Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

The best Black Friday deals on smart home tech

The best Black Friday deals on smart home tech

/

Grab some great prices on smart speakers, smart displays, and Wi-Fi routers that will work with Matter, plus stellar deals on top robot vacs, video doorbells, and more.

By Jennifer Pattison Tuohy / @jp2e

Share this story

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A robot vacuum on a wood floor.
Some of the top-of-the-line robot vacuums are seeing their first big price cuts this holiday shopping season.
Photo by Jennifer Pattison Tuohy

‘Tis the season to find some serious bargains on smart home gear. Black Friday and its close cousin, Cyber Monday, have long been prime times to nab a deal on smart lighting, smart locks, robot vacuums, security cameras, and smart speakers, to name just a few.

Related

With the new smart home standard Matter on the horizon (yes, it is technically here, but there still are very few devices you can actually buy), it's worth being a bit discerning in your bargain shopping if you plan to take advantage of the new interoperability protocol. (Which means if you want all your devices to work with all the different smart home platforms out of the box). So, we’ve highlighted deals on gadgets that will work with Matter or, if not, gadgets that work with all the major platforms.

Some device categories are not on the Matter bandwagon yet, including cameras and robot vacuums. We’re not going to tell you to wait — if you need them, now is definitely the time to buy them, as there are seriously good deals to be had.

The best Black Friday deals on smart devices that will work with Matter

Matter is a new smart home standard that will make it easier for your gadgets to work with each other and any platform you want to control them with — from Amazon Alexa and Google Home to Apple Home and Samsung SmartThings.

Related

Matter devices will need a Matter controller, and those that use Thread — a protocol Matter runs on — will need a Thread border router. Black Friday is the perfect time to pick up one of the many gadgets that will have this functionality built-in for a bargain.

An Echo Dot with Clock on a kitchen counter

Echo Dot with Clock (fifth-gen) and Philips Hue White Smart Bulbs

$9156% off
$40

The brilliant, clock-equipped Echo Dot (fifth-gen) is on sale at Amazon for $39.99, down from $59.99. Plus, you can get two free Philips Hue White Smart Bulbs with your purchase, a total value of $90.98. The Echo Dot will soon be a Matter controller. Read our review.

$40 at Amazon

Google Nest Hub (second-gen)

$10050% off
$50

The second-gen Nest Hub is Google’s smallest smart display, with a seven-inch touchscreen that can automatically adjust itself to the lighting in your room. What’s new in the latest version is its ability to automatically track your sleep patterns with its Soli radar chip.

$50 at Best Buy$50 at Walmart$50 at Target

Best Black Friday deals on robot vacuums

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra

$140024% off
$1060

The all-singing, all-dancing Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is seeing one of its first significant price drops. This is the S7 MaxV vacuum with a giant docking station that washes and dries its mop, refills the mopping reservoir, and empties its bin for a completely hands-free robot vacuuming experience. Read our review.

$1060 at Amazon
  • Roborock’s S7 is our top pick for a robot vacuum that can also mop, and it’s 37 percent off, down to $409.99 at Amazon. That’s a very good price for this reliable robot. It doesn’t have obstacle avoidance, but it does an excellent job of mopping and vacuuming your floors. Read our review.
  • The S7’s AI-powered sibling, the S7 MaxV, is selling for $639.99 at Amazon and is worth considering if you really don’t like having to pick up clutter before you run your robot, as it’s smart enough to avoid socks, cables, and shoes. Both models can also be bought with an auto-empty dock on sale, too.

Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni

$155035% off
$1000

The powerhouse Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni — a robot vac that can mop, vacuum, empty its bin, refill its tank, and clean and wash its rotating mopping pads, is $550 off, down to $999.99 at Amazon. Read our review.

$1000 at Amazon

The best Black Friday deals on smart plugs and smart lights

Tapo TP-Link L930 smart light strip

$5020% off
$40

This colorful and versatile smart light strip is one of the most fully-featured. The gradient LED strip has tunable white light, dimming functionality, and music sync. Plus, it works with Apple Home, Alexa, and Google Home, and it works over Wi-Fi, so it doesn’t need a hub. Read our review.

$40 at Amazon$40 at B&H Photo$40 at Newegg

The best Black Friday deals on smart locks

  • The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (fourth-gen) is going for $159, down from $229, at Amazon. It's a good price for a great lock that easily fits over your existing deadbolt, making it a great option for renters. It works with Apple Home, Samsung SmartThing, Alexa, and Google. You can also pick it up with its Bluetooth keypad over at Best Buy for $199.99 instead of $269.99. This is handy, so you don’t have a smartphone or key on hand to unlock it. Read our review.
  • The Yale Assure Lock SL with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth is seeing a rare discount, selling for $259.44 instead of $309.99 at Amazon. This isn’t the latest model — that would be the Yale Assure Lock 2 that’s our pick for the best smart door lock — but it is a good option and will work with Matter thanks to an upcoming module Yale has said will be compatible with the lock. That will cost you an extra $80, though.
A keyed door lock

Level Lock (Touch Edition)

$32924% off
$249

The sleek-looking Level Touch smart lock is getting an $80 discount for Black Friday. This smart-lock-that-doesn’t-look-like-a-smart-lock works with Apple Home and Amazon’s Ring, and can be opened with just a touch of your finger. The company has also said it will be upgraded to support Matter-over-Thread.

$249 at Best Buy$249 at Level$249 at Amazon

The best Black Friday deals on smart thermostats

The best Black Friday deals on smart cameras and video doorbells

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2

$26035% off
$170

Our top pick for the best video doorbell, the Ring Pro 2, is seeing a rare sale at $169.99, down from $259.99. A wired doorbell with sharp resolution, an all-encompassing view, accurate people and package detection, and excellent motion detection, you can’t go wrong with this doorbell. Read our review.

$170 at Amazon$170 at Best Buy

Blink Video Doorbell

$5030% off
$35

The inexpensive, battery-powered Blink Video Doorbell — one of our best doorbell picks — is on sale for $34.99 instead of its usual $49.99.

$35 at Amazon$35 at Best Buy$35 at Target

More from this stream Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022: deals, news, and more

See all 32 stories