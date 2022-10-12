Skip to main content
The best deals of Amazon's fall Prime Day event

The best deals of Amazon’s fall Prime Day event

Amazon is back with day two of its Prime-exclusive sales event, which ends tonight. It’s the last chance to get some of the best prices around on tech and gadgets, at least until Black Friday.

By Antonio G. Di Benedetto / @SuperAntonio64

The Verge Guide to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

We’re back for day two of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, its second Prime Day event of 2022. That means it’s the last chance to take advantage of many of these deals. Our entire team is continuing to scour Amazon’s catalog high and low to find the best tech deals for you, including the great ones, and even some of the “hey, that ain’t bad” variety.

While it’s possible some of these deals may linger a little longer than the official end date, most of them will expire tonight, and may possibly not return until Black Friday and Cyber Monday come around next month. So, get a head start on your holiday shopping, and pick up that big-ticket item you’ve been patiently waiting for, or jump on a fun impulse purchase (we won’t tell anyone).

Below are the best deals of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale — each one hand-picked by Verge staffers. Yes, most of them are exclusive to Prime subscribers, but we’re also rounding up deals from other retailers open to everyone. In any case, you may also be able to get a free 30-day trial for Prime, the service that gets you discounts, fast and free shipping, and a lot more.

The best deals from Amazon’s October Prime Day

Prime Day deal highlights

A pair of AirPods in an open charging case

AirPods Pro (second-gen) with MagSafe charging case

$24910% off
$223.24

Apple’s latest AirPods Pro take after the last-gen model but include swipe controls and a new H2 chip that allows for improved noise cancellation. They also come with a water-resistant charging case that offers support for Apple’s robust Find My network.

$223.24 at Amazon$234.99 at Walmart
Google’s Pixel 6A stands out among $500 phones.

Google Pixel 6A

$44927% off
$329

Google’s Pixel 6A comes with a relatively small 6.1-inch OLED screen but is an excellent performer with a good camera and battery life.

$329.00 at Amazon$349.00 at Best Buy$349.00 at Target
The M8 on a white desk in the Verge office.

Samsung M8 Smart Monitor

$699.9929% off
$499.99

Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor doubles as both a TV and a monitor with a variety of features, like a detachable webcam, a SmartThings hub, and Bluetooth and AirPlay support.

$499.99 at Amazon$579.99 at Best Buy

Apple TV 4K (2021, 32GB)

$17939% off
$109.09

The latest Apple TV 4K houses the A12 Bionic processor and features faster performance with HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6, and Thread support.

$109.09 at Amazon$109.99 at Best Buy

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor

$69.9930% off
$48.99

Amazon’s inexpensive air quality monitor can provide voice alerts when it detects poor air quality and prompt your smart air purifier or thermostat to turn via Alexa Routines when needed.

$48.99 at Amazon
  • The Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor is $48.99, down from $70. It’s not an Echo device, but if you pair it with one, the Echo speaker can announce your air quality alerts, making this a useful tool in your smart home. It has also improved since we reviewed it. It can now trigger Alexa Routines — so you can have your smart air purifier or thermostat turn on when the device senses a drop in air quality, temperature, humidity, and other options.
  • Anker’s PowerWave Charging Stand is discounted at Amazon to $29.99, about $20 off of the list price and the lowest price to date for the MagSafe-ready, adjustable 2-in-1 charger.
  • The 10-ounce Ember Mug 2 is currently on sale in the copper colorway for $109.49 (normally $149.99). Other colorways are discounted, too, if you’re willing to pay a little more. The Ember Mug 2 wirelessly charges using the included coaster and can maintain a selected temperature for up to 90 minutes.

Yeedi Vac

$299.9933% off
$199.99

For a budget bot that will get the job done, the Yeedi Vac is down to $199.99 (from $299.99). This powerhouse has a big bin, a long runtime, digital mapping and virtual keep-out zones, and enough suction to get your floors super clean. You can also pair it with an auto-empty dock if you don’t like to get your hands dirty.

$199.99 at Amazon

The best Prime Day deals on 4K TVs and home entertainment gadgets

  • LG’s 48-inch A1 OLED is a stellar value if you want an OLED, but don’t need the high-end features that can cause the price to soar. While it costs $946.99 for non-Prime subscribers, it’s just $646.99 for Prime users.

LG A1 OLED (48-inch)

$946.9932% off
$646.99

LG’s entry-level OLED TV, the A1, has an auto low-latency mode and offers support for both Alexa and Google Assistant. Unlike pricier OLEDs, however, it lacks a fast refresh rate.

