The best Black Friday deals under $50

With all the deals, discounts, and promotions running around, it can be awfully tempting to spend a mint over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But for those trying to stay thrifty and keep their spending in check, we’ve gathered some of the Best Black Friday deals you can currently find for less than $50. There are plenty of worthwhile deals on wireless earbuds, smart home devices, and Bluetooth speakers that fall below the $50 mark, many of which we’d normally recommend picking up at full price.

If you’re planning to do some spending on bigger ticket items, we’ve also rounded up all the noteworthy discounts that are currently live at retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy, as well as the best early Black Friday deals overall.

The best Black Friday streaming device deals

Last year’s Roku Streaming Stick 4K is down to $24.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target (normally $49.99). The standard Streaming Stick 4K gets access to most major streaming services but only offers private listening through the Roku app, not the remote itself, unlike the more expensive 4K Plus Streaming Stick.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming stick is available at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target for $34.99 ($20 off). This device offers better performance than its predecessor and a large selection of streaming apps to choose from as well as Wi-Fi 6 support.

Alternatively, if you don’t need Wi-Fi 6 support, you can buy Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for $24.99 ($25 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. While an older model, it still comes with an Alexa-equipped remote and offers support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR, and HDR10 Plus.

The Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K) is normally priced at $49.99 but is currently on sale at Target, Amazon, and Best Buy for $39.99. Google’s streaming device shares many of the same features seen with other models from Amazon and Roku, including 4K playback, but it also allows you to directly cast content from other devices to your TV if it isn’t natively supported. It also features more intuitive access to live TV, allowing you to add all of your favorite channels easily.

The best Black Friday earbud deals

The Jabra Elite 3 earbuds are usually $79.99 but are currently discounted to $49.99 at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. The Elite 3 earbuds offer consistent and reliable performance at a remarkably low price. While they don’t have exciting features like multipoint Bluetooth support or noise cancellation, the lightweight earbuds still provide great sound at a low price.

We haven’t had a chance to try out Skullcandy’s Dime XT 2 earbuds, but we feel pretty confident in saying that you’ll have a tough time finding a better pair of earbuds for $19, given their feature set. Normally $29.88, Walmart has knocked about $10 off the wireless pair, which feature Tile integration as well as IPX4 sweat and water resistance.

The best Black Friday gaming deals

Sony’s excellent DualSense Wireless Controller is currently on sale for just $49 at Amazon and Walmart (normally $69). It can last for up to 12 hours on a single charge, features great haptic feedback and rear triggers with variable tension, and can be topped off using USB-C. Unfortunately, it’s only compatible with the PlayStation 5.

Sony DualSense Controller (black) $ 49 $ 69 29 % off $ 49 The midnight black DualSense controller sports the same hardware as the original — haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, etc. — only with a two-tone design reminiscent of PS2, PS3, and PS4 consoles. $49 at Walmart$49 at Amazon

The Xbox Wireless Controller runs on a pair of AA batteries and can last for up to 40 hours but can also be used with a wired USB-C connection. As you might expect, the wireless controllers are compatible with Xbox consoles but can also be used with PCs and mobile devices thanks to their Bluetooth connectivity.

The white or blue colorways of the Logitech G435 Lightspeed are available at Amazon and Walmart for $29.99, the lowest price yet for what is normally a $79.99 gaming headset. The G435 Lightspeed is compatible with PCs, PlayStation, and the Nintendo Switch, thanks to its Bluetooth connectivity, and can still be used with Xbox by using its 3.5mm audio jack.

Logitech G435 Lightspeed $ 30 $ 80 63 % off $ 30 Logitech’s G435 Lightspeed is a lightweight and comfortable wireless gaming headset that won’t break the bank. It’s compatible with PlayStation consoles, as well as the Nintendo Switch and PC. It also supports Bluetooth, so you can listen to music or pick up calls while you game. $30 at Amazon$30 at Walmart$50 at Best Buy

The Logitech G502 Hero is a long-standing icon of gaming mice. Normally $49.99, you can currently find the G502 on sale at Walmart, Target, and Best Buy for $34.99. The claw-shaped design houses a 25,600 DPI optical sensor and 11 programmable buttons that can be remapped using Logitech’s G software suite. It also weighs 121 grams out of the box and even comes with additional weights that can be added to the base for greater control.

The Razer Orochi V2 is a gaming mouse that’s surprisingly portable, one that weighs in at less than 60 grams. Normally $69.99, you can currently find the V2 discounted to just $39.99 at Walmart and Amazon in its black colorway. You can pair the Orochi with devices using Bluetooth or 2.4Ghz wireless connectivity, and you can power it using either a AA or AAA battery, depending on how much weight you want. It’s also equipped with an 18K DPI optical sensor.

