The best deals of Amazon’s fall Prime Day event

We’re back for day two of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, its second Prime Day event of 2022. That means it’s the last chance to take advantage of many of these deals. Our entire team is continuing to scour Amazon’s catalog high and low to find the best tech deals for you, including the great ones, and even some of the “hey, that ain’t bad” variety.
While it’s possible some of these deals may linger a little longer than the official end date, most of them will expire tonight, and may possibly not return until Black Friday and Cyber Monday come around next month. So, get a head start on your holiday shopping, and pick up that big-ticket item you’ve been patiently waiting for, or jump on a fun impulse purchase (we won’t tell anyone).
Below are the best deals of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale — each one hand-picked by Verge staffers. Yes, most of them are exclusive to Prime subscribers, but we’re also rounding up deals from other retailers open to everyone. In any case, you may also be able to get a free 30-day trial for Prime, the service that gets you discounts, fast and free shipping, and a lot more.
The best deals from Amazon’s October Prime Day
Prime Day deal highlights
AirPods Pro (second-gen) with MagSafe charging case$223.24$24910% off
Apple’s latest AirPods Pro take after the last-gen model but include swipe controls and a new H2 chip that allows for improved noise cancellation. They also come with a water-resistant charging case that offers support for Apple’s robust Find My network.
- If you want Apple’s latest AirPods Pro, which feature enhanced sound and swipe controls, you can currently snag a rare $27 discount on them at Amazon. Normally $249, the excellent noise-canceling earbuds are on sale for $223.24. Read our review.
- If you’re in need of a smart speaker for a garage or spare room, the third-gen Echo Dot is on sale with an Amazon Smart Plug for $17.99, down from $39.99. It has the original flat design, which makes it easier to mount to a wall, but the sound quality on the fourth-gen model is better thanks to its front-firing speaker. Read our review.
- Tribit’s StormBox Micro 2 is on sale for $47.99 ($22 off) at Amazon. The pint-sized Bluetooth speaker offers great sound for its size, an integrated strap, and up to 12 hours of battery life. Plus, it touts USB-C charging and an IP67 water resistance rating, which means it won’t be phased by a shallow splash of water.
Google Pixel 6A$329$44927% off
Google’s Pixel 6A comes with a relatively small 6.1-inch OLED screen but is an excellent performer with a good camera and battery life.
- Google’s Pixel 6A is down to $329 in all three colors, $20 less than the recent sale price and $120 less than the retail cost. Read our review.
- Amazon’s Smart Plug that can let you control any “dumb” device plugged into it with Alexa voice commands is just $12.99 ($12 off).
- The Amazfit Band 7 is $10 off at $39.99. It’s got a pretty good set of features for a fitness tracker, including Alexa compatibility, 18-day battery life, SpO2 monitoring, and 5ATM of water resistance.
Samsung M8 Smart Monitor$499.99$699.9929% off
Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor doubles as both a TV and a monitor with a variety of features, like a detachable webcam, a SmartThings hub, and Bluetooth and AirPlay support.
- Prime members can get Samsung’s 32-inch M8 Smart Monitor for $499.99 ($100 off the sale price). This monitor can pull double duty as a TV. Check out our review.
- Sony’s excellent SRS-XB43 is currently on sale at Amazon for $148 ($132 off), matching its best price to date. It remains one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, specifically for outdoor parties, thanks to its deep bass response and wide stereo side.
Apple TV 4K (2021, 32GB)$109.09$17939% off
The latest Apple TV 4K houses the A12 Bionic processor and features faster performance with HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6, and Thread support.
- The latest Apple TV 4K (32GB) is currently down to $109.99 ($69 off), one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on the streaming device. The 64GB model is also on sale for $128.99. Read our review.
- The myQ smart garage controller is on sale for $16.98, down from $29.99. It’s not a door lock, per se, but it connects wirelessly to your garage door opener to let you control it from your phone. It also works with Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery if you want to have packages delivered inside your garage.
- TP-Link’s AC1200 Wi-Fi Extender is down to just $24.99 ($25 off) at Amazon, easily besting its previous all-time low of around $34. It’s not guaranteed to fix all of your network woes, but it’s a cheap option to consider if you’re struggling with reliable Wi-Fi in a small space.
- The Jabra Elite 3 earbuds, our top pick if you’re spending under $100, have dropped all the way down to $47.49. The Jabra buds are lightweight, comfortable, and have easy-to-use button controls. Read our review.
Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor$48.99$69.9930% off
Amazon’s inexpensive air quality monitor can provide voice alerts when it detects poor air quality and prompt your smart air purifier or thermostat to turn via Alexa Routines when needed.
- The Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor is $48.99, down from $70. It’s not an Echo device, but if you pair it with one, the Echo speaker can announce your air quality alerts, making this a useful tool in your smart home. It has also improved since we reviewed it. It can now trigger Alexa Routines — so you can have your smart air purifier or thermostat turn on when the device senses a drop in air quality, temperature, humidity, and other options.
- Anker’s PowerWave Charging Stand is discounted at Amazon to $29.99, about $20 off of the list price and the lowest price to date for the MagSafe-ready, adjustable 2-in-1 charger.
- The 10-ounce Ember Mug 2 is currently on sale in the copper colorway for $109.49 (normally $149.99). Other colorways are discounted, too, if you’re willing to pay a little more. The Ember Mug 2 wirelessly charges using the included coaster and can maintain a selected temperature for up to 90 minutes.
Yeedi Vac$199.99$299.9933% off
For a budget bot that will get the job done, the Yeedi Vac is down to $199.99 (from $299.99). This powerhouse has a big bin, a long runtime, digital mapping and virtual keep-out zones, and enough suction to get your floors super clean. You can also pair it with an auto-empty dock if you don’t like to get your hands dirty.
- LG’s 48-inch A1 OLED is a stellar value if you want an OLED, but don’t need the high-end features that can cause the price to soar. While it costs $946.99 for non-Prime subscribers, it’s just $646.99 for Prime users.
LG A1 OLED (48-inch)$646.99$946.9932% off
LG’s entry-level OLED TV, the A1, has an auto low-latency mode and offers support for both Alexa and Google Assistant. Unlike pricier OLEDs, however, it lacks a fast refresh rate.
- LG’s 42-inch C2 Evo OLED TV is down to $996.99 ($400 off), which is its lowest price ever. This is LG’s latest lineup of OLEDs that feature the brightest displays, and the best image processing.
- The 55-inch LG B2 OLED TV is a great deal at $976.99. It offers an amazing picture, HDMI 2.1 and a 120Hz refresh rate, but can’t get quite as bright as the C2 lineup.
LG B2 OLED TV (55-inch)$976.99$1599.9939% off
The B2 is one of LG’s latest OLED TV models. It sits in the middle of its offering, boasting a high 120Hz refresh rate feature that’s not present in the more affordable A2. It also has HDMI 2.1 ports for fast-paced content, like gaming.
- Amazon’s 75-inch Fire TV Omni 4K TV is available for just $839.99 for Prime members, down from its original price of $1,049.99. Note that, like the 55-inch model mentioned above, this model is from Amazon’s first-gen run of Omni TVs, not the QLED model that it just announced in early October.
Vizio Elevate$699$999.9930% off
Vizio’s Elevate is a high-end soundbar with unique rotating side speakers that turn upwards when playing surround sound audio.
- Vizio’s high-end Elevate soundbar — which comes with two satellite speakers, a wireless subwoofer, and two rotating, upward-firing speakers for Dolby Atmos — is discounted to just $699 ($300 off). This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the $300 price cut, but it’s well worth mentioning here. Read our guide to the best soundbars.
- Govee’s DreamView G1 Pro Gaming Lights made for monitors between 24 and 32 inches are $89.99 (50 percent off). Read our review.
- For 55- to 65-inch TVs, you can equip some immersive backlighting with the Govee TV Backlight T2, which is down to $111.99 (20 percent off). Just clip the on-page coupon to take advantage of the deal.
- Audio-Technica’s Bluetooth-enabled record player (model AT-LP60XBT-BK) is down to $175, a $44 discount.
- You can currently buy Apple’s second-gen Apple AirPods with a wired charging case for $89.99, which matches the lowest price we’ve seen on the earbuds at Amazon. These normally sell for around $129. Read our review.
- Google’s affordable (and surprisingly good) Pixel Buds A-Series are even cheaper right now, costing $66.49 (normally $99.99).
Google Pixel Buds Pro$151.99$199.9924% off
Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are the company’s first earbuds to include active noise cancellation. But that’s not the only thing that makes them Google’s best buds yet: the Pixel Buds Pro combine impressive sound, great battery life, and good comfort — all without the connection issues of earlier models.
