices and smart speakers

Apple TV 4K (2021, 32GB)

$17933% off
$119.99

The latest Apple TV 4K houses the A12 Bionic processor and features faster performance with HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6, and Thread support.

$119.99 at Amazon$129.99 at Best Buy

The best phone deals

Google’s Pixel 6A stands out among $500 phones.

Google Pixel 6A

$44927% off
$329

Google’s Pixel 6A comes with a relatively small 6.1-inch OLED screen but is an excellent performer with a good camera and battery life.

$329.00 at Amazon$349.00 at Best Buy$349.00 at Target

The best deals on tablets and e-readers

The ninth-generation iPad with 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi capabilities is $269 (originally $329). Keep in mind that this model may soon become outdated, if Apple announces newer versions sometime in October, as is expected.

The 2022 iPad Air with the M1 processor, 64GB of storage, and Wi-Fi connectivity is $519 ($80 off). If you want more storage, the 256GB model is on sale for $669 ($80 off). Read our review.

2022 iPad Air (Wi-Fi)

$59913% off
$519

The latest iPad Air retains the iPad Pro-esque redesign of the 2020 model but does away with the A14 Bionic processor in favor of Apple’s lightning-fast M1 chip. It also comes in one of five colors and boasts a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature.

$519.00 at Amazon (64GB)$519.99 at Best Buy (64GB)

2021 Kindle Paperwhite (8GB)

$139.9929% off
$99.99

Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch E Ink display with adjustable color temperature for nighttime reading. It also boasts a faster processor, additional battery life, IPX8 waterproofing, and — finally — a USB-C port.

$99.99 at Amazon (with ads)$119.99 at Amazon (ad-free)

Amazon Fire HD 10 (32GB)

$149.9950% off
$74.99

The 2021 Fire HD 10 is the largest of Amazon’s Fire tablets. Unlike the previous generation, it sports a 1080p display and 3GB of RAM, which is plenty if you’re streaming, browsing, or consuming Amazon content.

$74.99 at Amazon (ad-supported)$89.99 at Amazon (ad-free)

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus

$109.9950% off
$54.99

Amazon’s Fire HD 8 Plus packs a lot of value for the money. It’s a suitable vessel for consuming any and all Prime content, and this model, in particular, supports wireless charging.

$54.99 at Amazon (with ads)$69.99 at Amazon (ad-free)

The best monitor deals

  • Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 ultrawide monitor for gaming (or productivity — don’t let us tell you what to do) is on sale for $999.99, down from its original price of $1,499.99. This model usually sells for around $1,000 during big sale events, so this price is especially good. The Odyssey G9 has an ultrawide QHD resolution, and up to a 240Hz refresh rate. Read our review.
  • Samsung’s Odyssey G5 offers some similar specs to the LG monitor above, but for $10 less. It has a 27-inch QHD IPS panel, with G-Sync and FreeSync Premium compatibility. It also has a higher 165Hz refresh rate. Normally $369.99, it’s on sale for $279.99.
  • For something that’s a little more space-conscious (but still very capable), LG’s 27-inch QHD gaming display (model 27GL83A-B) with a peak refresh rate of 144Hz and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility is $249.99 ($50 off). This sale comes and goes, but it’s nevertheless a great monitor for the price. It has an IPS display with good contrast for the price.
LG UltraGear gaming monitor

LG Ultragear 27GL83A-B QHD monitor

$38034% off
$249.99

LG’s 27-inch Ultragear gaming monitors are a fantastic value. This particular model features a QHD IPS panel with HDMI and DisplayPort to let you hook up a PC and a gaming console. It also touts a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and G-Sync compatibility.

$249.99 at Amazon
Sony InZone M9

Sony 27-inch Inzone M9 4K gaming monitor

$89911% off
$799

Sony’s debut gaming monitor, the Inzone M9, might be worthwhile for people who are looking for TV-like features in a monitor. It features full array local dimming, auto HDR settings, and more. It supports HDMI 2.1, with DisplayPort ports, too.

$799.00 at Amazon

The best deals on smartwatches and other wearables

Woman looking at new color background on watchOS 9 watchface on Series 8.

Apple Watch Series 8

$39913% off
$349

The latest smartwatch from Apple features watchOS 9, along with Crash Detection and temperature sensors that enable menstrual cycle tracking — something you won’t find on any other model.

$349.00 at Amazon (41mm, GPS)$349.00 at Walmart (41mm, GPS)

Bose Frames Tempo

$24940% off
$149

The Bose Frames Tempo are Bluetooth-equipped audio sunglasses that are designed to fit right in with an active lifestyle.

$149.00 at Amazon$149.00 at Best Buy

The best deals on smart home tech

Amazon Smart Thermostat

$59.9930% off
$41.99

Developed in partnership with Resideo, the Amazon Smart Thermostat allows you to control the temperature of your home through Alexa voice controls and remotely via an app.

$41.99 at Amazon

Eufy Dual video doorbell

$259.9931% off
$179.99

This battery-powered video doorbell features two cameras to catch both packages and visitors, as well as local storage, package alerts, and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

$179.99 at Amazon
  • The Eufy Security Floodlight Cam 2 Pro (wow, what a mouthful of a name) is steeply discounted right now. It features a weatherproof design, no monthly fee, and 360-degree pan and tilt coverage. Keep in mind that it’s hardwired, not wireless. You can get one for $199.99 (originally $298.51).

The best laptop deals

The MacBook Air is the most impressive laptop I’ve used in years

MacBook Air with M1 (late 2020)

$999.9920% off
$799

The MacBook Air is Apple’s entry-level laptop, which comes outfitted with the company’s new M1 chip in one of three different colors (silver, space gray, and gold).

$799.00 at Amazon (256GB)

Dell G15 gaming laptop

$1319.9910% off
$1189.99

Dell’s 15-inch G15 is a solid gaming laptop that features a more modest design aesthetic than Dell’s Alienware brand, but still has performance where it counts. A 12th Gen Intel CPU and an RTX 3060 make for an excellent combo on the FHD 120Hz panel on this versatile laptop.

$1189.99 at Amazon

The best deals on PC accessories

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless (Xbox)

$349.9929% off
$249.99

The Nova Pro Wireless gaming headset supports active noise cancellation, swappable batteries, Bluetooth support, and compatibility with most consoles — including Xbox. This model includes a base station that makes it easy to toggle crucial sound settings.

$249.99 at Best Buy$249.99 at Amazon

Elgato Stream Deck Mk.1

$149.9940% off
$89.99

The original version of the 15-button Stream Deck for activating PC shortcuts has a stand that accommodates multiple viewing angles.

$89.99 at Amazon

The best deals on miscellaneous tech

