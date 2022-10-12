Skip to main content
Best deals from Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale you can still get

Best deals from Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale you can still get

The sun has set on Amazon’s October Prime Day event, but there are still plenty of excellent deals to be found on all kinds of tech and gadgets

By Alice Newcome-Beill

Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access Sale is over, but there are still plenty of great deals to check out.
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale has come and gone, or so we thought. There are still plenty of solid deals to check out. The roundup that follows is a collection of all the best discounts left standing following the supposed closing of the latest Prime Day event. Many of the deals we’ve highlighted are still matching their best Prime Day prices, while others have rebounded slightly from the discounts we saw over the past couple of days but are still worthy of consideration.

We’ll continue to update this list with other great deals that are still valid, giving you a second third chance to cash in on some awesome discounts. If you missed out on a particular product you were hoping to find on sale, don’t worry, as we’ll likely see many of the same deals return when Black Friday and Cyber Monday roll around next month.

Prime Day deal highlights

A pair of AirPods in an open charging case

AirPods Pro (second-gen) with MagSafe charging case

$2494% off
$239

Apple’s latest AirPods Pro take after the last-gen model but include swipe controls and a new H2 chip that allows for improved noise cancellation. They also come with a water-resistant charging case that offers support for Apple’s robust Find My network.

$239.00 at Amazon$239.00 at Walmart
  • If you want Apple’s latest AirPods Pro, which feature enhanced sound and swipe controls, you can currently snag a $10 discount on them at Amazon. Normally $249, the excellent noise-canceling earbuds are on sale for $239. Read our review.

SooPii USB-C Cable with LED power meter

$13.9930% off
$9.79

This USB-C cable supports up to 100W of power output and 480Mbps data transfer speeds via USB 2.0. The built-in power meter also automatically shows the current power draw in watts.

$9.79 at Amazon (four-feet, black)$9.79 at Amazon (four-feet, red)$12.79 at Amazon (6.6-feet, black)
  • The SooPii (don’t laugh) USB-C cable with a built-in power meter can carry up to 100W of output to a phone or laptop and show you a live wattage measurement on its small LED. It’s currently $9.79 for a four-foot cable or $12.79 for a 6.6-foot one when you click the on-page coupon for 30 percent off.

Apple TV 4K (2021, 32GB)

$17933% off
$119.99

The latest Apple TV 4K houses the A12 Bionic processor and features faster performance with HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6, and Thread support.

$119.99 at Amazon$179.00 at Best Buy

The best Prime Day deals on 4K TVs and home entertainment gadgets

  • LG’s 48-inch A1 OLED is a stellar value if you want an OLED, but don’t need the high-end features that can cause the price to soar. While it costs $946.99 for non-Prime subscribers, it’s just $646.99 for Prime users.

LG A1 OLED (48-inch)

$946.9932% off
$646.99

LG’s entry-level OLED TV, the A1, has an auto low-latency mode and offers support for both Alexa and Google Assistant. Unlike pricier OLEDs, however, it lacks a fast refresh rate.

$646.99 at Amazon
  • LG’s 42-inch C2 Evo OLED TV is down to $996.99 ($400 off), which is its lowest price ever. This is LG’s latest lineup of OLEDs that feature the brightest displays and the best image processing.
  • The 55-inch LG B2 OLED TV is a great deal at $976.99. It offers an amazing picture, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz refresh rate but can’t get quite as bright as the C2 lineup.

LG B2 OLED TV (55-inch)

$1599.9939% off
$976.99

The B2 is one of LG’s latest OLED TV models. It sits in the middle of its offering, boasting a high 120Hz refresh rate feature that’s not present in the more affordable A2. It also has HDMI 2.1 ports for fast-paced content, like gaming.

$976.99 at Amazon$979.99 at Best Buy

Vizio Elevate

$999.9934% off
$664.05

Vizio’s Elevate is a high-end soundbar with unique rotating side speakers that turn upwards when playing surround sound audio.

$664.05 at Amazon$699.99 at Best Buy

The best Prime Day deals on headphones and earbuds

Google Pixel Buds Pro

$199.998% off
$184.99

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are the company’s first earbuds to include active noise cancellation. But that’s not the only thing that makes them Google’s best buds yet: the Pixel Buds Pro combine impressive sound, great battery life, and good comfort — all without the connection issues of earlier models.

$184.99 at Amazon$199.99 at Best Buy

Beats Fit Pro

$199.9520% off
$159.95

Our favorite fitness earbuds, the Beats Fit Pro, feature soft flexible fins that keep them anchored in your ears during vigorous workouts. Their excellent sound has plenty of bass to keep you motivated in the middle of a long run.

$159.95 at Amazon$159.99 at Best Buy

The best Prime Day deals on streaming devices and smart speakers

The best Prime Day phone deals

  • The Pixel 6A is tempting, but you might be better off paying more for the Pixel 6 with 128GB of storage. It’s currently available for $399. Unlike the Pixel 6A, this one has a 90Hz refresh rate display and better rear-facing cameras.

