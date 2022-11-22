Plenty of tech is on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday including Apple products. Below, we’ve compiled the best Black Friday deals on Apple devices that we could find, including laptops, iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods, and more. We’ll be keeping an eye out for iPhone deals as well, though we’ll likely see carrier discounts on Black Friday and not actual price cuts on hardware.

The best Black Friday iPad deals

2021 iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) $ 400 $ 499 20 % off $ 400 Apple’s revamped iPad Mini ditches the home button and opts for a larger edge-to-edge display. It also comes outfitted with a faster processor, support for USB-C, and a top-mounted power button that moonlights as a Touch ID sensor. $400 at Amazon$400 at Target

The best Black Friday AirPods deals

Apple AirPods Pro (second-gen) $ 200 $ 249 20 % off $ 200 Apple’s latest AirPods Pro take after the last-gen model but include swipe controls and a new H2 chip that allows for improved noise cancellation. They also come with a water-resistant charging case that offers support for Apple’s robust Find My network. $200 at Amazon$200 at Best Buy

Apple AirPods Max $ 449 $ 549 18 % off $ 449 Apple’s AirPods Max feature exemplary build quality, sound phenomenal, and keep up with the best at noise cancellation. $449 at Amazon

The best Black Friday Apple Watch deals

The holidays are a great time to finally get the discount you’ve been waiting for on the latest Apple Watch models. Even the latest Apple Watch Series 8 is seeing price cuts of up to $50 off of its usual price. The 41mm-sized option with GPS capabilities is $349 while the larger 45mm model is $379.99 instead of $429. The 49mm Apple Watch Ultra is considerably more expensive at its original $799 cost, but even that’s $60 off for the holidays.

Apple Watch Ultra (GPS + LTE) $ 739 $ 799 8 % off $ 739 The Watch Ultra is the most rugged and capable Apple Watch available. It has a thicker, bigger build than the Series 8, precise GPS tracking, and sensors that can measure metrics for diving. It only comes in one size and configuration, and it supports both GPS and LTE. $739 at Amazon$739 at Best Buy

The best Black Friday MacBook deals

There are a lot of MacBook models out there, and the discounts we’re seeing for Black Friday are — so far — similar to what we’ve seen before. But there are still some savings to be found. The MacBook Air with the M1 processor, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM is down to $799.99 ($200 off). The 2022 MacBook Air model, which brings several upgrades including a new design, a better webcam and display, MagSafe charging, and the M2 chip, is $1,049 instead of $1,199.

At Best Buy, you can get a solid deal on the 2021 14-inch MacBook Pro that’s packed with ports along with the M1 Pro processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for $1,599 ($400 off). The bigger 16-inch 2021 model that has the M1 Pro with the same 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, is $1,999 at Best Buy, $500 off its normal price.

The Best Black Friday Apple accessory deals

The Apple Pencil (second-gen) is down to $89 at Walmart, a price that we’ve seen before, but remains a good deal. This stylus is compatible only with the most recent two iterations of the iPad Air, the latest iPad Mini, and iPad Pro models dating back to the 2018 redesign that brought the USB-C connector to Apple’s tablet lineup.

Apple’s AirTag trackers are a popular accessory for iPhone users, since you can slip one into a bag, luggage, or a pocket and track its location through the robust Find My network. Normally $29 per tracker, you can get now a four-pack for $79.98, which reduces the cost per tracker to about $20.