The best deals from Walmart’s competing Prime Day event

Amazon isn’t the only one with deals on Prime Day. If you’re looking for alternatives to shopping at Amazon, Walmart is currently featuring many of the same deals, like the Apple Watch Series 8, the SteelSeries Arctis Prime gaming headset, and the second-generation Google Nest Hub. We’ll continue to update this roundup with more deals as they become available, but you can always check out our collection of the best Amazon Prime Early Access deals for an overview of what’s available.
- The 41mm configuration of the GPS-enabled Apple Watch Series 8 is currently discounted to $349 (normally $399) in its silver, red, or black colorways. The 45mm model is also available for $379 (normally $429) in its red, starlight, or silver colorways. Read our review.
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 45mm)$379$429.9912% off
The latest Apple Watch Series model looks a lot like the prior Series 7 but now features car crash detection, a temperature sensor, and a low-power mode. It’s currently available to order in midnight, starlight, silver, and red.
- Originally priced at $99.99, Walmart and other retailers have discounted the second-gen Google Nest Hub to $54.99, matching its lowest price ever. The Nest Hub operates similarly to the Amazon Echo Show but is powered by Google Assistant instead of Alexa and even offers more unique features like sleep tracking. Read our review.
Google Nest Hub (second gen)$54.98$99.9945% off
The second-gen Nest Hub is Google’s smallest smart display, with a seven-inch touchscreen that can automatically adjust itself to the lighting in your room. What’s new in the latest version is its ability to automatically track your sleep patterns with its Soli radar chip.
- You can currently get the Fujifilm Instax Mini 7 Plus with a 10-pack of film for $49 at Walmart. The bundle typically costs $67 and is available in a variety of vibrant pastel colorways.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 7 Plus bundle$49$6727% off
This adorable bundle includes the Fujifilm Instax Mini 7 Plus camera and a 10-pack of film. The package comes in powder blue, mint green, coral, lavender, or pink.
- Normally, the 128GB configuration of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 costs $329, but it is currently discounted at Walmart to $229, the lowest price yet for the capable 10.5-inch tablet. It may not have the same chops as newer models of the Apple iPad or Samsung’s Tab S8 lineup, but the A8 still serves well as a streaming device and e-reader.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8$229$32930% off
The Tab A8 is a 10.5-inch tablet with 128GB of storage and is great for streaming your favorite shows or movies.
- The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 initially sold for $379 but are currently discounted at Walmart and other retailers for $269, matching their best discount to date. Boasting excellent noise cancellation and voice call clarity, the Headphones 700 also feature multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, making them one of our favorite pairs of noise-canceling headphones. Read our review.
Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700$269$37929% off
Bose’s flagship noise-canceling headphones improve on the QC35IIs with a nicer design, better voice mics, and more control over the powerful noise cancellation.
- The Elgato Wave:1 condenser microphone is usually priced at $79 but is currently discounted to $49 at Walmart. The simple microphone features a single button to adjust pickup levels and quickly mute yourself and can be further tuned using Elgato’s software.
- The SteelSeries Arctis Prime headset is currently discounted to its best price ever at Walmart. The wired gaming headset is usually priced at $65.86 but is on sale for $39. If you’re in the market for a headset that’s comfortable and capable, the Arctis Prime is worth checking out.
- LG’s 27-inch UltraGear gaming monitor is currently on sale at Walmart for $179 instead of its usual $229 price — the best discount yet for the FreeSync-compatible monitor. The UltraGear monitor is an excellent choice for competitive FHD gaming, one that boasts a 1ms response time and is capable of refresh rates up to 165Hz.
- The Ecovacs Deebot N8 Plus is typically priced at $649.99 but is currently discounted to just $349.99 — its lowest price to date. The vacuum-mop hybrid is equipped with an auto-empty bin, is capable of running for up to 110 minutes at a time, and can intelligently navigate its surroundings.