The best Amazon Prime Early Access deals under $25

Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale is under way, and while all the attention may be turned towards big-ticket items like TVs, laptops, or wearables, we know not everyone can throw money around on that kind of stuff on a whim. There are also deals going on that can appeal to any tech fiend on a tight budget, so we’re pooling together all the best deals under $25 that we can find.

But you’d be remiss to think of these deals as just “cheap stuff.” We carefully comb through the myriad sales to find budget-friendly items that are worth your time and dollars, even at these lower-stakes prices: like a 4K-capable Fire TV Stick, small and lightweight wireless earbuds, or a compact gaming mouse that’s capable enough for nearly any gamer. Frankly, sometimes it’s these inexpensive buys that can be some of the handiest accessories and add-ons in our daily lives — so let’s dive in.

The best smart home deals under $25

Echo Dot (third-gen) with two GE Cync LED bulbs $ 17.99 $ 63.98 72 % off $ 17.99 This puck-like Echo Dot is the third generation of Amazon’s smart speaker. It offers better sound than its predecessor, a compact design, and all the smarts that come with owning an Alexa device. $17.99 at Amazon

Related The best Prime Early Access deals on Amazon devices

Roku Express 4K Plus (2021) $ 24.99 $ 39.99 38 % off $ 24.99 The Roku Express 4K Plus replaces the Roku Premiere as Roku’s entry-level 4K player. It sports a faster processor as well as support for HDR10 Plus. $24.99 at Amazon

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K streaming dongle is $24.99 ($25 off), matching its lowest price. This 4K streamer supports Dolby Vision and its voice remote can control your TV.

Fire TV Stick 4K with latest Alexa remote $ 24.99 $ 50 50 % off $ 24.99 Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K packs 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 Plus, along with an Alexa-enabled voice remote that controls most TV sets. Its audio output is capable of Dolby Atmos, too, and the compact device supports Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Prime Video, and all the major services. $24.99 at Amazon$24.99 at Best Buy

Kasa’s Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug-In Dimmer is an outdoor smart lighting plug that can dim compatible lights as well as set schedules and timers. It’s selling for $17.99 instead of $29.99 and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

is an outdoor smart lighting plug that can dim compatible lights as well as set schedules and timers. It’s selling for and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The Wyze Bulb Color LED smart light is $9.52 (about $6 off). It’s a bright 1100-lumen bulb that works with either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

(about $6 off). It’s a bright 1100-lumen bulb that works with either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. The myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control with wireless garage hub and sensor is down to $16.98 ($13 off). This matches the all-time low for this garage opener that ensures you can close your garage door from anywhere.

Verge Deals on Twitter / Join over 50,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals Follow us!

The best wireless audio deals under $25

The Skullcandy Dime earbuds are just $19.49 ($6 off) in several unique colors. They may not have the greatest battery life or sound quality, but they’re incredibly compact, colorful, and even at this low price support solo use with either earbud.

The JBL Go2 waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker is on sale for $21.95 ($18 off). It’s IPX7-rated waterproof and rated for five hours of battery life.

The best charging accessory deals under $25

Belkin BoostCharge 10W Wireless Charging Stand $ 24.99 $ 34.99 29 % off $ 24.99 Belkin’s wireless charging stand comes with its own AC adapter and can charge Qi-compatible devices in an upright position at up to 10W. $24.99 at Amazon

Satech USB-C Magnetic Wireless Charger $ 14.99 $ 29.99 50 % off $ 14.99 This Satechi charger can magnetically attach to MagSafe iPhones and charge at up to a 7.5W output. It also wirelessly charges other Qi-compatible devices without the convenience of the magnetic attachment. $14.99 at Amazon

Anker’s PowerWave Sense 2-in-1 wireless charging station is $19.99 ($5 off). It charges a Qi-compatible Android phone at up to 10W or iPhone up to 7.5W, with a second spot for wirelessly charging a pair of earbuds. It includes a USB-C cable but not a power adapter.

The best portable storage deals under $25

Samsung Pro Plus 128GB microSD card $ 17.99 $ 34.99 49 % off $ 17.99 Give your Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, compatible phone, or laptop a storage boost with this Samsung microSD card. It comes with an included microSD to SD adapter. $17.99 at Amazon

The best gaming deals under $25

The compact Razer DeathAdder v2 Mini wired gaming mouse is on sale for $17.90 (about $32 off MSRP). That’s the best price for this small boy, which is actually pretty average-sized since the regular DeathAdders are on the large size.

Razer DeathAdder v2 Mini wired gaming mouse $ 18 $ 49.99 64 % off $ 18 The lightweight and right-hand contoured DeathAdder v2 Mini uses an 8500 DPI Optical Sensor, had six buttons, and weighs just 62 grams. $18.00 at Amazon