Here’s how to buy the 2022 iPad Pro with the M2 processor

Apple announced new versions of its 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models in a press release, alongside a new Apple TV 4K with more storage and a redesigned iPad with a higher-than-usual price (and a horizontally oriented selfie cam). The new iPad Pro features the M2 processor that has found its way into just a few of Apple’s other devices (so far, at least), the redesigned MacBook Air and the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro. The 2022 iPad Pro also supports Wi-Fi 6E, which could be all the reason you need to get a 6E-compatible router. Here’s Chris Welch with many more details on the new models.

The iPad Pro for 2022 will arrive soon, on Wednesday, October 26th (just two days after iPadOS 16 launches), but you can preorder one now to ensure that you’ll get one on launch day. We’re going to walk you through the configurations, their prices, and where you can get one right now.

Where to buy the 2022 11-inch iPad Pro with M2

The 11-inch iPad Pro with M2 is available for order through Apple, costing at $799 for a Wi-Fi-only tablet with 128GB of storage. It’s available in space gray or silver. Apple supports up to 2TB of built-in storage with this model, and climbing up the list of configurations will, unsurprisingly, add a hundred — or many hundreds — of dollars to your total. It’s $899 for the 256GB model, $1,099 for the 512GB model, $1,499 for the 1TB tablet, and finally, it’s a whopping $1,899 for the iPad Pro with 2TB of storage. Keep in mind that the 1TB and 2TB models double the RAM count from 8GB to 16GB.

Getting the 11-inch iPad Pro with 5G and LTE support will add $200 to your total at checkout.

Where to buy the 2022 12.9-inch iPad Pro with M2

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the M2 processor is available to order at Apple as well, and the starting price for the 128GB Wi-Fi model is $1,099. Note that, in addition to housing a bigger display, it’s an Apple’s XDR display with bright, contrast-rich Mini LED technology that, in the last model, made HDR content look incredible.