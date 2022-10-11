The best TV deals from Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is providing yet another opportunity to get a fantastic discount on a 4K TV. If you’ve been scouting for deals in the lead-up to Black Friday, this is a week when you’ll want to be paying attention. Right now, we’re seeing some big price cuts on all sorts of smart TV models, ranging in size, streaming platform, and display (QLED, OLED, etc.). This roundup includes deals that are exclusive to Prime members as well as some that are available from Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and wherever else we find good discounts.
Sony’s OLED TV supports HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, and now HDMI 2.1. With supported refresh rates of 120Hz and VRR, it’s equipped for gaming as well as movies and streaming.
- Amazon’s 75-inch Fire TV Omni 4K TV is available for just $839.99 for Prime members, down from its original $1,049.99 price. Note that this model is from Amazon’s first-gen run of Omni TVs, not the QLED model that it just announced in early October. Read our review.
- Sony’s 55-inch A80J OLED 4K TV with Google TV software is just $999.99 at Best Buy (originally $1,899.99). This deal isn’t being offered at Amazon.
- Insignia (Best Buy’s in-house brand) has a 70-inch F30 4K TV with Amazon’s Fire TV software built in for $419.99 ($230 off). Don’t expect stunning quality compared to pricier TVs, but this could be a great fit for someone’s needs, particularly if you want an all-in-one TV that streams shows and movies via Amazon’s Fire TV OS.
- The 55-inch LG B2 OLED TV is a great deal at $976.99 at Amazon. It offers an amazing picture, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz refresh rate, but it can’t get quite as bright as the C2 lineup. Still, it’s a great value if you’re looking for one of LG’s latest models.
The B2 is one of LG’s latest OLED TV models. It sits in the middle of its offering, boasting a high 120Hz refresh rate feature that’s not present in the more affordable A2. It also has HDMI 2.1 ports for fast-paced content, like gaming.
- Sony’s 65-inch X90K 4K TV with full array local dimming (for better control over brightness and darkness) is on sale for $1,198 at Amazon or $1,199.99 at Best Buy. This model includes the Google TV interface built in, which allows you to easily find TV shows and movies.
- Samsung’s 55-inch S95B (QD-OLED) 4K TV has gotten a $600 price cut at Best Buy. Originally $2,199.99, you can snag one today for $1,599.99. This kind of OLED technology delivers more brightness than LG’s current OLED displays. At Amazon, it’s just a smidge cheaper at $1,597.99. Read about this model right here.
- LG’s 42-inch C2 Evo OLED TV is down to $996.99 ($400 off) at Amazon, which is its lowest price ever. This is LG’s latest lineup of OLEDs that feature the brightest displays and the best image processing. It’s an exciting TV that should be small enough to put on a desk.
Here are some accessories to go with your new TV
- Govee’s DreamView G1 Pro Gaming Light, an LED kit that’s made for monitors between 24 and 32 inches, is $89.99 (50 percent off) right now at Amazon. These lights can add some gorgeous accents to your walls that match the vibe of the game that you’re playing. Read our review.
This camera-powered dynamic LED kit matches the colors being displayed on your screen while gaming and offers four preset game-match modes that can deliver various effects.
- For 55- to 65-inch TVs, you can equip some immersive backlighting with the Govee TV Backlight T2, which is down to $111.99 at Amazon (20 percent off). With its camera installed atop your TV, these lights can match the colors that are shown on-screen.
- The latest Apple TV 4K (32GB) is down to around $109 at Amazon and Best Buy, the best price we’ve seen yet (originally $179). If you want 64GB of storage, the cost is $130. Read our review.
The latest Apple TV 4K houses the A12 Bionic processor and features faster performance with HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6, and Thread support.
- Vizio’s high-end Elevate soundbar — which comes with two satellite speakers, a wireless subwoofer, and two rotating, upward-firing speakers for Dolby Atmos — is on sale right now for $699.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. It originally sold for $999.99. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the $300 price cut, but it’s well worth mentioning here. Read our guide to the best soundbars.