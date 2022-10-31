The best Black Friday deals you can already get at Target

The holiday shopping season has begun and several retailers, including Target, have already kicked off some spectacular Black Friday deals in the lead-up to the annual shopping event. Some of the steepest discounts we’re currently seeing extend to noise-canceling earbuds like Sony’s WF-1000XM4 (now $179.99) and Apple’s second-gen AirPods (now $89.99), as well as TVs like Sony’s 55-inch Frame (now $999.99) and gaming mice like the Logitech G502 Hero (now $34.99).
Here, we’ve collected some of the best discounts you can find at Target, many of which will be available through the week of Thanksgiving and price-matched elsewhere. Target also intends to roll out new deals every Sunday so we’ll be updating this page on a weekly basis as new deals and discounts become available. As usual, we’ll make sure to give you a heads-up as to which deals are online exclusives, which is something Target promises for the 2022 holiday shopping season.
The best early Black Friday deals at Target
The best Black Friday Apple deals
Apple AirPods (second-gen)$89.99$129.9931% off
Apple’s second-gen AirPods don't offer noise cancellation, a wireless charging case, or spatial audio support, but their battery life is good, and they offer good sound quality.
- Apple’s second-gen AirPods are on sale for just $89.99 instead of their usual price of $129.99. While the ubiquitous, white earbuds are frequently discounted, this sale matches the lowest price we’ve seen for the second-generation model. Read our review.
- Although the second-gen AirPods Pro have arrived, Apple’s first-gen AirPods Pro remain an excellent pair of wireless earbuds for Apple users thanks to their support for active noise cancellation, Apple’s immersive spatial audio feature, and MagSafe charging. Originally $249.99, you can currently get a pair of the original AirPods Pro at Target for $169.99. Read our review.
Apple AirPods Pro (first-gen)$169.99$24932% off
The last-gen AirPods Pro improve upon the regular AirPods with better sound quality, excellent active noise cancellation, and immersive spatial audio.
- Originally $499.99, you can currently pick up the 64GB, Wi-Fi-equipped model of the 2021 iPad Mini at Target for $399.99. This model brings a number of welcome changes to the hardware, including a larger display that lacks the home button and USB-C port instead of Apple’s Lightning connector. Read our review.
2021 iPad Mini (Wi-Fi)$399.99$49920% off
Apple’s revamped iPad Mini ditches the home button and opts for a larger edge-to-edge display. It also comes outfitted with a faster processor, support for USB-C, and a top-mounted power button that moonlights as a Touch ID sensor.
- The 45mm, GPS-ready configuration of the Apple Watch Series 7 is matching its best price to date at Target. Normally $429.99, today’s $120 discount applies to all colorways of Apple’s seventh-gen wearable. Unless you’re thirsty for the new features included with the Series 8, like crash detection or cycle tracking, the Series 7 remains a worthy wearable option for Apple users. Read our review.
Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm, GPS)$309.99$42928% off
The larger 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 comes in a number of styles with either GPS or GPS and LTE.
The best Black Friday earbuds deals
- Sony’s WF-1000XM4 remain our top pick when it comes to noise-canceling earbuds thanks to their superb sound quality, extensive battery life, and multipoint functionality. Right now, you can find the WF-1000XM4 earbuds on sale at Target for $179.99 instead of their usual price of $279.99. Read our review.
Sony WF-1000XM4$179.99$279.9936% off
Sony’s WF-1000XM4 have the best noise cancellation of any true wireless earbuds, and the sound quality is second to none. The earbuds can also now be charged wirelessly and have a new design that’s smaller and rated IPX4.
- The Beats Studio Buds are currently on sale at Target for $89.99 — an all-time low — instead of their usual $149.99. While the Beats Fit Pros are going to be the first option for anyone shopping for Beats earbuds, the Studio Buds still offer solid sound quality at an attractive price point. Read our review.
Beats Studio Buds$89.95$149.9940% off
The Studio Buds feature support for iOS and Android, as well as noise cancellation, a cozy fit, and good sound quality for the price. They don’t offer the same features as Apple’s iconic AirPods, but their broader compatibility may make them the better choice for you.
The best Black Friday streaming device deals
- The Roku Streaming Stick 4K from last year is currently discounted to $24.99 at Target, down from its usual price of $49.99. The standard Streaming Stick 4K offers many of the same features seen in the 4K Plus, including support for all your major streaming services, but it only offers private listening through the Roku app, not the remote itself.
Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021)$24.99$49.9950% off
The Roku Streaming Stick 4K supports all the major streaming services as well as HDR10 Plus and Dolby Vision. It is also compatible with all three voice assistants: Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant.
- The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is also on sale for $24.99 at Target, which is 50 percent off the streaming device’s usual list price of $49.99. The Fire TV Stick 4K offers much of the same functionality as the aforementioned Roku model, with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10 Plus, but also integrates Alexa into its voice remote, which is helpful if you have Amazon’s service already working for you. Read our review.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (second-gen)$24.99$5050% off
Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K packs support for 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 Plus, along with an Alexa-enabled voice remote that controls most TV sets. Its audio output is capable of Dolby Atmos, too, and the compact device supports Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Prime Video, and all the major services.
The best Black Friday TV deals
- The 55-inch model of Samsung’s Frame TV is on sale for $999.99 at Target, down from its usual list price of $1,499.99. The slick QLED screen is designed with a customizable bezel that’s meant to mimic framed art, allowing it to blend seamlessly with your existing decor when properly mounted. In addition to a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10, The Frame also features built-in voice assistance courtesy of Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The 2022 model also features an anti-reflection matte display, which reduces glare and provides you with an excellent viewing experience day or night.
Samsung The Frame TV (2022)$997.99$1499.9933% off
The newest model of Samsung’s art-inspired TV retains the same QLED display as its predecessor but uses a new anti-glare, low-reflection coating dubbed “Matte Display,” which provides images with qualities that resemble an actual canvas.
The best Black Friday deals on Amazon Devices
- Several retailers, including Target, have discounted the Amazon Echo Show 5 to $34.99. The compact, Alexa-enabled smart display is the perfect size for the nightstand and can be customized to show photos, the weather forecast, and even videos if you need it to. Read our review.
Amazon Echo Show 5 (second-gen)$34.99$84.9959% off
Amazon’s Echo Show 5 is an ideal smart display for a nightstand. You can set alarms with Alexa using your voice, play music, control smart displays, get a weather report, and more. When the alarm goes off, you merely need to tap the top of the Echo Show 5 to snooze it.
- If you need an Echo with a larger screen, the second-gen Echo Show 8 is also discounted at Target, where you can pick it up for $69.99 instead of $129.99. While it shares many of the same features as the Show 5, the 8-inch display makes this model better suited to viewing at a distance, and the more powerful camera is great for streaming video calls via Zoom. Read our review.
Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen)$69.99$129.9946% off
The Echo Show 8 is the midsized smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, watch streaming video, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service.
- The 32GB, ad-supported model of the Amazon Fire HD 8 is on sale for $44.99, or about $45 off the usual price of the 8-inch tablet. While the hardware of the Fire HD 8 isn’t suitable for doing much heavy lifting, it still serves well as an e-reader and a low-end streaming device.
Amazon Fire HD 8 (32GB)$44.99$89.9950% off
The Fire HD 8 is Amazon’s eight-inch Fire HD tablet. It offers 32GB or 64GB of storage as well as access to apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more.
The best Black Friday deals on Google devices
- Google’s Nest Mini is discounted to just $19.99 at Target, or about $30 off the usual price of the lozenge-shaped home assistant. The Nest Mini can double as a compact speaker but serves primarily as an access point for Google Assistant, allowing you to control your other smart devices from any room in your home. Google Assistant doesn’t offer quite as much functionality as Amazon’s Alexa, but it’s great for handling simple home automation, and won’t follow up every request with an unrelated “by the way” chat. Read our review.
Google Nest Mini (second-gen)$20$4959% off
The Nest Mini is Google’s smallest smart speaker, and it can bring Google Assistant to almost any area of your home. You can even mount it to your wall with no additional hardware.
- If you need a smart speaker with more robust sound, you can also find the Google Nest Audio on sale at Target for $49.99 ($50 off). While it won’t replace a dedicated speaker setup, the ability to pair two Nest Audios together for stereo sound and the device’s Google Assistant integration make it an attractive addition to any Google-powered home. Read our review.
Google Nest Audio$49.99$99.9850% off
Google’s Nest Audio offers better sound quality than the Google Nest Mini, and pairing two in stereo can provide a better experience while jamming to your favorite tunes.
