Just like Best Buy and Target, Walmart’s already starting to release some of its Black Friday deals so you can get a head start. The retailer started rolling out discounts online as part of its Deals for Days event last night and will be adding even more new deals every Monday at 7PM ET / 4PM PT. Walmart will also be rolling out its early Black Friday deals in stores starting at 6AM local time on Wednesday, November 9th.
Although it’s possible we’ll see prices drop even more on Black Friday itself, Walmart is already offering some steep discounts you’ll want to check out on popular products, including the first-gen AirPods Pro. For your convenience, we’ve curated some of the best tech deals at Walmart for you to check out here. If you want even more deals, be sure to also take a look through our roundup of the best early Black Friday deals available at all retailers. We also have a few other specific early Target and Best Buy Black Friday deal roundups you’ll want to pursue, too, in case Walmart doesn’t have an item you’ve been eyeing.
The best Black Friday deals you can already get at Walmart
Streaming stick deals
Chromecast with Google TV (4K) with Funko Pop! of Stranger Things’ Eleven with Eggos$39.98$49.9920% off
The Chromecast with Google TV introduces a dedicated remote and new software. It brings together recommendations from all of your streaming services and supports 4K HDR content with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10 Plus.
- Walmart’s throwing in a free Funko Pop! of Stranger Things’ Eleven with Eggos when you buy Google’s discounted Chromecast with Google TV (4K) for $39.98 instead of $49.99. This is the streaming device we recommend most should buy. It sports nice features like support for 4K content and Dolby Vision HDR, a Google Assistant-compatible voice remote, and can even pull together recommendations from your favorite streaming services. Read our review.
- If you prefer something cheaper, Walmart is also selling Google’s new Chromecast with Google TV (HD) streaming device for $18 instead of $29.99. This entry-level model doesn’t have 4K streaming capabilities or support for Dolby Atmos, but it can play HDR videos and has a Google Assistant-compatible remote. Read our review.
- Roku’s Streaming Stick 4K is available for $24.98, which is a 50 percent discount. This is the device to buy if you want one that’s simple to use and also compatible with Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. Read our review.
Earbud deals
Apple AirPods Pro (first-gen)$159$169.996% off
The last-gen AirPods Pro improve upon the regular AirPods with better sound quality, excellent active noise cancellation, and immersive spatial audio.
- Walmart is selling the first-generation AirPods Pro with a MagSafe charging case for $159 ($90 off). While they may not offer as impressive noise cancellation capabilities as the newer version, these buds still do an outstanding job of tuning out your surroundings and sound great. Read our review.
- If you just need a pair of basic wireless earbuds that aren’t expensive, you can buy a pair of Skullcandy’s Dime XT 2’s true wireless earbuds for $19 instead of $29.88. These earbuds are IPX4 sweat and water resistant, and you can also use each bud independently to, say, make calls. Note, however, we’ve not tested these buds.
Speaker deals
Google Nest Mini (second-generation)$18$4963% off
The Nest Mini is Google’s smallest smart speaker, and it can bring Google Assistant to almost any area of your home. You can even mount it to your wall with no additional hardware.
- Google’s second-generation Nest Mini is on sale for $18 instead of $49. The tiny smart speaker can fit just about anywhere — even on the wall — but sounds good despite its small stature. It also comes with support for Google Assistant. Read our review.
- You can buy JBL’s Flip 4 speaker for $59 instead of $99. The portable speaker is IPX7 waterproof so you don’t need to worry about getting it wet and comes with Bluetooth support.
TV deals
TCL 4-Series TV (55-inch)$188$29837% off
TCL’s 4-Series TV works with Apple AirPlay as well as Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant.
- TCL’s 4-Series TV is on sale for $188 instead of $298 when you buy the 55-inch configuration. The 4K TV works with Apple AirPlay as well as Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant.
- Hisense’s Roku 75-inch 4K TV works with both Google Assistant and Alexa and supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10. You can buy it on sale for $448 at Walmart.
- You can buy LG’s 65-inch 4K UHD TV on sale for $398. The TV supports Google Assistant, Apple’s AirPlay 2, and Apple HomeKit as well as HDR10 and HLG.
Miscellaneous deals
Fitbit Versa 2$99$14934% off
The older Fitbit Versa 2 measures distance, heart rate, and sleep quality and works with Amazon Alexa.
- You can buy the older Fitbit Versa 2 for $99 instead of $149.99 from Walmart. The fitness tracker measures distance, heart rate, and sleep quality but also supports Fitbit Pay and works with Amazon Alexa.
- Walmart is selling the popular six-quart 7-in-1 Instant Pot Duo, which you can use as a pressure cooker, rice cooker, steamer, and so much more for $50 instead of $79.99.
- LG’s 32-inch UltraGear QHD monitor features a 2560 x 1440 display with a 165Hz refresh rate and is currently on sale for $200 instead of $349.
- This animatronic little Grogu makes for a cute holiday gift for Star Wars and The Mandalorian lovers and is currently on sale for $15 instead of $79.
- You can pick up iRobot’s Roomba i1 Plus robot vacuum for $288 instead of $529.99. This is a self-empty robovac that can also vacuum your home while you’re away.
- Walmart is selling Epson’s wireless EcoTank ET-2400 color printer with scanning and copying capabilities for $179 instead of $249.
- The third-generation Lenovo Tab M8 tablet with 32GB of storage and RAM is on sale for $79 instead of $119.