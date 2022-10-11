The best Amazon Prime Early Access PC accessory deals

All of the deals on display during Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access sale gives us a chance to highlight some cool accessories that typically won’t find their way into our regular deals roundups. Yes, we know that we’ve already got a roundup of the best gaming deals of Prime’s Early Access Sale, but this one is explicitly for the best discounts we could find on PC accessories. That means we’re not just looking at mice, and keyboards, but we’re diving into motherboards, water coolers, and graphics cards too.
While gaming accessories get all the glory, we’re including plenty of PC accessory deals that are productivity first. Whether you’re looking for an ultra-fast external hard drive, or a slick-looking PC case, our Amazon Prime Early Access roundup of PC accessories has got you covered. Make sure to also check out our collection of the best deals from Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale for the latest discounts.
CPU Cooler deals
- The 240mm version of the MSI MAG CoreLiquid AIO cooler usually costs $159.99, but is currently discounted to $139.99 at Amazon. The cooler features an RGB-enabled block for the CPU and a trio of 120mm RGB fans.
360mm MSI MAG CoreLiquid AIO cooler$139.99$159.9913% off
The 360mm MSI MAG CoreLiquid AIO Cooler is compatible with LGA 1700 and AM5 sockets to support the latest generation of processors.
- The Thermaltake UX100 is a low-profile CPU cooler currently discounted to just $17.99 (normally $19.99). Designed for Mico-ATX builds the UX100 is compatible with 11th-generation Intel CPUs and AM4 CPUs from AMD.
- If you need a low-profile cooler that can handle some overclocking, the Thermaltake TH120 cooler is discounted to $58.79 from its usual price of $99.99. The TH120 features a 120mm RGB fan and water block and is compatible with 12th-gen Intel CPUs and AMD’s AM5 processors.
Storage deals
- The absolutely massive 4TB model of the SanDisk Extreme Pro originally had a price tag of $899.99, but is currently discounted to $419.99. The ruggedized SSD is designed to withstand falls and has an IP55 waterproof rating. The Extreme Pro is capable of transfer speeds of up to 2000MB/s via a USB-C connection, but it also comes equipped with a USB-A cable should you need it.
SanDisk Extreme Pro NVMe SSD (4TB)$419.99$899.9953% off
SanDisk’s Extreme Pro SSD is a portable storage option that’s protected against water, dust, and impacts. It supports USB 3.2, and while it uses USB-C, SanDisk includes a USB Type-A adapter to make it compatible with more devices.
- The 2TB configuration of the popular Samsung 980 Pro SSD is currently discounted to $189.99 from its usual price of $379.99 — the lowest price yet for the M.2 SSD. The 980 Pro supports transfer speeds of up to 7,000MB/s, letting you quickly bulk transfer files and in some cases speed up loading times for games. This model of the 980 Pro doesn’t come with a heatsink though, so don’t try to use it with a PlayStation 5.
Samsung 980 Pro NVMe 2TB M.2 SSD$189.99$379.9950% off
Samsung’s high-end 980 Pro NVMe M.2 SSD is among the fastest available. It’s PCIe 4.0-ready, so it can achieve fast read / write speeds of 7,000MB/s and 5,000MB/s, respectively. It’ll also work in more prevalent PCIe 3.0 motherboards, but with slightly slower speeds.
- Another excellent M.2 SSD option, the 1TB configuration of the WD_Black SN770 SSD is currently discounted to $79.99 from its usual price of $129.99 — matching the best price yet for the slim storage device. The SN770 can support transfer speeds of up to 5,150MB/s, but doesn’t come packaged with a heatsink.
Verge Deals on Twitter /
Join over 50,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals
Case deals
- The Thermaltake Core P3 is an open-air ATX case that resembles a piece of brutalist architecture. Normally priced at $159.99, the Core P3 is currently discounted to $109.99 at Amazon. The large case can be mounted vertically, or even on a wall if you’re brave, and supports radiators up to 360mm in length.
- The Thermaltake Core V21 is a case that’s a little more modest. The V21 is currently discounted to $55.99 from its usual price of $79.99. A compact case designed for Micro ATX motherboards, the V21 can support radiators up to 280mm long in certain configurations.
- If you’re in the market for a white Mini-ITX case, the Cooler Master MR200P case is currently on sale for $99.99 from its usual price of $144.99. Every panel of the NR200P is removable, and the vented side panel can be swapped out with an included tempered glass side panel. The internals of the case are compact but still capable of supporting radiators up to 280mm long.
Cooler Master NR200P$99.99$144.9931% off
The NR200P from Cooler Master is designed for Mini-ITX motherboards, comes with an interchangeable mesh and tempered glass side panel, and supports radiators up to 280mm.
