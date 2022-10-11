Amazon is back with another Prime Day for 2022, and we’re here to highlight the deals that are worth your money. The Prime Early Access Sale is happening now through tomorrow, October 12th, and it’s an event that should serve as a good primer for the kinds of deals we might see during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. In other words, you might be able to get some — or all — of your holiday shopping done, whether it’s all at Amazon or from one of the many other retailers that are serving up a rush of deals to compete.
What you’ll find below are the best deals from Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. We’ve also rounded up all of the good deals cooking at Target, and plan to publish accompanying guides to the best competing sales at Best Buy and Walmart. And just to reiterate, most of the Amazon deals below are exclusive to Prime members, though you may be eligible for a free 30-day trial.
The best deals from Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
The best deals on 4K TVs and home entertainment gadgets
- Amazon’s 75-inch Fire TV Omni 4K TV is available for just $839.99 for Prime members, down from its original price of $1,049.99. Note that, like the 55-inch model mentioned above, this model is from Amazon’s first-gen run of Omni TVs, not the QLED model that it just announced in early October.
- Hisense’s 65-inch U8G QLED 4K TV is on sale for $799.99 (originally $1,299.99). This is a capable TV for the price, one with an HDMI 2.1 port that allows for 4K resolution at up to 120Hz to display fast-moving gameplay without screen tearing. You’ll also get Android TV software with the option of using Google Assistant or Alexa for voice queries.
Vizio Elevate$700$1099.9936% off
Vizio’s Elevate is a high-end soundbar with unique rotating side speakers that turn upwards when playing surround sound audio.
- Vizio’s high-end Elevate soundbar — which comes with two satellite speakers, a wireless subwoofer, and two rotating, upward-firing speakers for Dolby Atmos — is discounted to just $699.99 ($300 off). This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the $300 price cut, but it’s well worth mentioning here. Read our guide to the best soundbars.
- Govee’s DreamView G1 Pro Gaming Lights made for monitors between 24 and 32 inches are $89.99 (50 percent off). Read our review.
- For 55- to 65-inch TVs, you can equip some immersive backlighting with the Govee TV Backlight T2, which is down to $111.99 (20 percent off). Just clip the on-page coupon.
Verge Deals on Twitter /
Join over 50,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals
The best deals on headphones and earbuds
- You can currently buy Apple’s second-gen Apple AirPods with a wired charging case for $90, which matches the lowest price we’ve seen on the earbuds at Amazon. These normally sell for around $129. Read our review.
- If you want Apple’s latest AirPods Pro, which feature enhanced sound and swipe controls, you can currently snag a rare $15 discount on them at Amazon. Normally $249, the excellent noise-canceling earbuds are on sale for $235. Read our review.
AirPods Pro (second-gen) with MagSafe charging case$235$2496% off
Apple’s latest AirPods Pro take after the last-gen model but include swipe controls and a new H2 chip that allows for improved noise cancellation. They also come with a water-resistant charging case that offers support for Apple’s robust Find My network.
Google Pixel Buds Pro$151.99$199.9924% off
Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are the company’s first earbuds to include active noise cancellation. But that’s not the only thing that makes them Google’s best buds yet: the Pixel Buds Pro combine impressive sound, great battery life, and good comfort — all without the connection issues of earlier models.
- Bose’s awesome, noise-canceling QuietComfort 45 are down to $229, a $100 price cut. Read our review.
- Google’s Pixel Buds Pro have been marked down to $151.99 ($40 off). Read our review.
- Sony’s LinkBuds wireless earbuds, which offer an open-ring style so you can hear both the outdoors and your music, are down to $128 ($50 off). Read our review.
- The Sony LinkBuds S, which do away with the open-ear design of the aforementioned LinkBuds and offer noise cancellation, are on sale for $128 ($70 off).
- The Beats Fit Pro, some of our favorite earbuds for running, are back down to $159.95 ($40 off). Read our review.
