Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022: deals, news, and more

With Amazon’s recent Prime Day event behind us, it’s time for us to turn our attention two the two biggest shopping events of the year: Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And while the former used to fall the day after Thanksgiving in the US, retailers continue to lean into the chaos by dishing out deals and discounts well ahead of November 25th and what has become the official kickoff to Cyber Week.

While it’s unlikely that we’ll see discounts on hot-ticket items like the PlayStation 5 and Nvidia’s 40-Series GPUs, we’re here to help you find deals on what is on sale, including noise-canceling headphones, 4K TVs, smartphones, streaming devices, laptops, and a range of other notable tech. As always, we’ll provide you with regular updates on all the best deals and arm you with all the right information you need to navigate — and stay sane — during the busy holiday season. After all, juggling the myriad of deals, offers, terms, and conditions associated with each retailer never seems to get any easier.

Whether you intend to get your holiday shopping done online or in-store this year, a number of retailers — including Best Buy and Target — are already offering deals, online exclusives, and price-matching items in the run-up to the main event. We’re expecting Walmart and other retailers to enter the deal fray in the coming weeks as well, with many offering a new selection of discounts on a weekly, rolling basis.