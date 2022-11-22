Don’t worry if you missed out on the steep Amazon device discounts we saw during July’s Amazon Prime Day and October’s Prime Early Access Sale: Black Friday is here, and the deals, in some cases, are even better. With the holiday season just around the corner, the timing’s perfect, too, as even popular presents like the Kindle Paperwhite are on sale at new all-time low prices. Even better, we’re seeing some of the first significant discounts on Amazon’s recently launched tech, like the fifth-gen Echo Dot, which just came out last month and is already half off.
For your convenience, we’ve curated all the best deals you can currently get on Amazon devices in this post. If you want to save even more, though, be sure to check out our other roundups, including our guides to the best early Black Friday deals and the best deals at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.
The best Black Friday deals on Amazon devices
The best Black Friday deals on Kindles
2021 Kindle Paperwhite (ad-supported, 8GB)$95$14032% off
Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch, E Ink display with adjustable color temperature for nighttime reading. It also boasts a faster processor, additional battery life, IPX8 waterproofing, and — finally — a USB-C port.
- Amazon’s latest ad-supported Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB of storage is $94.99 instead of $139.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. You can also buy the ad-free model from Amazon for $114.99 ($45 off). This is a terrific e-reader that’s waterproof, offers USB-C support, and boasts a battery life that literally lasts months. Read our review.
- The kid-friendly Kindle Paperwhite with parental controls, the Kindle Paperwhite Kids, is also on sale at Amazon with 8GB of storage for $104.99 ($55 off) or 16GB of storage for $114.99.
- For more storage, you can also purchase the newer Kindle Paperwhite model with 16GB of storage with ads for $99.99 ($50 off) or in an ad-free configuration for $119.99 ($50 off) from Amazon. You can also get 32GB of storage by buying the ad-free Signature Edition for $129.99 ($60 off) from Amazon and Best Buy.
- If you don’t mind trading in USB-C support for page-turning buttons, you can also buy the Kindle Oasis with ads and 8GB of storage for $164.99 ($85 off) from Amazon and Best Buy or the ad-free model for $184.99 from Amazon ($85 off). Read our review.
- Require more storage? You can also buy the Kindle Oasis with ads and 32GB of storage for $184.99 too from Amazon and Best Buy, which is a $95 discount, or without ads from Amazon for $204.99 ($80 off). Finally, Amazon and Best Buy are selling the LTE-enabled Kindle Oasis with 32GB of storage for $254.99 ($95 off).
The best Black Friday deals on Amazon smart displays
Amazon’s second-gen Echo Show 8$70$13046% off
The Echo Show 8 is the midsized smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, stream videos, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service.
- You can buy Amazon’s second-gen Echo Show 8 for $69.99 ($60 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. Our favorite smart display offers similar functionality to other Alexa-enabled smart displays, so you can stream shows and play music but with some extra perks, like the ability to video call loved ones via Zoom. Read our review.
- Amazon’s large, wall-mounted Echo Show 15 is on sale for $169.99 instead of $249.99 at Amazon as well as at Best Buy. Unlike many of the other smart displays in Amazon’s Echo Show lineup, this one offers a 15.6-inch touch display you can use as a 1080p TV or share with your family as, say, a bulletin board to display upcoming appointments. Read our review.
- Like the Echo Show 15, the Echo Show 10’s design differs from the other Echo Show smart displays. The rotating smart display mounts on a motorized, swiveling base, which makes it useful for, say, following you around while you move about during video calls. It’s currently on sale for $169.99 at Amazon ($80 off), Best Buy, and Target. Read our review.
- If you’re looking for a more affordable Alexa-enabled smart display, the tiny second-gen Echo Show 5 is on sale for $34.99 at Amazon ($50 off), Best Buy, and Target. You can also buy it bundled with the Blink Mini from Amazon for $49.99 ($69.99 off). With its 5.5-inch display, the Echo Show 5 makes for the perfect nightstand alarm — you can snooze it with just a tap, and it also delivers weather reports, plays music, and more. Read our review.
- The kid-friendly version of the second-gen Echo Show 5 with parental controls is also on sale for $39.99 at Amazon instead of $94.99. You can also buy it bundled with the small color-changing Echo Glow smart lamp for $50.99 at Amazon ($73.99 off).
The best Black Friday deals on Amazon smart speakers
Echo Dot (fifth-gen)$40$6033% off
The fifth-gen Echo Dot touts a temperature sensor, better sound, and faster response time than the prior model. It can also act as an extender for your Eero Wi-Fi system.
