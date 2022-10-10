The Verge Guide to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

Highlighting only the best deals and discounts during Amazon’s two-day sales event

Amazon Prime Day is no longer a once-per-year shopping event. This year, the company is hosting a second deal extravaganza for Prime members called the Prime Early Access Sale, which kicks off tomorrow, October 11th, and runs through Wednesday, October 12th. If it’s anything like the two-day shopping blitz that is Prime Day, it’ll be filled with some of the lowest prices we’ve seen on 4K TVs, Amazon Echo devices, noise-canceling headphones, gaming accessories, laptops, and more. We also expect to see competing deals at retailers like Target, Best Buy, and Walmart, all of which we’ll cover during the 48-hour window.

Like we’ve done in the past with Prime Day, we’ll be rounding up all of the details regarding Amazon’s fall sales event here, including our ongoing news coverage and our definitive post on the best deals happening at Amazon. We’ll also be highlighting a slew of useful how-to guides, so you’ll be in the know regarding how to get the best deals and price-match sales at other retailers.