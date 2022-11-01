Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022: deals, news, and more

With Amazon’s recent Prime Day event behind us, it’s time for us to turn our attention two the two biggest shopping events of the year: Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And while the former used to fall the day after Thanksgiving in the US, retailers continue to lean into the chaos by dishing out deals and discounts well ahead of November 25th and what has become the official kickoff to Cyber Week.
While it’s unlikely that we’ll see discounts on hot-ticket items like the PlayStation 5 and Nvidia’s 40-Series GPUs, we’re here to help you find deals on what is on sale, including noise-canceling headphones, 4K TVs, smartphones, streaming devices, laptops, and a range of other notable tech. As always, we’ll provide you with regular updates on all the best deals and arm you with all the right information you need to navigate — and stay sane — during the busy holiday season. After all, juggling the myriad of deals, offers, terms, and conditions associated with each retailer never seems to get any easier.
Whether you intend to get your holiday shopping done online or in-store this year, a number of retailers — including Best Buy and Target — are already offering deals, online exclusives, and price-matching items in the run-up to the main event. We’re expecting Walmart and other retailers to enter the deal fray in the coming weeks as well, with many offering a new selection of discounts on a weekly, rolling basis.
We’ll be providing a steady drip of news, tips, and deals throughout November here, so bookmark this page and check back regularly if you want to stay up to date on all the latest deals from across the internet. Also, if you want savings delivered directly to you, be sure to subscribe to the Verge Deals newsletter and follow @VergeDeals on Twitter.
- Nov 1, 2022, 4:41 PM UTC
What you should know before buying refurbished gadgets
It’s always a gamble, but the odds are in your favor that you’ll get a great product and save a lot of money. Stick with what you’re comfortable buying refurbished. For some, that excludes items like earbuds.
- Oct 31, 2022, 11:27 PM UTC
The best Black Friday deals you can already get at Target
Target is kicking off its Black Friday discounts with deals on tech from Apple, Amazon, Google, and more
- Oct 31, 2022, 4:56 PM UTC
Know the holiday shipping and return policies for Amazon, Target, Walmart, and others
We’ve rounded up the specific terms and conditions for each major retailer ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
- Oct 29, 2022, 12:45 AM UTC
How to find the best deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022
The annual deal extravaganza can be overwhelming, but with the right price-tracking tool and a little patience, it’s not hard to score big this holiday season.
- Oct 26, 2022, 4:07 PM UTC
The best Black Friday deals you can already get at Best Buy
Yes, it’s still October, but the people at Best Buy decided to flip the switch on several (surprisingly good) Black Friday deals. Many of them will last for the rest of the year, though a few will expire soon.