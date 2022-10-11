The best Amazon Prime Early Access deals under $25

Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale is under way, and while all the attention may be turned towards big-ticket items like TVs, laptops, or wearables, we know not everyone can throw money around on that kind of stuff on a whim. There are also deals going on that can appeal to any tech fiend on a tight budget, so we’re pooling together all the best deals under $25 that we can find.
But you’d be remiss to think of these deals as just “cheap stuff.” We carefully comb through the myriad sales to find budget-friendly items that are worth your time and dollars, even at these lower-stakes prices: like a 4K-capable Fire TV Stick, small and lightweight wireless earbuds, or a compact gaming mouse that’s capable enough for nearly any gamer. Frankly, sometimes it’s these inexpensive buys that can be some of the handiest accessories and add-ons in our daily lives — so let’s dive in.
The best smart home deals under $25
- The third-gen Echo Dot from 2018 with two GE Cync color smart LED bulbs is $17.99 (about $46 off). This Echo Dot is a bit old now, and soon to be two generations behind, but it’s still fine for issuing voice commands for an Alexa-connected house. The bundle with the GE bulbs is like a smart home starter pack.
- The no-frills Amazon Smart Plug adds Alexa automation to a dumb appliance, and it’s just $12.99 ($12 off) right now.
- The Roku Express 4K Plus streaming box is down to $24.99 ($15 off). The compact streaming box supports HDR10 Plus and dual-band Wi-Fi with the option to attach a Micro-USB-to-Ethernet adapter for a faster, wired connection.
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K streaming dongle is $24.99 ($25 off), matching its lowest price. This 4K streamer supports Dolby Vision and its voice remote can control your TV.
- Kasa’s Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug-In Dimmer is an outdoor smart lighting plug that can dim compatible lights as well as set schedules and timers. It’s selling for $17.99 instead of $29.99 and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
- The Wyze Bulb Color LED smart light is $9.52 (about $6 off). It’s a bright 1100-lumen bulb that works with either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
- The myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control with wireless garage hub and sensor is down to $16.98 ($13 off). This matches the all-time low for this garage opener that ensures you can close your garage door from anywhere.
The best wireless audio deals under $25
- The Skullcandy Dime earbuds are just $19.49 ($6 off) in several unique colors. They may not have the greatest battery life or sound quality, but they’re incredibly compact, colorful, and even at this low price support solo use with either earbud.
- The JBL Go2 waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker is on sale for $21.95 ($18 off). It’s IPX7-rated waterproof and rated for five hours of battery life.
The best charging accessory deals under $25
- Belkin is running a variety of deals on its Amazon storefront, and it includes charging accessories like the Belkin BoostCharge 10W wireless charging stand for $24.99 ($10 off).
- The Belkin BoostCharge 10W dual wireless charging pad is $20.99 ($29 off). It comes with its own power adapter and can charge two Qi devices at up to 10 watts. It’s not going to win any charging races, but it’s fine for overnight use.
- Belkin’s USB-C 20W right-angle GaN charger is $12.99 ($12 off) and ideal for fast charging when you have an outlet without a whole lot of clearance in front of it.
- Amazon-owned Woot is selling a Samsung 25W USB-C fast charger for $12.99 ($7 off) or you can get two of them for $20.99 (about $19 off).
- Woot also has a three-pack of Samsung one-meter USB-C cables for $13.99 (about $31 off) in black or white. That’s great value for a quality cable if you’re in need of a few.
- Satechi’s magnetic wireless charging puck for the iPhone 12, 13, and 14 generations is $14.99 ($15 off). It won’t charge at full MagSafe speeds, but it can achieve 7.5W wireless charging and the built-in USB-C cable is a fairly lengthy five feet.
- Anker’s PowerWave Sense 2-in-1 wireless charging station is $19.99 ($5 off). It charges a Qi-compatible Android phone at up to 10W or iPhone up to 7.5W, with a second spot for wirelessly charging a pair of earbuds. It includes a USB-C cable but not a power adapter.
The best portable storage deals under $25
- A Samsung USB-C 256GB flash drive is down to $23.99 ($16 off). Since it’s USB-C it can transfer files between computers, Android smartphones, and Thunderbolt-equipped iPads.
- Samsung’s EVO Select 64GB microSD card is just $10.99 ($9 off).
- The Samsung Pro Plus 128GB microSD card is $17.99 ($17 off). These are always handy for use in a Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, or other devices like a drone or GoPro.
The best gaming deals under $25
- The compact Razer DeathAdder v2 Mini wired gaming mouse is on sale for $17.90 (about $32 off MSRP). That’s the best price for this small boy, which is actually pretty average-sized since the regular DeathAdders are on the large size.
- Supergiant Games’ popular roguelike dungeon-crawler Hades (physical) is on sale for $19.99 ($10 off) for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox versions.
- If you never played Grand Theft Auto V as far back as 2013 when it first came out, you can get the latest physical release of it for PlayStation 5 for $17.99 ($22 off) when you click the on-page coupon for an additional $2 off.
- Alan Wake Remastered (physical) is on sale for $19.99 ($10 off) for PS5, PS4, and Xbox. The remaster of the 2010 action-adventure mystery thriller from developer Remedy is being sold by a third party but shipped by Amazon.
- Olli Olli World is on sale for $19.99 ($10 off) through Amazon as a Steam download code. This pastel-tinted skateboarding game mixes in some rhythm game vibes for a unique experience that feels incredibly charming and fun to play. Read our review.
- PowerA’s Enhanced Wired Controller, our favorite budget gamepad for Xbox consoles and PC, is on sale for $23.39 (regularly $37.99). The off-white “mist” color version is listed for $25.99 and has an on-page coupon you can click for an additional $2.60 off.
