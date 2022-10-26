The best Black Friday deals you can already get at Best Buy

It’s still October, but we’re already hearing about big Black Friday deals. One of the early offenders is Best Buy, which began marking down a large batch of gadgets earlier this week on October 24th. It’ll add more price cuts once actual Black Friday comes around on the day after Thanksgiving in the US, but barring some items selling out, many of the deals you’ll find below should last through Black Friday.

A few important things to note from Best Buy’s frequently asked questions page: it isn’t offering rain checks on Black Friday deals that sell out, though its great price-matching policy will remain in effect on items until Thursday, November 17th, and won’t be in effect through Cyber Monday, which is November 28th. For items purchased between now and the end of the year, you have until January 14th to return them for a refund, which is great. And finally, you can request a price match on an item you purchased at any point within that return window if you notice Best Buy lowers its list price.