$646.99 at Amazon
  • LG’s 42-inch C2 Evo OLED TV is down to $996.99 ($400 off), which is its lowest price ever. This is LG’s latest lineup of OLEDs that feature the brightest displays, and the best image processing.
  • The 55-inch LG B2 OLED TV is a great deal at $976.99. It offers an amazing picture, HDMI 2.1 and a 120Hz refresh rate, but can’t get quite as bright as the C2 lineup.

LG B2 OLED TV (55-inch)

$1599.9939% off
$976.99

The B2 is one of LG’s latest OLED TV models. It sits in the middle of its offering, boasting a high 120Hz refresh rate feature that’s not present in the more affordable A2. It also has HDMI 2.1 ports for fast-paced content, like gaming.

$976.99 at Amazon$979.99 at Best Buy

Vizio Elevate

$999.9930% off
$699

Vizio’s Elevate is a high-end soundbar with unique rotating side speakers that turn upwards when playing surround sound audio.

$699.00 at Amazon$699.99 at Best Buy

The best Prime Day deals on headphones and earbuds

Google Pixel Buds Pro

$199.9924% off
$151.99

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are the company’s first earbuds to include active noise cancellation. But that’s not the only thing that makes them Google’s best buds yet: the Pixel Buds Pro combine impressive sound, great battery life, and good comfort — all without the connection issues of earlier models.

$151.99 at Amazon$159.99 at Best Buy

Beats Fit Pro

$199.9520% off
$159.95

Our favorite fitness earbuds, the Beats Fit Pro, feature soft flexible fins that keep them anchored in your ears during vigorous workouts. Their excellent sound has plenty of bass to keep you motivated in the middle of a long run.

$159.95 at Amazon$159.99 at Best Buy

The best Prime Day deals on streaming devices and smart speakers

The best Prime Day phone deals

  • The Pixel 6A is tempting at $329, but you might be better off paying $50 more for the Pixel 6 with 128GB of storage. It’s currently $379 for Prime members. Unlike the Pixel 6A, this one has a 90Hz refresh rate display and better rear-facing cameras.

The best Prime Day deals on tablets and e-readers

2022 iPad Air (Wi-Fi)

$59913% off
$518.99

The latest iPad Air retains the iPad Pro-esque redesign of the 2020 model but does away with the A14 Bionic processor in favor of Apple’s lightning-fast M1 chip. It also comes in one of five colors and boasts a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature.

$518.99 at Amazon (64GB)$519.99 at Best Buy (64GB)

2021 Kindle Paperwhite (8GB)

$139.9929% off
$99.99

Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch E Ink display with adjustable color temperature for nighttime reading. It also boasts a faster processor, additional battery life, IPX8 waterproofing, and — finally — a USB-C port.

$99.99 at Amazon (with ads)$119.99 at Amazon (ad-free)$99.99 at Best Buy (with ads)

Amazon Fire HD 10 (32GB)

$149.9950% off
$74.99

The 2021 Fire HD 10 is the largest of Amazon’s Fire tablets. Unlike the previous generation, it sports a 1080p display and 3GB of RAM, which is plenty if you’re streaming, browsing, or consuming Amazon content.

$74.99 at Amazon (ad-supported)$89.99 at Amazon (ad-free)

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus

$109.9950% off
$54.99

Amazon’s Fire HD 8 Plus packs a lot of value for the money. It’s a suitable vessel for consuming any and all Prime content, and this model, in particular, supports wireless charging.

$54.99 at Amazon (with ads)$69.99 at Amazon (ad-free)

The best Prime Day monitor deals

  • Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 ultrawide monitor for gaming (or productivity — don’t let us tell you what to do) is on sale for $999.99, down from its original price of $1,499.99. This model usually sells for around $1,000 during big sale events, so this price is especially good. The Odyssey G9 has an ultrawide QHD resolution, and up to a 240Hz refresh rate. Read our review.
  • Samsung’s Odyssey G5 has a 27-inch QHD IPS panel, with G-Sync and FreeSync Premium compatibility. It also has a higher 165Hz refresh rate. Normally $369.99, it’s on sale for $289.99.
  • For something that’s a little more space-conscious than Samsung’s ultrawide (but still very capable), LG’s 27-inch QHD gaming display (model 27GL83A-B) with a peak refresh rate of 144Hz and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility is $237.49 ($50 off). This sale comes and goes, but it’s nevertheless a great monitor for the price. It has an IPS display with good contrast for the price.
LG UltraGear gaming monitor

LG UltraGear 27GL83A-B QHD monitor

$38038% off
$237.49

LG’s 27-inch UltraGear gaming monitors are a fantastic value. This particular model features a QHD IPS panel with HDMI and DisplayPort to let you hook up a PC and a gaming console. It also touts a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and G-Sync compatibility.

