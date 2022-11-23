Skip to main content
The best Black Friday laptop deals

If you’re in search of a laptop this Black Friday, we’ve got all the best deals for every price range right here.

By Monica Chin / @mcsquared96

The M2 MacBook Air.
This MacBook Air M2 could be yours for a discounted price this Black Friday season.
Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are great times to get your gadget shopping out of the way. Not only can you find discounts on smaller devices like headphones and games, but you can also save on bigger-ticket items like laptops across the price continuum. Whether you’re looking for the thinnest and lightest device you can buy or a heavy-duty gaming rig, Black Friday and Cyber Monday bring discounts for all.

Amazon Laptop Deals

  • The Razer Book 13 is down to $1,449.99 at Amazon (normally $1,999.99). The Razer Book has Razer’s signature portability and sleek style, but it’s built for work and productivity use rather than gaming. Read our review.
The Razer Book 13 seen from above, half open.

Razer Book 13

$160013% off
$1400

The Razer Book 13 delivers outstanding performance in an outstanding chassis.

$1400 at Best Buy$1450 at Amazon
  • Samsung’s 13-inch Galaxy Book2 Pro is available at Amazon for $899.99 ($400 off). This is an unbelievably thin and light device with an equally unbelievable OLED screen. It can be used in tandem with a Samsung tablet using Samsung’s Second Screen feature.
The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 in tablet mode seen from above, displaying The Verge homepage.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro

$130031% off
$900

Samsung’s flagship PC combines a stunning OLED screen with a thin-and-light build. It can be used in tandem with a Samsung tablet as a second screen with Samsung’s Second Screen feature.

$900 at Amazon

  • The classic Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 is available at Amazon for $289, almost half off its regular price of $499.99. While this is not the fastest or most beautiful Chromebook you can buy, it is a popular choice among students and other budget shoppers.
Best Chromebook 2021: Samsung Chromebook Plus v2

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus V2

$50049% off
$255

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus is a tried-and-true Chromebook that won’t break the bank. It should be capable of browsing and stylus use, though it’s not for power users. As a budget purchase, it does lack some amenities that most laptops these days sport, such as a backlit keyboard.

$255 at Amazon
  • The Razer Blade 14 is one of the lightest and most compact gaming laptops you can buy, outfitted with Razer’s signature style and classy RGB. Normally $2,799.99, it’s currently discounted to $1,999.99 at Amazon, Newegg, Adorama, B&H, Razer, and Best Buy. This model comes with a QHD 165Hz screen to make your games look terrific. Read our review.

Razer Blade 14

$280029% off
$2000

One of the best screens you can get on a gaming machine and incredible power for a laptop this thin.

$2000 at Amazon$2100 at Best Buy
  • The 15-inch Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro is one of the most portable 15-inch laptops you can buy. Normally $1,249.99, it’s currently on sale on Amazon for $899.99. At just three pounds, the lightweight chassis will mess with your mind — but there’s a great screen and decent port selection as well. Read our review.
The back hinge of the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 15

$1250093% off
$900

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 15 weighs just over three pounds, making it a great device for on-the-go work. It has a sharp OLED screen and a decent port selection. It comes with Samsung’s One UI interface tweaks, creating a more seamless experience for users of Samsung phones.

$900 at Amazon
  • The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook, usually $429.99, is on sale for $299.99 on Amazon. This Chromebook delivers some of the best build quality you’ll find in laptops under $300, with a sturdy hinge and a comfortable keyboard. Speaking of Chromebooks, the slightly cheaper Asus Chromebook Flip CM3 is on sale for $199.99 at Amazon (down from $329.99). This one only comes with a MediaTek processor and 32GB of storage, though, so we wouldn’t recommend it for more than casual use.

Asus Chromebook Flip CM3

$33039% off
$200

Asus’ Chromebook Flip CM3 is an ultra-affordable Chromebook that can flip into tablet mode. A stylus is included in the price.

$200 at Amazon

Best Buy Laptop deals

  • A few MacBook Pro 14 models are on sale at Best Buy, including this one that’s currently $1,599 (down from $1,999). The MacBook Pro 14 is one of the most powerful laptops on the market, with absurdly long battery life as well. Read our review.

