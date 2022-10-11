The best anti-Prime Early Access Sale deals happening at Best Buy

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale isn’t the only place where you can find marked-down tech products. Best Buy is participating with deals of its own, many of which price-match what we’re seeing at Amazon’s Prime member-exclusive event. By and large, searching on Best Buy for any of the deals currently live on our main post should pull up a price match.
Similarly, its deals are also in effect for two days, lasting through Wednesday, October 12th. So, whether it’s more convenient to shop at Best Buy or you’d prefer to spend your money at a brick-and-mortar location, here are the best anti-Prime Day deals happening at Best Buy.
Best Buy’s Flash Sale deals
TV, monitor, and home entertainment deals
- The 55-inch LG B2 OLED TV is a great deal at $979.99. It offers an amazing picture, HDMI 2.1 and a 120Hz refresh rate, but it can’t get quite as bright as the C2 lineup. It’s just $3 pricier at Best Buy than at Amazon.
LG B2 OLED TV (55-inch)$976.99$1599.9939% off
The B2 is one of LG’s latest OLED TV models. It sits in the middle of its offering, boasting a high 120Hz refresh rate feature that’s not present in the more affordable A2. It also has HDMI 2.1 ports for fast-paced content, like gaming.
- Sony’s 55-inch A80J OLED 4K TV with Google TV software is $999.99 at Best Buy (originally $1,899.99). This deal isn’t being offered at Amazon.
- Sony’s 27-inch Inzone M9 4K gaming monitor with full array local dimming has received a rare $100 discount. It’s discounted to just $799.99 right now at Best Buy (matching Amazon’s price). Read our review.
- Insignia (Best Buy’s in-house brand) has a 70-inch F30 4K TV with Amazon’s Fire TV software built-in for $419.99 ($230 off). Don’t expect stunning quality compared to pricier TVs, but this could be a great fit for someone’s needs.
Vizio Elevate$700$999.9930% off
Vizio’s Elevate is a high-end soundbar with unique rotating side speakers that turn upwards when playing surround sound audio.
- Vizio’s high-end Elevate soundbar — which comes with two satellite speakers, a wireless subwoofer, and two rotating, upward-firing speakers for Dolby Atmos — is discounted to just $699.99 ($300 off). This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the $300 price cut, but it’s well worth mentioning here. Read our guide to the best soundbars.
Headphones and earbuds deals
- You can buy Apple’s second-gen Apple AirPods with a wired charging case for $99, which matches the lowest price we’ve seen on the earbuds at Best Buy ($10 more than Amazon’s price). These normally sell for around $129. Read our review.
- Sony’s high-end WH-1000XM5 over-ear, noise-canceling headphones have received a $50 price cut at Best Buy, costing $349.99 at Best Buy. They’re far from the most affordable model on sale this week (just scroll down a little), but it’s still a nice price reduction.
- Google’s affordable Pixel Buds A-Series are even cheaper, costing $69.99, which is only $3 more than Amazon (normally $99.99).
Google Pixel Buds Pro$151.99$199.9924% off
Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are the company’s first earbuds to include active noise cancellation. But that’s not the only thing that makes them Google’s best buds yet: the Pixel Buds Pro combine impressive sound, great battery life, and good comfort — all without the connection issues of earlier models.
- Bose’s awesome, noise-canceling QuietComfort 45 are down to $229, a $100 price cut. This matches Amazon’s price. Read our review.
- Google’s Pixel Buds Pro have been marked down to $159.99 ($40 off). Read our review.
- Sony’s LinkBuds wireless earbuds, which offer an open-ring style so you can hear both the outdoors and your music, are down to $129.99 ($50 off, $2 more than Amazon). Read our review.
- The Sony LinkBuds S, which do away with the open-ear design of the aforementioned LinkBuds and offer noise cancellation, are on sale for $129.99 ($70 off, $2 more than Amazon).
- The Beats Fit Pro, some of our favorite earbuds for running, are back down to $159.95 ($40 off). Read our review.
Beats Fit Pro$159.95$199.9520% off
Our favorite fitness earbuds, the Beats Fit Pro, feature soft flexible fins that keep them anchored in your ears during vigorous workouts. Their excellent sound has plenty of bass to keep you motivated in the middle of a long run.
- Jabra’s Elite 7 Active wireless earbuds are $109.99 ($60 off). These workout-friendly buds support active noise cancellation and Jabra’s handy multipoint connectivity. This price is $10 cheaper than Amazon. The same goes for the Jabra Elite 7 Pro, which are $119.99 at Best Buy as opposed to $129 at Amazon.
- The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 over-ear, noise-canceling headphones have dropped to $269 (originally $400). This model offers some of the best ANC tech to date. These match Amazon’s price. Read our review for more info.
