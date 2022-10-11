The best headphone deals from Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

It’s Prime Day 2022 — yes, again — at Amazon, and the company is offering a ton of hard-to-resist deals on headphones and earbuds from Apple, Beats, Sony, Google, Bose, and more. The Prime Early Access Sale is happening now through tomorrow, October 12th.

Whether you’re looking for a new pair of noise-canceling headphones, trying to save on something from our best wireless earbuds list, or just hoping to buy some inexpensive buds, Amazon’s got all the bases covered. And the discounts you’re seeing now could be a good indicator of what prices to expect for Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the coming weeks.

The best deals on noise-canceling headphones and earbuds

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is a great opportunity to snag excellent earbuds for under $100. Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

The best deals on earbuds under $100

The best deals on Apple AirPods

Apple’s latest AirPods Pro, which feature improved sound, enhanced noise cancellation, and new swipe-based volume controls, are on sale for around $223. That’s a rare discount off their standard price of $249. Read our review.

AirPods Pro (second-gen) $ 223.24 $ 249 10 % off $ 223.24 Apple’s latest AirPods Pro take after the last-gen model but include swipe controls and a new H2 chip that allows for improved noise cancellation. They also come with a water-resistant charging case that offers support for Apple’s robust Find My network. $223.24 at Amazon

You can currently buy Apple’s second-gen Apple AirPods with a wired charging case for $90, which matches Amazon’s all-time lowest price for these open-style earbuds. They normally sell for around $129. If you’re not a fan of ear tips or sticking earbuds deep into your ears, the basic AirPods remain a solid choice. Read our review.