Motherboard deals
- The Asus ROG Strix Z690-E usually costs $469.99, but is currently discounted to $379.99. The ATX board uses an LGA 1700 socket compatible with 12th-generation Intel processors, can support up to four M.2 SSDs, and DDR5 RAM with speeds up to 6400MHz.
Asus ROG Strix Z690-E Motherboard$379.99$429.9912% off
The Asus ROG Strix Z690-E is an ATX motherboard designed for 12th-generation Intel processors using the LGA 1700 socket.
- Another, less expensive LGA 1700 motherboard, the Asus Tuf Z690-Plus is currently discounted to $229.99 from its usual $259.99. The Tuf Z690-Plus is compatible with 12th-generation Intel CPUs, has enough space for up to four M.2 processors, and supports DDR5 RAM with speeds up to 6000MHz.
Power Supply deals
- Normally, the Thermaltake Toughpower 850W power supply costs $149.99, but is currently discounted to $89.99. The modular power supply comes with a 10-year warranty and has an 80+ Gold power efficiency rating.
- Corsair’s 550W RM550x modular power supply is usually priced at $114.99, but is currently discounted to $63.99. The RM550x has a 10-year warranty out of the box and has an 80+ Gold power efficiency rating.
Asus ROG Thor 1200$279.99$349.9920% off
The 1200W modular power supply from Asus features a 10-year warranty and an 80+ Platinum power efficiency rating
- The Asus ROG Thor 1200 modular power supply is matching its lowest price yet. Usually priced at $349.99, the 1200W PSU is currently discounted to $279.99. The 80+ Platinum power efficiency rating is accompanied by a 10-year warranty and more than enough juice for even the most demanding setup.
Gaming Monitor deals
- The Samsung G9 Odyssey is an absolute lad of a gaming monitor that you can currently pick up at Amazon for $999.99 instead of its usual price of $1,399.99, matchingthe best price yet for the massive monitor. The 49-inch curved gaming panel is compatible with AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-sync for delivering ultra-smooth performance and supports a maximum refresh rate of 240hz. With a maximum resolution of 5120 x 1440, the G9 offers the same screen space as a pair of 27-inch QHD monitors.
Samsung Odyssey G9$999.99$1499.9933% off
The Samsung Odyssey G9 is a gargantuan 48.8-inch PC monitor with 32:9 aspect ratio and fast 240Hz refresh rate. It lacks HDMI 2.1, but it can do the multitasking job of three monitors.
- LG’s 27-inch QHD gaming monitor is usually priced at $299.99, but is currently discounted to $249.99 — its lowest price yet. The Nvidia G-sync compatible monitor features a maximum resolution of 2560 x 1440, a 1ms response time, and a 144hz refresh rate. The packaged stand is height, tilt, and swivel adjustable, and supports horizontal or vertical orientation.
LG Ultragear 27GL83A-B QHD monitor$249.99$38034% off
LG’s 27-inch Ultragear gaming monitors are a fantastic value. This particular model features a QHD IPS panel with HDMI and DisplayPort to let you hook up a PC and a gaming console. It also touts a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and G-Sync compatibility.
- The ViewSonic Elite XG320U is a 32-inch, high refresh rate gaming panel that typically costs $1,009.99, but is currently discounted to $799.99 — the lowest price yet for the AMD FreeSync compatible monitor. Supporting a 4K resolution, the ViewSonic Elite also features a 150hz refresh rate and is compatible with Nvidia Reflex technology to deliver the lowest possible latency. The packaged stand is height, tilt, and swivel adjustable, and supports horizontal or vertical orientation.
Graphics Card deals
- The Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti originally cost $1,429.99, but is on sale for just $769.99. Equipped with 12GB of VRAM, Zotac’s configuration of the 3080 Ti has a boosted clock speed of 1710MHz and demands a 750W power supply.
LG Ultragear 27GL83A-B QHD monitor$249.99$38034% off
LG’s 27-inch Ultragear gaming monitors are a fantastic value. This particular model features a QHD IPS panel with HDMI and DisplayPort to let you hook up a PC and a gaming console. It also touts a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and G-Sync compatibility.
- Originally priced at a whopping $2,399.99, the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 is discounted to $909 at Amazon. The massive RTX 3090 is designed to handle just about anything you can throw at it, thanks to its 24GB of VRAM. Zotac’s model of the RTX 3090 has a boosted clock speed of 1710MHz and requires a 750W power supply.
Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Trinity OC GPU$869.99$1299.9933% off
Zotac’s 24GB RTX 3090 card is VR-ready and supports ray tracing, with enough graphical headroom for 4K gaming.
- You can also find a discounted model of the Zotac GeForce Gaming RTX 3060 for $312.44. Typically priced at $429.99, the RTX 3060 has the same 12GB of RAM as the 3080 Ti but uses a slower memory interface. the 3060 is a good option for 1080p gaming or 1440p with some compromises.