The best smart plug deals from Amazon’s fall Prime Day event

If you’re looking to automate your home, there are plenty of excellent smart plug deals available right now from the likes of Amazon, Kasa, and Philips

By Alice Newcome-Beill

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A photo of the iHome Smart plug with a hand plugging in a power cord
Smart plugs are handy gadgets that can help automate older appliances.
Image: iHome

Smart plugs are a simple and inexpensive way to automate gadgets around your home that may be a little older or weren’t built with home automation in mind — just plug them into an available outlet and use their corresponding app to link them with your home network. Beyond just allowing you to toggle the power for a specific outlet using virtual assistants like Amazon Alexa, models like the iHome Flow Smart Plug are capable of monitoring the power usage of specific devices over time if you’re looking for ways to conserve energy.

Here, we’ve gathered a number of smart outlets that are currently discounted as part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale (and competing sales elsewhere). If you’re looking for a broader picture of what discounts are available, be sure to check out our roundup of the best smart home deals and the best deals from Prime Early Access deals overall.

Amazon Smart Plug

$24.9948% off
$12.99

Amazon’s apt-titled Smart Plug doesn’t require a hub and lets you add Alexa functionality to any outlet, allowing you to control a range of devices with just your voice.

$12.99 at Amazon
  • The no-frills Amazon Smart Plug adds Alexa automation to a dumb appliance, and it’s just $12.99 ($12 off) at Amazon and Best Buy right now.
  • If you have existing outdoor lights you want to make smart, the Kasa Outdoor Smart Dimmer Plug is on sale for just $17.99 today at Amazon. This is a great option and one of the only outdoor smart plugs that can also dim your string lights. It works over Wi-Fi, so no hub is required, and it can be controlled by Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant but is not compatible with Apple HomeKit.

Kasa Smart Plug (four-pack )

$29.9920% off
$23.99

The Kasa Smart Plug is a good, inexpensive smart plug that can also monitor energy use. Kasa has a comprehensive line of smart switches and smart bulbs that work over Wi-Fi, and the Kasa app is one of the few systems you can create a complete smart lighting system in.

$23.99 at Amazon

Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300

$79.9944% off
$44.99

Kasa’s Smart Plug Power Strip provides six smart outlets with surge protection that can each be individually controlled via Amazon’s Alexa or the Google Home app. It also has three non-smart USB-A ports for powering phone chargers and other small devices.

$44.99 at Amazon

