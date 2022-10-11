The best laptop deals from Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access Sale

Amazon is in the thick of its Prime Day Early Access Sale, and we’re here to help you make sense of which deals to buy and which deals to skip. While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still to come, they can sometimes be a hectic time to shop. If products you have your eye on show up in the Prime Day Early Access Sale, you can get them earlier and skip the line.
We’ve combed through all the laptops that are discounted today, and we’ve picked out the ones that are worth your attention. The items below can make great purchases for yourself, a friend, or a family member this holiday season.
The best Apple laptop deals
- Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air with the M1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD is on sale for $799 ($200 off). The MacBook Air is almost two years old, but it’s still a very fast laptop with a sturdy chassis that should last you quite a few years. This model has a backlit keyboard and a FaceTime HD camera. Read our review.
The MacBook Air is Apple’s entry-level laptop, which comes outfitted with the company’s new M1 chip in one of three different colors (silver, space gray, and gold).
- The 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a gorgeous Mini LED screen, and the Space Gray, cellular, 512GB model is just $1,399 ($200 off). Read our review.
- The 10.2-inch iPad with Wi-Fi, 64GB of storage, and a Space Gray finish is $269 ($60 off). The tablet has a speedy A13 Bionic chip and a 12MP front camera that supports Apple’s Center Stage feature.
Apple’s latest entry-level iPad represents a slight update, with a new A13 Bionic chip and a 12MP front camera that supports Apple’s Center Stage feature.
The best Lenovo laptop deals
- The IdeaPad Gaming 3 is $649.99 ($250 off) and comes with a new AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor, 8GB of DDR5 RAM, 256GB of storage space, and an Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics chip. This affordable device should be able to run most modern games at a playable frame rate, and it has a decent port selection and a full-size backlit keyboard. Read our review.
- The Legion 5i is $1,099.99 ($350 off). It has a phenomenal keyboard and a gorgeous 16:10 display. Read our review.
The best Dell laptop deals
- The Dell G15 is on sale for $1,189.99 ($210 off) and comes with an Intel Core i7-12700H, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. Read our review.
Dell’s 15-inch G15 is a solid gaming laptop that features a more modest design aesthetic than Dell’s Alienware brand, but still has performance where it counts. A 12th Gen Intel CPU and an RTX 3060 make for an excellent combo on the FHD 120Hz panel on this versatile laptop.
- The Dell Inspiron 14 5420 is $887.99 ($220 off). It doesn’t have a touchscreen, but it does have a high 2.2K resolution. This discounted model has an Intel Core i7-1255U, 16GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce MX570 for light graphic use cases.
- The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 is $1,039 ($260 off), and is a more business-oriented version of the regular Inspiron 14 with a more powerful processor inside.
The best Microsoft laptop deals
- The Surface Laptop 4 with Ryzen 5, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage is down to $899 ($300 off). The device has excellent battery life that should last you a full day with no problem. Read our review.
- The Surface Pro 8 is down to $969.99 ($30 off). (This is an anti-Prime Day deal from Target.) Read our review.
The best HP laptop deals
- The HP Chromebook 14 is on sale for $169.99 ($120 off). This laptop is best for very lightweight school tasks or browsing, containing an Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of RAM. Read our review.
The small and inexpensive HP Chromebook 14 has a 1080p screen, a nice port selection, and a durable chassis.
- HP’s Victus 15 is on sale for $599.99 ($380 off) with a Core i5, 8GB of RAM, an RTX 3050, and 512GB of storage. The model with Ryzen 7 and an RTX 3050 Ti is also on sale for $699.99 ($400 off).
- HP’s Pavilion x360 14 is on sale for $499.99 ($280 off).
- The HP Pavilion 17 is on sale for $309.99 with 4GB of RAM, 256Gb of storage, and UHD graphics. This 17-inch laptop has a 1600 x 900 display with extra room for your multitasking.
- The HP 15 is on sale for $483.94 ($176 off). This budget device has a thin and light build, and is one of Amazon’s best-selling laptops.