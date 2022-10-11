The best smart home deals from Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

While it’s relatively slim pickings in terms of smart home gear, there are still some good deals to be found during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which runs through October 12th.

As always, there’s a slew of robot vacuums getting price drops; we’ve picked the best deals on the best bots that we saw. There are also a number of older Echo devices seeing some substantial savings as well as some of our firm favorites, such as the Echo Show 8 and Echo fourth-gen smart speakers.

We also found some decent deals on a few of our top picks for smart security cameras, plus savings on smart locks and garage door controllers. Remember, most of the deals on Prime Days are for Prime members only, but if you’re not a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and still get those prices.

The best deals on Amazon Echo devices

Echo Show 8 (second-gen) $ 69.99 $ 129.99 46 % off $ 69.99 The excellent Echo Show 8 (second-gen) is almost half-price during the sale. Plus, it comes with two Cync by GE color bulbs. These smart bulbs can pair with Alexa over Wi-Fi for voice control. $69.99 at Amazon

The best robot vacuum deals

Yeedi Vac $ 199.99 $ 299.99 33 % off $ 199.99 For a budget bot that will get the job done, the Yeedi Vac is down to $199.99 (from $299.99). This powerhouse has a big bin, a long runtime, digital mapping and virtual keep-out zones, and enough suction to get your floors super clean. You can also pair it with an auto-empty dock if you don’t like to get your hands dirty.

The best deals on smart lighting

Nanoleaf Lines $ 159 $ 199.99 20 % off $ 159 The super fun Nanoleaf Lines — LED, RGB smart lights that can paint your wall with backlit color — are on sale for $159. Read our review.

If you prefer a more muted look for your smart lighting, the Nanoleaf Elements Wood are on sale for $199, a savings of $50. These elegant hexagonal wood lighting panels can display a range of warm to cool ambient white lighting and double as wall art. Both Nanoleaf sets work over 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and can function as Thread border routers.

For some outdoor smart lighting, these Govee Smart Outdoor String Lights are a great way to spruce up your deck or patio with warm lighting. On sale for $28 (down from $42), the white LED bulbs are Wi-Fi powered, IP65-rated, and work with Alexa for voice control.

If you have existing outdoor lights you want to make smart, the Kasa Outdoor Smart Dimmer Plug is on sale for just $17.99 today. This is a great option and one of the only outdoor smart plugs that can also dim your string lights. It works over Wi-Fi, so no hub is required, and it can be controlled by Alexa and Google but not Apple Home.

The best deals on smart security cameras

Ring Video Doorbell Wired $ 39.99 $ 64.99 38 % off $ 39.99 The budget Ring Video Doorbell Wired is only $40 today. This one requires doorbell wires and a Ring Protect Plan to view recorded footage, but it’s a good video doorbell that works with Alexa and delivers 1080p HD video of your front porch.

The best deals on smart locks

Kwikset Halo Touch $ 198.9 $ 249 20 % off $ 198.9 If you want to just touch your door to unlock it, the Kwikset Halo Touch Contemporary Square Wi-Fi Fingerprint Smart Lock unlocks with your fingerprint or a standard key and is $50 off. It also has built-in Wi-Fi, so you can lock and unlock it remotely using an app or voice control through Alexa or Google.

