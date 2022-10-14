How to force quit an app in Windows

We all want everything to work just fine all the time. But sometimes they just don’t. Your Windows app slows down. You get the dreaded “this program is not responding” pop-up. Your whole computer freezes.
In cases like this, the best option is often to force quit the unresponsive app. This means your computer will force the program to close, regardless of what it’s in the middle of doing or trying to do. There are several ways you can do this on a Windows PC. Here they are.
- Press Alt + F4 (and maybe also Fn, depending on how your Function row is programmed). This will close whatever application you currently have selected.
- Press Ctrl + Alt + Delete and select Task Manager or Ctrl + Shift + Esc to bring Task Manager up directly. Select the application you’re trying to close and click End task.
- Press Windows + R to pull up Command Prompt. Type cmd and press Enter. Type tasklist and press Enter. Type taskkill /im ProgramName.exe /t /f.
If none of these work, you may need to restart your computer.