The best Amazon Prime Early Access deals under $25

If you’re on a tight budget or just looking for some fun impulse buys, these are the handy little deals that go a long way for little money.

By Antonio G. Di Benedetto / @SuperAntonio64

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A close-up of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming dongle beside its remote control on a brown couch.
Amazon’s premium Fire Stick 4K Max and mid-range Fire Stick 4K streaming dongles look identical, though the latter is currently discounted to just $24.99.
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge
The Verge Guide to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale is under way, and while all the attention may be turned towards big-ticket items like TVs, laptops, or wearables, we know not everyone can throw money around on that kind of stuff on a whim. There are also deals going on that can appeal to any tech fiend on a tight budget, so we’re pooling together all the best deals under $25 that we can find.

But you’d be remiss to think of these deals as just “cheap stuff.” We carefully comb through the myriad sales to find budget-friendly items that are worth your time and dollars, even at these lower-stakes prices: like a 4K-capable Fire TV Stick, small and lightweight wireless earbuds, or a compact gaming mouse that’s capable enough for nearly any gamer. Frankly, sometimes it’s these inexpensive buys that can be some of the handiest accessories and add-ons in our daily lives — so let’s dive in.

The best smart home deals under $25

Echo Dot (third-gen) with two GE Cync LED bulbs

$63.9872% off
$17.99

This puck-like Echo Dot is the third generation of Amazon’s smart speaker. It offers better sound than its predecessor, a compact design, and all the smarts that come with owning an Alexa device.

$17.99 at Amazon

Roku Express 4K Plus (2021)

$39.9938% off
$24.99

The Roku Express 4K Plus replaces the Roku Premiere as Roku’s entry-level 4K player. It sports a faster processor as well as support for HDR10 Plus.

$24.99 at Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K with latest Alexa remote

$5050% off
$24.99

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K packs 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 Plus, along with an Alexa-enabled voice remote that controls most TV sets. Its audio output is capable of Dolby Atmos, too, and the compact device supports Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Prime Video, and all the major services.

$24.99 at Amazon$24.99 at Best Buy

The best wireless audio deals under $25

  • The Skullcandy Dime earbuds are just $19.49 ($6 off) in several unique colors. They may not have the greatest battery life or sound quality, but they’re incredibly compact, colorful, and even at this low price support solo use with either earbud.

The best charging accessory deals under $25

Belkin BoostCharge 10W Wireless Charging Stand

$34.9929% off
$24.99

Belkin’s wireless charging stand comes with its own AC adapter and can charge Qi-compatible devices in an upright position at up to 10W.

$24.99 at Amazon

Satech USB-C Magnetic Wireless Charger

$29.9950% off
$14.99

This Satechi charger can magnetically attach to MagSafe iPhones and charge at up to a 7.5W output. It also wirelessly charges other Qi-compatible devices without the convenience of the magnetic attachment.

$14.99 at Amazon

The best portable storage deals under $25

Samsung Pro Plus 128GB microSD card

$34.9949% off
$17.99

Give your Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, compatible phone, or laptop a storage boost with this Samsung microSD card. It comes with an included microSD to SD adapter.

$17.99 at Amazon

The best gaming deals under $25

Razer DeathAdder v2 Mini wired gaming mouse

$49.9964% off
$18

The lightweight and right-hand contoured DeathAdder v2 Mini uses an 8500 DPI Optical Sensor, had six buttons, and weighs just 62 grams.

$18.00 at Amazon
  • Supergiant Games’ popular roguelike dungeon-crawler Hades (physical) is on sale for $19.99 ($10 off) for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox versions.
  • If you never played Grand Theft Auto V as far back as 2013 when it first came out, you can get the latest physical release of it for PlayStation 5 for $17.99 ($22 off) when you click the on-page coupon for an additional $2 off.
  • Alan Wake Remastered (physical) is on sale for $19.99 ($10 off) for PS5, PS4, and Xbox. The remaster of the 2010 action-adventure mystery thriller from developer Remedy is being sold by a third party but shipped by Amazon.
  • Olli Olli World is on sale for $19.99 ($10 off) through Amazon as a Steam download code. This pastel-tinted skateboarding game mixes in some rhythm game vibes for a unique experience that feels incredibly charming and fun to play. Read our review.
  • PowerA’s Enhanced Wired Controller, our favorite budget gamepad for Xbox consoles and PC, is on sale for $23.39 (regularly $37.99). The off-white “mist” color version is listed for $25.99 and has an on-page coupon you can click for an additional $2.60 off.

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller (mist)

$37.9938% off
$23.39

The PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller is a budget-minded wired controller for Xbox and PC that connects via Micro USB and features two customizable buttons on its rear. It’s offered in many different colors and licensed designs.

$23.39 at Amazon