- You can buy Amazon’s newest fifth-gen Echo Dot for $24.99 from Amazon and Target instead of $49.99, and with a clock display for $39.99 from Amazon ($20 off), Best Buy, and Target. The latest Echo Dot sports a new temperature sensor, and you can also use it to both play music and as an Eero Wi-Fi system extender. Read our review.
- For $24.99, Amazon’s also throwing in a free A19, 1,100-lumen Philips Hue smart bulb with the fifth-gen Echo Dot, a savings of $40.98. Select customers can also buy Amazon’s newest fifth-gen Echo Dot and get six months free of Amazon Music Unlimited. You can also buy the smart speaker with a battery base for $64.98 ($25 off) or an Eero Mesh Wifi Router for $93.99 ($25 off).
- The kid-friendly version with parental controls is also on sale for $29.99 at Amazon ($30 off). You can also get a discount when you bundle up the fifth-gen Echo Dot with the kid-friendly version. Both are available for $49.98 ($60 off) when you use code DOT2PK. Alternatively, you can use the DOT2PK to buy two kid-friendly Echo Dots for $49.98 ($60 off) as well.
Amazon Echo (fourth-gen)$50$10050% off
The latest Echo has a spherical build and offers better sound quality than the previous iteration.
- Amazon’s also taking $103.94 off of the spherical fourth-gen Echo with six months free of Amazon Music Unlimited, selling both together for just $49.99. The Alexa-enabled smart speaker sounds great and comes with a smart hub built in. You can also buy it by itself for $49.99 from Best Buy and Target. Read our review.
- You can alternatively get a free A19 75-lumen Philips Hue smart bulb when you buy the fourth-gen Echo from Amazon. You can also buy it with a battery base for $93.98 ($46 off) or a wall mount for $74.98 ($50 off).
- For a more budget-friendly smart speaker, the third-gen Echo Dot is also on sale with a month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $9.98 ($39 off) at Amazon. It doesn’t sport advanced features like a temperature sensor, but the speaker still sounds good for the price. Read our review.
- You can also save $38 when you buy the third-gen Echo Dot from Amazon alongside a Philips Hue A19, 1100-lumen white smart bulb for $17.98. Amazon’s also selling it with a wall mount for $29.98 ($28 off), a Mandalorian The Child Stand for $36.94 ($28 off), and an Amazon Smart Plug for $39.98 ($25 off). Read our review.
The best Black Friday deals on Fire TVs and Fire TV sticks
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2021)$35$5536% off
Amazon’s latest streaming stick offers improved performance and support for Wi-Fi 6. It continues to offer a terrific selection of streaming apps and an easy-to-use interface with the benefit of Alexa voice commands.
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming stick is available at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target for $34.99 ($20 off). This device offers better performance than its predecessor as well as Wi-Fi 6 support. Read our review.
- If you don’t need Wi-Fi 6 support, you can alternatively buy the Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99 ($25 off) at Amazon and Target. The streaming stick offers support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 Plus. Read our review.
- Amazon’s unique streaming device and Alexa-enabled smart speaker hybrid, Amazon’s Fire TV Cube is on sale for $59.99 at Amazon ($60 off). As a last-gen model, though, be aware it lacks some features the newer version offers, like an HDMI input and Wi-Fi 6E support. Read our guide to the best streaming devices.
- Amazon’s new Omni QLED Fire TV lineup shows artwork when you’re not using it; the 65-inch model is currently $549.99 at Amazon and Best Buy instead of $799.99. Unlike the last-gen model, this TV also supports Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10 Plus Adaptive.
The best Black Friday deals on Fire tablets
Amazon Fire HD 10 (ad-supported, 32GB)$75$15050% off
The 2021 Fire HD 10 is the largest of Amazon’s Fire tablets. Unlike the previous generation, it sports a 1080p display and 3GB of RAM, which is plenty if you’re streaming, browsing, or consuming Amazon content.
- You can buy Amazon’s Fire HD 10 tablet with ads and 32GB of storage for $74.99, which is half off, at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. This budget-friendly tablet offers good performance for its price and a nice, sharp 1080p display. You can also purchase it without ads at Amazon for $89.99 ($75 off). If you’d like extra RAM and wireless charging support, you can buy the Fire HD 10 Plus for $104.99 ($75 off) at Amazon. The ad-free model is also $119.99 ($75 off) at Amazon. Read our review.