14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 (2021, 512GB)

$199920% off
$1599

The 14-inch MacBook Pro is a stellar laptop in many ways, including a brilliant display, a great keyboard, fast specs, and several useful ports.

$1599 at Best Buy
  • The HP Victus 15 is a popular gaming laptop for budget shoppers. A GTX 1650 is currently on sale for $479.99 (normally $799.99) at Best Buy and $589.99 (normally $829.99) at Target. While we felt that the frame rates this device delivered were a bit low for its MSRP during our testing process, it’s a much more attractive buy when discounted to this price. Read our review.
  • If you’re looking for the lightest 17-inch laptop in town, the 2.98-pound LG Gram 17 is on sale for $1,699.99 at Best Buy, LG, and Adorama. Every year, we’re blown away by just how light this device is, especially for a 17-inch laptop. It also sports great battery life and a nice high-resolution screen. Read our review.
Best Laptop 2022: LG Gram 17

LG Gram 17 (12th Gen Intel Core i7 Evo, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD)

$210019% off
$1700

The LG Gram 17 is the best laptop for fans of big screens, offering a 17-inch display while still being surprisingly lightweight. This particular model runs on Windows 11.

$1700 at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

$120025% off
$900

The Surface Pro 8 is Microsoft’s biggest upgrade in years. The excellent 2-in-1 touts Thunderbolt 4 support, a 120Hz display, a better camera, and a more modern design.

$900 at Microsoft (256GB)$1000 at Best Buy (128GB)$1599 at Amazon (512GB)

Walmart deals

  • The MSI GP66 Leopard is usually $2,399, but it’s currently discounted to $1,499 at Walmart. This beefy gaming laptop provides powerful gaming chops, a fun RGB keyboard, and a professional chassis. It was a bit lacking on the battery life front during our review process but is a great buy if it’s going to live on your desk. Read our review.

MSI GP66 Leopard

$239938% off
$1499

This configuration of the 15-inch GP66 Leopard from MSI pairs an RTX 3080 with an Intel i7-11800H CPU.

$1499 at Walmart
  • If you need a laptop that can handle gaming but still want to stay under $800, you may like the Asus TUF Gaming 15, currently on sale for $749 instead of $899. This model comes with last year’s AMD processors, but a current RTX 3050 TI GPU. We wouldn’t expect chart-topping frame rates from that combination of specs but would expect excellent battery life, especially compared to other gaming laptops.

Newegg Deals

  • Asus’ ZenBook Pro 15 OLED is discounted to $799.99 at Newegg, down from its usual $1,399.99. This laptop pairs AMD processors with Nvidia graphics and should provide significantly more power than most thin-and-lights you can find. We expect it to have fairly good battery life as 15-inchers go due to its slightly lower-resolution screen and efficient chips. There aren’t a whole lot of ports, though, which may be an issue for some of the professional target audience.
Asus ZenBook Pro 15

ZenBook Pro 15 OLED

$140043% off
$800

The ZenBook Pro 15 OLED pairs an OLED screen with powerful AMD specs and discrete graphics. You can use it for on-the-go graphic work.

$800 at Newegg
  • If you’re a gamer and want the world to know it, the MSI GE66 Raider is currently available at Newegg and Amazon for $1,799.99 instead of its usual $2,199.99. The GE66 Raider is decked out with flashy RGB, including a customizable keyboard and a colorful light strip that runs along the bottom edge. Read our review.

MSI GE66 Raider 15.6-inch laptop

$220019% off
$1780

MSI’s 15.6-inch GE66 Raider features a 240Hz QHD display with Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX3070 Ti, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB NVMe SSD.

$1780 at Newegg

Miscellaneous deals

The MSI Creator Z16 seen from the front on a wooden table, open. The screen displays The Verge homepage.

MSI Creator Z16

$269952% off
$1299

The Creator Z16 is a portable workstation for content creators and professionals. It packs powerful chips into an impressively thin-and-light chassis.

$1299 at Adorama

