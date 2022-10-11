Skip to main content
The best headphone deals from Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

Many of our favorite picks from Apple, Sony, Bose, and others are on sale for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

By Chris Welch / @chriswelch

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

An image of Google’s Pixel Buds Pro and Apple’s second-gen AirPods Pro next to each other on a table.
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

It’s Prime Day 2022 — yes, again — at Amazon, and the company is offering a ton of hard-to-resist deals on headphones and earbuds from Apple, Beats, Sony, Google, Bose, and more. The Prime Early Access Sale is happening now through tomorrow, October 12th.

Whether you’re looking for a new pair of noise-canceling headphones, trying to save on something from our best wireless earbuds list, or just hoping to buy some inexpensive buds, Amazon’s got all the bases covered. And the discounts you’re seeing now could be a good indicator of what prices to expect for Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the coming weeks.

The best deals on noise-canceling headphones and earbuds

Google Pixel Buds Pro

$199.9924% off
$151.99

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are the company’s first earbuds to include active noise cancellation. But that’s not the only thing that makes them Google’s best buds yet: the Pixel Buds Pro combine impressive sound, great battery life, and good comfort — all without the connection issues of earlier models.

$151.99 at Amazon$159.99 at Target$159.99 at Best Buy
A photo of Sony’s WF-C500 earbuds on a brown leather couch.
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is a great opportunity to snag excellent earbuds for under $100.
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

The best deals on earbuds under $100

The best deals on Apple AirPods

  • Apple’s latest AirPods Pro, which feature improved sound, enhanced noise cancellation, and new swipe-based volume controls, are on sale for around $223. That’s a rare discount off their standard price of $249. Read our review.
A pair of AirPods in an open charging case

AirPods Pro (second-gen)

$24910% off
$223.24

Apple’s latest AirPods Pro take after the last-gen model but include swipe controls and a new H2 chip that allows for improved noise cancellation. They also come with a water-resistant charging case that offers support for Apple’s robust Find My network.

$223.24 at Amazon

The best deals on fitness earbuds

