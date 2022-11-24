The best Black Friday deals on smart home tech

‘Tis the season to find some serious bargains on smart home gear. Black Friday and its close cousin, Cyber Monday, have long been prime times to nab a deal on smart lighting, smart locks, robot vacuums, security cameras, and smart speakers, to name just a few.

With the new smart home standard Matter on the horizon (yes, it is technically here, but there still are very few devices you can actually buy), it's worth being a bit discerning in your bargain shopping if you plan to take advantage of the new interoperability protocol. (Which means if you want all your devices to work with all the different smart home platforms out of the box). So, we’ve highlighted deals on gadgets that will work with Matter or, if not, gadgets that work with all the major platforms.

Some device categories are not on the Matter bandwagon yet, including cameras and robot vacuums. We’re not going to tell you to wait — if you need them, now is definitely the time to buy them, as there are seriously good deals to be had.

The best Black Friday deals on smart devices that will work with Matter

Matter is a new smart home standard that will make it easier for your gadgets to work with each other and any platform you want to control them with — from Amazon Alexa and Google Home to Apple Home and Samsung SmartThings.

Matter devices will need a Matter controller, and those that use Thread — a protocol Matter runs on — will need a Thread border router. Black Friday is the perfect time to pick up one of the many gadgets that will have this functionality built-in for a bargain.

Best Black Friday deals on robot vacuums

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra $ 1060 $ 1400 24 % off $ 1060 The all-singing, all-dancing Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is seeing one of its first significant price drops. This is the S7 MaxV vacuum with a giant docking station that washes and dries its mop, refills the mopping reservoir, and empties its bin for a completely hands-free robot vacuuming experience. Read our review.

$1060 at Amazon

The budget brand Yeedi has a good self-emptying robot vacuum on sale at Amazon for $349.98 today, down from $499. The Yeedi vac station can also mop, features a long battery life, and offers decent suction power.

can also mop, features a long battery life, and offers decent suction power. A sub-$200 robot vac that’s great value, the Yeedi Vac, is on sale at Amazon for $179.99 with an on-page coupon, down from $299.99.

The best Black Friday deals on smart plugs and smart lights

The best Black Friday deals on smart locks

The unique retrofit SwitchBot Door Lock , which works with a wide variety of door locks thanks to its tiny robot hand that turns the lock for you, is on sale at Amazon for about $127.49 (about $43 off) with the hub and fingerprint keypad. Read our review.

, which works with a wide variety of door locks thanks to its tiny robot hand that turns the lock for you, is on sale at Amazon for about (about $43 off) with the hub and fingerprint keypad. Read our review. Not a smart lock per se, but still a smart way to get into your house, the popular myQ Smart Garage Control device, drops to $16.99 for Black Friday. Garage door controllers aren’t part of Matter yet, though.

The best Black Friday deals on smart thermostats