The best smart home deals from Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

While it’s relatively slim pickings in terms of smart home gear, there are still some good deals to be found during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which runs through October 12th.
As always, there’s a slew of robot vacuums getting price drops; we’ve picked the best deals on the best bots that we saw. There are also a number of older Echo devices seeing some substantial savings as well as some of our firm favorites, such as the Echo Show 8 and Echo fourth-gen smart speakers.
We also found some decent deals on a few of our top picks for smart security cameras, plus savings on smart locks and garage door controllers. Remember, most of the deals on Prime Days are for Prime members only, but if you’re not a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and still get those prices.
The best deals on Amazon Echo devices
Echo Show 8 (second-gen)$69.99$129.9946% off
The excellent Echo Show 8 (second-gen) is almost half-price during the sale. Plus, it comes with two Cync by GE color bulbs. These smart bulbs can pair with Alexa over Wi-Fi for voice control.
Amazon Echo (fourth-gen)$59.99$99.9940% off
The best all-around Echo speaker, the fourth-gen Echo, is 40 percent off. It has great sound and a built-in smart hub. Add in that support for the new Matter smart home standard and Eero mesh Wi-Fi are coming soon, and this is a top pick for the smart home enthusiast.
- Amazon is clearing the shelves ahead of the launch of its fifth-gen Echo Dot, but if you’re in need of a smart speaker for a garage or spare room, the third-gen Echo Dot is a steal at $18, down from $39.99. It has the original flat design, which makes it easier to mount to a wall, but the sound quality on the fourth-gen version is better thanks to its front-firing speaker. It’s also a bit better at hearing you. Read our review.
- Also on the clearance shelf is the Fire TV Cube, which is now on sale for $59.99 (was $119.99). The new Fire TV Cube coming later this month supports both HDMI in and HDMI out, so you can plug a cable box directly into it. It also has a faster processor and offers support for Wi-Fi 6E. But that one will cost $139.99. Read our guide to the best streaming devices.
- The best Echo Show for your wall, the Echo Show 15, is $169.99, down from $249.99. The sizable Show will soon be upgraded to support Fire TV, thereby fulfilling its purpose of being a pretty decent kitchen TV. Read our review.
- The Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor is $48.99, down from $70. It’s not an Echo device, but if you pair it with one, the Echo speaker can announce your air quality alerts, making this a useful tool in your smart home. It has also improved since we reviewed it. It can now trigger Alexa Routines — so you can have your smart air purifier or thermostat turn on when the device senses a drop in air quality, temperature, humidity, and other options.
The best robot vacuum deals
Roomba j7 Plus$599$799.9925% off
iRobot’s excellent j7 Plus is $200 off today at $599 with its auto-empty base. An AI-powered vacuum that can spot and avoid things like socks, cables, and pet waste, this is the best Roomba vacuum cleaner we’ve tested.
Yeedi Vac$199.99$299.9933% off
For a budget bot that will get the job done, the Yeedi Vac is down to $199.99 (from $299.99). This powerhouse has a big bin, a long runtime, digital mapping and virtual keep-out zones, and enough suction to get your floors super clean. You can also pair it with an auto-empty dock if you don’t like to get your hands dirty.
- Another pick for a high-end robot vacuum is the Roborock S7 Plus, which is selling for $679.99, a savings of $270. This robot can vacuum and mop — lifting up its mopping pad when it goes over low-pile carpet, and it’s our favorite combo robot. It also comes with an auto-empty dock for sucking debris out of the bin.
- If you want Roborock’s cream of the crop, however, the Roborock S7 MaxV is the way to go. It does everything the S7 does, plus adds AI-powered detection to avoid common household clutter to make sure it gets the job done. The Roborock S7 MaxV robot vacuum / mop is on sale for $639.99, and you can add the auto-empty dock for a total of $869.99 (down from $1,159.99).
- If you’re looking to spend a little less, Roborock’s new midrange line includes the Q5 Plus, a self-emptying robot vacuum, on sale for $474.99, down from $699.99.
- The Roomba i4 Plus EVO is a variant of the i3 EVO we’ve tested that’s our pick for the best budget auto-empty robot. There’s no AI-powered obstacle avoidance here, but it can map your home and empty itself once it’s done cleaning. The i4 Plus Evo is selling for $399.99, down from $690, and comes with a third-gen Echo Dot thrown in for voice control, making this a good deal for sparkling floors.