Beats Fit Pro$159.95$199.9520% off
Our favorite fitness earbuds, the Beats Fit Pro, feature soft flexible fins that keep them anchored in your ears during vigorous workouts. Their excellent sound has plenty of bass to keep you motivated in the middle of a long run.
- The first-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are now just $119 during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. These originally launched for $199.99, but have commonly sold for under $150 in recent months. Read our review.
- Skullcandy’s Crusher over-ear headphones with active noise cancellation are $159.99 (usually $300).
- Jabra’s Elite 7 Active wireless earbuds are $119.99 ($60 off). These workout-friendly buds support active noise cancellation and Jabra’s handy multipoint connectivity.
- The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 over-ear, noise-canceling headphones have dropped to $269 (originally $400). This model offers some of the best ANC tech to date. Read our review for more info.
The best deals on streaming devices and smart speakers
- Amazon’s second-gen Fire TV Cube, which serves as a 4K HDR streaming device and a capable smart speaker, is on sale for just $60 (normally $119.99). Keep in mind that this model’s being replaced by a newer one, but it’s still a solid value for the price. Read our guide to the best streaming devices.
- The latest Apple TV 4K (32GB) is down to $109, the best price we’ve seen yet (originally $179). If you want 64GB of storage, the cost is $129. Read our review.
Apple TV 4K (2021, 32GB)$119.99$17933% off
The latest Apple TV 4K houses the A12 Bionic processor and features faster performance with HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6, and Thread support.
The best phone deals
- Google’s Pixel 6A is $329 in all three colors, $20 less than the recent sale price. This is $120 less than the retail cost. Read our review.
Google Pixel 6A$329$44927% off
Google’s Pixel 6A comes with a relatively small 6.1-inch OLED screen but is an excellent performer with a good camera and battery life.
The best deals on tablets and e-readers
The ninth-generation iPad with 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi capabilities is $269 (originally $329). Keep in mind that this model may soon become outdated, if Apple announces newer versions sometime in October, as is expected.
The 2022 iPad Air with the M1 processor, 64GB of storage, and Wi-Fi connectivity is $519 ($80 off). If you want more storage, the 256GB model is on sale for $669 ($80 off). Read our review.
2022 iPad Air (Wi-Fi)$519$59913% off
The latest iPad Air retains the iPad Pro-esque redesign of the 2020 model but does away with the A14 Bionic processor in favor of Apple’s lightning-fast M1 chip. It also comes in one of five colors and boasts a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature.
2021 Kindle Paperwhite (8GB)$99.99$139.9929% off
Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch E Ink display with adjustable color temperature for nighttime reading. It also boasts a faster processor, additional battery life, IPX8 waterproofing, and — finally — a USB-C port.
- Amazon’s latest, ad-supported Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB of storage is on sale for $99.99 instead of $139.99 at Amazon and Target, which is just $5 shy of the discount we saw during Prime Day. You can also buy the ad-free model for $119.99 ($40 off). Read our Kindle Paperwhite review.
- The Kindle Oasis comes with page-turning buttons and is currently on sale with ads and 8GB of storage for $179.99 ($70 off), while the ad-free model is discounted to $199.99 ($70 off). You can also buy it with ads and 32GB of storage for $199.99 ($80 off) or without ads for $219.99 ($80 off). Additionally, Amazon is selling the LTE-enabled Kindle Oasis with 32GB of storage for $269.99 ($80 off). Read our review.
Amazon Fire HD 10 (32GB)$74.99$149.9950% off
The 2021 Fire HD 10 is the largest of Amazon’s Fire tablets. Unlike the previous generation, it sports a 1080p display and 3GB of RAM, which is plenty if you’re streaming, browsing, or consuming Amazon content.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus$54.99$109.9950% off
Amazon’s Fire HD 8 Plus packs a lot of value for the money. It’s a suitable vessel for consuming any and all Prime content, and this model, in particular, supports wireless charging.
- Of all the budget-friendly tablets in Amazon’s current Fire lineup, the Fire HD 10 is the one we typically recommend thanks to its sharp 1080p display and relatively good performance. You can currently buy it with ads and 32GB of storage for $74.99 at Amazon and Target, a 50 percent discount, or without ads at Amazon for $89.99 ($75 off). Read our review.
