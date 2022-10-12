The best deals of Amazon’s fall Prime Day event

We’re back for day two of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale , its second Prime Day event of 2022. That means it’s the last chance to take advantage of many of these deals. Our entire team is continuing to scour Amazon’s catalog high and low to find the best tech deals for you, including the great ones, and even some of the “hey, that ain’t bad” variety.

While it’s possible some of these deals may linger a little longer than the official end date, most of them will expire tonight, and may possibly not return until Black Friday and Cyber Monday come around next month. So, get a head start on your holiday shopping, and pick up that big-ticket item you’ve been patiently waiting for, or jump on a fun impulse purchase (we won’t tell anyone).

Below are the best deals of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale — each one hand-picked by Verge staffers. Yes, most of them are exclusive to Prime subscribers, but we’re also rounding up deals from other retailers open to everyone. In any case, you may also be able to get a free 30-day trial for Prime, the service that gets you discounts, fast and free shipping, and a lot more.