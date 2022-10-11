Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

The best laptop deals from Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access Sale

The best laptop deals from Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access Sale

/

If you want to sneak in a laptop purchase before Black Friday, you can take advantage of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

By Monica Chin / @mcsquared96

Share this story

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The MacBook Air half open seen from above.
The MacBook Air has hit a tempting low price.
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge
Part of /
The Verge Guide to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

Amazon is in the thick of its Prime Day Early Access Sale, and we’re here to help you make sense of which deals to buy and which deals to skip. While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still to come, they can sometimes be a hectic time to shop. If products you have your eye on show up in the Prime Day Early Access Sale, you can get them earlier and skip the line.

We’ve combed through all the laptops that are discounted today, and we’ve picked out the ones that are worth your attention. The items below can make great purchases for yourself, a friend, or a family member this holiday season.

Related

The best Apple laptop deals

The MacBook Air is the most impressive laptop I’ve used in years

MacBook Air with M1

$99920% off
$799

The MacBook Air is Apple’s entry-level laptop, which comes outfitted with the company’s new M1 chip in one of three different colors (silver, space gray, and gold).

$799.00 at Amazon

Related

  • The 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a gorgeous Mini LED screen, and the Space Gray, cellular, 512GB model is just $1,399 ($200 off). Read our review.
  • The 10.2-inch iPad with Wi-Fi, 64GB of storage, and a Space Gray finish is $269 ($60 off). The tablet has a speedy A13 Bionic chip and a 12MP front camera that supports Apple’s Center Stage feature.

2021 iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB)

$32918% off
$269

Apple’s latest entry-level iPad represents a slight update, with a new A13 Bionic chip and a 12MP front camera that supports Apple’s Center Stage feature.

$269.00 at Amazon

The best Lenovo laptop deals

  • The IdeaPad Gaming 3 is $649.99 ($250 off) and comes with a new AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor, 8GB of DDR5 RAM, 256GB of storage space, and an Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics chip. This affordable device should be able to run most modern games at a playable frame rate, and it has a decent port selection and a full-size backlit keyboard. Read our review.
  • The Legion 5i is $1,099.99 ($350 off). It has a phenomenal keyboard and a gorgeous 16:10 display. Read our review.

The best Dell laptop deals

Dell G15 gaming laptop

$1319.9910% off
$1189.99

Dell’s 15-inch G15 is a solid gaming laptop that features a more modest design aesthetic than Dell’s Alienware brand, but still has performance where it counts. A 12th Gen Intel CPU and an RTX 3060 make for an excellent combo on the FHD 120Hz panel on this versatile laptop.

$1189.99 at Amazon
  • The Dell Inspiron 14 5420 is $887.99 ($220 off). It doesn’t have a touchscreen, but it does have a high 2.2K resolution. This discounted model has an Intel Core i7-1255U, 16GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce MX570 for light graphic use cases.
  • The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 is $1,039 ($260 off), and is a more business-oriented version of the regular Inspiron 14 with a more powerful processor inside.

The best Microsoft laptop deals

The best HP laptop deals

HP Chromebook 14

$289.9941% off
$169.99

The small and inexpensive HP Chromebook 14 has a 1080p screen, a nice port selection, and a durable chassis.

$169.99 at Amazon

More from The Verge Guide to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale