Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

The best Black Friday Google deals you can get

The best Black Friday Google deals you can get

/

Much of Google’s device portfolio is on sale through Black Friday weekend, including the Pixel 7 phones, Pixel Watch, Pixel Buds Pro, and a variety of Nest smart home gadgets.

By Antonio G. Di Benedetto / @SuperAntonio64

Share this story

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro from the back
The Pixel 7 (left) and Pixel 7 Pro (right) are some of the many big Google deals going on.
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

It’s a good time to be in the market for some new Google hardware. Google recently kicked off its Black Friday sales promotions on its store, and that set off a chain reaction of the same or better deals being offered all over. While some products on sale are mainstays that see frequent discounts (like the Nest Mini smart speaker for $19.99), there are also excellent deals on the latest flagship phones and accessories. For example, the Pixel 7 Pro is on sale for $749, and the new Pixel Watch is $50 off.

This may just be the tip of the iceberg of this season’s Black Friday sales, as there are all kinds of other early deals worth your attention. So we’ll forgive you if you need a moment to digest it all, but the good thing about these Google deals is they’re set to stick around for Black Friday and even through the weekend, ending on November 28th.

We’ve combed through all the Pixel, Nest, and Chromecast sales to pool together the best and most worthwhile deals you should know about.

Pixel phone deals

The latest crop of Pixel phones is just over a month old, but they’re already nicely discounted. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are an excellent follow-up to last year’s Pixel 6 generation, honing the quality of the hardware and software for an overall better experience. They both have a new, second-gen Google Tensor CPU and refined camera performance.

Google Pixel 7 (128GB, unlocked)

$59917% off
$499

The Google Pixel 7 upgrades the standard model of the Pixel with Google’s second-gen Tensor CPU and an upgraded ultrawide camera.

$499 at Amazon$499 at Best Buy$499 at Target
  • The jumbo-sized flagship Pixel 7 Pro is normally a little more affordable than its direct competition from Apple and Samsung, but it’s even more appealing at a lower $749 ($150 off) from Best Buy, Target, Amazon, and Google.

Google Pixel 7 Pro (128GB, unlocked)

$89917% off
$749

The Pixel 7 Pro includes a reliably good camera system, great daily performance, and a few clever extras thanks to Google’s custom chipset. Best of all, it costs a little less than the average top-tier flagship.

$749 at Amazon$749 at Best Buy$749 at Target
  • Not one to be outdone when it comes to value proposition, the midrange Google Pixel 6A is still an excellent option if you prefer your Pixel a little smaller (though 6.1 inches isn’t exactly tiny). It’s on sale for $299 ($150 off) at Google, Amazon, Target, and Best Buy.
Google’s Pixel 6A stands out among $500 phones.

Google Pixel 6A (128GB, unlocked)

$44933% off
$299

Google’s Pixel 6A comes with a relatively small 6.1-inch OLED screen but is an excellent performer with a good camera and battery life.

$299 at Amazon$299 at Best Buy$299 at Target

Pixel accessories deals

Google Pixel Watch

$35015% off
$299

Google’s first in-house smartwatch has a beautiful domed display and native Fitbit integration for health tracking. It comes with six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Music.

$299 at Amazon$300 at Target$300 at Best Buy
  • The Pixel Buds Pro are on sale for $149.99 ($50 off) from Google, Amazon, Target, and Walmart. Google’s flagship wireless earbuds have active noise cancellation, some great sound, and a quality microphone for calls.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

$20025% off
$150

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are the company’s first earbuds to include ANC. They combine impressive sound, great battery life, and good comfort — all without the connection issues of earlier models.

$150 at Amazon$150 at Target$150 at Walmart
  • If you need some budget-friendly earbuds, the Pixel Buds A-Series are great for just $64 ($35 off) at Google, Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. They’re not noise-canceling, but they’re very affordable and offer hands-free Google Assistant controls.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

$9935% off
$64

The Pixel Buds A-Series deliver good comfort, impressive audio quality, and hands-free Google Assistant voice controls for under $100.

$64 at Amazon$65 at Best Buy$64 at Walmart

Nest smart home deals

Several quality Google Nest products are on some sizable sales for Black Friday. Each one can be worth considering unless you’ve already staked a claim over your home with a rival ecosystem.

  • The tiny and colorful second-gen Nest Mini smart speaker is just $18 ($31 off) at Walmart. It’s priced slightly higher at $19.99 from Best Buy, Target, and Google. It doesn’t have room-filling sound for listening to music, but it does sound better when mounted to a wall, and it’s the cheapest way to get Google Assistant voice controls into your home.

Google Nest Mini (second-gen)

$4963% off
$18

The Nest Mini is Google’s smallest smart speaker, and it can bring Google Assistant to almost any area of your home. You can even mount it to your wall with no additional hardware.

$18 at Walmart$20 at Best Buy$20 at Target
  • Speaking of tiny Google smart home devices, the latest Nest Hub smart display is $49.99 ($50 off) at Walmart, Google, Target, and Best Buy. This little seven-inch display is handy for news and weather or listening to music, and it doubles as a digital photo frame for Google Photos shared albums.

Google Nest Hub (second-gen)

$10050% off
$50

The second-gen Nest Hub is Google’s smallest smart display, with a seven-inch touchscreen that can automatically adjust itself to the lighting in your room. What’s new in the latest version is its ability to automatically track your sleep patterns with its Soli radar chip.

$50 at Best Buy$50 at Walmart$50 at Target
  • Google’s larger 10-inch Nest Hub Max smart display is $164 ($65 off) at Google, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. It’s a similar formula to the smaller version but with a bigger screen and front-facing camera for video calls.

Google Nest Hub Max

$23029% off
$164

The Nest Hub Max has a 10-inch screen and integrated camera for making video calls. It is Google’s largest and most complete Google Assistant smart display.

$164 at Walmart$164 at Best Buy$164 at Target

Google Nest Audio

$10050% off
$50

Google’s Nest Audio offers better sound quality than the Google Nest Mini, and pairing two in stereo can provide a better experience while jamming to your favorite tunes.

$50 at Target$50 at Best Buy$50 at Walmart
  • The entry-level Nest Thermostat is on sale for $89.99 ($40 off) at Best Buy, Target, Amazon, and Google. It’s not the most advanced smart thermostat on the market, but it’s simple to operate remotely and has a clean, modern aesthetic.

Google Nest Thermostat

$13031% off
$90

Google’s entry-level Nest Thermostat is a simple thermostat, one that showcases a minimalist aesthetic thanks to its mirrored-finish screen. It doesn’t automatically adjust to your habits, but it is easy to install, controllable with your phone, and compatible with most HVAC systems.

$90 at Amazon$90 at Target$90 at Best Buy
  • Google’s latest Nest Learning Thermostat is $179 ($70 off) at Best Buy, Target, Google, and Amazon. This is Google’s smart thermostat with a whole lot more smarts in it; it can learn your habits and preferences over time to make automatic adjustments for comfort and saving energy.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat (third-gen)

$24928% off
$179

The Nest Learning Thermostat is the original smart thermostat, complete with automatic adjustments, smartphone control, and the ability to go into an energy-saving mode when you’re not home.

$179 at Target$180 at Best Buy$179 at Amazon

Chromecast deals

Chromecast with Google TV (4K) with Funko Pop! of Stranger Things’ Eleven with Eggos

$5042% off
$29

The Chromecast with Google TV introduces a dedicated remote and new software. It brings together recommendations from all of your streaming services and supports 4K HDR content with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10 Plus.

$29 at Walmart
  • Actually, the newer but lower-res HD Chromecast with Google TV is also on sale. It’s discounted to $18 (about $12 off) at Walmart and $19.99 ($10 off) at Best Buy, Target, and Google. But unless you need to save every dollar, you might as well get higher quality video with the deal on the 4K version above, plus you get that free figure of Eleven for... $11 more (seriously???).
An image of the Chromecast with Google TV HD streaming player on a coffee table.

Chromecast with Google TV (HD)

$3040% off
$18

Google’s winning Chromecast with Google TV software built in now comes in a version that tops out at 1080p content instead of 4K. As a result, it’s more affordable, though it retains the same design and feature set aside from UHD content and Dolby Atmos support.

$18 at Walmart$20 at Best Buy$20 at Target

More from this stream Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022: deals, news, and more

See all 20 stories