- The Shark AI Ultra XL sees a huge price cut to just $349.99 (from $649.99), making it the cheapest option from our top picks for a robot vacuum that can self-empty. It’s a loud robot, both in looks and sounds, but it doesn’t need bags in the auto-empty dock, and while its AI isn’t as advanced as Roomba’s and Roborock’s, it can avoid any object over 4 inches tall and is a mapping bot, with virtual keep out zones.
- If you're looking for a standalone robot mop to keep the kitchen floor squeaky clean, the iRobot Braava Jet m6 is 40 percent off at $299.99. If you have a Roomba vacuum, it can pair with the Braava Jet and tell it to go start cleaning once the vacuum is done.
The best deals on smart lighting
Nanoleaf Lines$159$199.9920% off
The super fun Nanoleaf Lines — LED, RGB smart lights that can paint your wall with backlit color — are on sale for $159. Read our review.
- If you prefer a more muted look for your smart lighting, the Nanoleaf Elements Wood are on sale for $199, a savings of $50. These elegant hexagonal wood lighting panels can display a range of warm to cool ambient white lighting and double as wall art. Both Nanoleaf sets work over 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and can function as Thread border routers.
- For some outdoor smart lighting, these Govee Smart Outdoor String Lights are a great way to spruce up your deck or patio with warm lighting. On sale for $28 (down from $42), the white LED bulbs are Wi-Fi powered, IP65-rated, and work with Alexa for voice control.
- If you have existing outdoor lights you want to make smart, the Kasa Outdoor Smart Dimmer Plug is on sale for just $17.99 today. This is a great option and one of the only outdoor smart plugs that can also dim your string lights. It works over Wi-Fi, so no hub is required, and it can be controlled by Alexa and Google but not Apple Home.
The best deals on smart security cameras
Eufy Floodlight Cam Pro 2$199.99$298.5133% off
The Eufy Floodlight Cam Pro 2 is our top pick for a floodlight camera thanks to a 360 field-of-view and super bright tunable LED floodlights; there are also no monthly fees for viewing recorded footage.
Ring Video Doorbell Wired$39.99$64.9938% off
The budget Ring Video Doorbell Wired is only $40 today. This one requires doorbell wires and a Ring Protect Plan to view recorded footage, but it’s a good video doorbell that works with Alexa and delivers 1080p HD video of your front porch.
- The excellent battery-powered Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight cam is 20 percent off today, bringing the price to $199 instead of $250. With 2K video, color-night vision, and a 160-degree view — not to mention powerful 3,000-lumen floodlights — this Arlo cam can work over Wi-Fi or with an Arlo system, which adds Apple Home support in addition to Alexa and Google Home compatibility. Read our review.
- For some cheap home security options, the Blink Mini indoor cam is available as a two-pack for just $30 (regularly $65). Blink recently announced a pan and tilt mount for its Mini camera that adds the ability for this camera to rotate and tilt so you can see everywhere in your home.
- If you’re in the market for a dedicated pet cam that also throws treats to your furball, the fun Furbo 360 Dog cam is $147, down from $210. This one rotates 360 degrees to follow your pet, so you never miss a moment. However, it does require a monthly subscription fee to view your pet’s recorded antics.
The best deals on smart locks
Kwikset Halo Touch$198.9$24920% off
If you want to just touch your door to unlock it, the Kwikset Halo Touch Contemporary Square Wi-Fi Fingerprint Smart Lock unlocks with your fingerprint or a standard key and is $50 off. It also has built-in Wi-Fi, so you can lock and unlock it remotely using an app or voice control through Alexa or Google.
- The unique-looking but very capable SwitchBot Smart Lock is on sale today. This Bluetooth smart lock uses a tiny robot hand to turn the lock for you. The best bundle is the lock, fingerprint keypad, and smart hub for $135.99, a savings of $34, which adds Wi-Fi connectivity for Alexa and Google Home voice control. This is a great lock for renters, as you don’t have to remove any part of your existing deadbolt.
- Not a door lock, per se, but another way to access your home from your phone, the MyQ smart garage controller is on sale — again. Just $16.98, down from $29.99, this connects wirelessly to your garage door opener to let you control it from your phone. MyQ also has a compatible garage camera that pairs with the controller (and can mount magnetically under your opener), so you can visually see if your door is open that’s on sale today for $69.99, but it requires a subscription to view any recorded video. Both products work with Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery if you want to have packages delivered inside your garage.