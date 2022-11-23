The best Black Friday deals under $25

While much of our Black Friday coverage spans a wide range of prices, it’s no secret that the biggest savings are usually on the expensive, showy stuff like TVs. But if you’ve got a lengthy list for your upcoming holiday gift exchange, or you just need to stretch your budget a little more this year, look no further than these Black Friday deals under $25.
While anyone can find cheap crap on sale during Black Friday (just open up Amazon’s page and count all the items from brands you’ve never heard of), we’re compiling the best budget-friendly deals we know shouldn’t steer you wrong. These are items we’ve tried or even tested ourselves — which is why we can say an Apple AirTag tracker for $24.98 is totally worth it, or why the latest Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker for $24.99 with a free Hue smart bulb is kind of a steal (if you don’t mind living with Alexa).
Call them stocking stuffers or impulse-buys if you’d like, but nothing beats a great deal on something affordable that’s actually good.
The best smart home deals under $25
- Amazon’s new fifth-gen Echo Dot smart speaker is discounted to $24.99 ($25 off). It’s got a new processor and more bass than previous versions, and it doubles as an Eero Wi-Fi extender. It’s also available with a free A19, 1,100-lumen Philips Hue smart bulb for the same $24.99 (about $41 off). Read our review of the Echo Dot with Clock.
Amazon Echo Dot (fifth-gen)$25$5050% off
The fifth-gen Echo Dot touts a temperature sensor, better sound, and faster response time than the prior model. It can also act as an extender for your Eero Wi-Fi system.
- You can also buy the third-gen Echo Dot with a month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $9.98 ($39 off). Or, if you prefer a bundle with smart lighting over a subscription you can also buy it with a 1,100-lumen Philips Hue smart bulb for $17.98 ($38 off). While this older Dot’s sound quality is nowhere near the newer orb-shaped models, the puck-like speaker sounds decent enough and can be used to perform various Alexa-enabled tasks. Read our review.
This puck-like Echo Dot is the third generation of Amazon’s smart speaker. It offers better sound than its predecessor, a compact design, and all the smarts that come with owning an Alexa device.
- Kasa’s Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug-In Dimmer is an outdoor smart lighting plug that can dim compatible lights as well as set schedules and timers. It’s selling for $16.99 instead of $29.99 at Amazon and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
- The tiny and colorful second-gen Nest Mini smart speaker is just $18 ($31 off) at Walmart. It’s priced slightly higher at $19.99 from Best Buy, Target, and Google. It doesn’t have room-filling sound for listening to music, but it does sound better when mounted to a wall, and it’s the cheapest way to get Google Assistant voice controls into your home.
Google Nest Mini (second-gen)$18$4963% off
The Nest Mini is Google’s smallest smart speaker, and it can bring Google Assistant to almost any area of your home. You can even mount it to your wall with no additional hardware.
- A two-pack of Wyze Bulb Color LED smart lights is $19.98 ($7 off) at Amazon. They are bright 1100-lumen bulbs that work with either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
- The myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control with wireless garage hub and sensor is down to $19.98 ($10 off) at Amazon. It’s a few dollars away from the all-time low for this garage opener that ensures you know you closed it, regardless of where you are in the world.
- A single Apple AirTag is $24.98 (about $4 off) at Amazon and Walmart. These are a handy tool for keeping track of stuff like your keys or your luggage while traveling. Just don’t be a creep, ok?
Apple AirTag$25$2914% off
Apple’s AirTags can help you find your lost items with its UWB technology. You’ll get the best compatibility with an iPhone, though Apple released an Android app to detect an AirTag’s location if one seems to be following you.
- If you like the idea of smart tracker but you use Android or have a split-ecosystem household, you can currently pick up the latest Tile Mate tracker at Amazon for just $17.99 (normally $24.99). The platform-agnostic Bluetooth tracker can help you locate lost objects up to 250 feet away by showing you their location on the Tile app and by emitting a ring when you get close.
