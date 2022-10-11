Skip to main content
The best tablet and phone deals from Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

/

Buying a new phone or tablet is serious business, but it’s always good to know that you’re investing when the deals are as good as they’re probably going to get all year. We can safely say that these current deals are super good.

By Cameron Faulkner / @camfaulkner

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Hero shot of the Google Pixel 6a on a grey background with some rocks
It doesn’t get much better than the Pixel 6A selling for $329.
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

You don’t want to sleep on Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale if you’re looking for deals on tech products, particularly phones or tablets. Now through tomorrow, October 12th, you’ll be able to save a good amount of cash on some unlocked Pixel phones, a few of Apple’s latest iPads, and a bevy of Amazon-branded Fire tablets. It’s not a total who’s who of a deal event like Black Friday and Cyber Monday — there aren’t really any iPhone deals — but there are more than enough deals to make it worth putting together this post.

If you’re looking for our main post on Prime Early Access Sale deals, we’ve got you covered here. And if you want to see all of our coverage, including posts on individual products we think are worth your money, check out The Verge’s guide to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

The best phone deals

Google’s Pixel 6A stands out among $500 phones.

Google Pixel 6A

$44927% off
$329

Google’s Pixel 6A comes with a relatively small 6.1-inch OLED screen but is an excellent performer with a good camera and battery life.

$329.00 at Amazon$349.00 at Best Buy$349.00 at Target
  • The Pixel 6A is tempting at $329, but depending on what you want in a phone, you might be better off paying $50 more for the Pixel 6 with 128GB of storage. It’s currently $379 for Prime members. Unlike the Pixel 6A, this one has a 90Hz refresh rate display and better rear-facing cameras. Read our Pixel 6 review.
  • Samsung’s S22 lineup of phones is discounted at Amazon, with the S22 Plus with 128GB of storage going for $739.99 (originally $999.99) and the high-end Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with 128GB of storage going for $889.99 (originally $1,199.99). Sadly, the base S22 isn’t seeing any kind of major discount right now.
  • If you want a foldable phone at a discount, you’re in luck (but it still won’t be affordable). The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with 256GB of storage is currently discounted to $1,389.99. That sounds like a lot, but it’s actually a $410 discount on its original price. Read our review.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 with cover screen on

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

$999.9914% off
$859.99

When the device is folded, the Flip 4’s outer screen shows at-a-glance information, like notifications and weather widgets. To interact with the phone, you usually need to open it and use the inner 6.7-inch screen.

$859.99 at Amazon

Related

The best tablet deals

2022 iPad Air (Wi-Fi)

$59913% off
$519.99

The latest iPad Air retains the iPad Pro-esque redesign of the 2020 model but does away with the A14 Bionic processor in favor of Apple’s lightning-fast M1 chip. It also comes in one of five colors and boasts a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature.

$519.99 at Amazon (64GB)$519.99 at Best Buy (64GB)

2021 Kindle Paperwhite (8GB)

$139.9929% off
$99.99

Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch E Ink display with adjustable color temperature for nighttime reading. It also boasts a faster processor, additional battery life, IPX8 waterproofing, and — finally — a USB-C port.

$99.99 at Amazon (with ads)$119.99 at Amazon (ad-free)$99.99 at Best Buy (with ads)
  • Amazon’s latest, ad-supported Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB of storage is on sale for $99.99 instead of $139.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, which is just $5 shy of the discount we saw during Prime Day (you know, the one in July). Read our review.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (32GB)

$149.9950% off
$74.99

The 2021 Fire HD 10 is the largest of Amazon’s Fire tablets. Unlike the previous generation, it sports a 1080p display and 3GB of RAM, which is plenty if you’re streaming, browsing, or consuming Amazon content.

$74.99 at Amazon (ad-supported)$89.99 at Amazon (ad-free)

