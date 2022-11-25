The best Black Friday deals on 4K TVs

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are great opportunities to get the 4K TV of your dreams at a lower-than-usual price. However, these shopping days cap off what has been an amazing year to get a fantastic TV for far less than its listing price. The market in 2022 has been kind, whether you want a low-frills pick that includes Roku, Fire TV, or Google TV streaming software, or one that delivers heaps of features on top of top-tier picture quality.

Regardless of what your needs are, we think you’ll be satisfied from the deals that we’ve found from brands like TCL, Insignia, and LG, with more on the way soon.

The best 4K TV deals during Black Friday

55-inch Toshiba C350 Fire TV

If you want the most TV for your buck, Toshiba’s 65-inch C350 Fire TV with Amazon’s streaming guts built-in is $429.99 at Amazon. It won’t deliver comparable contrast and brightness that you’ll find in pricier models, but it might bring everything you want. This 2021 model has slim bezels, and its panel has Dolby Vision and HDR10 support for more cinematic and lifelike picture quality. Plus, it has a convenient Alexa-based remote that you can bark voice commands into.

55-inch or 65-inch TCL 5-Series S546

The next recommendation keeps going in and out of stock at Best Buy, but it’s worth keeping an eye on during Black Friday. TCL’s 55-inch 5-Series S546 is just $200 — no wonder it’s selling out. Even without that huge price cut, Best Buy’s $499 price for the 65-inch version is still pretty great. This 4K TV also sports a QLED panel like the Insignia above, but it stands out with Google TV software, and support for HDR10 Plus and Dolby Vision HDR standards. It has a 60Hz panel, so while it’s great for movies and TV shows, it won’t deliver fast refresh rates to unlock the graphical potential of a PS5 or Xbox Series X (if that matters to you).

Next up is the trusty 55-inch TCL 6-Series TV. The Verge Deals team has proudly put a lot of these TVs into homes, and there are plenty of reasons why it might be a good fit for yours It’s tough to get more for your money, since it costs just $599.99 at Best Buy. It has many key traits that many gamers seek out in a TV, namely HDMI 2.1 ports that can deliver 4K resolution at up to 120Hz, and a Mini LED panel that makes games — and everything else — look better than your average QLED or LED TV. Read our review.

48-inch LG A2 OLED

Usually, there’d be two or three more TVs been what deal I just wrote and an OLED, but like I said above, the market has been kind to all TV shoppers. At Best Buy, you can get a 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV for just $570. It might be a little on the small side if you’re hoping to go big this year, but it might be worth the trade-off to get unbeatable picture quality for under $600. Now, for the usual disclaimer about the A-series OLED: it’s lacking in some high-end features that we really like in the C2; it has a 60Hz refresh rate compared to double that in the C2, no HDMI 2.1 ports, and the C2 gets brighter thanks to its Evo panel. Those omissions may be forgivable for the price, depending on the person.

