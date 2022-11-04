The best early Black Friday deals you can already get

Want to get a head start on your holiday shopping before the Black Friday madness begins? Despite the fact it’s still a few weeks away, many major retailers are already launching early Black Friday sales, making the days leading up to the shopping event an ideal time to avoid the rush.

While it’s possible prices will go even lower once the big day finally rolls around, the discounts we’re currently seeing are nothing to sneeze at. Target, Best Buy, and Amazon are offering some seriously steep discounts on a number of popular tech and gadgets, ranging from Apple devices to TVs, tablets, smart displays, and more.

To make your life a little easier, we’ve curated a list of some of the best deals available so far. These are the cream of the crop, but they’re far from being the only discounts available. For even more deals, be sure to also check out our retailer-specific early Black Friday deal roundups for Best Buy and Target, which — like this post — we’ll constantly be updating throughout the month.

The best early Black Friday deals

The best deals available on streaming devices

Chromecast with Google TV (4K) $ 39.98 $ 49.99 20 % off $ 39.98 The Chromecast with Google TV introduces a dedicated remote and new software. It brings together recommendations from all of your streaming services and supports 4K HDR content with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10 Plus. $39.98 at Amazon$39.99 at Target

The best early Black Friday deals on 4K TVs

LG C2 OLED (55-inch) $ 1296.99 $ 1799.99 28 % off $ 1296.99 The LG C2 is both lighter and brighter than its last-gen predecessor, the C1. It also boasts a “dark room” setting to reduce eyestrain, as well as the ability to log into different user profiles. $1296.99 at Amazon$1299.99 at Target

You can buy LG’s latest C2 OLED TV in the 55-inch configuration for around $1,296.99 (about $300 off) from Amazon and $1,299.99 from Best Buy and Target. The 4K TV boasts a 120Hz refresh rate like its predecessor but comes with a brighter “Evo” panel and the ability to log into different user profiles.

in the 55-inch configuration for around $1,296.99 (about $300 off) from Amazon and $1,299.99 from Best Buy and Target. The 4K TV boasts a 120Hz refresh rate like its predecessor but comes with a brighter “Evo” panel and the ability to log into different user profiles. Amazon, Best Buy, and Target are selling the latest 55-inch Samsung Frame TV for around $999.99 instead of $1,499.99. When you’re not using it, the QLED TV displays art that resembles an actual canvas painting, thanks to a new anti-glare screen with a low-reflection matte coating. It also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and compatibility with Amazon Alexa as well as Google Assistant.

for around $999.99 instead of $1,499.99. When you’re not using it, the QLED TV displays art that resembles an actual canvas painting, thanks to a new anti-glare screen with a low-reflection matte coating. It also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and compatibility with Amazon Alexa as well as Google Assistant. You can buy LG’s 48-inch A2 OLED TV for $569.99 ($730 off) at Best Buy. The 4K TV works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa; however, it only offers a 60Hz refresh rate, so it may not be the best choice for gamers.

The best early Black Friday deals on smart displays and speakers

Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-generation) $ 69.99 $ 129.99 46 % off $ 69.99 The Echo Show 8 is the midsize smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, watch streaming video, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service. $69.99 at Amazon$69.99 at Target

The best early Black Friday deals on tablets

2021 iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) $ 399.99 $ 499 20 % off $ 399.99 Apple’s revamped iPad Mini ditches the home button and opts for a larger edge-to-edge display. It also comes outfitted with a faster processor, support for USB-C, and a top-mounted power button that moonlights as a Touch ID sensor. $399.99 at Amazon$399.99 at Target

You can buy the latest version of Apple’s Wi-Fi-enabled iPad Mini with 64GB of storage for $399.99 ($100 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The redesigned Apple iPad Mini offers USB-C support, and though it isn’t powered by Apple’s M2 or M1 chips, it offers an A15 Bionic processor that’s still powerful. Read our review.

with 64GB of storage for $399.99 ($100 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The redesigned Apple iPad Mini offers USB-C support, and though it isn’t powered by Apple’s M2 or M1 chips, it offers an A15 Bionic processor that’s still powerful. Read our review. You can get a 50 percent discount on Amazon’s Fire HD 10 tablet when you buy the ad-supported version with 32GB of storage for $74.99 from Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. This is a terrific budget-friendly device with a 1080p screen that we found impressive for the price. Read our review.

when you buy the ad-supported version with 32GB of storage for $74.99 from Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. This is a terrific budget-friendly device with a 1080p screen that we found impressive for the price. Read our review. Amazon and Best Buy are also discounting Amazon’s Fire HD 8 Plus tablet with 32GB of storage. Normally $109.99, you can buy the tablet for $54.99. The tablet offers a good battery life, though the screen isn’t as sharp as the Fire HD 10’s. Read our review.

The best early Black Friday deals on headphones and earbuds

The best early Black Friday deals on smartwatches and fitness trackers

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm, GPS) $ 309.99 $ 429 28 % off $ 309.99 The larger 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 comes in a number of styles with either GPS or GPS and LTE. $309.99 at Target

If the new Apple Watch Series 8 is out of your budget and you don’t need crash detection, the Apple Watch Series 7 is an excellent, cheaper alternative. That’s especially true today now that you can buy the 45mm, GPS-ready configuration for just $309.99 instead of $429.99 at Target. Read our review.

is an excellent, cheaper alternative. That’s especially true today now that you can buy the 45mm, GPS-ready configuration for just $309.99 instead of $429.99 at Target. Read our review. The brand-new Fitbit Sense 2 is on sale for $199.95 instead of $299.99 at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. While not as good as the Google Pixel Watch, the wearable is capable of tracking levels and also comes with built-in GPS. Read our review.

The best early Black Friday gaming deals

You can buy Logitech’s G Pro Wireless gaming mouse for $89.99 instead of $129.99 at Amazon and Target. The mouse comes with removable left and right-side buttons and a high 25K DPI sensor.

for $89.99 instead of $129.99 at Amazon and Target. The mouse comes with removable left and right-side buttons and a high 25K DPI sensor. If that’s out of your price range and you don't mind a wired mouse, Logitech’s G502 Hero is on sale for $34.99 at Amazon and Target instead of $49.99. The G502 offers more buttons than Logitech’s G Pro Wireless gaming mouse, as well as 11 programmable inputs.

is on sale for $34.99 at Amazon and Target instead of $49.99. The G502 offers more buttons than Logitech’s G Pro Wireless gaming mouse, as well as 11 programmable inputs. Target is selling The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword for Nintendo Switch for $29.99 instead of $59.99.

The best early Black Friday deals available on robot vacuums

iRobot Roomba j7 Plus $ 599 $ 799.99 25 % off $ 599 The j7 Plus is good at avoiding obstacles, features good battery life, and includes an auto-emptying docking station. Additionally, iRobot will replace the vacuum for free if it runs over pet waste within the first year of ownership. $599.00 at Amazon$599.00 at Target

You can buy the iRobot Roomba j7 Plus alongside a docking bin that automatically empties itself for $599 ($200 off) at Amazon and Target. The robot vacuum is capable of learning the layout of your home and works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Read our review.

alongside a docking bin that automatically empties itself for $599 ($200 off) at Amazon and Target. The robot vacuum is capable of learning the layout of your home and works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Read our review. You can buy a bundle containing the iRobot Roomba i3 Plus with the Braava Jet m6 robot mop to mop floors for just $649.99 instead of $999.99 at Target. The i3 Plus is also capable of automatically emptying its bin and can carry 60 days worth of trash.

