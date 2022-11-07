The Verge Holiday Gift Guide 2022

Chipofy USB-C LED Cable We recognize that not everyone cares to see just how fast they're charging their electronics, but for nerds like us that do, Chipofy offers a 6.6-foot USB-C cable with a built-in wattage meter. It's not a high-speed data cable — the transfer rate tops out at a paltry 480Mbps — yet it still offers 100 watts of power, making it ideal for charging everything from the Nintendo Switch to Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro. Plus, it looks cool doing it.

Price: $19.99 Amazon

Sylvan Design Co. print We've all seen the famed prints of Yosemite and Yellowstone from the late 1930s, but did you know you can also grab a WPA-style travel poster depicting the spice-laden dunes of Arrakis? Well, Sylvan Design Co. makes a vibrant collection of retro-inspired prints showcasing locales from Dune, Star Wars, and some of the most beloved franchises of all time, all of which come in a range of sizes.

Price: $25 Sylvan Design Co.

Ember Mug (10-ounce) Most of us at The Verge are hooked on coffee, and the winter months are a terrible time to be surprised by a cold cup of the black stuff. Thankfully, Ember's ceramic Smart Mug keeps your beverage heated to your preferred temperature for up to 80 minutes (or indefinitely when it's resting on the included charging coaster).

Price: $129.95 Amazon Best Buy

Beats Fit Pro AirPods, schmairpods. If your giftee is a runner, they deserve a pair of wireless earbuds that sound great and stay in their ears while they're pounding the pavement. The water-resistant Beats Fit Pro offer great noise cancellation, terrific audio quality, and come in unique colorways like sage gray and stone purple. Their only downside is a clunky case that lacks wireless charging, but they make up for it in sound and fit.

Price: $199.95 Amazon Walmart

Google Pixel 6A The Google Pixel 6A is sneakily one of the best Android phones of the year — and that was at $449. Google's latest budget phone offers similar performance to the pricier Pixel 6, with only a few areas of compromise to meet the lower price point. The camera, while great, doesn't quite stack up, and its display has a 60Hz refresh rate, not a 90Hz rate. Even so, it's still a great phone with years of software updates ahead of it.

Price: $349.99 Amazon Best Buy

Wowstick Electric Screwdriver Set We all know it's nice to always have the right tool for the job, and with the Wowstick Electric Screwdriver Set, the right tools take up less space than ever. This rechargeable screwdriver includes 56 magnetic bits and plenty of other gizmos, making it an ideal tool for adjusting the bridge on a guitar, fixing appliances, or just cobbling together some borderline-shoddy Ikea furniture.

Price: $69.34 Amazon

Apple MacBook Air (M2 model) If you're willing to pony up for a laptop, why not gift the cream of the crop? Apple’s redesigned, M2-powered MacBook Air offers great performance and is arguably the best laptop for most people, whether we're talking college students or professionals. Your loved one will enjoy using it for a wide range of purposes, too, especially since it offers all-day battery life and a 1080p webcam that doesn't look like it was ripped from the late aughts.

Price: $1,049 Amazon Best Buy Apple

Chromecast with Google TV (4K) The Chromecast with Google TV (4K) is our favorite streaming device, one that supports 4K content, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and Google Assistant. What separates it from the Rokus and Amazon Fire TVs of this world, however, is its unique ability to curate recommendations from a wealth of services while supplying other useful tidbits of information (like Rotten Tomatoes ratings).

Price: $39.99 Amazon Best Buy

Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo If you're a fan of that old-school camera look, the Instax Mini Evo delivers that but with a twist. It's an instant camera that can print out photos on the fly. Unlike most instant cameras, however, this one offers multiple shutter speeds and shooting modes as well as smartphone connectivity. It even allows you to view your photos before printing them, which makes it a little less instant and a lot more practical.

Price: $199.99 Amazon

Sega Genesis Mini 2 The original Sega Genesis Mini was a bona fide winner that offered a robust library of games, great ease of use, and everything a retro fan could ask for in a throwback console. Its sleeker successor, the Sega Genesis Mini 2, ups the ante with a six-button gamepad and 60 classic games, including Shining Force CD and Sonic the Hedgehog CD as well as two unreleased titles that never made it stateside. If you've been waiting 27 years to play Ristar, now is your chance.

