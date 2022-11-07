Glass Onion’s new trailer invites you to an elaborate murder mystery party

The latest trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery shows off what might be the most extra murder mystery party in history. It involves a tech billionaire inviting his closest “disruptor” friends to an island getaway before things inevitably turn deadly — forcing detective Benoit Blanc into action.
Mostly it’s just an excuse to see how much fun the cast is having. Knives Out star Daniel Craig is joined by a group including Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista, and everyone looks like they’re having a blast.
Netflix originally announced that it had scooped up the next two Knives Out sequels last year in a very expensive deal and released the first trailer for Glass Onion back in September when it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. The movie starts streaming on Netflix on December 23rd but will be in select theaters for a brief window starting on November 23rd.
In the meantime, you can check out our spoiler-free review.