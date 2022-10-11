Amazon is back with another Prime Day for 2022, and we’re here to highlight the deals that are worth your money. The Prime Early Access Sale is happening now through tomorrow, October 12th, and it’s an event that should serve as a good primer for the kinds of deals we might see during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. In other words, you might be able to get some — or all — of your holiday shopping done, whether it’s all at Amazon or from one of the many other retailers that are serving up a rush of deals to compete.

What you’ll find below are the best deals from Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. We’ve also rounded up all of the good deals cooking at Target, and plan to publish accompanying guides to the best competing sales at Best Buy and Walmart. And just to reiterate, most of the Amazon deals below are exclusive to Prime members, though you may be eligible for a free 30-day trial.

The best deals from Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

The best deals on 4K TVs and home entertainment gadgets

Amazon’s 75-inch Fire TV Omni 4K TV is available for just $839.99 for Prime members, down from its original price of $1,049.99. Note that, like the 55-inch model mentioned above, this model is from Amazon’s first-gen run of Omni TVs, not the QLED model that it just announced in early October.

Hisense's 65-inch U8G QLED 4K TV is on sale for $799.99 (originally $1,299.99). This is a capable TV for the price, one with an HDMI 2.1 port that allows for 4K resolution at up to 120Hz to display fast-moving gameplay without screen tearing. You'll also get Android TV software with the option of using Google Assistant or Alexa for voice queries.

Vizio Elevate $ 700 $ 1099.99 36 % off $ 700 Vizio’s Elevate is a high-end soundbar with unique rotating side speakers that turn upwards when playing surround sound audio. $700.00 at Amazon

The best deals on headphones and earbuds

AirPods Pro (second-gen) with MagSafe charging case $ 235 $ 249 6 % off $ 235 Apple’s latest AirPods Pro take after the last-gen model but include swipe controls and a new H2 chip that allows for improved noise cancellation. They also come with a water-resistant charging case that offers support for Apple’s robust Find My network. $235.00 at Amazon$239.00 at Walmart

Google Pixel Buds Pro $ 151.99 $ 199.99 24 % off $ 151.99 Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are the company’s first earbuds to include active noise cancellation. But that’s not the only thing that makes them Google’s best buds yet: the Pixel Buds Pro combine impressive sound, great battery life, and good comfort — all without the connection issues of earlier models. $151.99 at Amazon$174.99 at Target

Beats Fit Pro $ 159.95 $ 199.95 20 % off $ 159.95 Our favorite fitness earbuds, the Beats Fit Pro, feature soft flexible fins that keep them anchored in your ears during vigorous workouts. Their excellent sound has plenty of bass to keep you motivated in the middle of a long run. $159.95 at Amazon

The best deals on streaming devices and smart speakers

The best phone deals

The best deals on tablets and e-readers

The ninth-generation iPad with 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi capabilities is $269 (originally $329). Keep in mind that this model may soon become outdated, if Apple announces newer versions sometime in October, as is expected.

2022 iPad Air (Wi-Fi) $ 519 $ 599 13 % off $ 519 The latest iPad Air retains the iPad Pro-esque redesign of the 2020 model but does away with the A14 Bionic processor in favor of Apple’s lightning-fast M1 chip. It also comes in one of five colors and boasts a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature. $519.00 at Amazon (64GB)$519.99 at Best Buy (64GB)

The best monitor deals

Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 ultrawide monitor for gaming (or productivity — don’t let us tell you what to do) is on sale for $999.99, down from its original price of $1,499.99. This model usually sells for around $1,000 during big sale events, so this price is especially good. The Odyssey G9 has an ultrawide QHD resolution, and up to a 240Hz refresh rate. Read our review.

Samsung's Odyssey G5 offers some similar specs to the LG monitor above, but for $10 less. It has a 27-inch QHD IPS panel, with G-Sync and FreeSync Premium compatibility. It also has a higher 165Hz refresh rate. Normally $369.99, it's on sale for $279.99.

For something that's a little more space-conscious (but still very capable), LG's 27-inch QHD gaming display (model 27GL83A-B) with a peak refresh rate of 144Hz and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility is $249.99 ($50 off). This sale comes and goes, but it's nevertheless a great monitor for the price. It has an IPS display with good contrast for the price.

