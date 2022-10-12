25 deals from Amazon’s fall Prime Day event that make for great gifts

Looking to get a head start on your holiday shopping? Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale offers an excellent opportunity to do so ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. There are currently a bunch of fun gifts you can buy that are on sale at record lows, whether you’re looking to gift a pair of the new AirPods Pro or an instant camera like Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 11. If you’re in need of ideas, we’ve curated a guide to some of the best deals on popular presents you can buy right now. What’s more, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart are matching Amazon’s prices in many instances, meaning you don’t need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the discounts elsewhere.
Also, if you want to check out even more deals besides the ones we’ve listed here, be sure to check out our comprehensive guide to the best Prime Early Access deals overall. We also recently published our fall gift guide, which is filled with new items as well as seasonal picks.
Choose a price range
Gifts under $50
Echo Dot (third-gen) with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited$9.98$48.9880% off
This puck-like Echo Dot is the third generation of Amazon’s smart speaker. It offers better sound than its predecessor, a compact design, and all the smarts that come with owning an Alexa device.
- You can gift your loved ones the third-gen Echo Dot — which offers decent sound and Alexa functionality — so they can set alarms, get weather reports, and carry out a range of other voice-enabled tasks. Prime members can buy it right now with a month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $9.98 ($39 off) or with a free Amazon Smart Plug for $17.99 ($22 off). If you’re not a Prime member, it’s also available at Target for $17.99 ($22 off. Read our review.
- You can also buy the latest Echo Show 5 smart display with an Amazon Smart Plug for just $34.99 ($75 off). It’s a small smart display, but it shares the same Alexa functionality as other devices in the Echo lineup and makes for a good smart alarm clock you can quickly snooze by tapping the top. Read our review.
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is available at Amazon for just $34.99 ($20 off) right now. This is a terrific streaming stick, one that supports Wi-Fi 6 and boasts a large app selection. Read our review.
- With the myQ smart garage controller, your giftee can open and close their garage door remotely. The device also works with Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery, meaning it will allow Amazon drivers to securely deliver packages to their garage if they wish. Right now, it’s on sale at Amazon for $16.98 instead of $29.99.
Razer Kishi for Android (Xbox)$42.49$99.9958% off
Razer’s Switch-like controller is designed for mobile gaming and cloud-based gaming services.
- If your giftee loves to game, they may appreciate receiving the Android-compatible Razer Kishi mobile controller, which works with cloud gaming platforms like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It’s currently available on Amazon for $42.49 instead of $99.99.
- Lego’s ultra-cute Succulents kit is on sale at Amazon right now for $41.99 ($8 off), matching the set’s best price to date. It’s a great gift for a dorm or home office, namely because you can’t kill it like you might normal cacti.
- The Amazfit Band 7 can help your giftee keep track of their health and fitness goals and offers features like SpO2 monitoring, 5ATM of water resistance, Alexa compatibility, and long battery life. Right now, Amazon is taking $10 off the tracker, selling it for $39.99.
- Exploding Kittens, a popular party-pleaser from the team behind The Oatmeal, is on sale right now for $16.49 (about $7 off). Unlike the base game, the apt-titled Party Pack accommodates up to 10 players.
- You can’t go wrong gifting a gift card, especially when it’s one that gives you, the person giving the gift, $10 in Amazon credit. Right now, Amazon is throwing in $10 in credit when you buy a $50 gift card and use promo code NEWGC2022 at checkout. You can also get $10 in Amazon credit when you buy $50 gift cards you can redeem at other places like Grubhub and AMC Theatres using promo code YOU22.
Gifts between $50 and $150
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11$59.99$76.9922% off
Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 11 is the best instant camera for most people. While it lacks more advanced features, the simple instant camera takes good quality shots quickly and easily and offers a built-in selfie mode.
- We consider Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 11 to be the best instant camera for most people, one that’s fun and easy to use for all ages and prints good photos. Right now, you can gift it for just $59.99 instead of $76.99 — an all-time low — at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy.
- The 10-ounce Ember Mug 2 is available in the copper colorway for $109.49 instead of $149.99. The ceramic mug wirelessly charges using the included coaster and can maintain the temperature of your choice for a maximum of 90 minutes.
- You can buy Amazon’s second-gen Echo Show 8, which is our favorite smart display, at Amazon and Target for $69.99 ($60 off). In addition to getting weather updates and news, you can use the latest Echo Show 8 to make Zoom calls, stream shows, and more. Read our review.
