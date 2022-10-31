Skip to main content
The best Black Friday deals you can already get at Target

/

Target is kicking off its Black Friday discounts with deals on tech from Apple, Amazon, Google, and more.

By Alice Newcome-Beill

The Modular Duo face lets the Series 7 (right) have two full-width complications.
Right now, you can save on the Apple Watch Series 7 and other cool tech as part of Target’s ongoing Black Friday sale.
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

The holiday shopping season has begun and several retailers, including Target, have already kicked off some spectacular Black Friday deals in the lead-up to the annual shopping event. Some of the steepest discounts we’re currently seeing extend to noise-canceling earbuds like Sony’s WF-1000XM4 (now $179.99) and Apple’s second-gen AirPods (now $89.99), as well as TVs like Sony’s 55-inch Frame (now $999.99) and gaming mice like the Logitech G502 Hero (now $34.99).

Here, we’ve collected some of the best discounts you can find at Target, many of which will be available through the week of Thanksgiving and price-matched elsewhere. Target also intends to roll out new deals every Sunday so we’ll be updating this page on a weekly basis as new deals and discounts become available. As usual, we’ll make sure to give you a heads-up as to which deals are online exclusives, which is something Target promises for the 2022 holiday shopping season.

The best early Black Friday deals at Target

The best Black Friday Apple deals

Apple AirPods (second-gen)

$129.9931% off
$89.99

Apple’s second-gen AirPods don't offer noise cancellation, a wireless charging case, or spatial audio support, but their battery life is good, and they offer good sound quality. 

$89.99 at Target

Apple AirPods Pro (first-gen)

$24932% off
$169.99

The last-gen AirPods Pro improve upon the regular AirPods with better sound quality, excellent active noise cancellation, and immersive spatial audio.

$169.99 at Amazon$169.99 at Target
Photo of the 2021 iPad mini with attached second-generation Apple Pencil on blue background

2021 iPad Mini (Wi-Fi)

$49920% off
$399.99

Apple’s revamped iPad Mini ditches the home button and opts for a larger edge-to-edge display. It also comes outfitted with a faster processor, support for USB-C, and a top-mounted power button that moonlights as a Touch ID sensor.

$399.99 at Target (64GB)$599.00 at Walmart (256GB)
The screen is 20 percent larger on the Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm, GPS)

$42928% off
$309.99

The larger 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 comes in a number of styles with either GPS or GPS and LTE.

$309.99 at Taget

The best Black Friday earbuds deals

Sony WF-1000XM4

$279.9936% off
$179.99

Sony’s WF-1000XM4 have the best noise cancellation of any true wireless earbuds, and the sound quality is second to none. The earbuds can also now be charged wirelessly and have a new design that’s smaller and rated IPX4.

$179.99 at Amazon$179.99 at Target

  • The Beats Studio Buds are currently on sale at Target for $89.99 — an all-time low — instead of their usual $149.99. While the Beats Fit Pros are going to be the first option for anyone shopping for Beats earbuds, the Studio Buds still offer solid sound quality at an attractive price point. Read our review.

Beats Studio Buds

$149.9940% off
$89.95

The Studio Buds feature support for iOS and Android, as well as noise cancellation, a cozy fit, and good sound quality for the price. They don’t offer the same features as Apple’s iconic AirPods, but their broader compatibility may make them the better choice for you.

$89.95 at Amazon$89.99 at Best Buy$89.99 at Target

The best Black Friday streaming device deals

Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021)

$49.9950% off
$24.99

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K supports all the major streaming services as well as HDR10 Plus and Dolby Vision. It is also compatible with all three voice assistants: Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

$24.99 at Target$29.99 at Best Buy$29.00 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (second-gen)

$5050% off
$24.99

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K packs support for 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 Plus, along with an Alexa-enabled voice remote that controls most TV sets. Its audio output is capable of Dolby Atmos, too, and the compact device supports Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Prime Video, and all the major services.

$24.99 at Amazon$24.99 at Best Buy$24.99 at Target

The best Black Friday TV deals

Samsung The Frame TV (2022)

$1499.9933% off
$997.99

The newest model of Samsung’s art-inspired TV retains the same QLED display as its predecessor but uses a new anti-glare, low-reflection coating dubbed “Matte Display,” which provides images with qualities that resemble an actual canvas.

$997.99 at Amazon (55-inch)$999.99 at Target (55-inch)$999.99 at Best Buy (55-inch)

The best Black Friday deals on Amazon Devices

Amazon Echo Show 5 (second-gen)

$84.9959% off
$34.99

Amazon’s Echo Show 5 is an ideal smart display for a nightstand. You can set alarms with Alexa using your voice, play music, control smart displays, get a weather report, and more. When the alarm goes off, you merely need to tap the top of the Echo Show 5 to snooze it.

