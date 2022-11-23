The Verge’s 2022 holiday gift guide for travelers

Universal Yums snack box subscription A subscription to Universal Yums is perfect for foodies or those who dream of exploring the world. Each month, your giftee will receive a box of delicious snacks from a different country — ranging from Italian Bruschetta Bites to Indian samosas — along with a booklet that includes trivia and games designed to deepen their culinary knowledge of the region. Price: $16+ Universal Yums

Anker 313 Power Bank Unless you like living on the wild side, it's hard to travel without a portable power bank. Luckily, Anker's 313 Power Bank, while a bit mundane, can help ensure your giftee doesn't have to worry about their phone dying while they're booking a ride or looking up their flight number. The 10,000mAh brick is about the size of a smartphone and can provide enough juice to charge most phones and tablets at least once — that is, assuming you have a USB-C or Lightning cable to go with it.

Price: $21.99 Amazon Anker

Twelve South AirFly Pro Twelve South’s AirFly Pro is a Bluetooth transmitter you can use to connect either your AirPods or another set of wireless headphones to a 3.5mm audio jack. This way, you can enjoy better sound quality — and possibly even noise cancellation, depending upon the headphones — while watching in-flight movies. Unlike other models, the Pro even supports connecting two pairs of headphones at once, making them well-suited for families.

Price: $54.99 Amazon Twelve South

Polaroid Hi-Print What's more convenient than taking a smartphone snap of the Eiffel Tower? Being able to print it just a few seconds later, that's what. Polaroid’s excellent Hi-Print instant photo printer is small enough that your giftee can carry it while traveling, allowing them to quickly capture and print 2 x 3-inch photos with ease. They can even use the companion app to add text and a selection of colorful frames, just in case good color and contrasts are not enough.

Price: $99.99 Amazon Target

Zendure SuperTank Pro Nothing is more frustrating than your laptop running out of battery when you're nowhere near an outlet. That's why a travel charger like Zendure's powerful 100W SuperTank Pro will be a welcome gift. With it, your loved one will able to quickly charge their laptop or fast charge multiple smaller devices, including phones, tablets, or even a Nintendo Switch. The USB-C charger even features a built-in OLED display so they can see the charge rates of each device plugged into it.

Price: $229.99 Amazon Wellbots

Space Saver Toiletry Bag You might think all toiletry bags are created equal, but the apt-titled Space Saver Toiletry Bag stands out from the rest. The plush, roomy bag offers a number of transparent storage compartments, ensuring your giftee can stay organized and quickly find their belongings when they're in a rush, along with a metal hook that allows them to hang the bag for even easier access. Plus, it's water-resistant, so they won’t have to worry about getting it wet in the bathroom.

Price: $34.20 Bagsmart

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II When your giftee is trying to catch up on the latest episode of The Vergecast while on a noisy flight, train, or bus, they can pop in Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds II to drown out the world around them. The second-gen earbuds are one of our favorite models, thanks to a winning combination of noise cancellation and sound, along with a superb transparency mode that lets outside noise in. They’re also incredibly comfortable, meaning your loved one can wear them for hours at a time without feeling fatigue.

Price: $299.99 Amazon Best Buy Target

Kindle Paperwhite (2021) Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite can store an entire library within a single device, rendering it a dream come true for bibliophiles. The newer model also features USB-C and an even better display than previous generations, along with the same IPX8 waterproofing and marathon battery life that have made the Paperwhite a household name among travelers the world over.

Price: $139.99 Amazon Best Buy

Nintendo Switch For the gamer on the go, there are few better gifts than a Nintendo Switch. It's the perfect console to play while you're waiting at the airport or stuck in a car for hours on end, especially since Nintendo's handheld boasts a huge library of games and lets you plug into a TV once you arrive at your destination. All you need to do is whip the portable console out, and within seconds, you can be exploring the picturesque fields of Hyrule.

Price: $299.99 Best Buy Target

AeroPress Go With the Aeropress Go, your giftee will be able to enjoy their morning cup of joe no matter where they are, whether it be on a camping trip or in a hotel room in San Francisco. Not only does the portable coffee press pack into its own plastic cup and showcase a near-indestructible build, but it can make up to three cups of coffee at once, meaning your loved one can enjoy a refill when that jetlag inevitably hits.

Price: $39.95 Amazon Bed Bath & Beyond

L.L.Bean Stowaway Sling Pack Every traveler needs some kind of bag, even for the shortest outings. Fortunately, ​​L.L.Bean’s polyester Stowaway Sling Pack is lightweight and packs into its own internal stowaway pocket, making it the ideal bag for traveling, hiking, or simply exploring your local downtown. The assortment of subtle color options is just a plus.

Price: $49.95 L.L. Bean

Brita Water Bottle with Filter Brita's stainless steel water bottle is a useful gift for those who live in an area where the tap water is not up to par. The 20-ounce container features a replaceable filter in the straw, which can sift out unwanted contaminants and the taste of chlorine, leaving your giftee with clean, fresh water no matter the faucet.