2021 Kindle Paperwhite (8GB)$99.99$139.9929% off
Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch E Ink display with adjustable color temperature for nighttime reading. It also boasts a faster processor, additional battery life, IPX8 waterproofing, and — finally — a USB-C port.
- For bibliophiles, you can gift Amazon’s latest ad-supported Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB of storage, which is on sale for $99.99 instead of $139.99 at Amazon and Target. You can also buy the ad-free model for $119.99 ($40 off). The newest Paperwhite is waterproof and outfitted with a crisp, 300ppi resolution display, not to mention monthlong battery life. Read our review.
- Amazon’s Fire HD 10 stands out from the rest of Amazon’s budget-friendly Fire tablets, thanks to its sharp 1080p display and good performance. Right now, you can buy it with ads and 32GB of storage for $74.99 (50 percent off) or without ads for $89.99 ($75 off). Read our review.
Gifts between $150 and $350
AirPods Pro (second-gen) with MagSafe charging case$223.24$24910% off
Apple’s latest AirPods Pro take after the last-gen model but include swipe controls and a new H2 chip that allows for improved noise cancellation. They also come with a water-resistant charging case that offers support for Apple’s robust Find My network.
- The second-gen AirPods Pro are on sale today for $223.24 instead of $249. Apple’s newest pair of wireless earbuds sport a similar design to their predecessor but make use of swipe-based controls and better noise cancellation. Read our review.
- You can buy the entry-level iPad with 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi for $269 instead of $329 at Amazon. Just be mindful that this model may soon become outdated if Apple announces a newer version, which may happen relatively soon.
- The Peloton Guide is a great gift for those trying to get in shape. The camera can track your movements to make sure you’re exercising with perfect form and is currently on sale at Amazon for $250 ($45 off).
Bose Frames Tempo$149$24940% off
The Bose Frames Tempo are Bluetooth-equipped audio sunglasses that are designed to fit right in with an active lifestyle.
- Bose’s Bluetooth-equipped Frames Tempo could make for a fun, more interesting gift for music lovers than a traditional pair of earbuds. The unique sunglasses offer good sound quality and a steady fit. You can currently buy them for $100 off at Amazon and Best Buy, where they're available for $149. Check out our review.
- Eufy’s terrific Dual video doorbell with HomeBase 2 will help your giftee monitor package deliveries without needing to fork out extra money on monthly fees. For a limited time, it’s on sale for an all-time low of $179.99 ($80 off). Read our video doorbell buying guide.
Gifts over $350
Roborock S7 Plus$679.99$949.9828% off
This mopping / vacuum hybrid robot is one of the best double-duty vacuums on the market. Its sonic-mopping tech scrubs your floors but lifts up the mop to vacuum your carpets without getting them wet. In its Plus configuration, it comes with an auto-emptying cleaning and charging station — the “Rock Dock.”
- A high-end robot vacuum like the Roborock S7 Plus makes for a good gift and is a little less expensive today now that it’s selling for $679.99 at Amazon ($270 off). This is one of our favorite robot vacuums, one that can lift up its mopping pad when it goes over carpet. This model also comes with an auto-empty dock for sucking debris out of the bin.
- If you’ve got the money, LG’s C2 Evo OLED is a present that will certainly be well received. Right now, you can buy the 42-inch model at Amazon for just $996.99 ($400 off), which is its lowest price ever. This is LG’s latest OLED TV, one that features a brighter display than its predecessor, as well as the best image processing.
- It may not be as fast as the new M2-powered model, but Apple’s M1-powered MacBook Air is still an excellent laptop that delivers great performance and battery life. You can buy it right now at Amazon with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for just $799 instead of $999, which is its lowest price to date. Read our review.
Sony WH-1000XM5$348$39813% off
With a fresh design, improved comfort, refined sound, and even better active noise cancellation, Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones offer a compelling mix of features for their premium price.
- The Sony WH-1000XM5 are some of the best headphones on the market, thanks to their fantastic noise cancellation, tight sound, and solid voice call quality. You can currently buy them on Amazon for $348 ($51.99 off).
- For gamers, you can gift Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 for $999.99 instead of $1,499.99. The behemoth ultrawide monitor boasts ultrawide QHD resolution and up to a 240Hz refresh rate. Read our review.