Best smartwatch and fitness tracker deals for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

Amazon’s back with yet another Prime-exclusive shopping bonanza. The Prime Early Access Sale runs through October 12th, and it’s an opportunity to get a head start on your holiday shopping way before Black Friday. That includes some neat deals on smartwatches and fitness trackers if you, or a loved one, are keen on crushing some fitness and health goals (or if you want to spend less time looking at notifications on your phone).
While you won’t find deals on some of the newest launches — like the Pixel Watch — just yet, there are great options from brands like Apple, Bose, Garmin, Amazfit, and Mobvoi. This is a smart way to dip your toe into a new category, especially if you’re unsure whether wearables are for you. Quick reminder: you need an Amazon Prime subscription to access these deals. And when you’re done checking out wearables, you can always mosey onto our other roundups and Prime Early Access Sale guide for extra savings.
The best smartwatch deals
- The 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 8 is $50 off at $349 in red. It’s not a huge discount, but they’re selling like hotcakes.
- The 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 8 is available in red, and midnight is also $50 off at $379.
Apple Watch Series 8$349$39913% off
The latest smartwatch from Apple features watchOS 9, along with Crash Detection and temperature sensors that enable menstrual cycle tracking — something you won’t find on any other model.
- The Amazfit GTR 3 is a great budget option if you’re looking for a budget smartwatch. It’s $50 off at $129.99.
- The Bluetooth-only 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is 40 percent off at $149.99 in silver. It’s a last-gen model, but the newer Galaxy Watch 5 doesn’t add much more in terms of hardware. It’s available in black for $179.99.
- The cellular 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is 27 percent off at $219.99 in silver. You can get it in black for $213.15.
- The Bluetooth-only 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is available in silver for $199 and black for $199.99.
- The LTE 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is 24 percent off at $249.99 in both black and silver.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm, GPS)$149.99$249.9940% off
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 runs the newest version of Wear OS and includes health features like EKG, built-in GPS, and body composition measurements.
- The 40mm Garmin Vivoactive 4 is 43 percent off at $187 in black, gold, rose gold, and silver. This is a more stylish way to access Garmin’s extensive training platform for a lot less than the retail price.
- The 45mm Garmin Vivoactive 4 is also available for $187 in silver.
- The Mobvoi Ticwatch E3 is 30 percent off at 139.99. It’s running an older version of Wear OS, but it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 chip — meaning it’s eligible for the upgrade to Wear OS 3 when it arrives later this year.
The best fitness tracker deals
- The Bose Frame Tempo is $100 off at $149. Technically, it’s a pair of audio sports sunglasses and not exactly a fitness tracker, but it’s an excellent fitness wearable for long runs, hikes, and bike rides.
Bose Frames Tempo$149$24940% off
The Bose Frames Tempo are Bluetooth-equipped audio sunglasses that are designed to fit right in with an active lifestyle.
- The Amazfit Band 7 is $10 off at $39.99. For a fitness tracker, it’s got a pretty good set of features, including Alexa compatibility, 18-day battery life, SpO2 monitoring, and 5ATM of water resistance.
- The Mobvoi Ticwatch GTH Pro is 43 percent off at $59.99. It’s got dual heart rate sensors that claim to be able to track your arterial health. It also tracks stress, skin temperature, and blood oxygen levels.