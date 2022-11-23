Skip to main content
A very smart Vergecast Thanksgiving

On the flagship podcast of connected meat thermometers: the state and future of the smart home

By Andrew Marino

An illustration featuring various kitchen appliances, including an air fryer
Illustration: The Verge

Twice a week, The Verge publishes The Vergecast, our flagship podcast about technology and emotions. On Wednesdays, editor-at-large David Pierce leads a selection of The Verge’s expert staffers in an exploration of how gadgets and software affect our lives — and which ones you should bring into your home.

It’s Thanksgiving week. So on today’s show, we cover the gadgets involved in your Thanksgiving dinner. The kitchen may be the room in your home with the most technology, and the gadgets we use there are getting smarter — with Wi-Fi connections, touchscreens, and voice assistants. Smart home reviewer and reporter Jennifer Pattison Tuohy joins the show to demo making a Thanksgiving meal with her kitchen gadgets and chats with David about the state and future of the smart home.

Listen to Jennifer walk us through the process of using kitchen tech like the Thermomix, the Moen smart faucet, a smart oven, a smart fridge, a smart espresso maker, and a whole lot more. Apologies if this makes you hungry.

