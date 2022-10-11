The best Amazon Prime Early Access deals under $50

Amazon’s ongoing Prime Early Access Sale is a great opportunity to take advantage of steep discounts on a range of popular gadgets. These include items like Amazon’s Fire TV Omni and Apple’s new AirPods Pro, the latter of which launched less than two weeks ago. That said, many of us wouldn’t consider a $235 pair of earbuds to be affordable, even if they are discounted. Thankfully, there are plenty of products currently on sale on Amazon for less than $50, ranging from smart speakers and location trackers to gaming mice.

Here, we’ve compiled a list of the top tech deals you can buy for less than $50 so you can truly save money in the run-up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And if you don’t mind spending a little extra — or if you want to spend less, in some cases — you can also check out our all-encompassing guide to the best deals from Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

The best deals from Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale under $50

The best smart home deals under $50

Echo Dot (third-gen) with two GE Cync LED bulbs $ 17.99 $ 63.98 72 % off $ 17.99 This puck-like Echo Dot is the third generation of Amazon’s smart speaker. It offers better sound than its predecessor, a compact design, and all the smarts that come with owning an Alexa device. $17.99 at Amazon

Amazon Smart Thermostat $ 41.99 $ 59.99 30 % off $ 41.99 Developed in partnership with Resideo, the Amazon Smart Thermostat allows you to control the temperature of your home through Alexa voice controls and remotely via an app. $41.99 at Amazon

The best gaming deals under $50

Razer DeathAdder v2 Mini wired gaming mouse $ 18 $ 49.99 64 % off $ 18 The lightweight and right-hand contoured DeathAdder v2 Mini uses an 8500 DPI Optical Sensor, had six buttons, and weighs just 62 grams. $18.00 at Amazon