- Google’s Pixel Buds Pro have been marked down to $151.99 ($48 off). Read our review.
- Bose’s awesome, noise-canceling QuietComfort 45 are down to $229, a $100 price cut. Read our review.
- Sony’s LinkBuds wireless earbuds, which offer an open-ring style so you can hear both the outdoors and your music, are down to $128 ($50 off). Read our review.
- The Sony LinkBuds S, which do away with the open-ear design of the aforementioned LinkBuds and offer noise cancellation, are on sale for $128 ($70 off).
- The Beats Fit Pro, some of our favorite earbuds for running, are back down to $159.95 ($40 off). Read our review.
Beats Fit Pro$159.95$199.9520% off
Our favorite fitness earbuds, the Beats Fit Pro, feature soft flexible fins that keep them anchored in your ears during vigorous workouts. Their excellent sound has plenty of bass to keep you motivated in the middle of a long run.
- The first-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are now just $119.99 during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. These originally launched for $199.99, but have commonly sold for under $150 in recent months. Read our review.
- Skullcandy’s Crusher over-ear headphones with active noise cancellation are $159.99 (usually $300).
- Jabra’s Elite 7 Active wireless earbuds are $119.99 ($60 off). These workout-friendly buds support active noise cancellation and Jabra’s handy multipoint connectivity.
- The Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-canceling headphones are discounted to $348 (usually $399.99). Not a huge departure from the previous model, but the XM5 is still our favorite pair of noise-canceling headphones.
- The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 over-ear, noise-canceling headphones have dropped to $269 (originally $400). This model offers some of the best ANC tech to date. Read our review for more info.
The best Prime Day deals on streaming devices and smart speakers
- Amazon’s second-gen Fire TV Cube, which serves as a 4K HDR streaming device and a capable smart speaker, is on sale for just $59.99 (normally $119.99). Keep in mind that this model’s being replaced by a newer one, but it’s still a solid value for the price. Read our guide to the best streaming devices.
- Amazon’s second-gen Echo Show 8 — our favorite smart display — is currently on sale at Amazon and Target for just $69.99 ($60 off). Amazon is also offering Prime subscribers a discounted bundle that includes two Cync A19 smart bulbs, saving you $83.99. The latest Echo Show 8 offers all the standard features you’d expect from an Alexa-enabled display along with the ability to make Zoom calls, stream shows, and more. Read our review.
- Amazon’s wall-mountable Echo Show 15 is $169.99 during this sale ($80 off). It was already handy for watching along with recipes, but it’ll soon be even more handy by being able to operate as a Fire TV device.
- The latest Echo Show 5 smart display is available with an Amazon Smart Plug for just $34.99 (about $75 off for both). This small display is great for getting sports, news, and weather updates on a bedside nightstand or kitchen counter, and the smart plug allows you to control a non-smart device or appliance with Amazon Alexa.
The best Prime Day phone deals
- The Pixel 6A is tempting at $329, but you might be better off paying $50 more for the Pixel 6 with 128GB of storage. It’s currently $379 for Prime members. Unlike the Pixel 6A, this one has a 90Hz refresh rate display and better rear-facing cameras.
- The ninth-generation iPad with 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi capabilities is $268.99 (originally $329). Keep in mind that this model may soon become outdated, if Apple announces newer versions sometime in October, as is expected.
- The 2022 iPad Air with the M1 processor, 64GB of storage, and Wi-Fi connectivity is $518.99 ($80 off). If you want more storage, the 256GB model is on sale for $669 ($80 off). Read our review.
2022 iPad Air (Wi-Fi)$518.99$59913% off
The latest iPad Air retains the iPad Pro-esque redesign of the 2020 model but does away with the A14 Bionic processor in favor of Apple’s lightning-fast M1 chip. It also comes in one of five colors and boasts a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature.
2021 Kindle Paperwhite (8GB)$99.99$139.9929% off
Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch E Ink display with adjustable color temperature for nighttime reading. It also boasts a faster processor, additional battery life, IPX8 waterproofing, and — finally — a USB-C port.
- Amazon’s latest, ad-supported Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB of storage is on sale for $99.99 instead of $139.99 at Amazon and Target, which is just $5 shy of the discount we saw last Prime Day. You can also buy the ad-free model for $119.99 ($40 off). Read our review.