- The Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K) is normally priced at $49.99 but is currently on sale at Target for $39.99. Google’s streaming device shares many of the same features seen with other models from Amazon and Roku, including 4K playback, but also allows you to directly cast content from other devices to your TV if it isn’t natively supported. It also features more intuitive access to Live TV, allowing you to easily add all of your favorite channels. Read our review.
Chromecast with Google TV (4K)$39.99$49.9920% off
The Chromecast with Google TV introduces a dedicated remote and new software. It brings together recommendations from all of your streaming services and supports 4K HDR content with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10 Plus.
- Until Google comes out with a Pixel 7a, the Pixel 6a is the midrange Android phone to beat. Originally $449, Target’s discounted price of $299 makes the 128GB model of the Pixel 6a a solid, budget-friendly option for Android users. The 6a uses the same Google Tensor CPU used by the rest of the Pixel 6 lineup but features a standard 60Hz display, not to mention a less powerful camera array when compared to its more expensive counterparts. Read our review.
Google Pixel 6A (128GB, unlocked)$299$44933% off
Google’s Pixel 6A comes with a relatively small 6.1-inch OLED screen but is an excellent performer with a good camera and battery life.
The best Black Friday gaming deals
- Originally available for a limited time, Target is still bundling a free copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II with the Xbox Series S. While this isn’t a discount on the console itself, this deal still nets you a game that would otherwise run you $70 off the shelf. Read our Xbox Series S review.
The Xbox Series S is smaller than the 4K-capable Xbox Series X, but it can still play the same digital games — albeit topping out at 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution. At Target, you can get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II for free with purchase.
- Usually priced at $129.99, you can currently find the Logitech G Pro Wireless gaming mouse discounted to $89.99 at Target. The G Pro features an ambidextrous design and is equipped with a 25K DPI sensor. As a bonus, it’s also compatible with Logitech’s Powerplay wireless charging system.
Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse$89.99$13031% off
Logitech’s G Pro is a modest-looking mouse with an esports pedigree. It was made in collaboration with professional gamers who valued its lightweight stature and ergonomic design, as well as its impressive speed and response.
- If you’re hunting for a mouse with more buttons, you can also find the Logitech G502 Hero on sale for $34.99 at Target instead of its $49.99 launch price. The wired G502 Hero shares the same claw-shaped design and 11 programmable inputs as other models in the G502 lineup but is equipped with Logitech’s 25K DPI Hero optical sensor.
Logitech G502 Hero$34.99$49.9930% off
Logitech’s G502 Hero has most of the same features as our top pick for the best gaming mouse, the G502 Lightspeed, except it’s wired. If you’re okay with that, this is an excellent mouse that you can usually find for $50 or less.
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD$39.99$6033% off
2011’s Skyward Sword looks and plays better on the Nintendo Switch than it ever did on the Wii. Some other welcome improvements include autosaves, skippable dialogue, and optional tutorials that help to smooth over some of the pacing issues of the original.
- Target is currently offering a small $10 discount on the Astro A10. Normally $59.99, this wired gaming headset offers basic functionality in an affordable and attractive package. The A10 features inline volume controls and uses a 3.5mm wired connection, which renders it compatible with both PCs and gaming consoles. The frame is made from flexible plastic, while the earcups and headband are covered with a breathable fabric.
Astro A10$49.99$59.9917% off
The second-gen Astro A10 features a new collection of colorways and lighter construction than its predecessor.
The best Black Friday smart home deals
- Target is currently discounting a $999.99 bundle that includes the iRobot Roomba i3 Plus and Braava Jet m6 robot mop to just $649.99. The i3 Plus can hold 60 days' worth of filth and automatically empties its bin in its charging station. While the i3 Plus can’t mop floors, the Braava Jet m6 helps pick up the slack.
- While it doesn’t come equipped with a mop, the iRobot Roomba j7 Plus is smart enough to avoid running over pet waste and is currently on sale for $599.99 ($200 off) at Target. The j7 Plus can intelligently learn the layout of your home, supports voice commands via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and comes with a docking station that automatically empties its bin. Read our comparison of the iRobot Roomba j7 Plus and Jet Bot AI Plus.
iRobot Roomba j7 Plus$599$799.9925% off
The j7 Plus is good at avoiding obstacles, features good battery life, and includes an auto-emptying docking station. Additionally, iRobot will replace the vacuum for free if it runs over pet waste within the first year of ownership.