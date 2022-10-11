Skip to main content
The best deals from Walmart’s competing Prime Day event

If you’re looking for an alternative to the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, Walmart is offering similar discounts on many of the same products.

By Alice Newcome-Beill

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A stock photo of the Walmart logo
Walmart also has plenty of deals to cash in on today
Illustration by Kristen Radtke / The Verge

Amazon isn’t the only one with deals on Prime Day. If you’re looking for alternatives to shopping at Amazon, Walmart is currently featuring many of the same deals, like the Apple Watch Series 8, the SteelSeries Arctis Prime gaming headset, and the second-generation Google Nest Hub. We’ll continue to update this roundup with more deals as they become available, but you can always check out our collection of the best Amazon Prime Early Access deals for an overview of what’s available.

Three Apple Watch Series 8 models

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 45mm)

$429.9912% off
$379

The latest Apple Watch Series model looks a lot like the prior Series 7 but now features car crash detection, a temperature sensor, and a low-power mode. It’s currently available to order in midnight, starlight, silver, and red.

$379.00 at Walmart$379.00 at Amazon

Google Nest Hub (second gen)

$99.9945% off
$54.98

The second-gen Nest Hub is Google’s smallest smart display, with a seven-inch touchscreen that can automatically adjust itself to the lighting in your room. What’s new in the latest version is its ability to automatically track your sleep patterns with its Soli radar chip.

$54.98 at Walmart$54.99 at Google

Fujifilm Instax Mini 7 Plus bundle

$6727% off
$49

This adorable bundle includes the Fujifilm Instax Mini 7 Plus camera and a 10-pack of film. The package comes in powder blue, mint green, coral, lavender, or pink.

$49.00 at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

$32930% off
$229

The Tab A8 is a 10.5-inch tablet with 128GB of storage and is great for streaming your favorite shows or movies.

$229.00 at Walmart

Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700

$37929% off
$269

Bose’s flagship noise-canceling headphones improve on the QC35IIs with a nicer design, better voice mics, and more control over the powerful noise cancellation.

$269.00 at Amazon$269.00 at Best Buy$269.00 at Walmart