- The Kindle Oasis comes with page-turning buttons and is currently on sale with ads and 8GB of storage for $179.99 ($70 off), while the ad-free model is discounted to $199.99 ($70 off). You can also buy it with ads and 32GB of storage for $199.99 ($80 off) or without ads for $219.99 ($80 off). Additionally, Amazon is selling the LTE-enabled Kindle Oasis with 32GB of storage for $269.99 ($80 off). Read our review.
Amazon Fire HD 10 (32GB)$74.99$149.9950% off
The 2021 Fire HD 10 is the largest of Amazon’s Fire tablets. Unlike the previous generation, it sports a 1080p display and 3GB of RAM, which is plenty if you’re streaming, browsing, or consuming Amazon content.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus$54.99$109.9950% off
Amazon’s Fire HD 8 Plus packs a lot of value for the money. It’s a suitable vessel for consuming any and all Prime content, and this model, in particular, supports wireless charging.
- Of all the budget-friendly tablets in Amazon’s current Fire lineup, the Fire HD 10 is the one we typically recommend thanks to its sharp 1080p display and relatively good performance. You can currently buy it with ads and 32GB of storage for $74.99 at Amazon and Target, a 50 percent discount, or without ads at Amazon for $89.99 ($75 off). Read our review.
- You can also buy the ad-supported, 32GB Fire HD 10 Plus — which features support for wireless charging and more RAM than the base model — for $104.99 ($75 off) at Amazon. The ad-free model is also on sale at Amazon for $119.99 ($75 off).
The best Prime Day monitor deals
- Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 ultrawide monitor for gaming (or productivity — don’t let us tell you what to do) is on sale for $999.99, down from its original price of $1,499.99. This model usually sells for around $1,000 during big sale events, so this price is especially good. The Odyssey G9 has an ultrawide QHD resolution, and up to a 240Hz refresh rate. Read our review.
- Samsung’s Odyssey G5 has a 27-inch QHD IPS panel, with G-Sync and FreeSync Premium compatibility. It also has a higher 165Hz refresh rate. Normally $369.99, it’s on sale for $289.99.
- For something that’s a little more space-conscious than Samsung’s ultrawide (but still very capable), LG’s 27-inch QHD gaming display (model 27GL83A-B) with a peak refresh rate of 144Hz and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility is $237.49 ($50 off). This sale comes and goes, but it’s nevertheless a great monitor for the price. It has an IPS display with good contrast for the price.
LG UltraGear 27GL83A-B QHD monitor$237.49$38038% off
LG’s 27-inch UltraGear gaming monitors are a fantastic value. This particular model features a QHD IPS panel with HDMI and DisplayPort to let you hook up a PC and a gaming console. It also touts a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and G-Sync compatibility.
- If you don’t need a gaming monitor, Samsung’s 27-inch QHD monitor (model S61B) with slim bezels, a 75Hz refresh rate, and a height-adjustable stand is on sale for $199.99 (originally $249.99).
- The Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 41mm) is currently $50 off, bringing the price down to $349. This is the latest model, which has new temperature sensors for tracking your cycle, as well as a new high-g accelerometer and gyroscope for crash detection. Read our review.
- Bose’s Frames Tempo sunglasses with audio capability have received a $100 price cut at Amazon. That style is available for $149, as are different styles, including the Frames Soprano and the Frames Tenor. Check out our review.
Apple Watch Series 8$349$39913% off
The latest smartwatch from Apple features watchOS 9, along with Crash Detection and temperature sensors that enable menstrual cycle tracking — something you won’t find on any other model.
Bose Frames Tempo$149$24940% off
The Bose Frames Tempo are Bluetooth-equipped audio sunglasses that are designed to fit right in with an active lifestyle.
- The original Peloton Bike with a 22-inch HD screen attached is $220 off at Amazon, bringing the sale price down to $1,225.
- Peloton Guide, the camera that can track your movements to make sure you’re exercising with perfect form, is on sale at Amazon for $250 ($45 off).
- Peloton’s Heart Rate Band is $67.50 (about $23 off). This arm band tracks your heart rate and connects to devices via Bluetooth, with extras like Strive score for Peloton workouts.
- The Mobvoi Ticwatch E3 is 30 percent off at $139.99. It’s running an older version of Wear OS, but it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 chip — meaning it’s eligible for the upgrade to Wear OS 3 when it arrives later this year.
