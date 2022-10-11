Skip to main content
The best Amazon Prime Early Access PC accessory deals

The best Amazon Prime Early Access PC accessory deals

We’re rounding up the best deals you can find during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale for anything that goes in, on, or around your desktop PC for work or play

By Alice Newcome-Beill

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A photograph of a work-from-home setup using the Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor
Monitors and other cool PC accessories are discounted during the Prime Early Access Sale
Photo by Sean Hollister / The Verge

All of the deals on display during Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access sale gives us a chance to highlight some cool accessories that typically won’t find their way into our regular deals roundups. Yes, we know that we’ve already got a roundup of the best gaming deals of Prime’s Early Access Sale, but this one is explicitly for the best discounts we could find on PC accessories. That means we’re not just looking at mice, and keyboards, but we’re diving into motherboards, water coolers, and graphics cards too.

While gaming accessories get all the glory, we’re including plenty of PC accessory deals that are productivity first. Whether you’re looking for an ultra-fast external hard drive, or a slick-looking PC case, our Amazon Prime Early Access roundup of PC accessories has got you covered. Make sure to also check out our collection of the best deals from Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale for the latest discounts.

CPU Cooler deals

360mm MSI MAG CoreLiquid AIO cooler

$159.9913% off
$139.99

The 360mm MSI MAG CoreLiquid AIO Cooler is compatible with LGA 1700 and AM5 sockets to support the latest generation of processors.

$139.99 at Amazon

Storage deals

SanDisk Extreme Pro NVMe SSD (4TB)

$899.9953% off
$419.99

SanDisk’s Extreme Pro SSD is a portable storage option that’s protected against water, dust, and impacts. It supports USB 3.2, and while it uses USB-C, SanDisk includes a USB Type-A adapter to make it compatible with more devices.

$419.99 at Amazon$479.99 at Adorama
Samsung 980 Pro

Samsung 980 Pro NVMe 2TB M.2 SSD

$379.9950% off
$189.99

Samsung’s high-end 980 Pro NVMe M.2 SSD is among the fastest available. It’s PCIe 4.0-ready, so it can achieve fast read / write speeds of 7,000MB/s and 5,000MB/s, respectively. It’ll also work in more prevalent PCIe 3.0 motherboards, but with slightly slower speeds.

$189.99 at Amazon

Case deals

Cooler Master NR200P

$144.9931% off
$99.99

The NR200P from Cooler Master is designed for Mini-ITX motherboards, comes with an interchangeable mesh and tempered glass side panel, and supports radiators up to 280mm.

$99.99 at Amazon

Motherboard deals

Asus ROG Strix Z690-E Motherboard

$429.9912% off
$379.99

The Asus ROG Strix Z690-E is an ATX motherboard designed for 12th-generation Intel processors using the LGA 1700 socket.

$379.99 at Amazon

Power Supply deals

Asus ROG Thor 1200

$349.9920% off
$279.99

The 1200W modular power supply from Asus features a 10-year warranty and an 80+ Platinum power efficiency rating

$279.99 at Amazon

Gaming Monitor deals

Samsung Odyssey G9

Samsung Odyssey G9

$1499.9933% off
$999.99

The Samsung Odyssey G9 is a gargantuan 48.8-inch PC monitor with 32:9 aspect ratio and fast 240Hz refresh rate. It lacks HDMI 2.1, but it can do the multitasking job of three monitors.

$999.99 at Amazon
LG UltraGear gaming monitor

LG Ultragear 27GL83A-B QHD monitor

$38034% off
$249.99

LG’s 27-inch Ultragear gaming monitors are a fantastic value. This particular model features a QHD IPS panel with HDMI and DisplayPort to let you hook up a PC and a gaming console. It also touts a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and G-Sync compatibility.

$249.99 at Amazon

Graphics Card deals

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Trinity OC GPU

$1299.9933% off
$869.99

Zotac’s 24GB RTX 3090 card is VR-ready and supports ray tracing, with enough graphical headroom for 4K gaming.

$869.99 at Amazon

