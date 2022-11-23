The best Black Friday laptop deals

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are great times to get your gadget shopping out of the way. Not only can you find discounts on smaller devices like headphones and games, but you can also save on bigger-ticket items like laptops across the price continuum. Whether you’re looking for the thinnest and lightest device you can buy or a heavy-duty gaming rig, Black Friday and Cyber Monday bring discounts for all.
Amazon Laptop Deals
- The Razer Book 13 is down to $1,449.99 at Amazon (normally $1,999.99). The Razer Book has Razer’s signature portability and sleek style, but it’s built for work and productivity use rather than gaming. Read our review.
- Samsung’s 13-inch Galaxy Book2 Pro is available at Amazon for $899.99 ($400 off). This is an unbelievably thin and light device with an equally unbelievable OLED screen. It can be used in tandem with a Samsung tablet using Samsung’s Second Screen feature.
- The classic Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 is available at Amazon for $289, almost half off its regular price of $499.99. While this is not the fastest or most beautiful Chromebook you can buy, it is a popular choice among students and other budget shoppers.
- The Razer Blade 14 is one of the lightest and most compact gaming laptops you can buy, outfitted with Razer’s signature style and classy RGB. Normally $2,799.99, it’s currently discounted to $1,999.99 at Amazon, Newegg, Adorama, B&H, Razer, and Best Buy. This model comes with a QHD 165Hz screen to make your games look terrific. Read our review.
- The 15-inch Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro is one of the most portable 15-inch laptops you can buy. Normally $1,249.99, it’s currently on sale on Amazon for $899.99. At just three pounds, the lightweight chassis will mess with your mind — but there’s a great screen and decent port selection as well. Read our review.
- The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook, usually $429.99, is on sale for $299.99 on Amazon. This Chromebook delivers some of the best build quality you’ll find in laptops under $300, with a sturdy hinge and a comfortable keyboard. Speaking of Chromebooks, the slightly cheaper Asus Chromebook Flip CM3 is on sale for $199.99 at Amazon (down from $329.99). This one only comes with a MediaTek processor and 32GB of storage, though, so we wouldn’t recommend it for more than casual use.
- A solid high-end option, the 16-inch MacBook Pro, is currently discounted to $2,199 at Amazon, Adorama, B&H, and Best Buy from its usual $2,499. Not only is this M1 Pro device incredibly powerful, but it has the longest battery life we’ve ever seen from a laptop. Read our review.
Best Buy Laptop deals
- A few MacBook Pro 14 models are on sale at Best Buy, including this one that’s currently $1,599 (down from $1,999). The MacBook Pro 14 is one of the most powerful laptops on the market, with absurdly long battery life as well. Read our review.
- The HP Victus 15 is a popular gaming laptop for budget shoppers. A GTX 1650 is currently on sale for $479.99 (normally $799.99) at Best Buy and $589.99 (normally $829.99) at Target. While we felt that the frame rates this device delivered were a bit low for its MSRP during our testing process, it’s a much more attractive buy when discounted to this price. Read our review.
- If you’re looking for the lightest 17-inch laptop in town, the 2.98-pound LG Gram 17 is on sale for $1,699.99 at Best Buy, LG, and Adorama. Every year, we’re blown away by just how light this device is, especially for a 17-inch laptop. It also sports great battery life and a nice high-resolution screen. Read our review.
- The Surface Laptop 5 with a Core i5, 8GB of memory, and 512GB of storage is on sale for $999.99 instead of $1,299.99 at Best Buy, B&H, Microsoft, Target, and Adorama. Read our review.
- The 13-inch MacBook Air is discounted to $799.99 in its 8GB / 256GB configuration at Best Buy and Amazon. While this is now an older pick, we think the M1 processor should still serve many users’ needs just fine. In fact, we think it makes a better-value buy than the newer M2 model for many people due to its excellent performance and more affordable price. Read our review.
- While the Surface Pro 9 is now on the market, the Surface Pro 8 is a very similar machine that’s now much easier to find at a discount. The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 120Hz screen, and an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, bundled with a black type cover, currently costs $899.99 at Best Buy, Amazon, B&H, and Adorama. Normally, this bundle would cost $1,349.99. Here’s our review of the Surface Pro 8.
Walmart deals
- The MSI GP66 Leopard is usually $2,399, but it’s currently discounted to $1,499 at Walmart. This beefy gaming laptop provides powerful gaming chops, a fun RGB keyboard, and a professional chassis. It was a bit lacking on the battery life front during our review process but is a great buy if it’s going to live on your desk. Read our review.
- If you need a laptop that can handle gaming but still want to stay under $800, you may like the Asus TUF Gaming 15, currently on sale for $749 instead of $899. This model comes with last year’s AMD processors, but a current RTX 3050 TI GPU. We wouldn’t expect chart-topping frame rates from that combination of specs but would expect excellent battery life, especially compared to other gaming laptops.
Newegg Deals
- Asus’ ZenBook Pro 15 OLED is discounted to $799.99 at Newegg, down from its usual $1,399.99. This laptop pairs AMD processors with Nvidia graphics and should provide significantly more power than most thin-and-lights you can find. We expect it to have fairly good battery life as 15-inchers go due to its slightly lower-resolution screen and efficient chips. There aren’t a whole lot of ports, though, which may be an issue for some of the professional target audience.
- If you’re a gamer and want the world to know it, the MSI GE66 Raider is currently available at Newegg and Amazon for $1,799.99 instead of its usual $2,199.99. The GE66 Raider is decked out with flashy RGB, including a customizable keyboard and a colorful light strip that runs along the bottom edge. Read our review.
- If you want a portable multimedia machine, you might prefer the Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED. This is currently on sale for $699.99 instead of its usual $1,099.99. Read our review.
Miscellaneous deals
- Razer has discounted a number of its Blade gaming laptops, including the Blade 14, which is currently $2,099.99 instead of $2799.99. Read our review.
- MSI’s Creator Z16 is discounted to $1,299 (normally $2699) at Adorama. Read our review.
- The M2 MacBook Air is on sale for $1,349 at B&H and Adorama, down from its original price of $1,499.
- Several Surface Pro 9 models are on sale at Microsoft, Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and Adorama.