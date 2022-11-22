The best Black Friday Google deals you can get

It’s a good time to be in the market for some new Google hardware. Google recently kicked off its Black Friday sales promotions on its store, and that set off a chain reaction of the same or better deals being offered all over. While some products on sale are mainstays that see frequent discounts (like the Nest Mini smart speaker for $19.99), there are also excellent deals on the latest flagship phones and accessories. For example, the Pixel 7 Pro is on sale for $749, and the new Pixel Watch is $50 off.
This may just be the tip of the iceberg of this season’s Black Friday sales, as there are all kinds of other early deals worth your attention. So we’ll forgive you if you need a moment to digest it all, but the good thing about these Google deals is they’re set to stick around for Black Friday and even through the weekend, ending on November 28th.
We’ve combed through all the Pixel, Nest, and Chromecast sales to pool together the best and most worthwhile deals you should know about.
Pixel phone deals
The latest crop of Pixel phones is just over a month old, but they’re already nicely discounted. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are an excellent follow-up to last year’s Pixel 6 generation, honing the quality of the hardware and software for an overall better experience. They both have a new, second-gen Google Tensor CPU and refined camera performance.
Google Pixel 7 (128GB, unlocked)$499$59917% off
The Google Pixel 7 upgrades the standard model of the Pixel with Google’s second-gen Tensor CPU and an upgraded ultrawide camera.
- The jumbo-sized flagship Pixel 7 Pro is normally a little more affordable than its direct competition from Apple and Samsung, but it’s even more appealing at a lower $749 ($150 off) from Best Buy, Target, Amazon, and Google.
Google Pixel 7 Pro (128GB, unlocked)$749$89917% off
The Pixel 7 Pro includes a reliably good camera system, great daily performance, and a few clever extras thanks to Google’s custom chipset. Best of all, it costs a little less than the average top-tier flagship.
- Not one to be outdone when it comes to value proposition, the midrange Google Pixel 6A is still an excellent option if you prefer your Pixel a little smaller (though 6.1 inches isn’t exactly tiny). It’s on sale for $299 ($150 off) at Google, Amazon, Target, and Best Buy.
Google Pixel 6A (128GB, unlocked)$299$44933% off
Google’s Pixel 6A comes with a relatively small 6.1-inch OLED screen but is an excellent performer with a good camera and battery life.
Pixel accessories deals
- The new Google Pixel Watch is on sale for $299.99 at Target, Best Buy, Amazon, and Google. The battery life leaves a bit to be desired, but it’s a very functional smartwatch for notifications on your wrist and tracking your fitness; it also looks pretty sharp and unique with that domed glass case. Be sure to check out our excellent Versus video comparing it to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5.
Google Pixel Watch$299$35015% off
Google’s first in-house smartwatch has a beautiful domed display and native Fitbit integration for health tracking. It comes with six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Music.
- The Pixel Buds Pro are on sale for $149.99 ($50 off) from Google, Amazon, Target, and Walmart. Google’s flagship wireless earbuds have active noise cancellation, some great sound, and a quality microphone for calls.
Google Pixel Buds Pro$150$20025% off
Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are the company’s first earbuds to include ANC. They combine impressive sound, great battery life, and good comfort — all without the connection issues of earlier models.
- If you need some budget-friendly earbuds, the Pixel Buds A-Series are great for just $64 ($35 off) at Google, Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. They’re not noise-canceling, but they’re very affordable and offer hands-free Google Assistant controls.
Google Pixel Buds A-Series$64$9935% off
The Pixel Buds A-Series deliver good comfort, impressive audio quality, and hands-free Google Assistant voice controls for under $100.
Nest smart home deals
Several quality Google Nest products are on some sizable sales for Black Friday. Each one can be worth considering unless you’ve already staked a claim over your home with a rival ecosystem.
- The tiny and colorful second-gen Nest Mini smart speaker is just $18 ($31 off) at Walmart. It’s priced slightly higher at $19.99 from Best Buy, Target, and Google. It doesn’t have room-filling sound for listening to music, but it does sound better when mounted to a wall, and it’s the cheapest way to get Google Assistant voice controls into your home.
Google Nest Mini (second-gen)$18$4963% off
The Nest Mini is Google’s smallest smart speaker, and it can bring Google Assistant to almost any area of your home. You can even mount it to your wall with no additional hardware.
Google Nest Hub (second-gen)$50$10050% off
The second-gen Nest Hub is Google’s smallest smart display, with a seven-inch touchscreen that can automatically adjust itself to the lighting in your room. What’s new in the latest version is its ability to automatically track your sleep patterns with its Soli radar chip.
- Google’s larger 10-inch Nest Hub Max smart display is $164 ($65 off) at Google, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. It’s a similar formula to the smaller version but with a bigger screen and front-facing camera for video calls.
Google Nest Hub Max$164$23029% off
The Nest Hub Max has a 10-inch screen and integrated camera for making video calls. It is Google’s largest and most complete Google Assistant smart display.
- The Nest Audio smart speaker is $49.99 ($50 off) at Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and Google or $89 ($110.98 off) when you buy two from Google. You can pair these Google Assistant-powered speakers in stereo mode, so buying the two-pack may make some sense if you’re looking to pump lots of music in your home.
Google Nest Audio$50$10050% off
Google’s Nest Audio offers better sound quality than the Google Nest Mini, and pairing two in stereo can provide a better experience while jamming to your favorite tunes.
- The entry-level Nest Thermostat is on sale for $89.99 ($40 off) at Best Buy, Target, Amazon, and Google. It’s not the most advanced smart thermostat on the market, but it’s simple to operate remotely and has a clean, modern aesthetic.
Google Nest Thermostat$90$13031% off
Google’s entry-level Nest Thermostat is a simple thermostat, one that showcases a minimalist aesthetic thanks to its mirrored-finish screen. It doesn’t automatically adjust to your habits, but it is easy to install, controllable with your phone, and compatible with most HVAC systems.
Google Nest Learning Thermostat (third-gen)$179$24928% off
The Nest Learning Thermostat is the original smart thermostat, complete with automatic adjustments, smartphone control, and the ability to go into an energy-saving mode when you’re not home.
Chromecast deals
- The best deal around on the 4K Chromecast with Google TV is Walmart’s bundle of it with a Stranger Things Funko Pop! vinyl figure for $29 (about $20 off the Chromecast alone) if it’s available for store pickup in your area. It’s somehow cheaper than the sale price of the 4K Chromecast itself, which is widely available to ship for $39.99 ($10 off) at Best Buy, Target, and Amazon. This may be the weirdest deal of all for Black Friday — it’s certainly the strangest... thing. Alright, we’re done here.
The Chromecast with Google TV introduces a dedicated remote and new software. It brings together recommendations from all of your streaming services and supports 4K HDR content with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10 Plus.
- Actually, the newer but lower-res HD Chromecast with Google TV is also on sale. It’s discounted to $18 (about $12 off) at Walmart and $19.99 ($10 off) at Best Buy, Target, and Google. But unless you need to save every dollar, you might as well get higher quality video with the deal on the 4K version above, plus you get that free figure of Eleven for... $11 more (seriously???).
Chromecast with Google TV (HD)$18$3040% off
Google’s winning Chromecast with Google TV software built in now comes in a version that tops out at 1080p content instead of 4K. As a result, it’s more affordable, though it retains the same design and feature set aside from UHD content and Dolby Atmos support.