Price: $99.99 Amazon

Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 The Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 is the kind of fire pit that's likely to raise few eyebrows from your neighbors. The self-contained, stainless steel cylinder is designed to provide adequate airflow to your chosen flammables while producing less smoke in the process; it's even outfitted with a removable ash pan so you can "leave no trace" like a responsible camper should you decide to take the portable stove with you into the boonies.

Price: $179.99 Amazon Solo Stove

Anker 313 Power Bank We all have that friend or family member who is constantly on the hunt for an outlet because their phone is perpetually on the verge of dying. A portable charger like the 313 Power Bank, while a bit mundane, can remedy that situation. Anker's 10,000mAh brick is about the size of a smartphone and can provide enough juice to charge most phones and tablets at least once. Just be sure to pick up a USB-C or Lightning cable to go with it.

Price: $17.59 Amazon Walmart

Sonos Roam A Bluetooth speaker doesn't have to cost much, but the perks you get with the $179.99 Sonos Roam make it worth the price. It has fantastic sound quality and a slick design, and it can be integrated via Wi-Fi with other Sonos speakers to create an even bigger sound. The rugged speaker also boasts an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, so it can party in the rain with you.

Price: $179.99 Best Buy Sonos Roam

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO The Roomba i3 EVO — or i3 EVO Plus, if you can afford the robovac's auto-emptying station — is our favorite robot vacuum that doesn't break the bank. It does a great job cleaning and receives frequent software updates, which allow for new features like auto-mapping. The robot vacuum can map out your floors as well, so you can send it to specific rooms in your home using either the app or a voice assistant like Amazon Alexa.

Price: $299.99 Amazon Best Buy

Lego Succulents Lego's Succulents kit isn't like most Lego sets. Instead of spending hours assembling busts of Baby Yoda or the inner corridors of Hogwarts, you're building cacti, which can be an inviting creation for your coffee table or bookshelf. And unlike most plants, you don't have to ruthlessly monitor their water intake in order for them to survive. How's that for convenient?

Price: $39.99 Amazon Best Buy Target

Apple Watch SE (2022) The Apple Watch SE is a present fitness and health enthusiasts will particularly appreciate. Apple's entry-level wearable tracks all the basic metrics you’d expect from a modern smartwatch, while offering things like car crash detection, heart rate monitoring, and an assortment of watchOS 9 upgrades. It does so for a lot less than the more premium models, too, making it a great gift for those who've never owned a smartwatch before.

Price: $239.99 Amazon Apple

Kasa Smart Plug (four-pack) If you want to make your appliances smart, some simple smart plugs can do the trick. Want a floor lamp to operate on a timer or turn on remotely with the help of an app? Do you want to smarten up the simplest coffee maker in the world so it brews a cup of joe as soon as you wake up? Kasa's four-pack of Smart Plugs has you covered even if you don't own a hub and works with Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant.

Price: $39.99 Amazon

Lyric Massage Gun Lyric's Massage Gun might not be as powerful as a Theragun or other premium models, but it remains a relatively low-cost and feature-packed option. It's ideal for pain relief or relaxation, and it includes an extension and four massage heads for digging into tender spots in the perfect way. Whether your giftee is active or just needs to loosen a few muscle kinks, this is a gift that shows you care about their quality of life.

Price: $99 Amazon Best Buy

Nike Go FlyEase Two words: bistable hinge. Nike's clever Go FlyEase were initially designed with accessibility and limited mobility in mind, and as such, the entire heel of the shoe pivots to allow for hands-free entry. And while they were once a rarity reserved only for sneakerheads willing to cough up $400 on the resale market, they're now widely available enough that even non-hypebeasts can afford them.

