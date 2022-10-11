Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access Sale is here, so let's scope out some sweet deals on gaming headsets, keyboards, and other cool accessories. Whether you’re gaming on a console or PC, there are plenty of awesome odds and ends to round out your setup at home. For a better view of what’s currently on sale make sure to check out our best deals from Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale.
We’re not holding our breath for discounts on next-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, but we’re already finding great deals on gaming keyboards from Razer, HyperX headsets, and Bluetooth controllers from 8BitDo. Of course, we’ll be looking out for deals on anything that can make your gaming experience just a little more awesome. Let’s go!
The best gaming deals from Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
The best gaming keyboard deals
- The Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed with clicky switches is discounted to $94.99, down from its usual price of $179.99 at Amazon. The BlackWidow V3 Mini can connect to your desktop via its USB-C connection, but also supports Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity. Naturally, the Mini features per-key RGB lighting, but also comes packaged with PBT keycaps to prevent visible wear.
Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed$94.99$18047% off
Razer’s first 65 percent gaming keyboard gives you the essentials while taking up an absolute minimum of real estate.
- Logitech’s G815 is typically available for $199.99, but is currently discounted to $139.99. This configuration of the low-profile gaming keyboard is equipped with clicky switches and five dedicated macro keys, in addition to its full-size layout. The wired keyboard also includes dedicated media playback controls and the ability to quickly swap between profiles.
- Originally $249.99, the Razer Huntsman V2 Analog is now discounted to $179.99 at Amazon. The Huntsman V2 is virtually identical to older versions of the Huntsman gaming keyboard but includes analog switches that can have their actuation point modified with the Razer Synapse software. The full-size keyboard is also equipped with PBT keycaps, dedicated media playback buttons, and a magnetic wrist rest.
The best gaming mice deals
- A wired optical gaming mouse with a couple of interesting twists, the Asus ROG Chakram is normally priced at $79.99 but is discounted right now to $49.99. The Core is equipped with your usual array of buttons, but also features an omnidirectional analog stick situated under your thumb. Rounding out its list of features are a 16K DPI sensor, adjustable weights, and hot-swappable switches.
- A solid wireless gaming mouse, the Asus ROG Pugio II is currently available for $54.99, instead of its usual price of $99.99. The Pugio II uses an ambidextrous design with side buttons that can be added or removed based on which hand you use. Like several other mice from Asus, the Pugio II has hot swap switches and features a 16K DPI optical sensor. It can also pair with devices via Bluetooth or with its 2.4Ghz wireless dongle, and reportedly lasts up to 100 hours on a single charge.
- The Razer DeathAdder V2 X Hyperspeed originally cost $59.99, but is on sale for just $39.99. The ergonomic, wireless gaming mouse is powered by either a single AA or AAA battery and can pair with devices using Bluetooth or 2.4Ghz wireless. The V2 X retains the curvaceous shape of older DeathAdder models but includes an extra pair of buttons on the periphery of the left mouse button, and features an upgraded 14K DPI optical sensor.
- Normally $69.99, the Razer Basilisk V3 is a gaming mouse with a little more flair that is currently discounted to $47.49. The Basilisk V3 has a slick RGB underglow, but also features 11 programmable inputs and a 26K DPI sensor. However, its coolest feature has to be its HyperScroll wheel, which can be moved in incremental steps but will scroll continuously if you give it a gentle nudge in either direction.
Razer Basilisk V3$47.49$69.9932% off
Compared to the Basilisk V2, Razer’s latest iteration makes a few improvements, including an impressive scroll wheel that can ramp up speed depending on how hard you scroll. It also sports more RGB LEDs.
The best gaming headset deals
- The HyperX Cloud Alpha S is a wired gaming headset that features 7.1 digital surround sound for PCs and is currently discounted to $79.99 ($50 off). The Cloud Alpha S shares a similar design to other HyperX Cloud headsets with a design that’s mostly aluminum with plush leatherette covering the contact points. The Alpha S uses a 3.5mm breakaway cable with inline audio controls that let you adjust game and chat volume balance in addition to toggling its 7.1 digital audio.
- Multiple colorways of the second-generation Astro A10 gaming headset are currently discounted to $49.99 from their usual price of $59.99. The wired, cross-platform headset features 32mm drivers, inline volume controls, and an integrated boom mic.
Astro A10$49.99$59.9917% off
The second-generation Astro A10 features a new collection of colorways, an lighter construction than their predecessor.
- Razer’s Kraken V3 wired gaming headset is on sale for $79.99 instead of $99.99. The V3 is compatible with PC, and PlayStation consoles, has inline audio controls, and supports 7.1 THX surround sound on PC. The design of the Kraken V3 features oversized earcups to support its 50mm drivers that each have an RGB addressable Razer logo. The Kraken V3 connects with devices with a USB-A connection and also comes equipped with a detachable boom mic.