$237.49 at Amazon

The best Prime Day deals on smartwatches, wearables, and fitness tech

Woman looking at new color background on watchOS 9 watchface on Series 8.

Apple Watch Series 8

$39913% off
$349

The latest smartwatch from Apple features watchOS 9, along with Crash Detection and temperature sensors that enable menstrual cycle tracking — something you won’t find on any other model.

$349.00 at Amazon (41mm, GPS)$349.00 at Walmart (41mm, GPS)$349.00 at Best Buy (41mm, GPS)

Bose Frames Tempo

$24940% off
$149

The Bose Frames Tempo are Bluetooth-equipped audio sunglasses that are designed to fit right in with an active lifestyle.

$149.00 at Amazon$149.00 at Best Buy

Aura Strap 2

$14920% off
$119

The Aura Strap 2 is a strap for the Apple Watch that uses bioelectric impedance analysis (BIA) to measure your body composition. It calculates your body fat percentage, lean muscle mass, and water level to better track fitness and health goals beyond just your weight and heart rate.

$119.00 at Amazon
  • The Polar H10 chest strap is $74.02 (about $26 off) in black, size medium-to-XXL. It’s the gold-standard for accurate heart rate measurements during intense workouts.

The best Prime Day deals on smart home tech

Roomba j7 Plus

$799.9925% off
$599

iRobot’s excellent j7 Plus is $200 off today at $599 with its auto-empty base. An AI-powered vacuum that can spot and avoid things like socks, cables, and pet waste, this is the best Roomba vacuum cleaner we’ve tested.

$599.00 at Amazon

Amazon Smart Thermostat

$59.9930% off
$41.99

Developed in partnership with Resideo, the Amazon Smart Thermostat allows you to control the temperature of your home through Alexa voice controls and remotely via an app.

$41.99 at Amazon$41.99 at Best Buy

Eufy Dual video doorbell

$259.9931% off
$179.99

This battery-powered video doorbell features two cameras to catch both packages and visitors, as well as local storage, package alerts, and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

$179.99 at Amazon
  • The Eufy Security Floodlight Cam 2 Pro (wow, what a mouthful of a name) is steeply discounted right now. It features a weatherproof design, no monthly fee, and 360-degree pan and tilt coverage. Keep in mind that it’s hardwired, not wireless. You can get one for $199.99 (originally $298.51).

The best Prime Day laptop deals

The MacBook Air is the most impressive laptop I’ve used in years

MacBook Air with M1 (late 2020)

$999.9920% off
$799

The MacBook Air is Apple’s entry-level laptop, which comes outfitted with the company’s new M1 chip in one of three different colors (silver, space gray, and gold).

$799.00 at Amazon (256GB)$799.00 at Best Buy (256GB)

Dell G15 gaming laptop

$1319.9910% off
$1189.99

Dell’s 15-inch G15 is a solid gaming laptop that features a more modest design aesthetic than Dell’s Alienware brand but still has performance where it counts. A 12th Gen Intel CPU and an RTX 3060 make for an excellent combo on the FHD 120Hz panel on this versatile laptop.

$1189.99 at Amazon

The best Prime Day deals on PC accessories

Logitech StreamCam

$17024% off
$129.99

The Streamcam supports 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second. It has a 78-degree field of view, along with two omnidirectional mics. Unlike most other options, the StreamCam connects via USB-C.

$129.99 at Amazon

The best Prime Day gaming deals

8BitDo Pro 2

$49.9920% off
$39.99

The 8BitDo Pro 2 offers many of the same features as the Nintendo Pro Controller but at a lower price point. It features extra triggers, hand grips, remappable buttons, and back paddles and can pair with Windows, macOS, and mobile devices via Bluetooth.

$39.99 at Amazon$49.99 at Best Buy

The best Prime Day deals on charging accessories

  • Belkin’s USB-C 20W GaN charger, which is ideal for fast charging when you have an outlet without a whole lot of clearance in front of it, is discounted to just $12.99 ($12 off).

The best Prime Day deals on miscellaneous tech

