Don’t worry if you missed out on the steep Amazon device discounts we saw during July’s Amazon Prime Day and October’s Prime Early Access Sale: Black Friday is here, and the deals, in some cases, are even better. With the holiday season just around the corner, the timing’s perfect, too, as even popular presents like the Kindle Paperwhite are on sale at new all-time low prices. Even better, we’re seeing some of the first significant discounts on Amazon’s recently launched tech, like the fifth-gen Echo Dot, which just came out last month and is already half off.

For your convenience, we’ve curated all the best deals you can currently get on Amazon devices in this post. If you want to save even more, though, be sure to check out our other roundups, including our guides to the best early Black Friday deals and the best deals at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.

The best Black Friday deals on Amazon devices

The best Black Friday deals on Kindles

The best Black Friday deals on Amazon smart displays

Amazon’s second-gen Echo Show 8 $ 70 $ 130 46 % off $ 70 The Echo Show 8 is the midsized smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, stream videos, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service. $70 at Amazon$70 at Target$70 at Best Buy

Related The best smart displays for every home

The best Black Friday deals on Amazon smart speakers

Verge Deals on Twitter / Join more than 50,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals Follow us!

The best Black Friday deals on Fire TVs and Fire TV sticks

Related The best streaming device to buy right now

The best Black Friday deals on Fire tablets

The best Black Friday deals on Amazon home security devices

The best Black Friday deals on Eero devices