Price: $92.97 Nike

U-Turn Orbit Basic Turntable No matter what your audiophile neighbor says, you don't have to spend thousands of dollars just to spin T-Swift's latest pop opus. U-Turn's Orbit Basic Turntable isn't like the record players you see lining the shelves at Urban Outfitters; it packs a respectable cartridge, requires little setup, and sounds absolutely great for the sticker price. Best of all, it's available in an array of fun colors, which only adds to its clean, modern aesthetic.

Price: $199 U-Turn

Hoyle Waterproof Playing Cards There's something to be said about the simplicity of a deck of cards in the age of virtual reality and next-gen gaming. Hoyle's opaque playing cards aren't particularly fancy or adorned with lavish artwork, but they are waterproof, meaning your giftee can play Speed, Solitaire, or an abundance of other games without worrying about who's likely to spill the next drink.

Price: $6.97 Amazon Walmart

Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter The Millennium Falcon? Overrated. The Razor Crest? Overhyped. Luke's X-Wing from Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, however, is as timeless as a warm glass of Bantha milk on a hot summer day. The 474-piece Lego set features a number of little touches — a retractable landing gear here, a spring-loaded shooter there — along with four minifigures, including the former moisture farmer himself.

Price: $39.99 Amazon Walmart

Fender Mustang Micro Headphone Amplifier Let's face it, it's hard to really rip when your partner works from home and spends most of their time waist-deep in spreadsheets. Luckily, there's Fender's Mustang Micro, a miniature headphone amp that's perfect for the wannabe musician who needs to keep the volume to a minimum. The simple device is well suited for a range of guitars, from straight-sided models to the angular variety and features 12 different effects that sound surprisingly good when paired with the right headphones.

Price: $119.99 Amazon Guitar Center

Original Tamagotchi Yes, Tamagotchi lives. This version of the ubiquitous egg-shaped virtual pet is essentially identical to what any child of the '90s will remember. One distinction between the new model and the older version, however, is the variety of Lisa Frank-like designs that are now available. Ranging from transparent blues to tie-dye and sparkly nebula prints, the Tamagotchi is now the perfect accent to any bag or keychain — that is, provided you can keep it alive for more than a few days.

Price: $14.99+ Amazon Walmart

Dart Zone Max Stryker Ultimate Dart Blaster As the Target-exclusive version of Dart Zone’s Adventure Force Nexus Pro, the Stryker can pummel foes from up to 125 feet away with the kind of accuracy that was unheard of at birthday parties in the late '90s. The comfortable blaster also comes with 24 darts and looks cooler than your average Nerf gun, whether you throw on the detachable scope or keep things basic.

Price: $47.99 Target

Amazon Echo Show 5 (second-gen) Amazon’s second-gen Echo Show 5 is a gift that just keeps giving. Not only does it make for a terrific alarm clock — one your giftee merely needs to tap to snooze — but also it functions as an Alexa-enabled smart display. That means your giftee can use it to play music, stream Netflix or Hulu content, and control their various smart home devices with their voice. Plus, given the display measures a mere 5.5 inches, it's suitable for just about anywhere you might want to place it.

Price: $34.99 Amazon Best Buy

Nintendo Switch OLED Model The Nintendo Switch OLED is still one of the best handhelds you can buy and, unlike other consoles, one that doesn't suddenly cost more for no apparent reason. The OLED edition can play all the same games and offers similar performance to the standard model but features an improved kickstand, better speakers, and a larger seven-inch OLED display that's both brighter and more vibrant than the screen on the OG Switch.

Price: $349.99 Amazon Best Buy

Herschel Supply Co. Classic Backpack Mini Not everyone needs an enormous tote bag to lug around their laptop, camera gear, and... whatever else it is people with extra-large backpacks carry around when traveling. Herschel's adorable Classic Backpack Mini is made to hold just the essentials and comes in an assortment of simple, attractive colors that will mesh well with any fall or winter wardrobe.

Price: $40 Amazon Backcountry

JBL Clip 4 JBL’s Clip 4 is a waterproof Bluetooth speaker that’s tiny enough to take anywhere and clips onto bikes, bags, and any other strap or string that will accept a carabiner. Yet, despite its diminutive form factor, it still manages to kick out remarkable sounds for its size for up to 10 hours, making the clever gadget the perfect companion for a picnic or a jaunt in the woods.