- You can also buy the ad-supported, 32GB Fire HD 10 Plus — which features support for wireless charging and more RAM than the base model — for $104.99 ($75 off) at Amazon and Target. The ad-free model is also on sale at Amazon for $119.99 ($75 off).
The best monitor deals
- Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 ultrawide monitor for gaming (or productivity — don’t let us tell you what to do) is on sale for $999.99, down from its original price of $1,499.99. This model usually sells for around $1,000 during big sale events, so this price is especially good. The Odyssey G9 has an ultrawide QHD resolution, and up to a 240Hz refresh rate. Read our review.
- Samsung’s Odyssey G5 offers some similar specs to the LG monitor above, but for $10 less. It has a 27-inch QHD IPS panel, with G-Sync and FreeSync Premium compatibility. It also has a higher 165Hz refresh rate. Normally $369.99, it’s on sale for $279.99.
- For something that’s a little more space-conscious (but still very capable), LG’s 27-inch QHD gaming display (model 27GL83A-B) with a peak refresh rate of 144Hz and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility is $249.99 ($50 off). This sale comes and goes, but it’s nevertheless a great monitor for the price. It has an IPS display with good contrast for the price.
LG Ultragear 27GL83A-B QHD monitor$249.99$38034% off
LG’s 27-inch Ultragear gaming monitors are a fantastic value. This particular model features a QHD IPS panel with HDMI and DisplayPort to let you hook up a PC and a gaming console. It also touts a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and G-Sync compatibility.
- Sony’s 27-inch Inzone M9 4K gaming monitor with full array local dimming has received a rare $100 discount. It’s discounted to just $799.99 right now at Amazon. Read our review.
Sony 27-inch Inzone M9 4K gaming monitor$799$89911% off
Sony’s debut gaming monitor, the Inzone M9, might be worthwhile for people who are looking for TV-like features in a monitor. It features full array local dimming, auto HDR settings, and more. It supports HDMI 2.1, with DisplayPort ports, too.
- If you don’t need a gaming monitor, Samsung’s 27-inch QHD monitor (model S61B) with slim bezels, a 75Hz refresh rate, and a height-adjustable stand is on sale for $199.99 (originally $249.99).
The best deals on smartwatches and other wearables
- The Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 41mm, currently low in stock) is currently $50 off, bringing the price down to $349. This is the latest model, which has new temperature sensors for tracking your cycle, as well as a new high-g accelerometer and gyroscope for crash detection. Read our review.
- Bose’s Frames Tempo sunglasses with audio capability have received a $100 price cut at Amazon. That style is available for $149, as are different styles, including the Frames Soprano and the Frames Tenor. Check out our review.
Apple Watch Series 8$349$39913% off
The latest smartwatch from Apple features watchOS 9, along with Crash Detection and temperature sensors that enable menstrual cycle tracking — something you won’t find on any other model.
Bose Frames Tempo$149$24940% off
The Bose Frames Tempo are Bluetooth-equipped audio sunglasses that are designed to fit right in with an active lifestyle.
The best deals on smart home tech
- Amazon’s Smart Plug that can let you control any “dumb” device plugged into it with Alexa voice commands is just $12.99 ($12 off).
- If you need an outdoor-friendly smart dimmer plug, TP-Link’s Kasa Outdoor Smart Dimmer Plug is rated IP64 for water resistance. It’s currently on sale for $17.99, down from $29.99.
- Kasa’s smart multi-plug surge protector is $44.99 (originally $79.99). It features six individually-controlled outlets, three USB-A ports, and it can be controlled via Alexa or Google Assistant — no hub required.
- Smart thermostats can be pricey. That doesn’t apply to Amazon’s, which you can get for $41.99 (usually $59.99). This model is surprisingly good considering its low price. Read our review.