Razer Orochi V2 $ 40 $ 70 43 % off $ 40 The Razer Orochi V2 can run on a AA or AAA battery, offering up to 950 hours of play with a AA battery while connected to Bluetooth. Its 2.4GHz mode can run for up to 425 hours. It’ll last around a third of the longevity with a AAA battery inside. $40 at Amazon$40 at Walmart

The best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals

The JBL Go 3 is usually $49.99 but is on sale for $24.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. The JBL Go 3 is small enough to fit in your back pocket and even comes with a handy loop to attach it to the outside of a bag if you run out of space. It can last for up to 10 hours on a single charge as well and gets topped off via USB-C. The slightly larger JBL Clip 4 is also on sale for $44.99 at Amazon and Target (normally $79.99). It’s another waterproof Bluetooth speaker from JBL but comes with an integrated carabiner to clip it onto your bag.

JBL Go 3 $ 25 $ 50 50 % off $ 25 Perfect for the pool or beach, the JBL Go 3 may not be quite as powerful as larger models in the JBL lineup but remains an excellent choice for a Bluetooth speaker that can fit in your pocket. $25 at Amazon$25 at Best Buy

JBL Clip 4 $ 45 $ 80 44 % off $ 45 JBL’s Clip 4 is an ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker that, as the name gives away, can be clipped onto just about anything. What’s most surprising is how good and clear it sounds despite its small size. $45 at Amazon$45 at Target

Tribit StormBox Micro, another solid Bluetooth speaker, is currently discounted to just $35.99 at Amazon, down from its usual price of $49.99. The Micro is a surprisingly loud speaker with an IP67 weatherproof rating that can last for up to eight hours on a single charge. You can also attach the tiny speaker to a belt loop, the handlebars on your bike, or whatever you’d like using the integrated elastic strap.

Tribit StormBox Micro $ 36 $ 50 28 % off $ 36 Tribit’s StormBox Micro is a small Bluetooth speaker that offers great sound for its size and can attach a variety of objects using its built-in strap. $36 at Amazon

The best Black Friday deals on Amazon devices

The third-gen Echo Dot offers the essential Alexa experience and is on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target for just $14.99 (normally $39.99). It isn’t as versatile as its screen-based siblings or newer Echo Dot models, but the 2018 smart speaker still puts outs decent sound for its size and is compatible with all your favorite Alexa skills despite its age.

You can also find the kid-friendly version of the second-gen Echo Show 5 , which comes with parental controls and a splash of color, on sale for $39.99 at Amazon and Best Buy instead of $94.99.

, which comes with parental controls and a splash of color, on sale for $39.99 at Amazon and Best Buy instead of $94.99. The 2022 version of the Amazon Fire 7 tablet is discounted to just $39.99 ($20 off) in its ad-supported configuration. The ad-free model is also on sale but comes in at $54.99 ($20 off). The 16GB tablet can have its storage expanded by up to 1TB with microSD cards; however, its 2GB of RAM limits the capabilities of the Fire 7 to streaming media and light gaming.

The best Black Friday smart home deals

Google’s Nest Mini is discounted to just $19.99 at Target and Walmart, or about $30 off the usual price. The Nest Mini can double as a compact speaker but serves primarily as an access point for Google Assistant, allowing you to control your other smart devices from any room in your home.

Google Nest Mini (second-gen) $ 20 $ 49 59 % off $ 20 The Nest Mini is Google’s smallest smart speaker, and it can bring Google Assistant to almost any area of your home. You can even mount it to your wall with no additional hardware. $20 at Walmart$20 at Target

If you like the Google Nest experience but want a more powerful speaker, the Google Nest Audio is currently available at Target, Best Buy, and Walmart for $49.99 instead of the usual $99.99. The Nest Audio provides the same skills and other handy features included with the Google Nest Mini but with a far more powerful speaker that can be paired in tandem with another Nest Audio to provide stereo sound.

Amazon is offering discounts on its Blink Video Doorbell systems. Right now, you can buy the battery-powered Blink Video Doorbell for just $34.99 instead of its usual $49.99. The standalone unit can be powered by a pair of AA batteries and provides you with alerts to your phone or Echo devices. Amazon has also discounted a bundle that includes the Sync Module 2 to $54.99 (normally $84.98), which allows you to store recorded footage locally without the need for a Blink subscription plan.

Miscellaneous deals

Walmart has discounted the Fujifilm Instax Mini 7 Plus bundle — which includes the instant camera and a pack of 10 exposures — to $49 (normally $78). It's tough to imagine a scenario that isn’t made more fun by the presence of a camera that delivers physical keepsakes of your favorite candid moments.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 7 Plus bundle $ 49 $ 78 37 % off $ 49 This adorable bundle includes the Fujifilm Instax Mini 7 Plus camera and a 10-pack of film. The package comes in powder blue, mint green, coral, lavender, or pink. $49 at Walmart

You can also find singles of the Apple AirTag at Amazon and Walmart for just $24.99 (normally $29). The waterproof, coin-sized tracker uses Apple’s “Find My” network to help you pinpoint your lost valuables. Unlike the Bluetooth-based Tile trackers, however, you can see the whereabouts of your AirTag as long as it’s in relative proximity to an iPhone.