Price: $49.99 Amazon Best Buy Target

iPhone 14 Pro Apple's newest flagship iPhone features great performance, an always-on display, and more megapixels in its main shooter, making for a truly impressive camera array. You can even shoot 48-megapixel RAW files if you like working with big files, and its video features now support Action Mode for smoother filming without the need for additional accessories. Plus, you know, Dynamic Island and all that.

Price: $999.99 Best Buy Apple

Logitech G502 Lightspeed The Logitech G502 Lightspeed is the longtime GOAT of gaming mice and has remained a favorite among PC gamers for years thanks to its 11 customizable inputs, powerful 25K DPI optical sensor, and its compatibility with Logitech's Powerplay charging system. There's no shortage of wireless gaming mice on the market, but the G502 can run indefinitely without having to recharge when paired with the Powerplay charging mat — a unique feature even among modern gaming mice.

Price: $89.99 Amazon Best Buy

Wyze Bulb Color There are countless smart lightbulbs out there, but few are as affordable and feature-packed as the hub-less Wyze Bulb Color. You can adjust its hue and brightness (up to 1,100 lumens) using a mobile app available for Android and iOS or by using Alexa and Google Assistant, if shouting voice commands in the kitchen is more your thing.

Price: $14.07 Amazon

Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller The Backbone One makes your phone function more akin to a gaming console. Designed to accommodate both Apple and Android devices, the handy controller clamps to either side of your smartphone, plugging into its charging port in the process. The accompanying app then consolidates all of your mobile and cloud gaming titles in a single spot, allowing you to capture gameplay footage, take screenshots, or stream directly to Twitch or YouTube.

Price: $99.99 Amazon Best Buy Backbone Labs

Insta360 Link It's time to say goodbye to bad webcam angles and annoying Center Stage-like software tricks. The Insta360 Link is a webcam that sits atop a small gimbal, one that physically tracks your face as you move and keeps you perfectly in the frame and looking your best. That tech comes at a steep price, but the Link also features great software, loads of potential, and 4K chops to back it all up with excellent video quality.

Price: $299.99 Amazon Walmart B&H Photo

Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie Carhartt's Knit Cuffed Beanie is to the head what Converse's Chuck Taylors are to your feet. The acrylic beanie dons a classic one-size-fits-all look, and it's available in different colors so your giftee will always be able to add a touch of flair to their wardrobe when they want to stand out.

Price: $19.99 Amazon Carhartt

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 The latest Stream Deck from Elgato is a helpful tool for more than just Twitch streamers. The controller's 15 programmable keys can trigger just about any custom macro function you dream up, letting you control things like Zoom and your smart lighting with the press of a button. In fact, a collection of our editors and writers have grown so fond of this versatile tool, they did an entire Vergecast episode dedicated to its many uses.

Price: $149.99 Amazon Best Buy

Wideboy Alarm Clock The Wideboy Alarm Clock is the perfect gift for fans of tradition and simplicity, especially for those who eschew smart displays in favor of the analog variety. The AA-powered timepiece measures a healthy eight inches wide and takes design cues from the classic British clocks of the 19th and 20th centuries, making it a unique gift that’ll stand out on any nightstand or desk regardless of which color you choose.

Price: $50 West Elm Nordstrom

Anker 637 Magnetic Charging Station (MagGo) Outfitting your desk with a fast charger and an abundance of power plugs is certainly possible, but it typically requires multiple charging devices. Thankfully, Anker's handy MagGo charger is an eight-in-one solution that can push 7.5W of power to an iPhone 12 and newer models with the help of magnets. It also has three power plugs, two USB-C ports, and two USB-A ports. Voila.

Price: $89.99 Amazon Anker

Garmin InReach Mini If your loved one enjoys traveling or hiking to remote locations, a satellite communicator like Garmin's InReach Mini is the perfect gift to give them — and you — some peace of mind. Even if they’re off-grid and lack cell service, they can use the device to send text messages, check the weather, share their location with friends, and even connect to search and rescue services should they find themselves in dire straits.