LG Ultragear 27GL83A-B QHD monitor $ 249.99 $ 380 34 % off $ 249.99 LG’s 27-inch Ultragear gaming monitors are a fantastic value. This particular model features a QHD IPS panel with HDMI and DisplayPort to let you hook up a PC and a gaming console. It also touts a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and G-Sync compatibility. $249.99 at Amazon

Sony’s 27-inch Inzone M9 4K gaming monitor with full array local dimming has received a rare $100 discount. It’s discounted to just $799.99 right now at Amazon. Read our review.

Sony 27-inch Inzone M9 4K gaming monitor $ 799 $ 899 11 % off $ 799 Sony’s debut gaming monitor, the Inzone M9, might be worthwhile for people who are looking for TV-like features in a monitor. It features full array local dimming, auto HDR settings, and more. It supports HDMI 2.1, with DisplayPort ports, too. $799.00 at Amazon

If you don’t need a gaming monitor, Samsung’s 27-inch QHD monitor (model S61B) with slim bezels, a 75Hz refresh rate, and a height-adjustable stand is on sale for $199.99 (originally $249.99).

The best deals on smartwatches and other wearables

The best deals on smart home tech

Amazon Smart Thermostat $ 41.99 $ 59.99 30 % off $ 41.99 Developed in partnership with Resideo, the Amazon Smart Thermostat allows you to control the temperature of your home through Alexa voice controls and remotely via an app. $41.99 at Amazon

The Eufy Dual video doorbell with HomeBase 2 is the best doorbell if you want to monitor your package deliveries and never have to worry about paying monthly fees. It’s on sale for its lowest price of $179.99 ($80 off). Read our video doorbell buying guide.

Eufy Dual video doorbell $ 179.99 $ 259.99 31 % off $ 179.99 This battery-powered video doorbell features two cameras to catch both packages and visitors, as well as local storage, package alerts, and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Home. $179.99 at Amazon

The Eufy Security Floodlight Cam 2 Pro (wow, what a mouthful of a name) is steeply discounted right now. It features a weatherproof design, no monthly fee, and 360-degree pan and tilt coverage. Keep in mind that it’s hardwired, not wireless. You can get one for $199.99 (originally $298.51).

The best laptop deals

MacBook Air with M1 (late 2020) $ 799 $ 999.99 20 % off $ 799 The MacBook Air is Apple’s entry-level laptop, which comes outfitted with the company’s new M1 chip in one of three different colors (silver, space gray, and gold). $799.00 at Amazon (256GB)

Lenovo’s IdeaPad Gaming 3 could be a good entry-level gaming laptop. It costs $649.99 (originally $900) and comes with a new AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor, 8GB of DDR5 RAM, 256GB of storage space, and an Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics chip.

For more power (and a higher, but still reasonable price), Dell's 2022 G15 gaming laptop is on sale for $1,189.99 ($130 off). It features Intel's Core i7-12700H processor, Nvidia's RTX 3060, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Dell G15 gaming laptop $ 1189.99 $ 1319.99 10 % off $ 1189.99 Dell’s 15-inch G15 is a solid gaming laptop that features a more modest design aesthetic than Dell’s Alienware brand, but still has performance where it counts. A 12th Gen Intel CPU and an RTX 3060 make for an excellent combo on the FHD 120Hz panel on this versatile laptop. $1189.99 at Amazon

The best deals on PC accessories

Razer’s DeathAdder V2 X Hyperspeed is a budget-friendly wireless gaming mouse that’s now even more affordable. Right now, you can pick it up for $39.99 ($20 off).

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless multi-platform gaming headset with Xbox support is discounted to just $249.99 ($100 off). This model includes a base station that lets it connect wirelessly via 2.4GHz, Bluetooth, and with a wired connection. It also sports active noise cancellation and includes two swappable batteries. Read our review.

Elgato Stream Deck Mk.1 $ 89.99 $ 149.99 40 % off $ 89.99 The original version of the 15-button Stream Deck for activating PC shortcuts has a stand that accommodates multiple viewing angles. $89.99 at Amazon

The 15-button Elgato Stream Deck is on sale for $89.99 at Amazon throughout the duration of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

The best deals on miscellaneous tech