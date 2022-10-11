The best Amazon Prime Early Access deals under $50

Amazon’s ongoing Prime Early Access Sale is a great opportunity to take advantage of steep discounts on a range of popular gadgets. These include items like Amazon’s Fire TV Omni and Apple’s new AirPods Pro, the latter of which launched less than two weeks ago. That said, many of us wouldn’t consider a $235 pair of earbuds to be affordable, even if they are discounted. Thankfully, there are plenty of products currently on sale on Amazon for less than $50, ranging from smart speakers and location trackers to gaming mice.
Here, we’ve compiled a list of the top tech deals you can buy for less than $50 so you can truly save money in the run-up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And if you don’t mind spending a little extra — or if you want to spend less, in some cases — you can also check out our all-encompassing guide to the best deals from Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.
The best deals from Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale under $50
The best smart home deals under $50
Echo Dot (third-gen) with two GE Cync LED bulbs$17.99$63.9872% off
This puck-like Echo Dot is the third generation of Amazon’s smart speaker. It offers better sound than its predecessor, a compact design, and all the smarts that come with owning an Alexa device.
Amazon Smart Thermostat$41.99$59.9930% off
Developed in partnership with Resideo, the Amazon Smart Thermostat allows you to control the temperature of your home through Alexa voice controls and remotely via an app.
- You can also buy the third-gen Echo Dot with two Cync smart bulbs for $17.99 ($22 off). While its sound quality isn’t as great as that of the fourth-gen Dot, the puck-like speaker still sounds decent and can be used to perform various Alexa-enabled tasks. Read our review.
- Amazon’s Smart Thermostat is currently on sale for $41.99 ($18 off). This excellent smart thermostat is capable of learning and adapting to your habits, though be aware that it doesn’t integrate with voice assistants beyond Alexa. Read our review.
- Amazon is selling Kasa’s Smart Plug Power Strip HS300, which comes with six outlets and three USB ports, for $44.99 instead of $79.99. The strip is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant; it also sports additional features like energy monitoring.
- Kasa’s Outdoor Smart Dimmer Plug is an outdoor plug that dims and can be used to power outside lighting, like holiday lights. It’s currently selling for $17.99 instead of $29.99. Like Kasa’s aforementioned power strip, it works with both Alexa and Google Assistant.
- You can also score a 50 percent discount on the Amazon Smart Plug, which is selling for $12.99. Be aware, though, it’s only compatible with Alexa-enabled devices and can only be used indoors.
- The 1100-lumen Wyze Bulb Color is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Right now, the smart A19 bulb is on sale for $9.52 instead of $15.98.
Verge Deals on Twitter /
Join over 50,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals
The best gaming deals under $50
Razer DeathAdder v2 Mini wired gaming mouse$18$49.9964% off
The lightweight and right-hand contoured DeathAdder v2 Mini uses an 8500 DPI Optical Sensor, had six buttons, and weighs just 62 grams.
- You can buy the Android-compatible Razer Kishi for $42.49 instead of $99.99. The mobile controller is compatible with a variety of cloud gaming platforms, including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Read our review.
- Logitech’s G335 comes with a 3.5mm cable and a flip-to-mute microphone. Right now, the wired gaming headset is on sale at Amazon for $29 ($40 off).
- The standard version of Hades is on sale for $19.99 ($10 off) for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox
, or for $16 (about $14 off) for the PlayStation 4 .Read our review.
- Samsung’s 128GB Pro Plus microSD card is on sale for $17.99 instead of $39.99.
You can buy the standard edition of Pokémon Shining Pearl for the Nintendo Switch for $29.99 , which is a $30 discount.
Miscellaneous deals under $50
- If you own a Samsung Galaxy phone, you can buy Samsung’s UWB- equipped Galaxy SmartTag Plus offers. Thankfully, the latter is also on sale in black and blue for $29.99 ($10 off).
- Several Belkin charging accessories are on sale at Amazon right now, including Belkin’s 20W USB-C charger, which you can buy for $12.99 ($12 off).
- The Belkin BoostCharge 10W dual wireless charging pad is also another notable deal, and going for $20.99 ($29 off). The device can charge two Qi devices at up to 10 watts. You can also buy the Belkin BoostCharge 10W wireless charging stand for $24.99 ($10 off) or