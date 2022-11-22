Skip to main content
The best Black Friday deals on Amazon devices

The best Black Friday deals on Amazon devices

This Black Friday, you can save on new Amazon devices like the Omni QLED Fire TV, the fifth-gen Echo Dot, and the latest Fire HD 8 tablet.

By Sheena Vasani / @SheenaV123

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Amazon’s Echo Show 15 mounted on a wall near the staircase.
Amazon’s Echo Show 15 is $169.99 at various retailers, which is an $80 discount.
Photo by Jennifer Pattison Tuohy / The Verge

Don’t worry if you missed out on the steep Amazon device discounts we saw during July’s Amazon Prime Day and October’s Prime Early Access Sale: Black Friday is here, and the deals, in some cases, are even better. With the holiday season just around the corner, the timing’s perfect, too, as even popular presents like the Kindle Paperwhite are on sale at new all-time low prices. Even better, we’re seeing some of the first significant discounts on Amazon’s recently launched tech, like the fifth-gen Echo Dot, which just came out last month and is already half off.

For your convenience, we’ve curated all the best deals you can currently get on Amazon devices in this post. If you want to save even more, though, be sure to check out our other roundups, including our guides to the best early Black Friday deals and the best deals at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.

The best Black Friday deals on Amazon devices

The best Black Friday deals on Kindles

The Kindle Paperwhite e-reader turned on resting on a bunch of analog books.

2021 Kindle Paperwhite (ad-supported, 8GB)

$14032% off
$95

Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch, E Ink display with adjustable color temperature for nighttime reading. It also boasts a faster processor, additional battery life, IPX8 waterproofing, and — finally — a USB-C port.

$95 at Amazon$95 at Target$95 at Best Buy

The best Black Friday deals on Amazon smart displays

Amazon’s second-gen Echo Show 8

$13046% off
$70

The Echo Show 8 is the midsized smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, stream videos, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service.

$70 at Amazon$70 at Target$70 at Best Buy

The best Black Friday deals on Amazon smart speakers

An Echo Dot with Clock on a counter

Echo Dot (fifth-gen)

$6033% off
$40

The fifth-gen Echo Dot touts a temperature sensor, better sound, and faster response time than the prior model. It can also act as an extender for your Eero Wi-Fi system.

$40 at Amazon$40 at Target$40 at Best Buy
An Echo smart speaker on a mantlepiece with a skeleton couple.

Amazon Echo (fourth-gen)

$10050% off
$50

The latest Echo has a spherical build and offers better sound quality than the previous iteration.

$50 at Target$50 at Amazon$50 at Best Buy

The best Black Friday deals on Fire TVs and Fire TV sticks

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2021)

$5536% off
$35

Amazon’s latest streaming stick offers improved performance and support for Wi-Fi 6. It continues to offer a terrific selection of streaming apps and an easy-to-use interface with the benefit of Alexa voice commands.

$35 at Amazon$35 at Target$35 at Best Buy

The best Black Friday deals on Fire tablets

Amazon Fire HD 10 (ad-supported, 32GB)

$15050% off
$75

The 2021 Fire HD 10 is the largest of Amazon’s Fire tablets. Unlike the previous generation, it sports a 1080p display and 3GB of RAM, which is plenty if you’re streaming, browsing, or consuming Amazon content.

$75 at Amazon$75 at Target$75 at Best Buy

The best Black Friday deals on Amazon home security devices

Ring Video Doorbell (wired)

$6538% off
$40

The Ring Video Doorbell is one of Ring’s more basic doorbells, with 1080p video, night vision, and support for either wired or battery-powered operation.

$40 at Amazon$40 at Target$40 at Best Buy
  • Ring’s hardwired Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for $39.99 ($25 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. If you prefer a video doorbell that’s battery-powered, the 2020 model is also on sale at Amazon for $59.99 ($30 off), Target, and Best Buy. No matter which model you buy, you’ll get a 1080p HD video doorbell that offers custom motion detection zones and night vision support. However, keep in mind you’ll have to pay extra to use some Ring features.
  • You can also buy this eight-piece second-generation Ring Alarm kit for $159.99 instead of $249.99 from Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The kit comes with everything you need to set up your smart home, including a base station (that can be used as an Eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi router), a motion detector, four contact sensors for doors and windows, a keypad, and a Z-Wave range extender. Read our review.
  • The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is also on sale for $139.99 at Amazon ($60 off), Best Buy, and Target. Amazon says the 1080p camera comes with better motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy than its predecessor. You can also set it up as a hardwired device or battery-powered one.
  • If you’re on the market for a floodlight camera, Amazon’s selling the wired Ring Floodlight Cam for $139.99 ($60 off), as is Best Buy and Target. This is also a 1080p camera with custom motion detection zones, though again, bear in mind you’ll have to pay extra for additional Ring features like video recording.
  • You can buy the wired Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $99.99 ($70 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. The 1080p HD video doorbell comes with support for two-way talk, as well as advanced motion detection.
  • Amazon’s new Ring Stick Up Cam Battery security camera is on sale for $69.99 at Amazon ($30 off) and Best Buy. This device can be mounted indoors or outdoors and be used to keep an eye on your home using your phone, tablet, and some Echo devices.

Blink Mini camera (two-pack)

$6554% off
$30

Each Blink Mini camera includes a ball-and-socket mount, a USB-C cable for powering it, and a power adapter.

$30 at Amazon$30 at Target

The best Black Friday deals on Eero devices

Eero Pro 6E tri-band router

$29940% off
$179

Eero’s Pro 6E mesh router is the Amazon-owned company’s latest top-of-the-line model. It supports the 6GHz Wi-Fi band with speeds of up to 1.3Gbps and covers up to 2,000 square feet with one unit. Wired speeds can go up to 2.5Gbps.

$179 at Amazon$179 at Best Buy

