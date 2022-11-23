The best Black Friday deals under $25

While much of our Black Friday coverage spans a wide range of prices, it’s no secret that the biggest savings are usually on the expensive, showy stuff like TVs. But if you’ve got a lengthy list for your upcoming holiday gift exchange, or you just need to stretch your budget a little more this year, look no further than these Black Friday deals under $25.

While anyone can find cheap crap on sale during Black Friday (just open up Amazon’s page and count all the items from brands you’ve never heard of), we’re compiling the best budget-friendly deals we know shouldn’t steer you wrong. These are items we’ve tried or even tested ourselves — which is why we can say an Apple AirTag tracker for $24.98 is totally worth it, or why the latest Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker for $24.99 with a free Hue smart bulb is kind of a steal (if you don’t mind living with Alexa).

Call them stocking stuffers or impulse-buys if you’d like, but nothing beats a great deal on something affordable that’s actually good.

The best smart home deals under $25

Amazon Echo Dot (fifth-gen) $ 25 $ 50 50 % off $ 25 The fifth-gen Echo Dot touts a temperature sensor, better sound, and faster response time than the prior model. It can also act as an extender for your Eero Wi-Fi system. $25 at Amazon

Echo Dot (third-gen) with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited $ 10 $ 49 80 % off $ 10 This puck-like Echo Dot is the third generation of Amazon’s smart speaker. It offers better sound than its predecessor, a compact design, and all the smarts that come with owning an Alexa device. $10 at Amazon

Kasa’s Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug-In Dimmer is an outdoor smart lighting plug that can dim compatible lights as well as set schedules and timers. It’s selling for $16.99 instead of $29.99 at Amazon and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

is an outdoor smart lighting plug that can dim compatible lights as well as set schedules and timers. It’s selling for at Amazon and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The tiny and colorful second-gen Nest Mini smart speaker is just $18 ($31 off) at Walmart. It’s priced slightly higher at $19.99 from Best Buy, Target, and Google. It doesn’t have room-filling sound for listening to music, but it does sound better when mounted to a wall, and it’s the cheapest way to get Google Assistant voice controls into your home.

Apple AirTag $ 25 $ 29 14 % off $ 25 Apple's AirTags can help you find your lost items with its UWB technology. You'll get the best compatibility with an iPhone, though Apple released an Android app to detect an AirTag's location if one seems to be following you. $25 at Walmart$25 at Amazon

If you like the idea of smart tracker but you use Android or have a split-ecosystem household, you can currently pick up the latest Tile Mate tracker at Amazon for just $17.99 (normally $24.99). The platform-agnostic Bluetooth tracker can help you locate lost objects up to 250 feet away by showing you their location on the Tile app and by emitting a ring when you get close.

The best streaming device deals under $25

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K streaming dongle is $24.99 ($25 off) at Amazon, Best Buy and Target. That matches the lowest price of this 4K streamer, which supports Dolby Vision and includes a voice remote to control your TV.

Last year’s Roku Streaming Stick 4K is down to $24.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target (normally $49.99). The standard Streaming Stick 4K gets access to most major streaming services but only offers private listening through the Roku app, not the remote itself, unlike the more $69.99 4K Plus Streaming Stick.

The best wireless audio deals under $25

For a couple dollars more you can get the Skullcandy Jib True earbuds for $21.99 ($10 off) from Amazon. These Bluetooth buds don’t have the Tile tracking feature, but they have six hours of battery life and some unique color combinations.

($10 off) from Amazon. These Bluetooth buds don’t have the Tile tracking feature, but they have six hours of battery life and some unique color combinations. The newer JBL Go 3 waterproof Bluetooth speaker is usually $49.99 but is on sale for $24.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, or direct from JBL. The JBL Go 3 is small enough to fit in your back pocket and even comes with a handy loop to attach it to the outside of a bag if you run out of space. It can last for up to 10 hours on a single charge as well and gets topped off via USB-C.

JBL Go 3 $ 25 $ 50 50 % off $ 25 Perfect for the pool or beach, the JBL Go 3 may not be quite as powerful as larger models in the JBL lineup but remains an excellent choice for a Bluetooth speaker that can fit in your pocket. $25 at Amazon$25 at Best Buy

The best charging accessory deals under $25

The SooPii USB-C cable with a built-in power meter can carry up to 100W of output to a phone or laptop and display a live wattage measurement on its small LCD so you know how fast your devices are charging. It’s currently $8.11 for a four-foot cable or $10.07 for a 6.6-foot at Amazon when you click the on-page coupon. We can chuckle to ourselves at the brand name all we want, but these things are handy and make a nice little stocking stuffer for fellow nerds. Check out our hands-on with a similar cable.

Belkin BoostCharge 10W Wireless Charging Stand $ 18 $ 35 49 % off $ 18 Belkin’s wireless charging stand comes with its own AC adapter and can charge Qi-compatible devices in an upright position at up to 10W. $18 at Belkin

Satechi USB-C Magnetic Wireless Charger $ 18 $ 30 40 % off $ 18 This Satechi charger can magnetically attach to MagSafe iPhones and charge at up to a 7.5W output. It also wirelessly charges other Qi-compatible devices without the convenience of the magnetic attachment. $18 at Satechi

The best portable storage deals under $25

Samsung Pro Plus 128GB microSD card $ 17 $ 35 51 % off $ 17 Give your Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, compatible phone, or laptop a storage boost with this Samsung microSD card. It comes with an included microSD to SD adapter. $17 at Amazon

The best gaming deals under $25

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection is $19.99 ($15 off) for PS4 and Xbox Series X or $24.99 ($10 off) for PS5 and Nintendo Switch at Amazon. This nostalgia-trip of a game collects thirteen classic TMNT titles, with added online play and couch co-op.

The compact Razer DeathAdder v2 Mini wired gaming mouse is on sale for $15.05 (about $35 off MSRP) at Amazon. That’s the best price for this small boy, which is actually pretty average-sized compared to other DeathAdders which are on the jumbo side of things.

Razer DeathAdder v2 Mini wired gaming mouse $ 15 $ 50 70 % off $ 15 The lightweight and right-hand contoured DeathAdder v2 Mini uses an 8500 DPI Optical Sensor, had six buttons, and weighs just 62 grams. $15 at Amazon