The best streaming device deals under $25
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (second-gen)$25$5050% off
Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K packs support for 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 Plus, along with an Alexa-enabled voice remote that controls most TV sets. Its audio output is capable of Dolby Atmos, too, and the compact device supports Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Prime Video, and all the major services.
- Last year’s Roku Streaming Stick 4K is down to $24.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target (normally $49.99). The standard Streaming Stick 4K gets access to most major streaming services but only offers private listening through the Roku app, not the remote itself, unlike the more $69.99 4K Plus Streaming Stick.
Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021)$25$5050% off
The Roku Streaming Stick 4K supports all the major streaming services, as well as HDR10 Plus and Dolby Vision. It is also compatible with all three voice assistants: Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant.
- The recently launched HD Chromecast with Google TV is on sale for $18 (about $12 off) at Walmart and $19.99 ($10 off) at Best Buy, Target, and Google.
Chromecast with Google TV (HD)$18$3040% off
Google’s winning Chromecast with Google TV software built in now comes in a version that tops out at 1080p content instead of 4K. As a result, it’s more affordable, though it retains the same design and feature set aside from UHD content and Dolby Atmos support.
The best wireless audio deals under $25
- For a couple dollars more you can get the Skullcandy Jib True earbuds for $21.99 ($10 off) from Amazon. These Bluetooth buds don’t have the Tile tracking feature, but they have six hours of battery life and some unique color combinations.
- The newer JBL Go 3 waterproof Bluetooth speaker is usually $49.99 but is on sale for $24.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, or direct from JBL. The JBL Go 3 is small enough to fit in your back pocket and even comes with a handy loop to attach it to the outside of a bag if you run out of space. It can last for up to 10 hours on a single charge as well and gets topped off via USB-C.
JBL Go 3$25$5050% off
Perfect for the pool or beach, the JBL Go 3 may not be quite as powerful as larger models in the JBL lineup but remains an excellent choice for a Bluetooth speaker that can fit in your pocket.
The best charging accessory deals under $25
- The SooPii USB-C cable with a built-in power meter can carry up to 100W of output to a phone or laptop and display a live wattage measurement on its small LCD so you know how fast your devices are charging. It’s currently $8.11 for a four-foot cable or $10.07 for a 6.6-foot at Amazon when you click the on-page coupon. We can chuckle to ourselves at the brand name all we want, but these things are handy and make a nice little stocking stuffer for fellow nerds. Check out our hands-on with a similar cable.
SooPii USB-C Cable with LED power meter$8$1443% off
This USB-C cable supports up to 100W of power output and 480Mbps data transfer speeds via USB 2.0. The built-in power meter also automatically shows the current power draw in watts.
- Belkin is offering up to 25 percent off on its site with code BF22. One of those is the Belkin BoostCharge 10W wireless charging stand for $18.37 (about $17 off) when you use the code.
Belkin BoostCharge 10W Wireless Charging Stand$18$3549% off
Belkin’s wireless charging stand comes with its own AC adapter and can charge Qi-compatible devices in an upright position at up to 10W.
- The Belkin BoostCharge 10W dual wireless charging pad is $20.99 ($29 off) at Amazon. It comes with its own power adapter and can charge two Qi devices at up to 10 watts. It’s not going to win any charging races, but it’s fine for overnight use.
- Belkin’s USB-C 20W right-angle GaN charger is $12.49 ($12 off) at Amazon and ideal for fast charging when you have an outlet without much room in front of it.
- The Belkin Magnetic Wireless charger has a lengthy six foot cable, comes with a power adapter, and is selling for $14.99 ($15 off) at Amazon. It tops out at 7.5W charging for iPhones, but that’s perfectly fine for most uses.
- Satechi is offering 25-percent off orders on its site with code BFCM25, which easily bumps some pricier items down to our sub-$25 threshold. Though some items like this USB-C Magnetic Wireless Charging Cable drop by 40-percent when you use code DEALS (check the product page description for other items compatible with that promo code).
