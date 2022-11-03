The Verge’s Guide to Black Friday 2022

With a bit of insight, you can score the best deals and navigate the month-long sales event like a total pro

Black Friday, the annual deals extravaganza that closes out the year, typically falls the day after Thanksgiving in the US. However, with the onset of the pandemic and the meteoric rise of online shopping over the past two years, we’ve begun to see more and more retailers kick-start their sales well before the turkey has settled. Target and Best Buy, for instance, have already started to roll out their Black Friday savings, offering steep discounts on noise-canceling headphones, smart displays, OLED TVs, gaming laptops, and a bevy of popular gadgets.

However, regardless of when it starts — as well as the recency of shopping events like Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale and Target’s “Deal Days” promotion — Black Friday remains one of your best chances to get a leg up on your holiday shopping. It’s also a great time to strike a few items from your own personal wish list, as many retailers offer terrific price-matching policies (or at least price protection) during this time, allowing you to breathe easy knowing that you’re getting the biggest markdown possible.