Price: $329.99 Amazon Backcountry

Blue Yeti Nano If you want to sound better on Zoom calls or simply record better audio, the Blue Yeti Nano is a great place to start. The Nano is a compact condenser microphone with adjustable pickup patterns, which help ensure it doesn't pick up anything else that might be making noise in your office. The mic pairs with your laptop or desktop via a single USB cable and features a built-in 3.5mm audio jack, too, if you need to preview what you'll sound like.

Price: $79.99 Amazon B&H Photo

Modern Witch Tarot Deck If your giftee is into giving or receiving tarot readings to glimpse into the future (or to better understand the past and present), consider getting them the Modern Witch Tarot Deck. It comes with 78 gorgeously designed cards for a reasonable price along with a guidebook so you can better understand cards like the Hierophant and the Hermit without resorting to Wikipedia.

Price: $21.99 Amazon Barnes & Noble

Melitta Pour-Over Coffee Brew Cone You're either in the "entire carafe of coffee" club or you're not. If you just want to make a single mug of coffee with care, though, a reusable pour-over cone should be in your pantry. Like most, Melitta's basic offering requires paper filters, but it's still easy enough to pack this setup for trips so you can make great coffee wherever you are.

Price: $7.27 Amazon

AirPods (second-gen) For the non-audiophile music lover in your life, there are Apple's second-gen AirPods. Sure, these true wireless earbuds may be getting a little long in the tooth — Apple released a redesigned third-gen pair last year — but the entry-level model still offers solid connectivity, good battery life, and full, clear sound that should make listening to music or podcasts a joy.

Price: $99.99 Best Buy Walmart

Echo Dot (third-gen) While it’s no longer Amazon's latest and greatest, the third-gen Echo Dot still sounds surprisingly rich for its size and remains an inexpensive way to add Alexa to any room in your home. It packs the same voice-enabled functionality as Amazon's other smart speakers, meaning it's great for setting a quick timer or queuing up that "Fall Feels" playlist in Spotify.

Price: $17.99 Amazon Best Buy Target

Throw Throw Burrito Sometimes it is in the name. In Throw Throw Burrito, up to six players are charged with collecting sets of matching cards while simultaneously trying to dodge squishy, airborne replicas of everyone's favorite Mexican dish. The premise is fairly simple and easy to follow, making it great for kids and adults alike, but there's still something innately satisfying about reducing your opponents' points via foam projectiles.

Price: $18.74 Amazon Walmart Target

Proctor Silex Rice Cooker Using this electric eight-cup cooker, your giftee can quickly whip up a fresh batch of rice or quinoa without boiling water or even setting a timer. It’s a good gift for those who love to cook but prefer a simple solution for doing so, one that also comes with a nonstick cooking pot, a steam basket, a measuring cup, and a rice paddle.

Price: $26.99 Amazon Walmart

Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard Despite what Apple's insistent marketing might tell you, the Magic Keyboard isn't the only option out there. Logitech's inexpensive macOS-specific Bluetooth keyboard is also compatible with iOS and iPadOS, allowing your giftee to type on their MacBook, iPad, or even iPhone. It's a comfortable option for those embedded in Apple’s ecosystem, with multiple color options and the ability to pair up to three devices simultaneously.

Price: $29.99 Amazon Best Buy

Bagail Packing Cubes Bagail's no-frills packing cubes make trying to cram everything into your luggage a bit more effortless. The six-piece set, which features a slew of nylon containers in varying sizes, also gives you a better means for organizing your belongings, helping you to find things more easily. You can even use one as a carry-on in the event your checked bag is too heavy, saving you from an inevitable argument at the front gate.

