Amazon Prime Day is no longer a once-per-year shopping event. This year, the company is hosting a second deal extravaganza for Prime members called the Prime Early Access Sale, which kicks off tomorrow, October 11th, and runs through Wednesday, October 12th. If it’s anything like the two-day shopping blitz that is Prime Day, it’ll be filled with some of the lowest prices we’ve seen on 4K TVs, Amazon Echo devices, noise-canceling headphones, gaming accessories, laptops, and more. We also expect to see competing deals at retailers like Target, Best Buy, and Walmart, all of which we’ll cover during the 48-hour window.
The Verge Guide to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Highlighting only the best deals and discounts during Amazon’s two-day sales event
Like we’ve done in the past with Prime Day, we’ll be rounding up all of the details regarding Amazon’s fall sales event here, including our ongoing news coverage and our definitive post on the best deals happening at Amazon. We’ll also be highlighting a slew of useful how-to guides, so you’ll be in the know regarding how to get the best deals and price-match sales at other retailers.
Whether you were expecting Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale or not, it looks to be a great opportunity to get the jump on your holiday shopping — after all, no one wants to be forced to do all of their shopping during Black Friday and Cyber Monday if they can help it. November 25th should be for sleeping in, not shopping.
The best Prime Early Access deals on Amazon devices
The latest Kindle Paperwhite is back on sale. We’re also seeing good deals on smart displays, tablets, and a host of other popular Amazon devices.Sheena Vasani
How to find the best deals during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Just when you thought Prime Day happened only once a year, Amazon’s back with another Prime member-exclusive deal event. If you want to sit back and relax (and let the deals come to you), here are some resources to check out.Cameron Faulkner
How to sign up for the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
Do it now to get all the Prime Day deals that Amazon is offering this fallBarbara Krasnoff
The best anti-Prime Early Access Sale tech deals happening at Target
Target’s heading up Amazon’s Prime Day next week with a sale of its own and it’s already underway. The retailer’s discounting consoles, TVs, headphones, and more.Sheena Vasani
Know the price-matching policies for Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and others
In many cases, you can get a lower price on a product you just bought if you can prove a competitor is selling it for less.Barbara Krasnoff and Sheena Vasani
Tech deals
News and tips