$34.99 at Amazon$34.99 at Target$34.99 at Best Buy
  • If you need an Echo with a larger screen, the second-gen Echo Show 8 is also discounted at Target, where you can pick it up for $69.99 instead of $129.99. While it shares many of the same features as the Show 5, the 8-inch display makes this model better suited to viewing at a distance, and the more powerful camera is great for streaming video calls via Zoom. Read our review.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen)

$129.9946% off
$69.99

The Echo Show 8 is the midsized smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, watch streaming video, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service.

$69.99 at Amazon$69.99 at Target$69.99 at Best Buy

Amazon Fire HD 8 (32GB)

$89.9950% off
$44.99

The Fire HD 8 is Amazon’s eight-inch Fire HD tablet. It offers 32GB or 64GB of storage as well as access to apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more.

$44.99 at Amazon (ad-supported)$59.99 at Amazon (ad-free)$44.99 at Target (ad-supported)

The best Black Friday deals on Google devices

  • Google’s Nest Mini is discounted to just $19.99 at Target, or about $30 off the usual price of the lozenge-shaped home assistant. The Nest Mini can double as a compact speaker but serves primarily as an access point for Google Assistant, allowing you to control your other smart devices from any room in your home. Google Assistant doesn’t offer quite as much functionality as Amazon’s Alexa, but it’s great for handling simple home automation, and won’t follow up every request with an unrelated “by the way” chat. Read our review.

Google Nest Mini (second-gen)

$4959% off
$20

The Nest Mini is Google’s smallest smart speaker, and it can bring Google Assistant to almost any area of your home. You can even mount it to your wall with no additional hardware.

$20.00 at Wellbots$20.00 at Target

Google Nest Audio

$99.9850% off
$49.99

Google’s Nest Audio offers better sound quality than the Google Nest Mini, and pairing two in stereo can provide a better experience while jamming to your favorite tunes.

$49.99 at Target$49.99 at Best Buy$49.99 at Google

Chromecast with Google TV (4K)

$49.9920% off
$39.99

The Chromecast with Google TV introduces a dedicated remote and new software. It brings together recommendations from all of your streaming services and supports 4K HDR content with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10 Plus.

$39.99 at Target
Google’s Pixel 6A stands out among $500 phones.

Google Pixel 6A (128GB, unlocked)

$44933% off
$299

Google’s Pixel 6A comes with a relatively small 6.1-inch OLED screen but is an excellent performer with a good camera and battery life.

$299.00 at Amazon$299.00 at Best Buy$299.00 at Target

The best Black Friday gaming deals

Microsoft Xbox Series S

$299.99

The Xbox Series S is smaller than the 4K-capable Xbox Series X, but it can still play the same digital games — albeit topping out at 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution. At Target, you can get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II for free with purchase.

$299.99 at Target

Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse

$13031% off
$89.99

Logitech’s G Pro is a modest-looking mouse with an esports pedigree. It was made in collaboration with professional gamers who valued its lightweight stature and ergonomic design, as well as its impressive speed and response.

$89.99 at Amazon$89.99 at Target

Logitech G502 Hero

$49.9930% off
$34.99

Logitech’s G502 Hero has most of the same features as our top pick for the best gaming mouse, the G502 Lightspeed, except it’s wired. If you’re okay with that, this is an excellent mouse that you can usually find for $50 or less.

$34.99 at Target$34.99 at Best Buy
Skyward Sword

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

$6033% off
$39.99

2011’s Skyward Sword looks and plays better on the Nintendo Switch than it ever did on the Wii. Some other welcome improvements include autosaves, skippable dialogue, and optional tutorials that help to smooth over some of the pacing issues of the original.

$39.99 at Target
  • Target is currently offering a small $10 discount on the Astro A10. Normally $59.99, this wired gaming headset offers basic functionality in an affordable and attractive package. The A10 features inline volume controls and uses a 3.5mm wired connection, which renders it compatible with both PCs and gaming consoles. The frame is made from flexible plastic, while the earcups and headband are covered with a breathable fabric.

Astro A10

$59.9917% off
$49.99

The second-gen Astro A10 features a new collection of colorways and lighter construction than its predecessor.

$49.99 at Target$49.99 at Amazon

The best Black Friday smart home deals

iRobot Roomba j7 Plus

$799.9925% off
$599

The j7 Plus is good at avoiding obstacles, features good battery life, and includes an auto-emptying docking station. Additionally, iRobot will replace the vacuum for free if it runs over pet waste within the first year of ownership.

$599.00 at Amazon$599.99 at Target