Price: $19.99 Amazon Bagail

8Bitdo Pro 2 controller If you’re looking for a premium controller but don’t want to buy Nintendo’s first-party model, the 8BitDo Pro 2 is a fantastic choice. The controller touts many of the same features as Nintendo's official Switch Pro Controller but works with a range of devices via Bluetooth and costs roughly $20 less. It can’t turn on your Switch remotely and lacks Amiibo support; however, even with those omissions, we still wholeheartedly recommend this gamepad for Switch enthusiasts. Price: $47.49 Amazon Best Buy Walmart

LG C2 OLED (55-inch) The LG C2 is the like-minded follow-up to the C1, one that serves as an all-around excellent OLED thanks to its thin display and a set of gaming features that set it apart from its peers. In addition to a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support, the C2 is also compatible with AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, allowing for an incredibly smooth gaming experience.

Price: $1,296.99 Amazon Best Buy

Samsung 980 Pro SSD (2TB) Whether you're gaming on a PC or PlayStation 5, you're going to need more storage at some point. Fortunately, Samsung's heatsink-equipped 980 Pro supports transfer speeds of up to 7,000MB/s, letting you quickly bulk transfer files and, in some cases, speed up loading times for games. The built-in heatsink makes the speedy SSD suitable for use with the PS5 but can be removed for use with an M.2-equipped motherboard.

Price: $219.99 Amazon Best Buy

Logitech G435 Lightspeed The Logitech G435 is a slick gaming headset that ticks more boxes than it should for around $50. It can connect with devices using Bluetooth or the included 2.4Ghz wireless dongle, and it's compatible with PCs, PlayStation consoles, and mobile devices. You might not get active noise cancellation, virtual surround sound, and some of the frills present with more expensive headsets, but the G435 remains a great budget option.

Price: $49.99 Amazon Walmart

iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit Exercise your right to repair with iFixit's Pro Tech Toolkit. This handy and meticulously organized kit has just about everything you could need to fix laptops, watches, phones, or even glasses. It contains virtually every type of head you could ever want for a screwdriver, too, as well as a multitude of other handy tools. The next time you need to put together a PC or make emergency repairs to your phone, you’ll be glad you have the toolkit on hand.

Price: $74.99 Amazon Best Buy

Kindle Paperwhite (2021) Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite can store an entire library within a single device, rendering it a dream come true for bibliophiles. The newer model also features USB-C and an even better display than previous generations, along with the same IPX8 waterproofing and marathon battery life that have made the Paperwhite a household name among travelers the world over.

Price: $139.99 Amazon Best Buy

Brita Water Bottle with Filter Brita's stainless steel water bottle is a useful gift for those who live in an area where the tap water is not up to par. The 20-ounce container features a replaceable filter in the straw, which can sift out unwanted contaminants and the taste of chlorine, leaving your giftee with clean, fresh water no matter the faucet.

Price: $29.90 Amazon Target

Sony WH-1000XM5 Sony’s revamped WH-1000XM5s are the kind of gift your loved one will profusely thank you for after they've endured a long, crowded flight with a baby. They remain our favorite pair of headphones thanks to their tight sound and superb noise cancellation, the kind that will effectively tune out the world so your giftee can better focus on the task at hand or simply listen to Post Malone in peace.

Price: $348 Amazon Best Buy

Field Notes (three-pack) When you're struck by inspiration while away from your desk and need to quickly jot down an idea or reminder, Field Notes have you covered. The pocketable 48-page notebooks are a nice alternative to frantically searching through the notes app and come with a bevy of fun covers that pay homage to everything from our national park system to the splashy, technicolor heydey of letterpress-printed posters.

Price: $14.95 Amazon Field Notes Huckberry

Joby GripTight Pro 2 With Joby’s compact GripTight Pro 2, your giftee can capture photos of themselves and vlog more easily while traveling solo or with a friend. The tripod's versatile design allows it to accommodate most smartphones, while its adjustable legs give you a quick way to attach it to branches, railings, or anything else you can find nearby. Trust us, it's a hell of a lot better than a selfie stick.

Price: $53.97 Amazon

Furbo 360° Dog Camera With Furbo's latest interactive pet camera, you can keep an eye on the dog when you're not at home (and play with him, too). The little device can fully rotate, packs night vision and a wide-angle lens, and can toss your pup a treat to keep them entertained when nobody's home. The best part is that you don't even need to own a dog — it works for cats, too.

Price: $210 Amazon Furbo