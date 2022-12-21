Nobody can say that 2022 was an uneventful year. But if you wanted to escape reality occasionally by playing a really great game, enjoying a fantastic movie, or marathoning an exciting series, there were plenty of options to be found.
The Verge’s 2022 in review
We look back at some of the best and the worst of the year in entertainment, gaming, and science.
Now that the end of the year is approaching, we thought we’d share our recommendations and thoughts from 2022. We’ve got roundups of our favorite movies and series from Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, and a variety of other streaming services, along with our best-loved games for the Switch, Xbox, PC, and other devices. We also offer our thoughts on some of the best and worst tech that the year brought — including that strange phenomenon known as crypto — and an account of some of the most exciting space launches seen this year.
So welcome to our look back at some of our most (and least) favorite entertainment and events of 2022. We hope you enjoy some of the games and shows we liked so much over the last 12 months.
- Fails of 2022: the Nintendo Switch really showed its age
- Successes of 2022: Android smartwatches are finally becoming interesting
- Fails of 2022: Peloton’s year of layoffs, gaffes, and ship metaphors
- Successes of 2022: iOS 16’s amazing lock screen customization
- Successes of 2022: Google Maps helped me get out and explore more
- 2022 was the year of crypto’s climate reckoning
- Fails of 2022: the Intel P-series was a step back