Amazon Smart Thermostat$41.99$59.9930% off
Developed in partnership with Resideo, the Amazon Smart Thermostat allows you to control the temperature of your home through Alexa voice controls and remotely via an app.
- The Eufy Dual video doorbell with HomeBase 2 is the best doorbell if you want to monitor your package deliveries and never have to worry about paying monthly fees. It’s on sale for its lowest price of $179.99 ($80 off). Read our video doorbell buying guide.
Eufy Dual video doorbell$179.99$259.9931% off
This battery-powered video doorbell features two cameras to catch both packages and visitors, as well as local storage, package alerts, and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Home.
- The Eufy Security Floodlight Cam 2 Pro (wow, what a mouthful of a name) is steeply discounted right now. It features a weatherproof design, no monthly fee, and 360-degree pan and tilt coverage. Keep in mind that it’s hardwired, not wireless. You can get one for $199.99 (originally $298.51).
The best laptop deals
- Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air with the M1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD is on sale for just $799, matching its lowest price to date. It debuted for $999. Read our review
MacBook Air with M1 (late 2020)$799$999.9920% off
The MacBook Air is Apple’s entry-level laptop, which comes outfitted with the company’s new M1 chip in one of three different colors (silver, space gray, and gold).
- Lenovo’s IdeaPad Gaming 3 could be a good entry-level gaming laptop. It costs $649.99 (originally $900) and comes with a new AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor, 8GB of DDR5 RAM, 256GB of storage space, and an Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics chip.
- For more power (and a higher, but still reasonable price), Dell’s 2022 G15 gaming laptop is on sale for $1,189.99 ($130 off). It features Intel’s Core i7-12700H processor, Nvidia’s RTX 3060, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Dell G15 gaming laptop$1189.99$1319.9910% off
Dell’s 15-inch G15 is a solid gaming laptop that features a more modest design aesthetic than Dell’s Alienware brand, but still has performance where it counts. A 12th Gen Intel CPU and an RTX 3060 make for an excellent combo on the FHD 120Hz panel on this versatile laptop.
The best deals on PC accessories
- Razer’s DeathAdder V2 X Hyperspeed is a budget-friendly wireless gaming mouse that’s now even more affordable. Right now, you can pick it up for $39.99 ($20 off).
- The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless multi-platform gaming headset with Xbox support is discounted to just $249.99 ($100 off). This model includes a base station that lets it connect wirelessly via 2.4GHz, Bluetooth, and with a wired connection. It also sports active noise cancellation and includes two swappable batteries. Read our review.
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless (Xbox)$249.99$349.9929% off
The Nova Pro Wireless gaming headset supports active noise cancellation, swappable batteries, Bluetooth support, and compatibility with most consoles — including Xbox. This model includes a base station that makes it easy to toggle crucial sound settings.
Elgato Stream Deck Mk.1$89.99$149.9940% off
The original version of the 15-button Stream Deck for activating PC shortcuts has a stand that accommodates multiple viewing angles.
- The 15-button Elgato Stream Deck is on sale for $89.99 at Amazon throughout the duration of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.
- Elgato’s HD60 S Plus capture card for 1080p / 60 frames per second capture (supports 4K/60fps passthrough) is $129.99 (originally $180).
- Drop + Sennheiser’s PC38X wired gaming headset with an open-back design is $30 off for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Right now, you can get it for $149.
- 8BitDo’s Arcade Stick for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC is $71.99 (usually $90).
- Astro’s A20 wireless gaming headset for the PlayStation 5 is down to $89.99 ($30 off).
The best deals on miscellaneous tech
- If you own a Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, or some other kind of handheld that takes microSD cards, you can get the almighty Sandisk 1TB model for $97.99 (originally $199.99).
- Elgato’s handy Key Light Mini, a portable (and rechargeable) 800-lumen LED panel with magnets on its back, is on sale for $79.99 ($20 off). This kind of tool is essential, especially if you’re a creator who needs great lighting when you’re on the go. Read our coverage.
- This 10-feet long 100W-ready USB-C-to-C cable from a brand called JSAUX is just $9.09 (usually $15)