Apple announced the 10th-gen iPad today, which launches on October 26th alongside a new M2 iPad Pro and brings with it a slew of new features. Falling in line with its pricier brethren, this new iPad does away with the 3.5mm headphone jack and home button in favor of a fuller 10.9-inch display. It’s still got a fingerprint reader for Touch ID, but like the newer iPad Air and Mini, it’s located in the power button on the side. It also matches those models with a USB-C port for some added convenience when it comes to charging. This big redesign comes at a significantly steeper price, however, as the 10th-gen iPad now starts at $449 with 64GB of storage.

Thankfully, last year’s ninth-generation iPad seems to be sticking around for those that prefer its $329 (and often discounted) price. But the new 2022 iPad has a few tricks of its own that are new to the whole line, including a landscape-oriented front camera and an optional magnetically attaching keyboard folio case — complete with a 14-key function row.

This is also one of the more colorful iPads, as it will be available in silver, blue, yellow, and pink. But while it’s getting an upgrade in the vibe department, the new entry-level model also gets Apple’s newer A14 Bionic processor (the same as the iPhone 12 and one generation ahead of the ninth-gen iPad’s A13 Bionic). We’ll need to test out these new iPads to see if these changes are worth the additional $120 over its predecessor, but early adopters can jump in now if they want to get it right away.

The 10th-gen iPad is compatible with a new keyboard folio case and the first-gen Apple Pencil. Image: Apple

Where to preorder the new 10th-generation iPad

Apple is already taking preorders for the 2022 iPad, which is set to launch on Wednesday, October 26th. The base model starts with 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for $449. If you prefer more storage, you can opt for the 256GB model for $599.