- The new and more affordable Fire HD 8 tablet doesn’t have as nice as a display but it’s still a decent entertainment tablet with USB-C support. You can buy it with ads for $54.99 ($45 off) at Amazon, or without ads at Amazon for $69.99 ($45 off). For wireless charging support and a faster processor, you and pick up the ad-supported Fire HD 8 Plus for $64.99 ($55 off) at Amazon. The ad-free model is also on sale at Amazon for $79.99 ($55 off). Read our Fire HD 8 Plus review.
- Finally, the cheapest in the lineup, the new Fire 7 tablet, is on sale for $39.99 at Amazon ($20 off), Target, and Best Buy. While its low-resolution display is the most pixelated in the lineup, it also offers USB-C support as well as good battery life, especially at this discounted price. Read our review.
The best Black Friday deals on Amazon home security devices
Ring Video Doorbell (wired)$40$6538% off
The Ring Video Doorbell is one of Ring’s more basic doorbells, with 1080p video, night vision, and support for either wired or battery-powered operation.
- Ring’s hardwired Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for $39.99 ($25 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. If you prefer a video doorbell that’s battery-powered, the 2020 model is also on sale at Amazon for $59.99 ($30 off), Target, and Best Buy. No matter which model you buy, you’ll get a 1080p HD video doorbell that offers custom motion detection zones and night vision support. However, keep in mind you’ll have to pay extra to use some Ring features.
- You can also buy this eight-piece second-generation Ring Alarm kit for $159.99 instead of $249.99 from Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The kit comes with everything you need to set up your smart home, including a base station (that can be used as an Eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi router), a motion detector, four contact sensors for doors and windows, a keypad, and a Z-Wave range extender. Read our review.
- The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is also on sale for $139.99 at Amazon ($60 off), Best Buy, and Target. Amazon says the 1080p camera comes with better motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy than its predecessor. You can also set it up as a hardwired device or battery-powered one.
- If you’re on the market for a floodlight camera, Amazon’s selling the wired Ring Floodlight Cam for $139.99 ($60 off), as is Best Buy and Target. This is also a 1080p camera with custom motion detection zones, though again, bear in mind you’ll have to pay extra for additional Ring features like video recording.
- You can buy the wired Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $99.99 ($70 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. The 1080p HD video doorbell comes with support for two-way talk, as well as advanced motion detection.
- Amazon’s new Ring Stick Up Cam Battery security camera is on sale for $69.99 at Amazon ($30 off) and Best Buy. This device can be mounted indoors or outdoors and be used to keep an eye on your home using your phone, tablet, and some Echo devices.
Blink Mini camera (two-pack)$30$6554% off
Each Blink Mini camera includes a ball-and-socket mount, a USB-C cable for powering it, and a power adapter.
- A number of budget-friendly Blink cameras are on sale at Amazon as well, like the Blink Outdoor camera, which you can get with an add-on solar charger mount for $64.98 ($65 off) or just by itself for $59.99 from Amazon ($40 off) and Target. In addition to motion detection support, this camera also records videos in 1080p.
- You can also buy Blink’s 1080p video doorbell for $34.99 instead of $49.99 from Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.
- Prefer an indoor camera? You can buy a two-pack of indoor wired Blink Mini cameras from Amazon for $29.99 ($35 off) and Target as well. Read our Blink Mini review.
- Amazon’s selling a bundle containing the Blink Video Doorbell System, Outdoor camera, and Mini camera for $139.96 ($70 off).
The best Black Friday deals on Eero devices
Eero Pro 6E tri-band router$179$29940% off
Eero’s Pro 6E mesh router is the Amazon-owned company’s latest top-of-the-line model. It supports the 6GHz Wi-Fi band with speeds of up to 1.3Gbps and covers up to 2,000 square feet with one unit. Wired speeds can go up to 2.5Gbps.
- Some retailers are also discounting one, two, and three-packs of various Eero routers. Eero’s latest router, the Eero Pro 6E, offers support for both Wi-Fi 6E and faster-than-gigabit speeds. You can buy it on sale from Amazon for $179 ($120 off) and Best Buy. Read our review.
- You can also buy the Eero Pro 6 for $148 from Amazon ($81 off) and Best Buy. It’s from 2020 and slower than later models, but supports Wi-Fi 6, comes with two ethernet ports, and offers coverage up to 2,000 square feet. Read our review.
- Amazon’s also discounting the midrange Eero 6 Plus down to $90 at Amazon ($49 off) and Best Buy, while the Eero 6 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 mesh router is on sale for $75 at Amazon ($14 off) and Best Buy. It offers coverage up to 1,500 square feet and is better suited to households with less than 500Mbps speeds.