Streaming device and smart speaker deals
- The latest Apple TV 4K (32GB) is down to $109, the best price we’ve seen yet (originally $179). If you want 64GB of storage, the cost is $129. Read our review. Both of these prices match Amazon’s.
Apple TV 4K (2021, 32GB)$79$14445% off
The latest Apple TV 4K houses the A12 Bionic processor and features faster performance with HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6, and Thread support.
- Amazon’s wall-mountable Echo Show 15 is $169.99 during this sale ($80 off). It was already handy for watching along with recipes, but it’ll soon be even more handy by being able to operate as a Fire TV device. Best Buy has the same price as Amazon here.
Tablet, laptop, and e-reader deals
- The ninth-generation iPad with 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi capabilities is $269 (originally $329). Keep in mind that this model may soon become outdated if Apple announces newer versions sometime in October, as is expected.
- The 2022 iPad Air with the M1 processor, 64GB of storage, and Wi-Fi connectivity is $519 ($80 off). If you want more storage, the 256GB model is on sale for $669 ($80 off). Read our review. This matches Amazon’s low price.
2022 iPad Air (Wi-Fi)$519$59913% off
The latest iPad Air retains the iPad Pro-esque redesign of the 2020 model but does away with the A14 Bionic processor in favor of Apple’s lightning-fast M1 chip. It also comes in one of five colors and boasts a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature.
- Apple’s latest iPad Mini with USB-C charging and 64GB of storage is $399.99 at Best Buy. While we’ve seen this $100-off deal before, it’s always nice to see it come back.
2021 Kindle Paperwhite (8GB)$99.99$139.9929% off
Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch E Ink display with adjustable color temperature for nighttime reading. It also boasts a faster processor, additional battery life, IPX8 waterproofing, and — finally — a USB-C port.
- Amazon’s latest, ad-supported Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB of storage is on sale for $99.99 instead of $139.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, which is just $5 shy of the discount we saw during Prime Day (you know, the one in July). Read our Kindle Paperwhite review.
Amazon Fire HD 10 (32GB)$74.99$149.9950% off
The 2021 Fire HD 10 is the largest of Amazon’s Fire tablets. Unlike the previous generation, it sports a 1080p display and 3GB of RAM, which is plenty if you’re streaming, browsing, or consuming Amazon content.
- Of all the budget-friendly tablets in Amazon’s current Fire lineup, the Fire HD 10 is the one we typically recommend, thanks to its sharp 1080p display and relatively good performance. You can currently buy it with ads and 32GB of storage for $74.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, a 50 percent discount. Read our review.
- You can also buy the ad-supported, 32GB Fire HD 10 Plus — which features support for wireless charging and more RAM than the base model — for $104.99 ($75 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.
- Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air with the M1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD is on sale for just $799.99, matching its lowest price to date. It debuted for $999. Read our review. Best Buy has the same price as Amazon.
MacBook Air with M1 (late 2020)$799$999.9920% off
The MacBook Air is Apple’s entry-level laptop, which comes outfitted with the company’s new M1 chip in one of three different colors (silver, space gray, and gold).
- The newer 2022 MacBook Air with the M2 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD is $1,049 at Best Buy, following a $150 discount. Read our review.
Smart home tech deals
- Amazon’s Smart Plug that can let you control any “dumb” device plugged into it with Alexa voice commands is just $12.99 ($12 off), matching Amazon’s price.
- Smart thermostats can be pricey. That doesn’t apply to Amazon’s, which you can get for $41.99 (usually $59.99) at Best Buy, as well as Amazon. This model is surprisingly good, considering its low price. Read our review.
Amazon Smart Thermostat$41.99$59.9930% off
Developed in partnership with Resideo, the Amazon Smart Thermostat allows you to control the temperature of your home through Alexa voice controls and remotely via an app.
Smartwatches, wearables, and fitness tech deals
- The Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 41mm) is currently $50 off, bringing the price down to $349. This is the latest model, which has new temperature sensors for tracking your cycle, as well as a new high-g accelerometer and gyroscope for crash detection. Read our review. This price matches Amazon’s. The 45mm-sized watch costs $379.
- Bose’s Frames Tempo sunglasses with audio capability have received a $100 price cut at Amazon. That style is available for $149, as are different styles, including the Frames Soprano and the Frames Tenor. Check out our review. These prices are the same at Best Buy as they are at Amazon.
Apple Watch Series 8$349$39913% off
The latest smartwatch from Apple features watchOS 9, along with Crash Detection and temperature sensors that enable menstrual cycle tracking — something you won’t find on any other model.
Bose Frames Tempo$149$24940% off
The Bose Frames Tempo are Bluetooth-equipped audio sunglasses that are designed to fit right in with an active lifestyle.