Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

25 deals from Amazon’s fall Prime Day event that make for great gifts

25 deals from Amazon’s fall Prime Day event that make for great gifts

/

Get a head start on your holiday shopping with deals that cater to a wide range of budgets. We found discounts on everything ranging from the new AirPods Pro to Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 11 and the Kindle Paperwhite.

By Sheena Vasani / @SheenaV123

Share this story

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The Kindle Paperwhite e-reader turned with its display on while lying on top of open books.
Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite starts at $99.99 and makes for a good gift for book lovers.
Image: Chaim Gartenberg

Looking to get a head start on your holiday shopping? Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale offers an excellent opportunity to do so ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. There are currently a bunch of fun gifts you can buy that are on sale at record lows, whether you’re looking to gift a pair of the new AirPods Pro or an instant camera like Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 11. If you’re in need of ideas, we’ve curated a guide to some of the best deals on popular presents you can buy right now. What’s more, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart are matching Amazon’s prices in many instances, meaning you don’t need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the discounts elsewhere.

Also, if you want to check out even more deals besides the ones we’ve listed here, be sure to check out our comprehensive guide to the best Prime Early Access deals overall. We also recently published our fall gift guide, which is filled with new items as well as seasonal picks.

Related

Choose a price range

Gifts under $50

Echo Dot (third-gen) with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited

$48.9880% off
$9.98

This puck-like Echo Dot is the third generation of Amazon’s smart speaker. It offers better sound than its predecessor, a compact design, and all the smarts that come with owning an Alexa device.

$9.98 at Amazon

Razer Kishi for Android (Xbox)

$99.9958% off
$42.49

Razer’s Switch-like controller is designed for mobile gaming and cloud-based gaming services.

$42.49 at Amazon
  • If your giftee loves to game, they may appreciate receiving the Android-compatible Razer Kishi mobile controller, which works with cloud gaming platforms like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It’s currently available on Amazon for $42.49 instead of $99.99.
  • Lego’s ultra-cute Succulents kit is on sale at Amazon right now for $41.99 ($8 off), matching the set’s best price to date. It’s a great gift for a dorm or home office, namely because you can’t kill it like you might normal cacti.
  • The Amazfit Band 7 can help your giftee keep track of their health and fitness goals and offers features like SpO2 monitoring, 5ATM of water resistance, Alexa compatibility, and long battery life. Right now, Amazon is taking $10 off the tracker, selling it for $39.99.
  • Exploding Kittens, a popular party-pleaser from the team behind The Oatmeal, is on sale right now for $16.49 (about $7 off). Unlike the base game, the apt-titled Party Pack accommodates up to 10 players.
  • You can’t go wrong gifting a gift card, especially when it’s one that gives you, the person giving the gift, $10 in Amazon credit. Right now, Amazon is throwing in $10 in credit when you buy a $50 gift card and use promo code NEWGC2022 at checkout. You can also get $10 in Amazon credit when you buy $50 gift cards you can redeem at other places like Grubhub and AMC Theatres using promo code YOU22.

Related

Gifts between $50 and $150

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11

$76.9922% off
$59.99

Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 11 is the best instant camera for most people. While it lacks more advanced features, the simple instant camera takes good quality shots quickly and easily and offers a built-in selfie mode.

$59.99 at Amazon$59.99 at Target$59.99 at Best Buy
  • We consider Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 11 to be the best instant camera for most people, one that’s fun and easy to use for all ages and prints good photos. Right now, you can gift it for just $59.99 instead of $76.99 — an all-time low — at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy.
  • The 10-ounce Ember Mug 2 is available in the copper colorway for $109.49 instead of $149.99. The ceramic mug wirelessly charges using the included coaster and can maintain the temperature of your choice for a maximum of 90 minutes.
  • You can buy Amazon’s second-gen Echo Show 8, which is our favorite smart display, at Amazon and Target for $69.99 ($60 off). In addition to getting weather updates and news, you can use the latest Echo Show 8 to make Zoom calls, stream shows, and more. Read our review.

2021 Kindle Paperwhite (8GB)

$139.9929% off
$99.99

Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch E Ink display with adjustable color temperature for nighttime reading. It also boasts a faster processor, additional battery life, IPX8 waterproofing, and — finally — a USB-C port.

$99.99 at Amazon (with ads)$119.99 at Amazon (ad-free)$99.99 at Best Buy (with ads)
  • For bibliophiles, you can gift Amazon’s latest ad-supported Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB of storage, which is on sale for $99.99 instead of $139.99 at Amazon and Target. You can also buy the ad-free model for $119.99 ($40 off). The newest Paperwhite is waterproof and outfitted with a crisp, 300ppi resolution display, not to mention monthlong battery life. Read our review.
  • The 10-ounce Ember Mug 2 is available in the copper colorway for $109.49 instead of $149.99. The ceramic mug wirelessly charges using the included coaster and can maintain the temperature of your choice for a maximum of 90 minutes.
  • Amazon’s Fire HD 10 stands out from the rest of Amazon’s budget-friendly Fire tablets, thanks to its sharp 1080p display and good performance. Right now, you can buy it with ads and 32GB of storage for $74.99 (50 percent off) or without ads for $89.99 ($75 off)Read our review.

Verge Deals on Twitter /

Join over 50,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals

Follow us!

Gifts between $150 and $350

A pair of AirPods in an open charging case

AirPods Pro (second-gen) with MagSafe charging case

$24910% off
$223.24

Apple’s latest AirPods Pro take after the last-gen model but include swipe controls and a new H2 chip that allows for improved noise cancellation. They also come with a water-resistant charging case that offers support for Apple’s robust Find My network.

$223.24 at Amazon$239.00 at Walmart

Bose Frames Tempo

$24940% off
$149

The Bose Frames Tempo are Bluetooth-equipped audio sunglasses that are designed to fit right in with an active lifestyle.

$149.00 at Amazon$149.00 at Best Buy

Gifts over $350

Roborock S7 Plus

$949.9828% off
$679.99

This mopping / vacuum hybrid robot is one of the best double-duty vacuums on the market. Its sonic-mopping tech scrubs your floors but lifts up the mop to vacuum your carpets without getting them wet. In its Plus configuration, it comes with an auto-emptying cleaning and charging station — the “Rock Dock.”

$679.99 at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM5

$39813% off
$348

With a fresh design, improved comfort, refined sound, and even better active noise cancellation, Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones offer a compelling mix of features for their premium price.

$348.00 at Amazon$349.99 at Best Buy
  • The Sony WH-1000XM5 are some of the best headphones on the market, thanks to their fantastic noise cancellation, tight sound, and solid voice call quality. You can currently buy them on Amazon for $348 ($51.99 off).
  • For gamers, you can gift Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 for $999.99 instead of $1,499.99. The behemoth ultrawide monitor boasts ultrawide QHD resolution and up to a 240Hz refresh rate. Read our review.

More from this stream Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: the latest news, deals, and coverage

See all 29 stories