- The 40mm Garmin Vivoactive 4 is 43 percent off at $187 in black, gold, rose gold, and silver. This is a more stylish way to access Garmin’s extensive training platform for a lot less than the retail price.
- The Aura Strap 2 is $119 ($30 off). It’s an Apple Watch accessory strap that allows you to take body composition readings and track things like water level. Read our review.
Aura Strap 2$119$14920% off
The Aura Strap 2 is a strap for the Apple Watch that uses bioelectric impedance analysis (BIA) to measure your body composition. It calculates your body fat percentage, lean muscle mass, and water level to better track fitness and health goals beyond just your weight and heart rate.
- The Polar H10 chest strap is $74.02 (about $26 off) in black, size medium-to-XXL. It’s the gold-standard for accurate heart rate measurements during intense workouts.
- The upcoming fifth-gen Echo Dot bundled with an Eero Mesh Wi-Fi router is $99 ($19 off). The new Dot acts as a mesh extender for an Eero system, and Amazon is discounting this preorder that’s for release on October 20th. We of course need to review the new Dot, but this deal is out there for early adopters.
- If you need an outdoor-friendly smart dimmer plug, TP-Link’s Kasa Outdoor Smart Dimmer Plug is rated IP64 for water resistance. It’s currently on sale for $17.99, down from $29.99.
Roomba j7 Plus$599$799.9925% off
iRobot’s excellent j7 Plus is $200 off today at $599 with its auto-empty base. An AI-powered vacuum that can spot and avoid things like socks, cables, and pet waste, this is the best Roomba vacuum cleaner we’ve tested.
- Another pick for a high-end robot vacuum is the Roborock S7 Plus, which is selling for $679.99, a savings of $270. This robot can vacuum and mop — lifting up its mopping pad when it goes over low-pile carpet, and it’s our favorite combo robot. It also comes with an auto-empty dock for sucking debris out of the bin.
- Kasa’s Smart Plus Power Strip HS300 is on sale for $44.99 (originally $79.99). It features six individually-controlled outlets, three USB-A ports, and it can be controlled via Alexa or Google Assistant — no hub required.
- Smart thermostats can be pricey. That doesn’t apply to Amazon’s, which you can get right now for $41.99 (usually $59.99). This model is surprisingly good considering its low price. Read our review.
Amazon Smart Thermostat$41.99$59.9930% off
Developed in partnership with Resideo, the Amazon Smart Thermostat allows you to control the temperature of your home through Alexa voice controls and remotely via an app.
- If you’re in the market for a dedicated pet cam that also throws treats to your furball, the fun Furbo 360 Dog cam is $147, down from $210. This one rotates 360 degrees to follow your pet, so you never miss a moment. However, you do need to pay a monthly subscription fee to view your pet’s recorded antics.
- The Eufy Dual video doorbell with HomeBase 2 is the best doorbell if you want to monitor your package deliveries and never have to worry about paying monthly fees. It’s on sale for an all-time low of $179.99 ($80 off). Read our video doorbell buying guide.
Eufy Dual video doorbell$179.99$259.9931% off
This battery-powered video doorbell features two cameras to catch both packages and visitors, as well as local storage, package alerts, and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Home.
- The Eufy Security Floodlight Cam 2 Pro (wow, what a mouthful of a name) is steeply discounted right now. It features a weatherproof design, no monthly fee, and 360-degree pan and tilt coverage. Keep in mind that it’s hardwired, not wireless. You can get one for $199.99 (originally $298.51).
- Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air with the M1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD is on sale for just $799, matching its lowest price to date. It debuted for $999. Read our review
MacBook Air with M1 (late 2020)$799$999.9920% off
The MacBook Air is Apple’s entry-level laptop, which comes outfitted with the company’s new M1 chip in one of three different colors (silver, space gray, and gold).
- Lenovo’s IdeaPad Gaming 3 could be a good entry-level gaming laptop. It costs $649.99 (originally $900) and comes with a new AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor, 8GB of DDR5 RAM, 256GB of storage space, and an Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics chip.
- For more power (and a higher, but still reasonable price), Dell’s 2022 G15 gaming laptop is on sale for $1,189.99 ($130 off). It features Intel’s Core i7-12700H processor, Nvidia’s RTX 3060, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Dell G15 gaming laptop$1189.99$1319.9910% off
Dell’s 15-inch G15 is a solid gaming laptop that features a more modest design aesthetic than Dell’s Alienware brand but still has performance where it counts. A 12th Gen Intel CPU and an RTX 3060 make for an excellent combo on the FHD 120Hz panel on this versatile laptop.
