How to download an archive of your Twitter data

These days, there seems to be an almost daily upheavals at Twitter. You may be thinking about leaving the social network, or you may be determined to stay and see what happens. In either case, when an online app is experiencing that kind of sturm und drang, it’s usually a good idea to back up your data — just in case. In Twitter’s case, that means downloading an archive of your data.

According to Twitter’s support page, your archive will include your account info, and history, any apps and devices you used to access it, any accounts you’ve blocked or muted, all the interests and other ad data that Twitter has listed for you, and your tweet history.

It’s very simple to apply for a download of your archived material in Twitter.

You’ll find the “Download an archive of your data” feature in the “Your accounts” section of the Twitter settings.

In the web app, go to the left-hand menu and click on More , In the mobile app, tap your personal icon in the upper left corner.

, In the mobile app, tap your personal icon in the upper left corner. Select Settings and Support > Settings and privacy > Your account . (Or, if you’re in a hurry, you can just use this link.)

. (Or, if you’re in a hurry, you can just use this link.) Click on Download an archive of your data . You may be asked to verify your account.

. You may be asked to verify your account. Click on Request archive.

According to Twitter, it can take up to 24 hours before you receive the link that will allow you to download your archival data.