How to preorder the 2022 Apple TV 4K

Alongside the redesigned iPad and the iPad Pro with the M2 processor, Apple announced a new and improved version of the Apple TV 4K. The big news with the third-gen Apple TV 4K is that it has a faster A15 Bionic chip (the previous model has the A12) and support for HDR10 Plus. The accompanying Siri Remote has also been updated, with Apple adding a USB-C port instead of Lightning. The streaming box starts at $129, which is even cheaper than its predecessor, and it will be able for purchase in stores on November 4th. We have yet to test the new model but will soon, so keep an eye out for our review.
Where to preorder the Apple TV 4K
While the Apple TV 4K won’t be available until November, you can preorder the streaming device from the Apple Store right now. The Wi-Fi-enabled streaming device starts at $129 and comes with 64GB of storage. For the most amount of features and storage, you’ll want to get the model with 128GB of storage for $149. It supports Wi-Fi and also has a Gigabit Ethernet port, plus support for the Thread mesh networking protocol.
No matter which model you buy, Apple will also throw in three months free of its Apple TV Plus subscription.