- Razer’s DeathAdder V2 X Hyperspeed is a budget-friendly wireless gaming mouse that’s now even more affordable. Right now, you can pick it up for $37.99 ($20 off).
- Logitech’s black-colored Streamcam webcam that’s capable of 1080p resolution capture at 60 frames per second is $129.99 at Amazon ($50 off). Better yet, you can get the webcam bundled with the Litra Glow streaming light with adjustable brightness and color temperature for $149.99.
Logitech StreamCam$129.99$17024% off
The Streamcam supports 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second. It has a 78-degree field of view, along with two omnidirectional mics. Unlike most other options, the StreamCam connects via USB-C.
- Elgato’s HD60 S Plus capture card for 1080p / 60 frames per second capture (supports 4K/60fps passthrough) is $129.99 (originally $180).
- Drop + Sennheiser’s PC38X wired gaming headset with an open-back design is $30 off for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Right now, you can get it for $149.
- Astro’s A20 wireless gaming headset for the PlayStation 5 is down to $80.99 ($30 off).
- Samsung’s 2TB 980 Pro M.2 SSD (with a heatsink pre-installed) for PCIe 4.0 motherboards, or your PS5, is on sale for $209.99 (originally priced at $399.99).
- The 8BitDo Pro 2 is the best alternative to the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and is currently discounted to $39.99 ($10 off). It’s compatible with the Nintendo Switch, Windows PCs, Android, and macOS — all via Bluetooth or wired USB-C. Read our review.
8BitDo Pro 2$39.99$49.9920% off
The 8BitDo Pro 2 offers many of the same features as the Nintendo Pro Controller but at a lower price point. It features extra triggers, hand grips, remappable buttons, and back paddles and can pair with Windows, macOS, and mobile devices via Bluetooth.
- A bundle including digital codes for Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Splatoon 3 is currently on sale for $99 at Amazon, taking roughly $20 off the combined price of both games. Read our reviews for Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Splatoon 3.
- A wide variety of tabletop puzzle and card games are on sale. This includes popular party-pleasers like Exploding Kittens Party for $16.49 (about $7 off), Throw Throw Burrito for $15.65 (about $9 off), and Sushi Go for $3.99 (about $8 off).
- Olli Olli World is on sale for $19.99 ($10 off) through Amazon as a Steam download code. This pastel-tinted skateboarding game mixes in some rhythm game vibes for a unique experience that feels incredibly charming and fun to play. Read our review.
The best Prime Day deals on charging accessories
- Belkin’s USB-C 20W GaN charger, which is ideal for fast charging when you have an outlet without a whole lot of clearance in front of it, is discounted to just $12.99 ($12 off).
- Anker’s 735 Charger typically runs $59.99 but is currently discounted to $38.49 for Amazon Prime members. The simple USB-C charger splits its 65W capacity across a pair of USB-C ports and a single USB-A port, and is capable of topping off just about any phone or tablet; it can even charge some laptops.
- This 10-foot, 100W USB-C cable from a brand called JSAUX is on sale for just $9.09 ($6 off).
The best Prime Day deals on miscellaneous tech
- Amazon is throwing in $10 in credit when you buy a $50 gift card from Amazon and use promo code NEWGC2022. You can also get $10 in Amazon credit when you buy $50 gift cards you can redeem at other places like GrubHub and AMC Theaters using code YOU22.
- Amazon is selling Apple’s AirTag loop, which you can use to attach your AirTags to luggage and other accessories, in blue and yellow for $13.99 instead of $29. Amazon is also selling Apple’s Leather Key Ring in orange for $24.99 instead of $35.
- No one wants to get stuck with a dead car battery. Thankfully, Noco’s Boost Plus starter box for six-liter gas engines is on sale for $69.95 ($55 off)
$74.96 ($50 off)at Amazon.
- If you’re looking for cheap storage, you can add 512GB of space to your portable device (be it a Nintendo Switch, or some other gadget) with Sandisk’s microSD card that’s just $43.99 ($56 off).
- Elgato’s handy Key Light Mini, a portable (and rechargeable) 800-lumen LED panel with magnets on its back, is on sale for $79.99 ($20 off). This kind of tool is essential, especially if you’re a creator who needs great lighting when you’re on the go.