The best gaming deals from Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

Whether you’re gaming on a console or PC, we’ve rounded up all the best deals on hardware and accessories for you to scope out during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

By Alice Newcome-Beill

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Razer Basilisk V3
Photo by Cameron Faulkner / The Verge

Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access Sale is here, so let's scope out some sweet deals on gaming headsets, keyboards, and other cool accessories. Whether you’re gaming on a console or PC, there are plenty of awesome odds and ends to round out your setup at home. For a better view of what’s currently on sale make sure to check out our best deals from Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale.

We’re not holding our breath for discounts on next-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, but we’re already finding great deals on gaming keyboards from Razer, HyperX headsets, and Bluetooth controllers from 8BitDo. Of course, we’ll be looking out for deals on anything that can make your gaming experience just a little more awesome. Let’s go!

The best gaming deals from Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

The best gaming keyboard deals

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed

$18047% off
$94.99

Razer’s first 65 percent gaming keyboard gives you the essentials while taking up an absolute minimum of real estate. 

$94.99 at Amazon$120.00 at Best Buy

The best gaming mice deals

Razer Basilisk V3

$69.9932% off
$47.49

Compared to the Basilisk V2, Razer’s latest iteration makes a few improvements, including an impressive scroll wheel that can ramp up speed depending on how hard you scroll. It also sports more RGB LEDs.

$47.49 at Amazon$69.99 at Best Buy

The best gaming headset deals

Astro A10

$59.9917% off
$49.99

The second-generation Astro A10 features a new collection of colorways, an lighter construction than their predecessor.

$49.99 at Amazon
  • Razer’s Kraken V3 wired gaming headset is on sale for $79.99 instead of $99.99. The V3 is compatible with PC, and PlayStation consoles, has inline audio controls, and supports 7.1 THX surround sound on PC. The design of the Kraken V3 features oversized earcups to support its 50mm drivers that each have an RGB addressable Razer logo. The Kraken V3 connects with devices with a USB-A connection and also comes equipped with a detachable boom mic.

  • If you’re looking for a gamer-centric pair of earbuds, you can currently find the second-gen Razer Hammerhead True Wireless for $120.04 (normally $129.99). The wireless in-ears sport an AirPods-like design with their capsule-shaped charging case and a microphone extending from each earbud. The earbuds are also equipped with active noise cancellation and have RGB logos that can be customized through the Razer Audio app.

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless (2021)

$129.998% off
$120.04

Razer’s second-gen Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds feature the company’s signature Chroma RGB lighting, good sound, and decent noise cancellation for the price.

$120.04 at Amazon

The best controller deals

The best deals on games

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

$6033% off
$39.99

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is best described as Dynasty Warriors by way of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This title shares a similar aesthetic to the 2017 hit but is drastically different in terms of its gameplay. In it, you’ll take control of a cast of familiar characters from Breath of the Wild, like Impa and Zelda, and guide them through a linear narrative that leads up to the events that precede Breath of the Wild.
You can swap between characters during battles to make use of their combos and special abilities, but you’re also responsible for directing legions of soldiers to assist you in completing your objectives. Age of Calamity provides fans of Breath of the Wild with more backstory in a game that feels wholly different but strangely familiar in the best ways. Read our review.

$39.99 at Amazon (digital)$49.49 at GameStop (physical)
Yoshi’s Crafted World

Yoshi’s Crafted World

$59.9933% off
$39.99

Yoshi’s Crafted World, in a nutshell, is a yarn-and-cardboard-flavored platformer featuring everyone’s favorite green dinosaur. It’s one of the more charming titles to come from Nintendo, with levels and characters made from everyday objects, and a difficulty that serves as the digital equivalent of a weighted blanket — or in this case, a hand-knit scarf. It’s not the most crushing or inventive title, but many of the levels in Yoshi’s Crafted World introduce new mechanics and wrinkles to keep things fresh as you make your way through a variety of theme-based worlds. There aren’t many games that do exactly what it says on the box, but Yoshi’s Crafted World is definitely one of them. Read our review.

$39.99 at Amazon (digital)$59.99 at Nintendo (digital)

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

$6033% off
$39.99

That latest Mario release for the Nintendo Switch is a polished version of the Wii U classic, Super Mario 3D World, with a new expansion called Bowser’s Fury, which sees you collecting coins in an archipelago as you skirt, or battle, a kaiju-sized Bowser. At its core, however, both the port and its expansion are clever platformers with plenty of charm, making them an ideal package.
Although it's not the best-looking game by modern standards, the recent remaster also helps showcase the Switch’s more powerful hardware, which allows for better visuals and improved performance over the original. If you never got to experience this keystone title on the Nintendo Wii, this iteration is the definitive way to play this game — not just for the spectacular base game, but for the fantastic expansion as well. Read our review.

$39.99 at Amazon (digital)$56.99 at GameStop (physical)

The best deals on other accessories