The best Prime Day deals on tablets and e-readers

2022 iPad Air (Wi-Fi)

$5997% off
$559

The latest iPad Air retains the iPad Pro-esque redesign of the 2020 model but does away with the A14 Bionic processor in favor of Apple’s lightning-fast M1 chip. It also comes in one of five colors and boasts a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature.

$559.00 at Amazon (64GB)$599.00 at Best Buy (64GB)

The best Prime Day monitor deals

  • Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 ultrawide monitor for gaming (or productivity — don’t let us tell you what to do) is on sale for $1,126.56, down from its original price of $1,499.99. This model usually sells for around $1,000 during big sale events, so this price is especially good. The Odyssey G9 has an ultrawide QHD resolution and up to a 240Hz refresh rate. Read our review.
  • For something that’s a little more space-conscious than Samsung’s ultrawide (but still very capable), LG’s 27-inch QHD gaming display (model 27GL83A-B) with a peak refresh rate of 144Hz and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility is $269.99 ($30 off). This sale comes and goes, but it’s nevertheless a great monitor for the price. It has an IPS display with good contrast for the price.
LG UltraGear gaming monitor

LG UltraGear 27GL83A-B QHD monitor

$38029% off
$269.99

LG’s 27-inch UltraGear gaming monitors are a fantastic value. This particular model features a QHD IPS panel with HDMI and DisplayPort to let you hook up a PC and a gaming console. It also touts a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and G-Sync compatibility.

$269.99 at Amazon

The best Prime Day deals on smartwatches, wearables, and fitness tech

  • The Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 41mm) is currently $50 off, bringing the price down to $349. This is the latest model, which has new temperature sensors for tracking your cycle, as well as a new high-g accelerometer and gyroscope for crash detection. Read our review.
Woman looking at new color background on watchOS 9 watchface on Series 8.

Apple Watch Series 8

$39913% off
$349

The latest smartwatch from Apple features watchOS 9, along with Crash Detection and temperature sensors that enable menstrual cycle tracking — something you won’t find on any other model.

$349.00 at Amazon (41mm, GPS)$349.00 at Walmart (41mm, GPS)$399.00 at Best Buy (41mm, GPS)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with Galaxy Buds 2

$429.987% off
$398.99

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 comes in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm. It offers longer battery life than the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 as well as new capabilities like the abilities to measure skin temperature, analyze body composition data, and more.

$398.99 at Amazon (40mm, Bluetooth)
  • The Mobvoi Ticwatch E3 is down to $139.99 when you use the $60 on-screen coupon. It’s running an older version of Wear OS, but it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 chip — meaning it’s eligible for the upgrade to Wear OS 3 when it arrives later this year.
  • The 40mm Garmin Vivoactive 4 is 43 percent off at $199.99 in black, gold, rose gold, and silver. This is a more stylish way to access Garmin’s extensive training platform for a lot less than the retail price.

The best Prime Day deals on smart home tech

Yeedi Vac

$299.9933% off
$199.99

For a budget bot that will get the job done, the Yeedi Vac is down to $199.99 (from $299.99) when you click an on-page $100 coupon. This powerhouse has a big bin, a long runtime, digital mapping and virtual keep-out zones, and enough suction to get your floors super clean. You can also pair it with an auto-empty dock if you don’t like to get your hands dirty.

$199.99 at Amazon

The best Prime Day laptop deals

The best Prime Day deals on PC accessories

Logitech StreamCam

$17018% off
$139.99

The StreamCam supports 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second. It has a 78-degree field of view, along with two omnidirectional mics. Unlike most other options, the StreamCam connects via USB-C.

$139.99 at Amazon

The best Prime Day gaming deals

  • You can buy the Android-compatible Razer Kishi for $49.99 instead of $99.99 (with delayed shipping). The mobile controller is compatible with a variety of cloud gaming platforms, including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Read our review.

Razer Basilisk V3

$69.9929% off
$49.99

Compared to the Basilisk V2, Razer’s latest iteration makes a few improvements, including an impressive scroll wheel that can ramp up speed depending on how hard you scroll. It also sports more RGB LEDs.

$49.99 at Amazon$69.99 at Best Buy

The best Prime Day deals on charging accessories

  • Belkin’s USB-C 20W GaN charger, which is ideal for fast charging when you have an outlet without a whole lot of clearance in front of it, is discounted to just $12.99 ($12 off).

The best Prime Day deals on miscellaneous tech

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11

$76.9922% off
$59.95

Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 11 is the best instant camera for most people. While it lacks more advanced features, the simple instant camera takes good quality shots quickly and easily and offers a built-in selfie mode.

$59.99 at Target$59.99 at Best Buy$59.95 at Amazon
  • You can buy our favorite instant camera, Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 11, for around $60 instead of $76.99 at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. This instant camera is both fun and easy to use and prints good photos for the price.
  • Elgato’s handy Key Light Mini, a portable (and rechargeable) 800-lumen LED panel with magnets on its back, is on sale for $79.99 ($20 off). This kind of tool is essential, especially if you’re a creator who needs great lighting when you’re on the go.

