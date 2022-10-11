The best Apple deals available for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Think you have to wait until Black Friday to score a good deal on Apple devices? Think again. Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale (aka Prime Day 2.0) has officially arrived, and with it comes some pretty solid Apple deals. Right now, there are stellar deals to be had on Apple’s first-gen AirPods and the latest AirPods Pro, which are on sale for their lowest price to date. If you’re looking for something else, however, there are also deals available on the latest entry-level iPad and iPad Pro, the M1-powered MacBook Air, and more.
Below, we’ve listed some of the best Apple deals currently available, all of which are exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. To save on non-Apple devices and other kinds of tech, be sure to also check out our complete list of the best deals from Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which includes products from all kinds of brands.
The best Apple deals from Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
The best AirPods deals
Apple AirPods Pro (second-generation)$223.24$24910% off
Apple’s latest AirPods Pro take after the last-gen model but include swipe controls and a new H2 chip that allows for improved noise cancellation. They also come with a water-resistant charging case that offers support for Apple’s robust Find My network.
- Apple’s second-gen AirPods Pro only just recently launched, but you can currently buy them on sale for $223.24 instead of $249. While not a steep discount, that’s a new record low on the true wireless earbuds, which offer better noise cancellation than their predecessor, four replaceable tips, and even swipe controls. Read our review.
- If you don’t require active noise cancellation or water resistance, you might want to check out this deal on the second-gen AirPods. The 2019 earbuds are currently on sale with a wired charging case for $89.99 instead of $129, which is one of their best prices to date. They may be older, but these earbuds still sound great, offer decent battery life, and feature reliable wireless performance. Read our review.
The best iPad deals
2021 iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB)$269$32918% off
Apple’s latest entry-level iPad represents a slight update, with a new A13 Bionic chip and a 12MP front camera that supports Apple’s Center Stage feature.
- Amazon is discounting various configurations of Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad. Right now, for instance, the entry-level model with 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi is on sale right now for $269 instead of $329. The iPad comes equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack, a 12MP wide-angle camera that supports Apple’s Center Stage feature, and A13 Bionic processor.
- Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro is also on sale today. The fast, M1-powered iPad boasts an impressive display, as well as nice features like a 120Hz refresh rate. Various sizes and configurations are on sale, with the Wi-Fi-enabled model with 128GB of storage starting at $899 instead of $1,099. Read our review.
- You can currently buy Apple’s latest, Wi-Fi-equipped iPad Air with 64GB of storage for $519.99 instead of $599. Not only is the new iPad Air powered by Apple’s still-speedy M1 chip, but it also features all-day battery life and an excellent display. Read our review.
Verge Deals on Twitter /
Join over 50,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals
The best MacBook deals
MacBook Air with M1$799$99920% off
The MacBook Air is Apple’s entry-level laptop, which comes outfitted with the company’s new M1 chip in one of three different colors (silver, space gray, and gold).
- The M1-powered Macbook Air from 2020 is on sale for $799 ($200 off) when you buy the model equipped with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. While not as fast as the newer M2-powered MacBook, it’s still excellent and offers nice features like all-day battery life. Read our review.
The best Apple TV 4K deals
- The latest version of the Apple TV 4K with 32GB of storage is on sale for $109 ($70 off). This second-gen model comes with a Siri remote as well as support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and HDR. Read our review.