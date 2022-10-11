The best headphone deals from Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

It’s Prime Day 2022 — yes, again — at Amazon, and the company is offering a ton of hard-to-resist deals on headphones and earbuds from Apple, Beats, Sony, Google, Bose, and more. The Prime Early Access Sale is happening now through tomorrow, October 12th.
Whether you’re looking for a new pair of noise-canceling headphones, trying to save on something from our best wireless earbuds list, or just hoping to buy some inexpensive buds, Amazon’s got all the bases covered. And the discounts you’re seeing now could be a good indicator of what prices to expect for Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the coming weeks.
The best deals on noise-canceling headphones and earbuds
- Google’s Pixel Buds Pro, by far the company’s best earbuds to date, are on sale for $151.99. That’s down from their usual $199.99. The Pixel Buds Pro offer good sound quality, active noise cancellation, and bonus features like multipoint Bluetooth support. Read our review.
Google Pixel Buds Pro$151.99$199.9924% off
Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are the company’s first earbuds to include active noise cancellation. But that’s not the only thing that makes them Google’s best buds yet: the Pixel Buds Pro combine impressive sound, great battery life, and good comfort — all without the connection issues of earlier models.
- Bose’s supremely comfortable QuietComfort 45 noise-canceling headphones are down to $229, a $100 price cut. Read our review.
- They might not be the company’s latest and greatest pair anymore, but Sennheiser’s second-generation Momentum True Wireless earbuds are marked down to just $149.95 — a 50 percent savings over their normal price. Read our review.
The best deals on earbuds under $100
- The Jabra Elite 3 earbuds, our top pick if you’re spending under $100, have dropped all the way down to $47.49. The Jabra buds are lightweight, comfortable, and have easy-to-use button controls. Read our review.
- Sony’s WF-C500 earbuds are just $58 at Amazon right now. These earbuds don’t include many extras or fancy frills. But as the customer reviews at Amazon can attest, they’re reliable performers, offer a secure fit, and can last for up to 10 hours on a single charge. And they sound good for the price. If all you care about is covering the basics, go with these. Read our review.
The best deals on Apple AirPods
- Apple’s latest AirPods Pro, which feature improved sound, enhanced noise cancellation, and new swipe-based volume controls, are on sale for around $223. That’s a rare discount off their standard price of $249. Read our review.
AirPods Pro (second-gen)$223.24$24910% off
Apple’s latest AirPods Pro take after the last-gen model but include swipe controls and a new H2 chip that allows for improved noise cancellation. They also come with a water-resistant charging case that offers support for Apple’s robust Find My network.
- You can currently buy Apple’s second-gen Apple AirPods with a wired charging case for $90, which matches Amazon’s all-time lowest price for these open-style earbuds. They normally sell for around $129. If you’re not a fan of ear tips or sticking earbuds deep into your ears, the basic AirPods remain a solid choice. Read our review.
The best deals on fitness earbuds
- The Beats Fit Pro, our favorite earbuds for exercise, are back down to $159.95 ($40 off). They’re basically a sporty version of the AirPods Pro, with ear fins that keep them locked in during the most intense workouts. Read our review.
- Need even more stability? The Powerbeats Pro are $50 off and down to $199.95. These earbuds have wraparound ear hooks that keep them right where they are, whether you’re at the gym or in the middle of a marathon.
- Jabra’s Elite 7 Active wireless earbuds are $119.99 ($60 off). These fitness buds have a special coating on their ear tips to help keep them planted in your ears. They also feature active noise cancellation and Jabra’s useful multipoint connectivity.
- Sony’s LinkBuds wireless earbuds are down to $128 ($50 off). The LinkBuds have a unique open-ring style design that allows for full environmental awareness at all times. Go for a run with these and you’ll never have to worry about not hearing nearby traffic or other potential safety hazards. Read our review.