Satechi USB-C Magnetic Wireless Charger$18$3040% off
This Satechi charger can magnetically attach to MagSafe iPhones and charge at up to a 7.5W output. It also wirelessly charges other Qi-compatible devices without the convenience of the magnetic attachment.
The best portable storage deals under $25
- Amazon has the Samsung USB-C 256GB flash drive for $23.99 ($16 off). Since it’s USB-C it can transfer files between computers, Android smartphones, and Thunderbolt-equipped iPads up to 400MB/s.
- If you prefer USB-A for more compatibility, this Samsung 256GB flash drive is equally fast and small enough to fit on your keys, and it costs just $24.99 ($11 off) from Amazon.
- Samsung’s EVO Select 64GB microSD card is just $10.99 ($9 off) at Amazon.
- The Samsung Pro Plus 128GB microSD card is $17.09 (about $18 off). These are always handy for use in a Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, or other devices like a drone or GoPro.
Samsung Pro Plus 128GB microSD card$17$3551% off
Give your Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, compatible phone, or laptop a storage boost with this Samsung microSD card. It comes with an included microSD to SD adapter.
The best gaming deals under $25
- The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection is $19.99 ($15 off) for PS4 and Xbox Series X or $24.99 ($10 off) for PS5 and Nintendo Switch at Amazon. This nostalgia-trip of a game collects thirteen classic TMNT titles, with added online play and couch co-op.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection$20$4050% off
A collection of 13 classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games from Konami, previously released in arcades and on consoles like the Game Boy, SNES, and Sega Genesis. The games have been updated with features like online play, button mapping, a rewind feature, and improved textures.
- The compact Razer DeathAdder v2 Mini wired gaming mouse is on sale for $15.05 (about $35 off MSRP) at Amazon. That’s the best price for this small boy, which is actually pretty average-sized compared to other DeathAdders which are on the jumbo side of things.
Razer DeathAdder v2 Mini wired gaming mouse$15$5070% off
The lightweight and right-hand contoured DeathAdder v2 Mini uses an 8500 DPI Optical Sensor, had six buttons, and weighs just 62 grams.
- For another flavor of compact wired mouse, though with a touch of added RGB underglow, the Razer Viper Mini is $19.99 ($20 off) at Amazon or $23.99 direct from Razer.
- Supergiant Games’ popular roguelike dungeon-crawler Hades (physical) is on sale at Amazon for $19.99 ($10 off) for the PlayStation 5.
- Alan Wake Remastered (physical) is on sale for $14.99 ($15 off) from Amazon for PS4 and Xbox. The remaster of the 2010 action-adventure mystery thriller from developer Remedy is being sold by a third party but shipped by Amazon.
- Olli Olli World is on sale for $17.99 ($12 off) through Amazon as a Steam download code. This pastel-tinted skateboarding game mixes in some rhythm game vibes for a unique experience that feels incredibly charming and fun to play. Read our review.
- PowerA’s Enhanced Wired Controller, our favorite budget gamepad for Xbox consoles and PC, is on sale for $23.91 (regularly $37.99) in purple from Amazon.
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller$24$3837% off
The PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller is a budget-minded wired controller for Xbox and PC that connects via Micro USB and features two customizable buttons on its rear. It’s offered in many different colors and licensed designs.
- Nintendo’s Zelda & Loftwing Amiibo is $9.99 ($15 off) at Amazon. When scanned on the Nintendo Switch while playing The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD you can take to the sky for easier fast-travel in the game, even while in a dungeon.
- The Samus and E.M.M.I Amiibo two-pack is $14.99 ($15 off) at Amazon. Scan these in Metroid Dread for bonus health and missile upgrades.
- Monster Hunter Rise for the Nintendo Switch is $20 ($12.99 off) at Amazon and Walmart.