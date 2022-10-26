The best Black Friday deals you can already get at Best Buy

It’s still October, but we’re already hearing about big Black Friday deals. One of the early offenders is Best Buy, which began marking down a large batch of gadgets earlier this week on October 24th. It’ll add more price cuts once actual Black Friday comes around on the day after Thanksgiving in the US, but barring some items selling out, many of the deals you’ll find below should last through Black Friday.
A few important things to note from Best Buy’s frequently asked questions page: it isn’t offering rain checks on Black Friday deals that sell out, though its great price-matching policy will remain in effect on items until Thursday, November 17th, and won’t be in effect through Cyber Monday, which is November 28th. For items purchased between now and the end of the year, you have until January 14th to return them for a refund, which is great. And finally, you can request a price match on an item you purchased at any point within that return window if you notice Best Buy lowers its list price.
The best early Black Friday deals at Best Buy
LG A2 OLED TV (48-inch)$569.99$1299.9956% off
If you want an amazing-looking display at a somewhat low price, LG’s A2 OLED is one to keep an eye on over the holidays. It lacks the high refresh rate panel and brightness of the pricier LG C2, but the A2 is a lower barrier to entry to fantastic picture quality.
- LG’s 48-inch A2 OLED TV might be the perfect way to dip your toe into the wonderfully vibrant world of OLED displays. At Best Buy, you can get this model for $569.99 ($730 off the normal price). You’ll get a fantastic picture with the A2, though it’s not the ideal OLED for most gamers. Unlike the pricier C2, the A2 lacks LG’s brighter Evo-branded panel, and its refresh rate is capped at 60Hz.
- If you want a 48-inch OLED that does have a faster refresh rate, Sony’s Bravia A9S is $799.99 ($200 off), though this deal isn’t guaranteed to last.
- For those who want a slightly bigger budget-focused TV that doesn’t leave stellar picture quality behind, check out TCL’s 55-inch 6-Series. It may not have the per-pixel control that makes an OLED such a treat to gaze upon, but its Mini LED backlights allow for surprisingly rich brightness and contrast for its $599.99 price. Plus, it has Google TV built in, so it’s like using a Google Chromecast without having to buy additional hardware. Read our review.
- Best Buy’s price on the 2021 14-inch MacBook Pro is $300 cheaper than Amazon’s. The configuration with the M1 Pro processor, 512GB of storage, 16GB of RAM, and a ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate screen costs $1,599 ($400 off). This model along with the 16-inch version were — and still are — a big deal because of their power and healthy array of ports. Here’s our review.
14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro (2021, 512GB)$1599$199920% off
The 14-inch MacBook Pro is a stellar laptop in many ways, including a brilliant display, a great keyboard, fast specs, and several useful ports.
- The Google Pixel 6A debuted for $449. It didn’t take long for that price to fall, which is sad for early adopters but perhaps great for you. You can get one through the rest of the year for just $299 unlocked. As for what this phone delivers, it has the same Tensor processor found in the pricier Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and it has an OLED screen. However, given its more affordable price tag, there are some concessions that may or may not matter to you; it doesn’t have as many camera features, and its display has a 60Hz refresh rate instead of the Pixel 6’s 90Hz speed. Read our review.
Google Pixel 6A (128GB)$299$44933% off
Google’s Pixel 6A comes with a relatively small 6.1-inch OLED screen but is an excellent performer with a good camera and battery life.
- Buying a new iPad over the holidays? So long as it’s not Apple’s ninth- or 10th-gen iPad, it’ll support this second-gen Apple Pencil, which is $89 ($40 off). The excellent stylus can magnetically attach to the side of the latest iPad Mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro models, charging as it’s cradled. We’re also seeing this deal offered by Amazon and Walmart.
