Best deals from Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale you can still get

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale has come and gone, or so we thought. There are still plenty of solid deals to check out. The roundup that follows is a collection of all the best discounts left standing following the supposed closing of the latest Prime Day event. Many of the deals we’ve highlighted are still matching their best Prime Day prices, while others have rebounded slightly from the discounts we saw over the past couple of days but are still worthy of consideration.
We’ll continue to update this list with other great deals that are still valid, giving you a
second third chance to cash in on some awesome discounts. If you missed out on a particular product you were hoping to find on sale, don’t worry, as we’ll likely see many of the same deals return when Black Friday and Cyber Monday roll around next month.
The best deals from Amazon’s October Prime Day
Prime Day deal highlights
AirPods Pro (second-gen) with MagSafe charging case$239$2494% off
Apple’s latest AirPods Pro take after the last-gen model but include swipe controls and a new H2 chip that allows for improved noise cancellation. They also come with a water-resistant charging case that offers support for Apple’s robust Find My network.
- If you want Apple’s latest AirPods Pro, which feature enhanced sound and swipe controls, you can currently snag a $10 discount on them at Amazon. Normally $249, the excellent noise-canceling earbuds are on sale for $239. Read our review.
SooPii USB-C Cable with LED power meter$9.79$13.9930% off
This USB-C cable supports up to 100W of power output and 480Mbps data transfer speeds via USB 2.0. The built-in power meter also automatically shows the current power draw in watts.
- The SooPii (don’t laugh) USB-C cable with a built-in power meter can carry up to 100W of output to a phone or laptop and show you a live wattage measurement on its small LED. It’s currently $9.79 for a four-foot cable or $12.79 for a 6.6-foot one when you click the on-page coupon for 30 percent off.
Apple TV 4K (2021, 32GB)$119.99$17933% off
The latest Apple TV 4K houses the A12 Bionic processor and features faster performance with HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6, and Thread support.
- The latest Apple TV 4K (32GB) is currently down to $119.99 (about $60 off). Read our review.
- The Jabra Elite 3 earbuds, our top pick if you’re spending under $100, have dropped all the way down to $47.49. The Jabra buds are lightweight, comfortable, and have easy-to-use button controls. Read our review.
The best Prime Day deals on 4K TVs and home entertainment gadgets
- LG’s 48-inch A1 OLED is a stellar value if you want an OLED, but don’t need the high-end features that can cause the price to soar. While it costs $946.99 for non-Prime subscribers, it’s just $646.99 for Prime users.
LG A1 OLED (48-inch)$646.99$946.9932% off
LG’s entry-level OLED TV, the A1, has an auto low-latency mode and offers support for both Alexa and Google Assistant. Unlike pricier OLEDs, however, it lacks a fast refresh rate.
- LG’s 42-inch C2 Evo OLED TV is down to $996.99 ($400 off), which is its lowest price ever. This is LG’s latest lineup of OLEDs that feature the brightest displays and the best image processing.
- The 55-inch LG B2 OLED TV is a great deal at $976.99. It offers an amazing picture, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz refresh rate but can’t get quite as bright as the C2 lineup.
LG B2 OLED TV (55-inch)$976.99$1599.9939% off
The B2 is one of LG’s latest OLED TV models. It sits in the middle of its offering, boasting a high 120Hz refresh rate feature that’s not present in the more affordable A2. It also has HDMI 2.1 ports for fast-paced content, like gaming.
- Amazon’s 75-inch Fire TV Omni 4K TV is available for just $859.99 for Prime members, down from its original price of $1,049.99. Note that, like the 55-inch model mentioned above, this model is from Amazon’s first-gen run of Omni TVs, not the QLED model that it just announced in early October.
Vizio Elevate$664.05$999.9934% off
Vizio’s Elevate is a high-end soundbar with unique rotating side speakers that turn upwards when playing surround sound audio.
- Vizio’s high-end Elevate soundbar — which comes with two satellite speakers, a wireless subwoofer, and two rotating, upward-firing speakers for Dolby Atmos — is discounted to just $664.05 ($300 off). This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the $300 price cut, but it’s well worth mentioning here. Read our guide to the best soundbars.
- Govee’s DreamView G1 Pro Gaming Lights made for monitors between 24 and 32 inches are $89.99 (50 percent off). Just clip the on-page coupon to take advantage of the deal. Read our review.
The best Prime Day deals on headphones and earbuds
- You can currently buy Apple’s second-gen Apple AirPods with a wired charging case for $89.99, which matches the lowest price we’ve seen on the earbuds at Amazon. These normally sell for around $129. Read our review.
- Google’s affordable (and surprisingly good) Pixel Buds A-Series are even cheaper right now, costing $69 (normally $99.99).
