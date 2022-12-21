Skip to main content
The Verge’s 2022 in review

We look back at some of the best and the worst of the year in entertainment, gaming, and science.

Nobody can say that 2022 was an uneventful year. But if you wanted to escape reality occasionally by playing a really great game, enjoying a fantastic movie, or marathoning an exciting series, there were plenty of options to be found.

Now that the end of the year is approaching, we thought we’d share our recommendations and thoughts from 2022. We’ve got roundups of our favorite movies and series from Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, and a variety of other streaming services, along with our best-loved games for the Switch, Xbox, PC, and other devices. We also offer our thoughts on some of the best and worst tech that the year brought — including that strange phenomenon known as crypto — and an account of some of the most exciting space launches seen this year.

So welcome to our look back at some of our most (and least) favorite entertainment and events of 2022. We hope you enjoy some of the games and shows we liked so much over the last 12 months.