- The Jabra Elite 3 wireless earbuds are just $49.99 ($30 off) at Best Buy, which is a great price for a model that has IP55 for rainproofing, a two-year warranty, and a HearThrough transparency mode so you can hear outside noises better. For $30 more ($79.99), you can upgrade to the Jabra Elite 4, which adds active noise cancellation to block out sounds plus IP57 waterproofing for better sweat and water resistance. Read our review.
Verge Deals on Twitter /
Join over 50,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals
- Google’s new Pixel Buds Pro — which feature noise cancellation, water resistance, and great sound — are on sale for $149.99 ($50 off). These are some of 2022’s best wireless earbuds, according to my colleague Chris Welch, and their mics perform surprisingly well in calls (even when you’re on a noisy boat). This deal is also happening at the Google Store, Amazon, and Walmart. Read our review.
- The 2022 version of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is currently on sale for $1,299.99 ($350) off at Best Buy through October 28th, which is its lowest price to date. The relatively high-end machine includes a 14-inch 120Hz refresh rate QHD display, AMD’s Ryzen 9 6900HS processor, Radeon RX 6700S graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD — oh, and a webcam. That’s a serious amount of value for the price, especially when you consider that this gaming laptop offers long battery life. Here’s Monica Chin’s review.
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14$1299.99$1649.9921% off
The ROG Zephyrus G14 is an astonishingly powerful gaming laptop. Its AMD Ryzen 9 processor and GeForce RTX 3060 can push powerful, smooth graphics performance in games with its QHD display, while also being surprisingly efficient for other tasks.
- HP’s Victus is its entry-level gaming laptop lineup, and one of its starter models is just $479.99 ($320 off) at Best Buy. For the price, it’s not a bad deal considering you’re getting a 15.6-inch 1080p display with a fast 144Hz refresh rate, which will make scrolling around look smooth. It has Intel’s Core i5-12450H processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage space, and Nvidia’s GTX 1650 — a low-end graphics card, no doubt. Don’t expect miracles from this machine, but it could be a nice gift for a gamer who doesn’t need high-end specs.
- Samsung’s latest smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 5, is $50 off in both the 40mm and 44mm Bluetooth-enabled configurations. The smaller of the two is on sale for $229.99, and if you have a Samsung phone, it could be a better option for you than Google’s own Pixel Watch, which costs over $100 more and suffers from the same battery life issues. The 44mm Galaxy Watch 5, meanwhile, is $259.99. Read our review.
- If you’re looking for a wireless gaming headset that offers support for Xbox and PlayStation, Turtle Beach’s Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max might be worth checking out. It’s $60 off through October 28th, costing $139.99. Considering that it has over 40 hours of battery life per charge, broad console compatibility, and Bluetooth support, that’s a pretty good price.
- Now that Google’s Nest Wifi Pro is available, the last-gen Nest Wifi (with Wi-Fi 5 support instead of the 6E in the newer model) routers and extenders (Google calls them “Points”) are getting big discounts. You can get a single router for $119 ($50 off) or both a router and a Point for $149 ($120 off). Read our review, and stay tuned for our coverage of the Nest Wifi Pro.
Google Nest Wifi (router and Point)$149$26945% off
Google’s Nest Wifi is a significant improvement over its original Wi-Fi router system. A Nest Wifi with one mesh Point can cover a home of up to 3,800 square feet, and the Point doubles as a smart speaker.
- Speaking of Google, the second-gen Nest Hub that functions as both a tremendous digital photo frame and a savvy bedside alarm clock (it has radar sensors that can detect your sleep patterns) is discounted to just $49.99 ($50 off). Similar deals are also happening at Walmart and Target. If you don’t need the display and would rather trade that for better sound, I suggest you get the Nest Audio smart speaker for $49.99 (also $50 off).
- Amazon’s Eero brand of mesh Wi-Fi routers is currently discounted at Best Buy as well. The Eero 6 Plus dual-band Wi-Fi 6 routers are available in a three-pack for $194 ($105 off), while the faster tri-band and Wi-Fi 6E-compatible Eero Pro 6E are $299 for a two-pack. Both deals are available at Amazon, too.