Google Pixel Buds Pro$184.99$199.998% off
Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are the company’s first earbuds to include active noise cancellation. But that’s not the only thing that makes them Google’s best buds yet: the Pixel Buds Pro combine impressive sound, great battery life, and good comfort — all without the connection issues of earlier models.
- Google’s Pixel Buds Pro have been marked down to $184.99 ($15 off). Read our review.
- The Beats Fit Pro, some of our favorite earbuds for running, are back down to $159.95 ($40 off). Or, if you prefer nude-style earbuds to match your skin tone, the Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian version is $179.95 ($20 off). Read our review.
Beats Fit Pro$159.95$199.9520% off
Our favorite fitness earbuds, the Beats Fit Pro, feature soft flexible fins that keep them anchored in your ears during vigorous workouts. Their excellent sound has plenty of bass to keep you motivated in the middle of a long run.
- The first-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are now just $137.46 during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. These originally launched for $199.99 but have commonly sold for under $150 in recent months. Read our review.
- Jabra’s Elite 7 Active wireless earbuds are $109.99 ($70 off). These workout-friendly buds support active noise cancellation and Jabra’s handy multipoint connectivity.
The best Prime Day deals on streaming devices and smart speakers
- Amazon’s second-gen Fire TV Cube, which serves as a 4K HDR streaming device and a capable smart speaker, is on sale for just $59.99 (normally $119.99). Keep in mind that this model’s being replaced by a newer one, but it’s still a solid value for the price. Read our guide to the best streaming devices.
- The latest Echo Show 5 smart display is available with an Amazon Smart Plug for just $34.99 (about $75 off for both). This small display is great for getting sports, news, and weather updates on a bedside nightstand or kitchen counter, and the smart plug allows you to control a non-smart device or appliance with Amazon Alexa.
The best Prime Day phone deals
- The Pixel 6A is tempting, but you might be better off paying more for the Pixel 6 with 128GB of storage. It’s currently available for $399. Unlike the Pixel 6A, this one has a 90Hz refresh rate display and better rear-facing cameras.
The best Prime Day deals on tablets and e-readers
- The ninth-generation iPad with 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi capabilities is $299 (originally $329). Keep in mind that this model may soon be replaced if Apple announces newer versions sometime in October, as is expected.
- The 2022 iPad Air with the M1 processor, 64GB of storage, and Wi-Fi connectivity is $559 (around $40 off). Read our review.
2022 iPad Air (Wi-Fi)$559$5997% off
The latest iPad Air retains the iPad Pro-esque redesign of the 2020 model but does away with the A14 Bionic processor in favor of Apple’s lightning-fast M1 chip. It also comes in one of five colors and boasts a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature.
The best Prime Day monitor deals
- Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 ultrawide monitor for gaming (or productivity — don’t let us tell you what to do) is on sale for $1,126.56, down from its original price of $1,499.99. This model usually sells for around $1,000 during big sale events, so this price is especially good. The Odyssey G9 has an ultrawide QHD resolution and up to a 240Hz refresh rate. Read our review.
- For something that’s a little more space-conscious than Samsung’s ultrawide (but still very capable), LG’s 27-inch QHD gaming display (model 27GL83A-B) with a peak refresh rate of 144Hz and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility is $269.99 ($30 off). This sale comes and goes, but it’s nevertheless a great monitor for the price. It has an IPS display with good contrast for the price.
LG UltraGear 27GL83A-B QHD monitor$269.99$38029% off
LG’s 27-inch UltraGear gaming monitors are a fantastic value. This particular model features a QHD IPS panel with HDMI and DisplayPort to let you hook up a PC and a gaming console. It also touts a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and G-Sync compatibility.
- If you don’t need a gaming monitor, Samsung’s 27-inch QHD monitor (model S61B) with slim bezels, a 75Hz refresh rate, and a height-adjustable stand is on sale for $219.99 (originally $249.99).
The best Prime Day deals on smartwatches, wearables, and fitness tech
- The Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 41mm) is currently $50 off, bringing the price down to $349. This is the latest model, which has new temperature sensors for tracking your cycle, as well as a new high-g accelerometer and gyroscope for crash detection. Read our review.
Apple Watch Series 8$349$39913% off
The latest smartwatch from Apple features watchOS 9, along with Crash Detection and temperature sensors that enable menstrual cycle tracking — something you won’t find on any other model.
- The Amazfit Band 7 is $5 off at $44.99 when you clip the eligible coupon before checkout. It’s got a pretty good set of features for a fitness tracker, including Alexa compatibility, 18-day battery life, SpO2 monitoring, and 5ATM of water resistance.
- If you’re looking for both an Android smartwatch and a pair of wireless earbuds, you can get a bundle of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with the Galaxy Buds 2 for $398.99 (around $30 off compared to buying them separately). Read our reviews of the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Buds 2.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with Galaxy Buds 2$398.99$429.987% off
The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 comes in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm. It offers longer battery life than the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 as well as new capabilities like the abilities to measure skin temperature, analyze body composition data, and more.
