The best Black Friday 2022 deals on headphones and earbuds

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or trying to come through with an amazing gift for someone else, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are great opportunities to pick up the latest wireless earbuds and headphones. Some of this year’s best models from Apple, Samsung, Sony, Bose, Beats, and others have now been on the market for a few months and seeing their first big discounts. Meanwhile, old favorites are hitting all-time lows.

Many deals are already up for the taking even before Black Friday technically gets underway. You can expect most of them to continue through Cyber Monday; we’ll be keeping an eye on this list and updating it with notable new discounts as they pop up.

The best AirPods deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Apple’s new AirPods Pro (second-gen) are $50 off, putting them at just $199.99. They look the same as the originals, but sound quality has improved significantly. Noise cancellation is also stronger, and the latest AirPods Pro add a handy swipe gesture to adjust volume. Read our review.

The luxurious AirPods Max are also $50 cheaper than normal. With a premium design, comfortable mesh ear pads, and powerful noise cancellation that rivals Sony and Bose, the AirPods Max also deliver where it counts: the sound quality is sublime. Read our review.

Apple AirPods Max $ 449 $ 549 18 % off $ 449 Apple’s AirPods Max feature exemplary build quality, sound phenomenal, and keep up with the best at noise cancellation. $449 at Amazon

If both of those are more than you’re looking to spend, the second-gen AirPods (with the standard charging case) can be yours for a penny shy of $100. You get the same ease of use, dependable performance, and exclusive Apple ecosystem features as other AirPods without breaking the bank. Read our review.

Headphones and earbuds under $100 on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

The Galaxy Buds 2 from Samsung have dropped to $89.99 over at Best Buy in either black or purple. These compact, discreet buds offer good sound, a lightweight design, wireless charging, and up to five hours of continuous playback when using active noise cancellation (or 7.5 with it off). Read our review.

Samsung’s quirkier, bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live are only $69.99 at Best Buy in the blue color, an $80 discount off their usual $149.99 price. (Other colors are only $10 extra.) If you own multiple Samsung gadgets but don’t like how silicone tips feel in your ears, the open-style Buds Live get you many of the same features and ecosystem benefits as the Galaxy Buds and Buds 2 Pro. Read our review.

Google's entry-level Pixel Buds A-Series are $64.99 at Best Buy. Read our review.

Jabra Elite 7 Active $ 100 $ 180 44 % off $ 100 Jabra’s Elite 7 Active earbuds have a special outer coating that helps them remain in your ears even during vigorous exercise — without the help of wing tips or fins that some people find uncomfortable. They also support multipoint connectivity, so you can connect them to two devices at the same time. $100 at Amazon$100 at Best Buy

Anker’s Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds have a dual-driver design that delivers terrific audio quality, and they come with a wide mix of ear tips and fins for a stable fit. Right now, Best Buy has Soundcore’s flagship buds (normally $169.99) on sale for $99.99. Read our review.

The best headphones and earbuds on sale during Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022

Bose’s QuietComfort 45 noise-canceling headphones are a godsend when flying anywhere, commuting on the morning train, or even if you just want some uninterrupted focus time at the office. They’re also maybe the most comfortable wireless headphones you’ll find. They’ve dropped to $249 at several stores, including Best Buy, which is $80 off their usual asking price. Read our review.

Sony’s top-of-the-line WF-1000XM4 earbuds can be had for $178, a significant drop from their standard $279.99 MSRP. With powerful sound, strong noise cancellation, and many features, these remain one of the best overall picks on the market right now. And in the coming weeks, Sony’s flagship earbuds will be updated to support multipoint. Read our review.

Sony WF-1000XM4 $ 178 $ 278 36 % off $ 178 Sony’s WF-1000XM4 have the best noise cancellation of any true wireless earbuds, and the sound quality is second to none. With a new design that’s smaller and rated IPX4, the earbuds also can now be charged wirelessly.

$178 at Amazon$180 at Target

The smaller, lighter Sony LinkBuds S don’t have ANC that’s quite as strong, but they’re among the most comfortable sets of earbuds you can buy. And they’ve already received the multipoint update that 1000XM4 owners are still waiting for. Read our review.

If you make a lot of calls with your earbuds and like having some awareness of what's happening around you, the unconventional LinkBuds — which feature a hole cut right into the middle — rank as one of the best sets of earbuds in terms of voice quality. They're discounted to $128 during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Read our review.

Google's Pixel Buds Pro are $50 off at multiple retailers, bringing them down to $149.99. These should be the go-to choice for anyone with a Pixel phone. Read our review.

The retro-style Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless headphones are on sale for $199.98 — serious savings over their normal $399 price. A newer model was released this year, but some people might prefer the looks of this third-generation pair of noise-canceling headphones. And the sound quality from these cans ranks up there with the best wireless headphones. Read our review.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless $ 200 $ 400 50 % off $ 200 The Momentum 3 Wireless headphones from Sennheiser have a classy retro design made from premium materials. Their sound quality is superb, with excellent detail, warmth, and more than enough bass punch. $200 at Best Buy