- If you’re looking for a gamer-centric pair of earbuds, you can currently find the second-gen Razer Hammerhead True Wireless for $120.04 (normally $129.99). The wireless in-ears sport an AirPods-like design with their capsule-shaped charging case and a microphone extending from each earbud. The earbuds are also equipped with active noise cancellation and have RGB logos that can be customized through the Razer Audio app.
Razer Hammerhead True Wireless (2021)$120.04$129.998% off
Razer’s second-gen Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds feature the company’s signature Chroma RGB lighting, good sound, and decent noise cancellation for the price.
Verge Deals on Twitter /
Join 50,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals
The best controller deals
- The 8BitDo Arcade Stick is an excellent choice for fighting game fans that is currently discounted to $71.99 ($18 off). The peripheral features a massive “lollipop” joystick and eight individual buttons. Capable of pairing with either Windows PCs or the Nintendo Switch via Bluetooth or 2.4Ghz wireless, the Arcade Stick also has a software suite for recording macros onto its hardware.
The best deals on games
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity$39.99$6033% off
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is best described as Dynasty Warriors by way of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This title shares a similar aesthetic to the 2017 hit but is drastically different in terms of its gameplay. In it, you’ll take control of a cast of familiar characters from Breath of the Wild, like Impa and Zelda, and guide them through a linear narrative that leads up to the events that precede Breath of the Wild.
You can swap between characters during battles to make use of their combos and special abilities, but you’re also responsible for directing legions of soldiers to assist you in completing your objectives. Age of Calamity provides fans of Breath of the Wild with more backstory in a game that feels wholly different but strangely familiar in the best ways. Read our review.
- If Tony Hawk did a kickflip that landed squarely in the pastel-tinted world of Adventure Time, you’d end up with Olli Olli World. Normally priced at $29.99, you can get a Steam code for just $19.99. More of a rhythm game than a skateboarding title, Olli Olli World brings some fun wrinkles into the genre by focusing on the fundamentals and making you feel extremely cool in the process.
- Yoshi’s Crafted World is usually priced at $59.99 but you can currently get a digital code for the adorable platformer for just $39.99.
Yoshi’s Crafted World$39.99$59.9933% off
Yoshi’s Crafted World, in a nutshell, is a yarn-and-cardboard-flavored platformer featuring everyone’s favorite green dinosaur. It’s one of the more charming titles to come from Nintendo, with levels and characters made from everyday objects, and a difficulty that serves as the digital equivalent of a weighted blanket — or in this case, a hand-knit scarf. It’s not the most crushing or inventive title, but many of the levels in Yoshi’s Crafted World introduce new mechanics and wrinkles to keep things fresh as you make your way through a variety of theme-based worlds. There aren’t many games that do exactly what it says on the box, but Yoshi’s Crafted World is definitely one of them. Read our review.
- Physical versions of Dying Light 2: Stay Human for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X are currently discounted to $29.99 from the usual price of $59.99.
- You can currently grab a digital code for New Pokémon Snap for just $39.99 (normally $59.99).
- Digital codes for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury are currently discounted to $39.99 from $59.99. A rare discount on the remastered platformer.
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury$39.99$6033% off
That latest Mario release for the Nintendo Switch is a polished version of the Wii U classic, Super Mario 3D World, with a new expansion called Bowser’s Fury, which sees you collecting coins in an archipelago as you skirt, or battle, a kaiju-sized Bowser. At its core, however, both the port and its expansion are clever platformers with plenty of charm, making them an ideal package.
Although it's not the best-looking game by modern standards, the recent remaster also helps showcase the Switch’s more powerful hardware, which allows for better visuals and improved performance over the original. If you never got to experience this keystone title on the Nintendo Wii, this iteration is the definitive way to play this game — not just for the spectacular base game, but for the fantastic expansion as well. Read our review.
- You can get physical copies of Life is Strange: True Colors for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch for around $30 instead of its usual $59.99 price.
- Physical copies of the excellent Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X are currently discounted to $19.99 at Amazon from the usual price of $29.99.
The best deals on other accessories
- The Asus Strix Arion is a quick and easy way to adapt any M.2 SSD into a beefy flash drive. Normally available for $59.99, you can currently get the RGB-enabled SSD enclosure for $39.99. The Arion doesn’t come with its own storage, but it’s compatible with just about any M.2 SSD without a heatsink, allowing for up to 4TB of accessible storage.
- If you’re looking to add a little accent lighting to your setup, the Govee DreamView G1 Pro Gaming Light is currently on sale for $89.99 when you clip the on-page coupon, down from its usual price of $179.99. A handy little kit for anyone that can never have enough RGB lighting, the G1 Pro features a pair of accent lights and a light strip that attaches to the back of your monitor. The lighting can be controlled via the Govee app or dynamically reflect on-screen gameplay with its sensor on top of your monitor.