- The Mobvoi Ticwatch E3 is down to $139.99 when you use the $60 on-screen coupon. It’s running an older version of Wear OS, but it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 chip — meaning it’s eligible for the upgrade to Wear OS 3 when it arrives later this year.
- The 40mm Garmin Vivoactive 4 is 43 percent off at $199.99 in black, gold, rose gold, and silver. This is a more stylish way to access Garmin’s extensive training platform for a lot less than the retail price.
The best Prime Day deals on smart home tech
- The upcoming fifth-gen Echo Dot is on sale with an Eero Mesh Wi-Fi router for $99.99 ($19 off). The new Dot acts as a mesh extender for an Eero system, and Amazon is discounting this preorder that’s for release on October 20th. We of course need to review the new Dot, but this deal is out there for early adopters.
- If you need an outdoor-friendly smart dimmer plug, TP-Link’s Kasa Outdoor Smart Dimmer Plug is rated IP64 for water resistance. It’s currently on sale for $19.99 with a $3 on-page coupon, down from $29.99.
- Another pick for a high-end robot vacuum is the Roborock S7 Plus, which is selling for $679.98, a savings of $270 when you use the on-screen coupon. This robot can vacuum and mop — lifting up its mopping pad when it goes over low-pile carpet, and it’s our favorite combo robot. It also comes with an auto-empty dock for sucking debris out of the bin.
- Kasa’s Smart Plus Power Strip HS300 is on sale for $46.99 when you activate the $8 on-page coupon (originally $79.99). It features six individually controlled outlets, three USB-A ports, and can be controlled via Alexa or Google Assistant — no hub required.
- The six-foot Shape Smart Light from Philips Hue is just $120 ($60 off). It’s a low-profile strip that can emanate multiple colors at once; it also features Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant support.
Yeedi Vac$199.99$299.9933% off
For a budget bot that will get the job done, the Yeedi Vac is down to $199.99 (from $299.99) when you click an on-page $100 coupon. This powerhouse has a big bin, a long runtime, digital mapping and virtual keep-out zones, and enough suction to get your floors super clean. You can also pair it with an auto-empty dock if you don’t like to get your hands dirty.
- If you’re in the market for a dedicated pet cam that also throws treats to your furball, the fun Furbo 360 Dog cam is $160 when you use the $50 on-page coupon, down from $210. This one rotates 360 degrees to follow your pet, so you never miss a moment. However, you do need to pay a monthly subscription fee to view your pet’s recorded antics.
The best Prime Day laptop deals
The best Prime Day deals on PC accessories
- Logitech’s white-colored StreamCam webcam that’s capable of 1080p resolution capture at 60 frames per second is $129.99 at Amazon ($40 off). The graphite color is an extra $10.
Logitech StreamCam$139.99$17018% off
The StreamCam supports 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second. It has a 78-degree field of view, along with two omnidirectional mics. Unlike most other options, the StreamCam connects via USB-C.
- Elgato’s HD60 S Plus capture card for 1080p / 60 frames per second capture (supports 4K / 60fps passthrough) is $158.48 (originally $180).
- Samsung’s 2TB 980 Pro M.2 SSD (with a heatsink preinstalled) for PCIe 4.0 motherboards, or your PS5, is on sale for $229.99 (originally priced at $399.99).
The best Prime Day gaming deals
- You can buy the Android-compatible Razer Kishi for $49.99 instead of $99.99 (with delayed shipping). The mobile controller is compatible with a variety of cloud gaming platforms, including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Read our review.
Razer Basilisk V3$49.99$69.9929% off
Compared to the Basilisk V2, Razer’s latest iteration makes a few improvements, including an impressive scroll wheel that can ramp up speed depending on how hard you scroll. It also sports more RGB LEDs.
- If you’re looking for cheap storage, you can add 512GB of space to your portable device (be it a Nintendo Switch, or some other gadget) with Sandisk’s microSD card that’s just $54.93 (about $45 off).
The best Prime Day deals on charging accessories
- Belkin’s USB-C 20W GaN charger, which is ideal for fast charging when you have an outlet without a whole lot of clearance in front of it, is discounted to just $12.99 ($12 off).
The best Prime Day deals on miscellaneous tech
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11$59.95$76.9922% off
Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 11 is the best instant camera for most people. While it lacks more advanced features, the simple instant camera takes good quality shots quickly and easily and offers a built-in selfie mode.
- You can buy our favorite instant camera, Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 11, for around $60 instead of $76.99 at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. This instant camera is both fun and easy to use and prints good photos for the price.
- Elgato’s handy Key Light Mini, a portable (and rechargeable) 800-lumen LED panel with magnets on its back, is on sale for $79.99 ($20 off). This kind of tool is essential, especially if you’re a creator who needs great lighting when you’re on the go.