Price: $29.90 Amazon Target

Scott's Cheap Flights (annual membership) Scott's Cheap Flights is a terrific resource that can help save your giftee money on their next trip. The site constantly alerts its members of the latest flight deals, many of which are not publicized elsewhere. These include roundtrip tickets from Los Angeles to England for as low as $500, as well as international flights to Italy, China, Spain, and other areas of the world.

Price: $49+ Scott's Cheap Flights

Bagail Packing Cubes Bagail's no-frills packing cubes make trying to cram everything into your luggage a bit more effortless. The six-piece set, which features a slew of nylon containers in varying sizes, also gives you a better means for organizing your belongings, helping you to find things more easily. You can even use one as a carry-on in the event your checked bag is too heavy, saving you from an inevitable argument at the front gate.

Price: $22.99 Amazon

Joby GripTight Pro 2 With Joby’s compact GripTight Pro 2, your giftee can capture photos of themselves and vlog more easily while traveling solo or with a friend. The tripod's versatile design allows it to accommodate most smartphones, while its adjustable legs give you a quick way to attach it to branches, railings, or anything else you can find nearby. Trust us: it's a hell of a lot better than a selfie stick.

Price: $49.95 Amazon Joby

Sony WH-1000XM5 Sony’s revamped WH-1000XM5s are the kind of gift your loved one will profusely thank you for after they've endured a long, crowded flight with a baby. They remain our favorite pair of headphones thanks to their tight sound and superb noise cancellation, the kind that will effectively tune out the world so your giftee can better focus on the task at hand or simply listen to Post Malone in peace.

Price: $348 Amazon Best Buy Target

Field Notes (three-pack) When you're struck by inspiration while away from your desk and need to quickly jot down an idea or reminder, Field Notes have you covered. The pocketable 48-page notebooks are a nice alternative to frantically searching through the notes app and come with a bevy of fun covers that pay homage to everything from our national park system to the splashy technicolor heyday of letterpress-printed posters.

Price: $14.95 Amazon Field Notes

Spotify Premium (three-month membership) Whether they have a penchant for international travel or cross-country road trips, your giftee is going to need a way to pass the time and curb boredom while on the road. A Spotify Premium membership provides access to millions of on-demand songs and podcast episodes without distracting ads, allowing them to listen to the latest Harry Styles tracks or catch up on their backlog of true crime before the next viral episode hits.

Price: $30 Amazon Best Buy

Thule Gauntlet laptop sleeve It’s all too easy for a laptop to get scratched or banged up while traveling, especially if you're someone who likes to gamble with checked bags. If you want to help your giftee protect their expensive device, consider Thule's heavy-duty Gauntlet sleeve. The protective case comes in two colors (black and blue) and can accommodate laptops up to 13 or 16 inches in size, depending on the model. Each features a firm, rigid exterior and a padded interior, helping thwart any unwanted damage.

Price: $69.95 Amazon B&H Photo

Trtl Pillow Trying to sleep with your head against the window — or, worse, your neighbor — on a long flight isn’t exactly comfortable. A travel-friendly offering like the Trtl Pillow can make things a little cozier, however, giving you a way to protect your neck and hold it in a more ergonomic position, thus preventing you from awkwardly nodding off on your seatmate's shoulder. Plus, unlike other neck pillows, the fleece offering barely takes up any space.

Price: $59.99 Amazon

Epicka Universal Travel Adapter One If your loved one often travels abroad, they’ll need a good travel adapter to power up their electronics. Epicka’s Universal Travel Adapter One is one they can use in more than 150 countries, including those in the UK, EU, and Australia. It comes with one USB-C port and four standard USB-A ports, too, which should allow you to charge a range of devices at higher speeds than many of the other travel adapters on the market.

Price: $22.99 Amazon Walmart

Allbirds Wool Runners A comfy pair of shoes is a basic necessity when traveling, especially if you plan on being on your feet for longer than a few hours. In those instances, it pays to go with something cozy like Allbirds' classic Wool Runners, which use a low-density foam for support, come in a host of attractive colors, and remain comfortable even when the weather dips during the cooler months.

Price: $110 Allbirds REI

Sungait Vintage Round sunglasses A pair of polarized sunglasses can make for a great gift, particularly if your friend or family member is headed to a sunny climate or one covered in snow. Sungait's stylish, inexpensive glasses bask in a retro design that should fit just about anyone on your list, yet they're modern enough that they'll still protect your eyes from harmful UV rays.

Price: $23.99 Amazon

Garmin InReach Mini If your loved one enjoys traveling or hiking to remote locations, a satellite communicator like Garmin's InReach Mini is the perfect gift to give them — and you — some peace of mind. Even if they’re off-grid and lack cell service, they can use the device to send text messages, check the weather, share their location with friends, and even connect to search and rescue services should they find themselves in dire straits.

Price: $349.99 Amazon Backcountry