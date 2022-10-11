Skip to main content
The best anti-Prime Early Access Sale deals happening at Best Buy

Prime Early Access Sale deals aren’t just happening at Amazon. Best Buy’s two-day-long sale event is capitalizing on the hype by matching many of the same deals (with a few of its own to throw into the mix).

By Cameron Faulkner / @camfaulkner

Best Buy logo
Illustration by Kristen Radtke

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale isn’t the only place where you can find marked-down tech products. Best Buy is participating with deals of its own, many of which price-match what we’re seeing at Amazon’s Prime member-exclusive event. By and large, searching on Best Buy for any of the deals currently live on our main post should pull up a price match.

Similarly, its deals are also in effect for two days, lasting through Wednesday, October 12th. So, whether it’s more convenient to shop at Best Buy or you’d prefer to spend your money at a brick-and-mortar location, here are the best anti-Prime Day deals happening at Best Buy.

Best Buy’s Flash Sale deals

TV, monitor, and home entertainment deals

  • The 55-inch LG B2 OLED TV is a great deal at $979.99. It offers an amazing picture, HDMI 2.1 and a 120Hz refresh rate, but it can’t get quite as bright as the C2 lineup. It’s just $3 pricier at Best Buy than at Amazon.

LG B2 OLED TV (55-inch)

$1599.9939% off
$976.99

The B2 is one of LG’s latest OLED TV models. It sits in the middle of its offering, boasting a high 120Hz refresh rate feature that’s not present in the more affordable A2. It also has HDMI 2.1 ports for fast-paced content, like gaming.

$979.99 at Best Buy$976.99 at Amazon

Vizio Elevate

$999.9930% off
$700

Vizio’s Elevate is a high-end soundbar with unique rotating side speakers that turn upwards when playing surround sound audio.

$700.00 at Amazon$700.00 at Best Buy

Headphones and earbuds deals

Google Pixel Buds Pro

$199.9924% off
$151.99

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are the company’s first earbuds to include active noise cancellation. But that’s not the only thing that makes them Google’s best buds yet: the Pixel Buds Pro combine impressive sound, great battery life, and good comfort — all without the connection issues of earlier models.

$151.99 at Amazon$159.99 at Target$159.99 at Best Buy

Beats Fit Pro

$199.9520% off
$159.95

Our favorite fitness earbuds, the Beats Fit Pro, feature soft flexible fins that keep them anchored in your ears during vigorous workouts. Their excellent sound has plenty of bass to keep you motivated in the middle of a long run.

$159.95 at Amazon$159.95 at Best Buy

Streaming device and smart speaker deals

Apple TV 4K (2021, 32GB)

$14445% off
$79

The latest Apple TV 4K houses the A12 Bionic processor and features faster performance with HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6, and Thread support.

$79.00 at Walmart$109.99 at Best Buy$109.99 at Amazon
  • Amazon’s wall-mountable Echo Show 15 is $169.99 during this sale ($80 off). It was already handy for watching along with recipes, but it’ll soon be even more handy by being able to operate as a Fire TV device. Best Buy has the same price as Amazon here.

Tablet, laptop, and e-reader deals

2022 iPad Air (Wi-Fi)

$59913% off
$519

The latest iPad Air retains the iPad Pro-esque redesign of the 2020 model but does away with the A14 Bionic processor in favor of Apple’s lightning-fast M1 chip. It also comes in one of five colors and boasts a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature.

$519.00 at Amazon (64GB)$519.99 at Best Buy (64GB)

2021 Kindle Paperwhite (8GB)

$139.9929% off
$99.99

Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch E Ink display with adjustable color temperature for nighttime reading. It also boasts a faster processor, additional battery life, IPX8 waterproofing, and — finally — a USB-C port.

$99.99 at Amazon (with ads)$119.99 at Amazon (ad-free)$99.99 at Best Buy (with ads)
  • Amazon’s latest, ad-supported Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB of storage is on sale for $99.99 instead of $139.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, which is just $5 shy of the discount we saw during Prime Day (you know, the one in July). Read our Kindle Paperwhite review.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (32GB)

$149.9950% off
$74.99

The 2021 Fire HD 10 is the largest of Amazon’s Fire tablets. Unlike the previous generation, it sports a 1080p display and 3GB of RAM, which is plenty if you’re streaming, browsing, or consuming Amazon content.

$74.99 at Amazon (ad-supported)$89.99 at Amazon (ad-free)
The MacBook Air is the most impressive laptop I’ve used in years

MacBook Air with M1 (late 2020)

$999.9920% off
$799

The MacBook Air is Apple’s entry-level laptop, which comes outfitted with the company’s new M1 chip in one of three different colors (silver, space gray, and gold).

$799.00 at Amazon (256GB)$799.00 at Best Buy

Smart home tech deals

  • Amazon’s Smart Plug that can let you control any “dumb” device plugged into it with Alexa voice commands is just $12.99 ($12 off), matching Amazon’s price.
  • Smart thermostats can be pricey. That doesn’t apply to Amazon’s, which you can get for $41.99 (usually $59.99) at Best Buy, as well as Amazon. This model is surprisingly good, considering its low price. Read our review.

Amazon Smart Thermostat

$59.9930% off
$41.99

Developed in partnership with Resideo, the Amazon Smart Thermostat allows you to control the temperature of your home through Alexa voice controls and remotely via an app.

$41.99 at Amazon

Smartwatches, wearables, and fitness tech deals

Woman looking at new color background on watchOS 9 watchface on Series 8.

Apple Watch Series 8

$39913% off
$349

The latest smartwatch from Apple features watchOS 9, along with Crash Detection and temperature sensors that enable menstrual cycle tracking — something you won’t find on any other model.

$349.00 at Amazon (41mm, GPS)$349.00 at Walmart (41mm, GPS)$349.00 at Best Buy (41mm, GPS)

Bose Frames Tempo

$24940% off
$149

The Bose Frames Tempo are Bluetooth-equipped audio sunglasses that are designed to fit right in with an active lifestyle.

$149.00 at Amazon$149.00 at Best Buy

